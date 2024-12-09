- THE TOP STORY -

First Monday in October (designed by Talia Rosen), currently live on Kickstarter (shape the judicial philosophy of the Supreme Court and advocate for or against famous cases in American history):

This game, from small historical board game publisher Fort Circle Games, has been getting lets of critical acclaim since launching on Kickstarter but is now being hampered by Facebook banning its ads.

And it turns out this is not the first time something like this is happening to this publlisher. A Kickstarter campaign for the second printing of Votes for Women, Fort Circle’s game about the battle for women’s suffrage and the passage of the 19th amendment, faced similar issues on Facebook in January.

It’s all fun and games until you try to sell games about the law!

- https://x.com/JasonDCMatthews/status/1863716299089612817

- https://x.com/TwoPlayThatPod/status/1864481542744973548

- https://x.com/board_game_wire/status/1864652347533574345

- https://x.com/fortcircle/status/1865155186093617488

- https://x.com/fortcircle/status/1865158305703702529

- UPDATES ON PAST STORIES -

Are game designers leaving X for Blue Sky?

- https://x.com/Oldwargamer/status/1863484563801993675

- https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1864269758809440374

- MORE STORIES -

Great games:

- Mirages (latest game from VUCA Simulations, based on Crossing the Line and Operation Theseus) https://x.com/VUCASimulations/status/1863568583441223691

- The (highly redacted) Proud Prophet after action report in the Hoover Wargaming Collection, as well as a series of memos between the CIA and DOD about the wargame https://x.com/JackieGSchneid/status/1863709797478174944

- Fight to the Fight (2022): Designed by Harley Morgan, Jiseung Oh, and Lee Schafer. The game explores the challenges of strategic lift within a contested theater within a hypothetical war in 2027 between the PRC and the U.S. over control of Taiwan https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1864293656997347367

- Formosa Force Games' new game "Taiwan's Largest War: Hakka" https://x.com/notwia/status/1865717963187433482

- A fan of Sebastian Bae’s "Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific" wargame created a supply sheet -- to track unit supplies in a single place. This is actually reminiscent of the original way supply was tracked in the game's earliest form in "Fleet Marine Force." https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1865790135859650890

Coming soon:

- Sea & Steel (now playtesting) https://x.com/nevawargames/status/1863613596564918675

- Defiance (playtesting later this month, now available for pre-order on P500, about the 2022 Russo-Ukrainian War, designed by D. B. Dockter and Mark Herman) https://x.com/HerrDr8/status/1863201078872817888 and https://x.com/HerrDr8/status/1863249096099737821

- Evan D’Alessandro playtesting his Star Wars procurement/force design wargame https://x.com/EM_DAlessandro/status/1863653050641945022

- Alex Knight (Land and Freedom Games) calls for interest in playing his board game on John Brown's raid and the abolitionist movement https://x.com/LandandFreedom1/status/1863662233252778437

- Hell Raisers in Kanawha County, a brilliant asymmetric Pax-style game from Wehrlegig Games designed by Matilda Simonsson and Luke Evison developed by Joe Schmidt and Drew Wehrle, now live on Kickstarter: https://x.com/colewehrle/status/1863952853829579051 and https://x.com/DiceAndNames/status/1863956966491426997 and https://x.com/wehrlegig/status/1863966132572414362

- Mare Nostrum II https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1863907556223332508

- Operation Watchtower https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1863908713649848715

- Onoda, currently live on Gamefound (designed by Salt & Pepper Games) https://x.com/SaltPeppergames/status/1863979535017955625

- New Battles in the East volumes coming out in 2025 https://x.com/antony1959/status/1864085867624636784

- First play-test of Clint Warren-Davey’s "Jesus COIN game" https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1864104938038808988 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1864869551126512039 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1865615907369955772

- Clint Warren-Davey continues work on his Old Testament game, inspired by 7 Wonders: https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1864200621068570718 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1864814971877793901 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1865340321745518652

- Battle Commander: Napoleon’s Italian Campaigns https://x.com/SoundofDrums22/status/1864228002390835678 and https://x.com/SoundofDrums22/status/1864726467009036387

- A few more first draft card versions from Ian TB’s maneuver warfare card game wargame from Dietz Foundation (a lot less text and key unit info placed so that you can stack cards w/o covering needed details) https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1864312437685579820 and https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1864482027145200035 and https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1865416887917593055

- The Forgotten Battles: The Battle for Belorussia September 1943 – April 1944 https://x.com/antony1959/status/1864580773296156914

- Microverse (available for pre-order on P500) https://x.com/TheGamingGang/status/1864263474614030433

- Task Force Admiral (coming soon to Kickstarter) https://x.com/DrydockDreams/status/1864717559402234207 and https://x.com/micro_prose/status/1864816124577165348 and https://x.com/micro_prose/status/1864884492181062018 and https://x.com/micro_prose/status/1864897606574297539 and https://x.com/micro_prose/status/1865004764850729368 and https://x.com/DrydockDreams/status/1865624743464108417

- Project K (the new League of Legends trading card game) https://x.com/riotgames/status/1864822063409541324

- Prototype art of LIFTOFF! 2.0 https://x.com/fritzcav/status/1865046685048525186

- Playtesting Seminal Catastrophe by VUCA Simulations https://x.com/Yaug/status/1865314660741709832

- Decision at Sea (coming in 2025) https://x.com/6xW_a/status/1865421277978034629

- Playtesting Rebellion and Punishment https://x.com/Franjmariscal/status/1865368132648362243

Articles:

- Potential of Wargaming in Enhancement of Professional Military Education in India https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1863570103872245867

- Wargaming Preferences: How Participating in Educational Wargames Changes Student Preferences on Learning https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1863590625641107928

- MOD stress-testing with war-games how UK would cope in war https://x.com/bealejonathan/status/1863621238947528726

- Director of the Hoover Institution’s Wargaming Crisis & Simulation Initiative, Jacqueline Schneider, discusses the growing relevance of wargames in analyzing complex security issues, particularly in the context of emerging technologies like AI https://x.com/HooverInst/status/1863700099274248658

- The Secret Pentagon War Game That ​Offers a Stark​ Warning for Our Times https://x.com/JackieGSchneid/status/1863709796043722863 and https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1865389693929484296

- Delivering the Goods (@DanThurot delves into the mechanism of pick-up-and-deliver , with some help from @Wallace_Designs and @ryanlaukat) https://x.com/senetmagazine/status/1863953371457093698

- My Favorite Wargame Cards – A Look at Individual Cards from My Favorite Games – Card #16: NEST (Nuclear Emergency Support Team) from Labyrinth: The War on Terror, 2001-? https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1864295256755228921

- Are mechanics overrated? https://x.com/meepleriot/status/1864593846643888447

- Moral Choices Without Moral Language: 1950s Political-Military Wargaming at the RAND Corporation https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1864659790791684308

- Top wargames suggestions for Christmas 2024 (The Boardgames Chronicle) https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1864094366140072087

- In a continuing series of Event Card Spoilers covering the upcoming @newcoldwar89, 1989-2019 from @VUCASimulations in the 7th entry we take a look at Card #61: 1st Decade Deck – UNSC Presidency. @consimworld https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1864684472047698343

- Latest InsideGMT article from designer Perry Silverman: "The National Will Death Spiral in Illusions of Glory" https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1865135524455026913

Good questions:

- I'm currently making some small changes to the equipment data model so that it is possible to represent equipment lost/added over time. What should I call the columns in the table? Qty. is the initial amount available. Avail. is the amount currently available. https://x.com/orbatmapper/status/1864726089777459684

Good insights:

- The political geography of the 17th century Low Countries is the Gordian Knot for wargame designers, but in a fun way! https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1863354582413545969

- Simulation-based training, like the ongoing Ex FINAL DRIVE on AOC, is a key component of effective military education. It bridges the gap between theory & practice, offering leaders a chance to refine their decision-making and planning in complex, high-pressure scenarios https://x.com/RCRBuck/status/1863711053114188139

- Another reason to do wargaming… spatial recognition with time https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1865484328173466070

Memes:

- https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1864377130999795985

- https://x.com/chessandpoker/status/1865609418873704610

Videos:

- Cody's Top Ten Hex & Counter Wargame https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1864443120303411346

- Chris and Joey’s Rapid Fire Roundup October 2024 https://x.com/CaptainGames_CG/status/1865036055969219061

- The WAR Room LIVE - What can Wargames learn from Non-Wargames? https://x.com/Rough_Swordsman/status/1865161070718894574

- Mark Herman’s Pacific War, Day of Infamy video https://x.com/markherman54/status/1865369686184988850

Podcasts:

- Cardboard Philosophy Episode 043: What Is Play? https://x.com/DiceTowerChris/status/1864522896309109011

- Mentioned In Dispatches Season 13 Ep 13 - Thankful Wargamers https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1865034836534030494

Books:

- Review of Jon Peterson’s Playing at the World https://x.com/DrCrossbows/status/1863754312972910990

Newsletters:

- Tuesday Newsday (by The Armchair Dragoons) https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1864160503414567335

- GUWS Newsletter: December 5th https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1864663451236253813

Interviews:

- Labyrinth Games & Publishing interviews Ryan Heilman and Wes Crawford to discuss their new exciting gaming venture, Warf Rat Games https://x.com/JasonDCMatthews/status/1863633880135135631

- Gene, Rachel and Luke Billingsley come to chat with us about GMT Games https://x.com/OnlineMdG/status/1862574017254715438

- The Players’ Aid interviews Wes Crawford designer of The Pursuit of John Wilkes Booth from Blue Panther https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1863937492962988512

- Interview with Carl Paradis by Marcel Torz https://x.com/SoundofDrums22/status/1864395013418885181

- The Players’ Aid interviews Carl Paradis https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1864729474077438291

Awards:

- Congrats to Alex Knight, @LandandFreedom1, on winning the 2024 Summit Award! https://x.com/SDHistCon/status/1865106133330825479

Events:

- The Armchair Dragoons annual ACDC is coming up (17-19 January) https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1863736697080414553 and https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1864642738857144788

- The 8th Annual Bellota Con (23 – 26 January) https://x.com/WargameReviewer/status/1863974840538943817 and https://x.com/WargameReviewer/status/1864645547098841198 and https://x.com/WargameReviewer/status/1864652325043712053

- Pax Unplugged https://x.com/colewehrle/status/1864771854193299856 and https://x.com/TheUnpub/status/1865013272627327223 and https://x.com/CardboardHerald/status/1865092789786284169 and https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1865058751314608319

- MdG24 Online Wargame Convention (12 – 15 December) https://x.com/nevawargames/status/1865010095119040795 and https://x.com/OnlineMdG/status/1865104594126217495

Reviews/liveplays:

- World at War #99(Italian Campaign) https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1863377630785147038

- Mindtaker Miniatures Games and Hobbies https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1863537577912943012

- Epées et Hallebardes 1315-1476 https://x.com/notwia/status/1863540363962818955

- Tankovaya Brigada Komandir https://x.com/notwia/status/1863540615881080862

- Der Dreißigjährige Krieg https://x.com/notwia/status/1863540867333513286

- Admirals' War: World War II at Sea, Rush on Berlin, Thunder in the Ozarks: Battle for Pea Ridge, March 1862, France '40, Feudal Lord, Key to the Rescue https://x.com/notwia/status/1863538611754291564

- Seoul Night: Coup d'état of December Twelfth https://x.com/notwia/status/1863541370939679137

- Twilight Struggle https://x.com/notwia/status/1863543635700232295

- Paths of Glory https://x.com/notwia/status/1863543887383675238

- Heroes of Three Kingdoms https://x.com/notwia/status/1863544138966487488

- I, Napoleon https://x.com/notwia/status/1863544390620532747

- Carrier Battle: Philippine Sea https://x.com/notwia/status/1863544642299711517

- The Breakthrough of Kampfgruppe Peiper https://x.com/jagd_tiger/status/1863550358884319616 and https://x.com/jagd_tiger/status/1863883228593246493 and https://x.com/jagd_tiger/status/1864231545579688353 and https://x.com/jagd_tiger/status/1864616217694359724 and https://x.com/jagd_tiger/status/1864959582872965341

- Shackleton Base https://x.com/srywearefr/status/1863629442553094474 and https://x.com/iMisut/status/1864204238714286525

- Shiloh: The First Day https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1863659591692673452

- Battlegroup Northag https://x.com/tomjmegan/status/1863663270013395171

- Urban Strife https://x.com/micro_prose/status/1863803957811859641

- The Reich Strikes Back: Bulge Breakthrough https://x.com/notwia/status/1863900996768026626

- Falling Sky: The Gallic Revolt Against Caesar https://x.com/notwia/status/1863901242306740666

- Task Force: Carrier Battles in the Pacific https://x.com/notwia/status/1863901494027923644

- Assassin's Mace: War in the Pacific 2025 https://x.com/notwia/status/1863901745685958776

- Squad Leader https://x.com/notwia/status/1863901997390233703

- Grant: The Western Campaign of 1862 https://x.com/moesgametable/status/1863923280865808708

- The Fellowship of the Ring: Trick-Taking Game https://x.com/DanThurot/status/1863987596655051188

- Oceans of Fire: Pacific War Campaign https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1864254570358296765

- 7 Wonders https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1864261344872288435

- Panzer Korps: Market Garden https://x.com/notwia/status/1864263385698930993

- Riding with the King https://x.com/notwia/status/1864263630180823390

- Bunroku: Campaign in Korea https://x.com/notwia/status/1864265894626804004

- Prime Minister https://x.com/notwia/status/1864266146649686336

- Armies of Germany https://x.com/WarlordGames/status/1864380178459168791

- Thorgal: The Board Game https://x.com/DanThurot/status/1864390556341948921

- ICBM Escalation https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1864407718410240300

- Tactical Commander https://x.com/cardboardpusher/status/1864494860939427966

- Operational Combat Series: Luzon https://x.com/DrCrossbows/status/1864534793360441558

- Bolt Action https://x.com/WarlordGames/status/1864675869530189985 and https://x.com/WarlordGames/status/1864988268636352724 and https://x.com/notwia/status/1864988406008418389

- Purple Haze https://x.com/theSandmanCymru/status/1864737891051606256 and https://x.com/BurdenOfCommand/status/1865154785017762152

- War: Occupied France https://x.com/DanThurot/status/1864771372263874788

- Red Dust Rebellion https://x.com/LegendaryTacti1/status/1861452497912582559 and https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1864839207417475537

- Combat Commander: Europe https://x.com/Farsol4/status/1864501015862505709

- Fire in the Lake https://x.com/Franjmariscal/status/1864946044154290325

- In a Dark Woord https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1864962213494297069

- Vijayanagara: The Deccan Empires of Medieval India, 1290-1398 https://x.com/notwia/status/1864988157420220754

- Flames of War: Mid War https://x.com/notwia/status/1864988657746096231

- Flames of War https://x.com/notwia/status/1864988909337227529

- Joint All Domain Operation https://x.com/agm84/status/1865060649513935333

- Platoon Commander: India-Pakistan War 1965 https://x.com/notwia/status/1865350542282928255

- Radetzky's March: The Road to Novara https://x.com/notwia/status/1865350794050195843 and https://x.com/notwia/status/1865351045528146148

- Reluctant Enemies: Operation Exporter https://x.com/notwia/status/1865351297412604377

- Show of Force in Battle Array https://x.com/notwia/status/1865351548840325364

- Deutschland unter Geld https://x.com/notwia/status/1865351800653512866 and https://x.com/notwia/status/1865352806645051637

- Empire Strikes: Battle of Hungary in 1945 https://x.com/notwia/status/1865352051816833096

- China's War of Liberation https://x.com/notwia/status/1865352303391203509

- 48th Panzer Korps: Battles on the River Chir https://x.com/notwia/status/1865352554957205902

- Napoleon’s Eagles 2: The Hundred Days https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1865396633594114511

- Highway to the Kremlin II: Napoleon’s March on Moscow https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1865397440834093188

- Search for the Bismarck https://x.com/gameape/status/1865220384687313095

- Napoleon at Bay https://x.com/cardboardpusher/status/1865048678857113984

- Panzergruppe Guderian https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1865656469141754097

- Mrs Thatcher's War: The Falklands, 1982 https://x.com/notwia/status/1865712936896839693

- FAB: The Bulge https://x.com/notwia/status/1865713181710328092

- MBT https://x.com/notwia/status/1865713685202944007

- Squad Leader and Cross of Iron https://x.com/notwia/status/1865713936798236713

- The Breakthrough of Kampfgruppe Peiper https://x.com/notwia/status/1865714188741386453

- Seven Grievances: The Rise of Manchuria https://x.com/notwia/status/1865715446265106874

- Global War: World War II Worldwide 1939-1945 https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1865752380156837998

Game spreads & covers:

- Warfighter Vietnam https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1863338662395527341

- Austerlitz https://x.com/kimataka1/status/1863425213985407415

- Rebirth https://x.com/MecatolRex/status/1863475852144415080

- (unidentified) https://x.com/MecatolRex/status/1863476239505236408

- Cruise of the Graf Spee https://x.com/XcMBNargAjePGfN/status/1863535360166539450

- Lancaster https://x.com/Zapoleon3/status/1862868706537168952 and https://x.com/SanchoMateos/status/1865414805030384012

- Down Force https://x.com/Zapoleon3/status/1862868706537168952

- Wonderland's War https://x.com/SergPang/status/1863557875445981586

- Rocketmen https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1863584153079292107 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1863946792712241170

- Civolution! https://x.com/MishiGeek/status/1863574595326111860 and https://x.com/MecatolRex/status/1865349835160773052

- Lion of Judah: Ethiopia 1935-41 https://x.com/Romero_Wrg/status/1863632838320386391

- Last Hundred Yards https://x.com/poifpoif/status/1863015467608129712 and https://x.com/poifpoif/status/1863027512390959557

- EFS Army Group Center https://x.com/bigboardgaming/status/1863420703615185184

- (unidentified) https://x.com/antony1959/status/1863658937280614535

- Freedom Five https://x.com/vazkez_javi/status/1863671104016986436 and https://x.com/vazkez_javi/status/1864445133137072555

- Piratas https://x.com/javiercalvo/status/1863870027528540405

- Tornio ’44 https://x.com/yasN2010/status/1863871834992877637

- Spartacus https://x.com/nevawargames/status/1864039925600911750

- (unidentified) https://x.com/PuntoDePartidaC/status/1864056487351374000

- Titania https://x.com/tiratugames/status/1864063177954152677

- (unidentified) https://x.com/cierzo74/status/1864066359782494373

- This War Without an Enemy https://x.com/luba/status/1864089166583124190 and https://x.com/luba/status/1864822800290034121 and https://x.com/luba/status/1865280713144041785

- Around the World in 80 Days https://x.com/DiceTowerChris/status/1864172715428516116

- Advanced Squad Leader https://x.com/the2halfsquads/status/1864173102873100419

- (unidentified) https://x.com/ShunGumma/status/1864187037676654722

- One Hour WW2 https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1864222331851170288

- Men Nefer https://x.com/PuntoDePartidaC/status/1864221619234738483

- France 1940 https://x.com/ShunGumma/status/1864273322743353678

- Fleet Commander: Nimitz https://x.com/DracoIdeas/status/1864289406477107325

- Tetrarchy https://x.com/yamada_youkou/status/1864291274033123824 and https://x.com/DracoIdeas/status/1865778061678899288

- Banner https://x.com/XcMBNargAjePGfN/status/1864308981000491287

- Elevenses https://x.com/Silas_Deemer/status/1864380369182838817

- (unidentified) https://x.com/antony1959/status/1864403904940618057

- Hengist https://x.com/javiercalvo/status/1864418836776161337

- Labyrinth: The War on Terror, 2001 - https://x.com/2dice10Red/status/1864426711070146956

- Triomphe a Marengo https://x.com/yamada_youkou/status/1864315475645378719

- Minions of Root https://x.com/AlvaroJackkk/status/1864400680615555139

- (unidentified) https://x.com/tiratugames/status/1864564953186738372

- Victory at Sea https://x.com/SanchoMateos/status/1864586417893962160

- Combat Commander https://x.com/wiirown_grrrd/status/1864595578161910010

- Napoleon’s Wheel https://x.com/kimataka1/status/1864631671800385753

- Dune Imperium https://x.com/Ananda19701718/status/1864437617669914670

- (unidentified) https://x.com/Silas_Deemer/status/1864761849037684837

- (unidentified) https://x.com/ShunGumma/status/1864895362252898592

- Holland ’44 https://x.com/kimataka1/status/1864904202625155176

- Squad Leader https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1864923515549610244

- Across Suez https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1864935923231920382

- Arkham Horror https://x.com/SergPang/status/1864975070537420982

- Falling Sky https://x.com/SanchoMateos/status/1864994038014685346 and https://x.com/Franjmariscal/status/1864994790963564777

- Panzer https://x.com/FernandoSolaRa1/status/1865004948670333061

- Battle Card: Moro River https://x.com/gameape/status/1865009135294849287

- (unidentified) https://x.com/MissPumpkin15/status/1865026984033575324

- 2 Minutes to Midnight https://x.com/DracoIdeas/status/1865079362602586255

- Purple Haze https://x.com/Blue_Tweezers/status/1864268998809948281

- (unidentified) https://x.com/CCCPVostok/status/1864746351092809852

- Waterloo Campaign https://x.com/RBMStudio1/status/1865104193037668594

- Thunder on the Mississippi https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1865165227773354445 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1865187346976555405 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1865194525783654743 and https://x.com/SanchoMateos/status/1865739412077699213

- The Next War: Modern Conflict in Europe https://x.com/RBMStudio1/status/1865097603152777617

- Rock Hard https://x.com/PuntoDePartidaC/status/1865183890681335886

- (untitled) https://x.com/SanchoMateos/status/1865329664941604972

- SETI: Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence https://x.com/MecatolRex/status/1865349482327494782

- Operational Combat Series (OCS) https://x.com/antony1959/status/1865355962929783111 and https://x.com/antony1959/status/1865356302655877268

- Drive on Leningrad https://x.com/kimataka1/status/1865301205553156470

- Marengo https://x.com/kimataka1/status/1865387846154273176

- Colonial Twilight https://x.com/luba/status/1865437185173770319

- Dune https://x.com/markherman54/status/1865412182722134115

- Through Ice and Snow https://x.com/chemapamundirl/status/1865474480014807412 and https://x.com/preacherush/status/1865512505126142173

- Men of Iron Tri-Pack https://x.com/PastorJoelT/status/1865559155794403544

- (unidentified) https://x.com/jagd_tiger/status/1865633268684804146

- (unidentified) https://x.com/jagd_tiger/status/1865654077960704303

- 7 Ages https://x.com/SUPER_UGAU/status/1865701663971143849 and https://x.com/hitoajitarin/status/1865633186975543648

- Land and Freedom https://x.com/Wojtowicz_N/status/1865753721394672014

- Viva Mexico! The Mexican Revolution 1910-1920 https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1865789288493036023

- Maracaibo https://x.com/PuntoDePartidaC/status/1865806453946142878

