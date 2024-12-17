- THE TOP STORY -

Is Littoral Commander the most influential wargame of 2024?

- The Australian Army's Battle Lab led the development of the Australian expansion for Sebastian Bae’s Littoral Commander wargame series. Roughly 100+ copies will be delivered to various Australian units. A commercial variant will be released later in 2025. https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1866468575801987523 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1866547244750479618 and https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1866567327665565711 and https://x.com/agm84/status/1866573471968530751 and https://x.com/FoundationDietz/status/1866607033664860636 and https://x.com/kentajackryan/status/1866489480049484219 and https://x.com/MareNos42313152/status/1866778778770477576

- Sebastian Bae recently playtesting a new scenario for his Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific wargame. Designed by Rachel McVicker, the US team must protect bases on Okinawa and civilian ferries evacuating against a PRC naval raid. Really interesting tension & dynamic decision space https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1867966702140399679

- Lorenzo Nanneti’s new scenario for Sebastian Bae’s Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific has been published on BGG. If during Christmas holidays you want to test it, any feedback is appreciated! https://x.com/LorenzoNannetti/status/1867848822074093581

- “It’s always niggled at me that the Luzon and Taiwan maps in Littoral Commancer were so tantalizing close, so I created a “bridge” to connect them and allow for cross-map fire and movement options. I may need to extend it out a little farther, we’ll see. I plan to experiment over the holidays.” – Ian TB https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1867967524954108164

- Littoral Commander gets wooden blocks https://x.com/ChemaRando/status/1865860588020080736 and https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1866312927797506066 and https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1866270208265994477 and https://x.com/TheKimulation/status/1866271490187853881 and https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1867006154292990050 and https://x.com/zach_ota/status/1868077998462902475

I’ve been coming across this game ever since I became aware of the wargaming world a couple of years ago and Sebastian Bae has been my ghost mentor on this learning journey, particularly through the webinar series that he and his team at Georgetown University Wargaming Society (GUWS) run.

I think Littoral Commander is the most influential wargame of 2024 because of the amount of attention and critical acclaim it has attracted in the hobby wargaming community, the various international PME institutions that have adopted it to prepare for LSCO in the Pacific and more importantly, all the other highly talented wargame designers that are putting their own touch to it.

Maneuver Chess: Integrating Think-and-Fight Drills into Military Training

https://x.com/BrianKerg/status/1867760404480635076

https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1867761987679338922

https://x.com/RooksAndKingz/status/1867769043794763848

https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1867966414981914780

The idea of combining physical and mental exercise in one routine is extremely appealing to me because I believe the future of elite human performance in both the military and business fields will require one to be a highly competent cognitive athlete – competing mainly in the decision-making realm but requiring a strong physical body to hold the healthy and active brain that you need to consistently and successfully compete there.

Noteworthy games:

- Sea Power: Naval Combat in the Missile Age https://x.com/micro_prose/status/1865982729017299249

- Command PE v2.4.1 and the new sim manual now available https://x.com/CommandDevTeam/status/1866808247182639231

- Take on the role of a company president in Barrage, a strategic board game of hydroelectric power! Build dams, canals, and power plants in the Alps to control water flow, generate energy, and dominate the market. Published in Poland by @Portal_pl https://x.com/WojennikTV/status/1866932629578133535

- Sail, a simple trick taking game where both players work together to navigate their ship around a litany of obstacles. An easy, fun game for parents and children or couples https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1866966685506560398

- For Sebastian Bae’s Indo-Pacific Micro Games series, each designer researched & designed a unique educational micro game exploring a security challenge in the region. The games are quick, easy to learn, and print to play https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1867204829774319811

- Rome: Total War (popular PC game, now available in tabletop) https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1867372665566318677

- No Compromise (being used for sustainment classes at US Army Command and General Staff College) https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1867367579523662213

- Joint All Domain Operation (JADO) (Chinese wargame) https://x.com/agm84/status/1867313135750713345 and https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1701163754501853402 and https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1710831243934466153 and https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1710557110654939568 and https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1867583362786800015 and https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1867589692528656471 and https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1868039148948664640 and https://x.com/WDG_GavinHu/status/1694640743921660413 and https://x.com/WDG_GavinHu/status/1693978539039813995 and https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1691031966542708736 and https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1690641908740321280 and https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1690186416394035200 and https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1689600063323193344 and https://x.com/WDG_GavinHu/status/1676449497726218240

- Work of the Japan Coast Guard (command patrol boats and aircraft and simulate the experience of sea rescue, disaster relief, territorial waters security, and anti-poaching operations) https://x.com/jibsail_games/status/1867904721379528726

- A good few games from GMT’s P500 list have Made the Cut over the last few weeks! Thanks to all of you who have supported these games with your orders thus far. See the latest games that have made the cut in the thread below: https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1866563067800326393

- Anti-fascist Spanish Civil War semi co-op Land and Freedom wins 2024 Summit Award, which aims to celebrate historical board games that have successfully broadened the hobby: https://x.com/board_game_wire/status/1866501486647099455 and https://x.com/LandandFreedom1/status/1866275700505809333

Coming soon:

- TO&E editing interface from ORBAT Mapper https://x.com/orbatmapper/status/1865833330777723051 and https://x.com/orbatmapper/status/1867303771325259902

- Progress continues on Ian TB’s card game wargame, Maneuvre Warfare https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1865909772857516230 and https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1868008615149449270

- Playtesting Clint Warren-Davey’s Jesus COIN game, Messiah https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1866307291710181451 and https://x.com/JoseRivero49837/status/1866158308010148122 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1866335188768399538 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1866603543844753731 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1867042565478044133 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1867902467595444383

- Operational Combat Series (OCS) (designed by Antony) is in playtesting https://x.com/antony1959/status/1866250144716652616

- Roma Victrix (now live on Kickstarter, designed by Paul Kallio) https://x.com/compassgamesllc/status/1866586471299215872 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1866919762254856337 and https://x.com/compassgamesllc/status/1867693234497187893

- Clint Warren-Davey’s 7 Wonders-inspired Old Testament game https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1866602827617026120 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1868392515461890507

- New Cold War (a highly interactive card-driven 1 to 4 player geopolitics game that takes place between 1989 and 2019 now available for pre-order, designed by Andoni Drive & Igor Plaza for VUCA Simulations) https://x.com/newcoldwar89/status/1867202551478722752 and https://x.com/VUCASimulations/status/1867600437983002624 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1867605112988086649

- First Monday in October: The U.S. Supreme Court, 1798-2010 from @fortcircle currently on Kickstarter https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1867567523857908080

- Playtesting Bling Swords: Shiloh https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1867665972917608457

- Task Force Admiral Physical Edition is coming to Kickstarter (command American aircraft carriers in this immersive 3D naval simulation set in 1942) https://x.com/micro_prose/status/1868343033655107773 and https://x.com/micro_prose/status/1867461976164651097

Good questions:

- 2024 Year In Review Wargaming Survey https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1865875183908630907

- Could One Hour WW2 be the Best Wargame of 2024? https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1866641935160709404

Good insights:

- “I think a lot of the appeal of 7 Wonders is that it doesn't wear out its welcome. You play in 30 minutes and build up a tableau of about 18 cards. Not sure if the game would still be as popular if it lasted for 60 or 90 minutes and you had double or triple the number of cards. But then again maybe not. It's a great design.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1865980070684426579

- “You want to talk about the #1 killer of military readiness? You want to talk about crushing recruiting & retention? It’s sh*t like this and not “woke” or other online nonsense. The CR can-kicking has harmed our military more than any other single factor.” – Ian TB https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1866117351948562801

- “A thread I posted last year about how I designed the rules for Germany in One Hour WW2” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1866190321203491050

- “Some good ideas about the type of turn sequence to use in a game:

· It's your turn, play a card from your hand.

· It's your turn, choose 1 or 2 actions from this list of actions.

· It's your turn, pick a card from the central market/tableau.

All these can be explained to players in a few seconds, and then you can get into playing the game - which is where players actually learn the rules.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1866192451301757325

- “There's a board game mechanic called "Take That". It basically means playing cards or other things to hurt your opponents. In a wargame this would be entirely normal, but in non-wargames it can be quite controversial. Some players really don't like it and find it arbitrary and silly. I get where they're coming from. If you're playing a nice, cozy little engine builder or tableau builder it can feel wrong when someone across the table slams down a random card that takes away your stuff. But in general I'm OK with this type of thing. I think higher levels of player interaction are good - even if that means negative interaction. Here is the bgg page for the "Take That" mechanic. Some interesting games in there:” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1866197987057147916

- “Memetics is the study of how ideas, behaviors, and cultural phenomena spread and evolve, analogous to biological evolution. It treats cultural elements, called “memes,” as units of information that replicate, mutate, and compete for survival in human minds and communication.” – Paul Lindgren https://x.com/marvingardns/status/1866341828846596404

- “While sympathetic to Gen Smith’s impulse, I spent my final years in uniform slowly realizing that combat deployments which felt fresh in my memory were not truly “recent.” The bulk of U.S. service members today have no direct combat experience. However, we have advantages: I think our training is more intensive, more realistic, and more dynamic. I’d bet good money we get significantly more live-fire opportunities. While scripted training events will always be part of any training program, there are also unscripted training opportunities, as well as opportunities for lower-level leaders to take charge of training and focus on specific training requirements that their subordinates need. We also have a vastly different leadership model. I know that at some point in everyone’s military career in the DoD, they’ve felt micromanaged or over supervised. But the underlying model remains one where lower-level leadership, responsibility, and initiative is the expectation. This model allows for faster operational tempos and decision-making relative to a more centralized adversary, and China has done nothing to change its authoritarian approach to the chain of command. I would actually argue that this difference in chain of command relationships is the U.S.’ greatest advantage and China’s most critical vulnerability, because it’s not some magic switch that can be flipped when conflict begins. Cultivating a decentralized chain of command, with authorities pushed down to lower levels and initiative generally encouraged, is a process which takes years and years to come to fruition. Should push come to shove, the U.S. would start a conflict with that chain of command culture already in place; China wouldn’t, and even if the PLA wanted to, they would find it incredibly difficult to undo decades of top-down, centralized, no-questions-asked authoritarian command and control. This is not to paper over the many real challenges the DoD faces, such as aging equipment, an emaciated defense industrial base, and personnel issues. But while we shouldn’t think we have an advantage in combat experience any longer, we have other advantages not easily offset” – Ian TB https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1866511141473833080

- “RPG's 90 percent talk 10 percent play. Criticism, cut downs, and over analysis. How about some variety, and PLAY?” – Old School Wargamer https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1866624922103189643

- “Tying EVERY aspect of the game to an ability score was probably a bad decision that got progressively worse from 0e to 3e+. Your saves, perception, and willpower probably shouldn't rely on WIS, and maybe DEX shouldn't affect initiative. Both became "uber stats" of sorts.” – Eric Diaz https://x.com/EricDiaz_RPG/status/1867294479155441809

- “I think the "secret sauce" of many popular board games is that they give players the ability to create and execute plans and every turn decision allows them to either DIRECTLY build upon that plan, or start a new one. Collecting resources to spend later is NOT a satisfying plan. It's a detached, and often unguided, transaction…” – James (@chessandpoker) https://x.com/chessandpoker/status/1867374726743543810

- “Wargames and RPGs are essentially the same. In both, you assume the role of a fictional or historical person in a simulated world where combat outcomes are determined through dice and mathematical mechanisms. When done right, you have an arbiter to oversee the system.” – Old School Wargamer https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1867648050606616642 and https://x.com/TheGascon/status/1867682015929368837

- “I love ENDER's Game as a wargamer and not for the reason you think. Most think of the story as a depiction of adolescents winning a war by playing a video game. For me, I love the deception of portraying a wargame as the vehicle to collect inputs and ideas.” – Kevin Williamson https://x.com/RooksAndKingz/status/1867770574300209629

- “My design philosophy is basically this: Maximise the number of meaningful decisions per unit of time. How do you do this? Well, when players have to make a decision in a game, there are 3 things that have to happen: 1. They analyse all the relevant factors that would affect their decision. 2. They decide. 3. They execute the decision. Actually moving pieces, rolling dice, etc. 1 and 3 should not take up too much time, they should be streamlined as much as possible. Does this mean making a game simpler is usually better? Yes, but with one big exception. For a decision to be meaningful, there must be mutliple options which appear equally valid at the moment of decision-making. Complexity should only serve to make the decisions more meaningful. For example, maybe there is always an obvious, no-brainer move at a certain point in the game. This is bad. You need to throw a spanner in the works to make other options more viable. So, the level of complexity in your game should be focused towards all decisions being meaningful. But as soon as complexity is NOT doing this (e.g. just making the execution of decisions more time-consuming) then it's time to cut!” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1868021805199552593

- “WW2 has fried the brains of many amateur military historians. Historically, not every faction in a conflict was aiming at the total destruction of the military forces of their enemies. In fact this was quite rare, both as a goal and as an actual achievement. Very often, victory was tied to something else. Mainly, you want to be in a better bargaining position when it comes time to sort out a peace treaty. Grab a colony here which you could then swap back for a trade concession over there. Have your guy elected as Pope, or Holy Roman Emperor, or whatever. Take a line of border fortresses as a buffer, then negotiate peace. Or you need your faction to be seen as the legitimate government back in your home country, making victory on a foreign battlefield just one part of a domestic political strategy. It's almost never just "totally destroy the enemy and force unconditional surrender." – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1868028665369608209

- “You don't always need a consistent historical time scale in a wargame. In August to November 1914 on the Western Front, each day mattered. Huge swings in power happened very quickly. There were decisive battles. In all of 1915 on the Western Front, not much shifted. No more decisive battles. So you could easily justify a time-scale that has more player turns in 1914 than in 1915. Or just doesn't specify the date/month/year at all.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1868041029355717111

- “I read a post here recently about lessons from the current Syrian civil war - can't remember who wrote it. One lesson was that every regime is existentially dependent on having loyal, high quality infantry. Russian aircraft and Iranian missiles and drones couldn't save Assad from the insurgents. What lost him the war was his ground troops giving up the fight. You still need to physically occupy territory and control population to have a functioning regime. There's probably a lot more going on in Syria than we realise - what with US, Turkish and Israeli support for various insurgent factions. But this lesson seems right.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1868054311122731121

