- THE TOP STORY -

Will Clint transcend god with his Jesus COIN game?

- Clint Warren-Davey continues playtesting Messiah, his Jesus COIN game https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1868586160098070654 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1870315747014303987 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1871130335259619810 (see issues #004 and #005 for more of his playtesting reports)

A few months ago, iconic Silicon Valley VC firm a16z opened applications for the latest intake of their game-focused accelerator program, SPEEDRUN.

My co-founder Julius and I worked frantically for weeks to prepare a compelling pitch deck for our gamified social finance startup, Lupiiya Books.

$750k in funding and a trip to San Francisco up for grabs. We had our fingers tightly crossed. Along with thousands of other startup dreamers around the world.

A couple of weeks after the deadline, we got the email back from a16z.

We didn’t make the cut.

Naturally, we were crushed. We really thought we had this in the bag.

However, the process of applying for SPEEDRUN helped us realize that even though we had kind of stumbled into gamification, we needed to lean even more into it going forward, especially as far as learning more about the cutting edge of game design goes (partly why I recently started this newsletter).

The other gem I got out of that process is this tweet that I came across after a few days of following a16z partner Robin Guo, the founder of this SPEEDRUN program.

“Designing a game is the closest humans can be to playing god” – Robin Guo https://x.com/zebird0/status/1826650042213826953

This quote has stuck with me ever since I first read it. It articulated a thought that had been swimming in my head ever since I discovered serious games in general, and wargames in particular.

Maybe it’s the elaborate rule making, maybe it’s the careful resource allocating, maybe it’s the inescapably existential need for free will to exist (and express itself) in the world that you’re building.

Whatever it is, for some reason, game design feels way more god-like than any other creative pursuit. And yes, a careful sprinkling of god complex might really be the secret to being a great game designer.

Anyway, if Robin is right and designing a game is the closest humans can be to playing god, then I dare posit that designing a game about a god is the closest humans can be to transcending god… and Clint might well be on his way to that with this game!

- OTHER HOT STORIES –

Mark Herman’s long-anticipated book is finally out!

- Wargames According to Mark by Mark Herman https://x.com/craig6968/status/1869123237202055261 and https://x.com/PastorJoelT/status/1869863652662325711 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1869870109956735141 and https://x.com/ewalter04/status/1869877876864274868 and https://x.com/PastorJoelT/status/1869890241362047465 and https://x.com/akochowi/status/1870128296303734787 and https://x.com/markherman54/status/1870506609228878256 and https://x.com/RBMStudio1/status/1870663068415639717

Mark Herman is a living legend in the world of wargaming, and it’s really heartwarming to see his new book getting a lot of love in the wargaming community. I think Santa will definitely be delivering many copies of this in the next few hours to good boys and good girls all over the world. I hope that I too come around to buying and reading it before the end of this coming year.

Meet the mapmakers!

- Freelance cartographer for RPGs and tabletop games https://x.com/MapsPaissan/status/1781079619589833067

- Joe’s ruins (also an RPG map maker) https://x.com/Joe_Wargamer/status/1868602891239579751

- Sebastian Bae presents a sneak preview of the new maps for his Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific wargame. They feature black hex numbers for better readability, hollow hexes to feature terrain underneath, and updated terrain analysis. Amazing work by @CascadiaMac once again! https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1871190756846956657

It’s easy to forget how absolutely crucial cartographers are in wargame design because of how their work literally fades into the background once the playing gets going. So I’m glad to have already come across some great ones in my exploration of the wargaming world. Do not confuse the map for the territory… and do not forget to give the mapmakers their flowers!

Here’s 2024 roundup list worth checking out…

- “Mega thread of my TOP 15 games of 2024.” – PuntodePartida (original post in Spanish) https://x.com/PuntoDePartidaC/status/1869676919341400215

I have come across several “best of wargames in 2024” lists but this one takes the cake for me because of how authentically unique its maker’s taste comes across. Many games in here caught my eye, especially the space-themed ones. From first glance, I think the ones I’d love to check out are Asian Tigers, Inventions, Unsettled, Ezra and Nehemiah, Castle Combo, Shackleton Base, Men-Nefer, Andromeda’s Edge, ISS Vanguard, SETI and Civolution.

- MORE STORIES -

Games worth noting:

- El Rey Planeta (The Planet King), a tribute to Philip IV, designed by @GamesSpania and art by @cosechadel66 https://x.com/Javi_de_Nuln/status/1868593236937421152

- The Blockade is a micro game designed by Sebastian Bae that explores dueling naval blockades. The PRC must strangle TWN into submission before the US can cut off its vital sea lanes, undercutting PRC efforts against TWN. There aren't enough ships to do everything and national will is fragile. https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1868654554394583322

- Shackleton Base: Journey to the Moon by Sorry We Are French lets you build a lunar base, send astronauts for resources, fund space projects, and compete with rival corporations—all to score the most points by the end https://x.com/WojennikTV/status/1868689785382187507

- Joint All Domain Operations (JADO) (Chinese wargame) https://x.com/BWargamero/status/1869021715768230361

- The supplement to Command Magazine issue 177 is Wurzburg, a Modern Battles (SPI) game that depicts the battle between NATO and Warsaw Pact forces in the 1970s. It recreates modern warfare using a common system, and four scenarios are available https://x.com/K2_PUBLISHING/status/1868863926420861069 (original post in Japanese)

- Russian Roulette (2020): Designed by Marc Pitrois, Steven Sacks, and Brian Monroy for @GeorgetownCSS. This wargame examines the Ukrainian Crisis and the use of gray zone tactics by Russian forces https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1869367291244118202

- One Hour WW2 https://x.com/yamada_youkou/status/1869406361274171507 and https://x.com/classic40K/status/1869644273353920626 and https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1870564016650932386

- RAF: The Battle of Britain 1940 https://x.com/ChemaRando/status/1869490724686946660

- Littoral Commander: The Baltic https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1869726567766827279 and https://x.com/FoundationDietz/status/1869527803944988977 and https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1869531333871153376

- BlockUrbs (a tiny city builder game, completely free on Steam) https://x.com/hiding_dev/status/1839734805170401526

- Barrage is an economic board game from @Portal_pl Set in the Alps, players compete as company presidents in the hydroelectric energy market. Build dams, canals, & power plants to control water flow, generate energy, and fulfill contracts! https://x.com/WojennikTV/status/1870529622368309544

- US Cyber Command's 2013 Title 10 Wargame (a declassified but heavily redacted version) https://x.com/EM_DAlessandro/status/1870855904700354999

Games coming soon:

- Roy Qiao needs a war-game map designer to help with the map for his game, Through the Spring and Autumn. Any recommendation or self-nomination is welcomed https://x.com/qiao_roy/status/1868588872873250849

- Messa de Guerre chats with Volko Ruhnke about his upcoming game Coast Watchers (from their recent MdG24 event) https://x.com/mesadeguerra/status/1868957039864820040

- Playtesting Operational Combat Series (OCS) (designed by Antony Birkett) https://x.com/antony1959/status/1869152394963194230 and https://x.com/antony1959/status/1869152762560430559

- OCS: The Forgotten Battles is shipping soon https://x.com/antony1959/status/1869153870620065883 and https://x.com/antony1959/status/1869509867104514221 and https://x.com/MultiManPub/status/1869790663757443208 and https://x.com/antony1959/status/1870016551828725879 and https://x.com/antony1959/status/1870256339072757908

- TO&E editing interface from ORBAT Mapper https://x.com/orbatmapper/status/1869356001604128913

- David Thompson and Liz Davidson are working on their next game - Queen of Spies. This is a solo game where you lead a spy network in occupied Belgium during WW1. Playtests will start in early January. If you'd like to playtest the game, please fill out this form: https://x.com/djackthompson/status/1869330984749125992

- Wolfgang at Assault Games is starting over with scenario design for a Canadian expansion for Assault Sicily 43 https://x.com/AssaultGames1/status/1869331152882049167

- Mark Greenwald at U.S. Army CGSC is playtesting Defiance: 2nd Russo-Ukrainian War 2022 - ? (by Mark Herman & D. B. Dockter) https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1869125568765313303 and https://x.com/HerrDr8/status/1869447180588925062 and https://x.com/HerrDr8/status/1869771881848635512 and https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1869771251017040252

- First Monday in October https://x.com/JasonDCMatthews/status/1869084749429620976 and https://x.com/JasonDCMatthews/status/1869151478553932184 and https://x.com/GamingTrend/status/1869468660382806320 and https://x.com/JasonDCMatthews/status/1870169665420316695 and https://x.com/SCHSociety/status/1870155584487731636 and https://x.com/KannonShanmugam/status/1870095997189427565 and https://x.com/KannonShanmugam/status/1861779378104930600

- New Cold War (a highly interactive card-driven 1 to 4 player geopolitics game that takes place between 1989 and 2019 now available for pre-order, designed by Andoni Drive & Igor Plaza for VUCA Simulations) https://x.com/newcoldwar89/status/1869704205302366524

- Twilight Struggle (anniversary edition, available for pre-order on the P500) https://x.com/JasonDCMatthews/status/1869853200754540920 and https://x.com/agauntpanda/status/1869894126369681457 and https://x.com/mk20336/status/1870026889957425483

- Evan D’Allesandro continues work on Jaws of the Dragon https://x.com/EM_DAlessandro/status/1869860093724111160 and https://x.com/EM_DAlessandro/status/1870923938127098298

- Academia: A Game of Administrative Bloat (coming to Kickstarter soon) https://x.com/FoundationDietz/status/1869527055978860938

- The digital version of Rebel Fury (designed by Mark Herman) https://x.com/mk20336/status/1870026854117040358

- Chicago ’68 final files have been submitted to the factory https://x.com/halfwayhoping/status/1870141294926016814

- Another test play of Days of Pigs from @joe_dewhurst from @gmtgames together with @PCaproens. A very cool upcoming expansion of Cuba Libre from the legend @Volko26 https://x.com/Hans_Goossens85/status/1870186200444596382

- Playtest by J. R. Tracy of an upcoming Rotterdam HASL module for MMP’s Advanced Squad Leader https://x.com/jr_tracy/status/1870198458302271762

- Playtesting Solitaire TacOps: Ortona (currently available for pre-order on the P500) https://x.com/nbsp1618/status/1870110284964110382

- Task Force Admiral Physical Edition is coming to Kickstarter (command American aircraft carriers in this immersive 3D naval simulation set in 1942) and has a survey up https://x.com/micro_prose/status/1870078719148118349 and https://x.com/DrydockDreams/status/1870587116637536507

- New version and the playtest module of A New Order of Samurai (designed by Ray Qiao) is coming soon https://x.com/qiao_roy/status/1870501413287264735 and https://x.com/qiao_roy/status/1870969412603551832

- Ian T. Brown continues work on his Maneuvre Warfare game https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1870546467498099157

- Amandil Cornappar is working on a prototype for One Hour Napoleon (hat tip to Clint Warren-Davey’s One Hour WW2) https://x.com/Amandil/status/1870525360489877915

- The Third Winter: The Battle for the Ukraine September 1943-April 1944 (designed by Antony Birkett) (Chinese version) https://x.com/antony1959/status/1870354798953861416 and https://x.com/antony1959/status/1870355185605779949 and https://x.com/antony1959/status/1870950504236257285

- BUBBLING IDEAS -

Good game questions:

- “Hypothetically, if I would be preparing a new wargaming course, is there something that has NOT been covered by existing materials/books/videos?” – Natalia Wojtowicz https://x.com/Wojtowicz_N/status/1868431851737710703

- “Come on, let's vote for Baldis 2024! What were your three best games? And the worst? Tell us about it here, next week we have the annual gala:” – Solo en Balda https://x.com/soloenbalda/status/1868059089739419916 (original post in Spanish)

- “If Dungeons and Dragons weren't an option, what kinds of mechanics would you most want to see in a new RPG ruleset? Focus on specific features or systems you'd like to have in your ideal game.” – Old School Wargamer https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1868454684752834878

- “How do you do an educational wargame on air warfare at the operational level? I have absolutely no clue.” – Thomas Danger https://x.com/Thomas_DangerRI/status/1869302185068286018

- “As the holiday vacations start to kick in, what's the next wargame on your table?” – The Armchair Dragoons https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1870223838337814648

Good game insights:

- “I consider this an excellent game. It's like a more family-friendly Azul that doesn't have the feeling of breaking dozens of tiles. Plays super fast and looks so charming.” –Chris Yi https://x.com/DiceTowerChris/status/1868496498926985323

- “People can use this in variety of gaming and real world ways. Distance: https://blog.outdoorherbivore.com/wilderness/estimating-distance-with-your-thumb/… people should know this. This is for distance and the below is for size” – Old School Wargamer https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1868511523359867293

- “For the map design, I used sources from various countries—Russian, Polish, German, and even American. The design process went through about twenty iterations, which I thoroughly enjoyed. … I’m proud that the initial framework for the map—its dimensions, scale, unit density, and gameplay characteristics—worked immediately without major issues. Of course, I created many prototypes, but I didn’t need to deviate much from the original concept.” - Sergio Schiavi, designer of Model’s Counterattack: The Battle of Radzymin and Bagration’s End from Dissimula Edizioni (currently on Kickstarter) https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1866835045173825777

- “Often concepts are not ready for wargaming because they lack the essential components of a good strategy. Conducting a wargame on a strategy like this is a waste of time, talent, and resources. Before bringing in teams to participate in wargames or wargame-like activities concepts should be assessed using Structured Analytic Techniques, Intelligence Analysis, Liberating Structures, and Red Teaming techniques to diagnose the situation and divine an effective overall guiding policy. To use an American football analogy, the new coach of a team needs to take a hard look at his playbook with coaches and coordinators over the summer to determine if the playbook will be effective against the other teams in the league before the the season starts.” - Phillip Pournelle (analyst, strategist, wargame designer, and science fiction author working at Group W) https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1868668393823600881 and https://x.com/CIMSEC/status/1868778167877747005

- “…one of Fromage’s most impressive feats is that it never becomes too much to handle. Rather than curdling players by asking them to think about everything all at once, O’Malley and Rosset skim their wide array of resources, actions, and scoring criteria down to a single quadrant at a time. Any given turn is limited to one resource, one contest, and the extras you’ve accumulated at your own creamery. With experience, players can learn to cover more ground, specializing in various arenas while making tactical inroads into other portions of the board. There’s room to grow, but newcomers will find that Fromage excels at narrowing its scope to a manageable mouthful at a time.” – Dan Thurot https://x.com/DanThurot/status/1868806808334410009

- “Regardless of the lack of updated game engine, Breaking the Chains 2.0 is a relatively low-complexity wargame exploring modern naval warfare. That core game combat model is fairly abstract, meaning the technical details are applied with broad strokes. The game model does not attempt to directly compare a YJ-18 to and SM-6—it shows the relative capabilities not specific technical details. Even without the text of the game updated the core game engine remains a reasonable balance of believability and playability…with a bit of a lean towards playability between the two.” – Mountain Navy https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1868775270398001281

- “Generative AI can provide teaching opportunities for Faculty and Staff across organizations by providing a sandbox learning environment for wargames. Students will often make mistakes or forget things during the course of a wargame and just as we collect AAR notes for discussions, those same notes can be used to generate future wargame scenarios designed around points of fault identified. Perhaps you want to generate a wargame scenario to look at sustainment in a contested environment, Generative AI can come up with one. Maybe an academic class is falling behind in a certain area or isn’t paying attention to a concept during the planning process? Generate some scenarios focused on that key issue identified.” - Kevin Williamson https://x.com/RooksAndKingz/status/1868713968057070068

- “Troop Quality is a simple system that represents reinforcements made up of reserves and home guards as less capable than regular units.” – Perry Silverman https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1868770712158453819

- “My two favourite analogies for counter-insurgency: 1. It's like trying to kill a fly with a hammer. 2. It's like eating soup with a knife. I think both of these are from the Vietnam War, but they apply to most insurgencies. The idea is not that beating insurgents is impossible, it's just really difficult! Like, you can eat soup with a knife. Just slowly and carefully. The hammer and fly one is good too. Because occasionally the hammer WILL actually hit the fly. And the fly will be utterly crushed. It's like when you're playing a COIN game and the government faction finally gets enough troops in position to do a massive assault on exposed guerrillas- that's the hammer hitting the fly!” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1868769612630049221

- “Games that people will play and study over and over are probably only a handful that are captivating at first glance. I say this as a warning to myself, but games that don't convey their fun without being played over and over tend to be discarded at first glance.” - @gameape https://x.com/gameape/status/1868846125270335535 (original post in Japanese)

- “In an air combat context, the OODA loop is about winning dogfights, while the SDAB cycle is all about avoiding them. … Although the OODA loop (dogfighting) and the SDAB cycle (anti-dogfighting) are opposites, they can be complementary when synthesized. The OODA loop and the SDAB cycle become the opposite ends of a broad spectrum of options between those extremes. Most pilots probably operate somewhere between those two poles, taking their talents, aircraft characteristics, and specific circumstances into account.” - Stephen Robinson https://x.com/Balloons2Drones/status/1868994670375899342

- “Wargames are critical educational tools used during the Advanced Operations portion of CGSOC.” – U.S. Army CGSC https://x.com/USACGSC/status/1869032836252028958

- “Depends on what elements of operational air power you're focusing on. But the USAF made an educational airpower game recently” – Sebastian Bae https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1869391163951862228 (in response to Thomas Danger’s question in the segment above)

- “The hub will be the epicentre for strategic brilliance and tactical innovation, and will enable evidence-based decisions to be made at an increased pace.” - Lieutenant General Tom Copinger-Symes (on the launch of the UK MOD’s Defence Experimentation and Wargaming Hub at Southwick Park) https://x.com/UKStratCom/status/1869065024712683811

- “Language can be tremendous fun when it’s fumbling and imprecise; in A Message from the Stars, the precision of its formula makes for good problem-solving, but not especially good commentary on language.” – Dan Thurot https://x.com/DanThurot/status/1869525992383066428

- “I found the Triomphe à Marengo designer notebook very interesting. I feel like I understand a little bit more about where that unusual design came from and what the designer was aiming for.” – Yamada https://x.com/yamada_youkou/status/1869411306966790270 (original post in Japanese)

- Why You Don't Want "Realistic" Logistics In A Wargame (using WaW'85 to demonstrate tactical battlefield logistics planning) https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1869778003229544683

- Thomas Danger and Donna Dupont discuss various issues regarding wargaming. Many of them on the new generation of wargamers, how to build a wargaming program when you are a small country, and much more! https://x.com/Thomas_DangerRI/status/1869784037746954600

- “Drafting is one of very few mechanics in the board gaming world where you can resolve turns simultaneously. This is an underrated advantage of drafting, basically cuts the playtime by at least half.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1869819617071476830

- “This would make a good game cover.” – Mark Herman https://x.com/markherman54/status/1870225716601631199

- “This was the version of Churchill that I eventually ditched for the version that was published. Sometimes you have to figure out that you are pushing a wet noodle up a hill and stop. Then decide what you liked about your failure, what you didn't like then rework the design.” – Mark Herman https://x.com/markherman54/status/1870492030465655086

- “My dream is to make a board game that is so popular, it ends up getting rethemed into a thousand different games, with themes that have nothing to do with the original mechanics. Like how there's Indiana Jones Monopoly.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1870569390388994511

- “Subtle point about game design here. You can have players draw new cards for their hand at the start or the end of their turn. Drawing at the end of the turn is better. It means players can examine all of their options during enemy turns. If you draw at the start of your turn, you have just been given new options to consider. You have to think about it. While other players are waiting for you to finish your turn. This relates to a broader point. It should be possible to plan ahead enough that you can use your downtime to plan your next turn.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1870568474441121890

- “For games that were once marketed to 14-year-olds to be considered too complex by adults is not just ironic; it's a reflection of how we've grown to view learning and adaptability as we age. It's not the game that's complex; it's the adult mindset that has, in some cases, become rigid.” – Old School Wargamer https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1870381911983423783 and https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1870189635135021110

- MEDIA CRUNCH -

Memes of wargaming:

- https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1869393017167343775

- https://x.com/6xW_a/status/1869490564313530766

- https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1869812198526333213

- https://x.com/RooksAndKingz/status/1869509986839359925

- https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1870567493502431393

- https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1870572665209074138

- https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1870840706488734101

- https://x.com/JuddVance/status/1871043446992978003

People in wargaming:

- https://x.com/Javi_de_Nuln/status/1868593236937421152

- https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1868724901525569578

- https://x.com/RMasini_WLOG/status/1868893539377332641

- https://x.com/deutschemarine/status/1869010910959866158

- https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1869092132058992754

- https://x.com/6xW_a/status/1869122095915114496

- https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1869421136691523885

- https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1869464892237033492

- https://x.com/Gentilhombre3/status/1869500087321415713

- https://x.com/Gentilhombre3/status/1869500098998395204

- https://x.com/Gentilhombre3/status/1869500109983191470

- https://x.com/Gentilhombre3/status/1869500132263362998

- https://x.com/Gentilhombre3/status/1869500143390867553

- https://x.com/Gentilhombre3/status/1869500155302678687

- https://x.com/jr_tracy/status/1869820354220437652

- https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1870114586571186401

- https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1870164743102632317

- https://x.com/SDHistCon/status/1869817542518419592

- https://x.com/WarlordGames/status/1870144970729918675

- https://x.com/MiS_wargameclub/status/1870464256661233667

- https://x.com/DracoIdeas/status/1870465615649030326

- https://x.com/markherman54/status/1870492030465655086

- https://x.com/MrIns0mnia/status/1870581271430348837

- https://x.com/SnafuStore/status/1870159714920579188

- https://x.com/WarlordGames/status/1870864711710916773

- https://x.com/PastorJoelT/status/1870980902299586573

- https://x.com/Javi_de_Nuln/status/1869397970682290670

- https://x.com/hkokado/status/1870680379633615094

- https://x.com/CatHultberg/status/1870896353355952174

Books on wargaming:

- Paper Time Machines: Critical Game Design and Historical Boardgames by Maurice W. Suckling https://x.com/akochowi/status/1870128296303734787

- Historical Simulation and Wargames: The Hexagon and the Sword by Riccardo Masini https://x.com/akochowi/status/1870128296303734787

- “Just had a long-awaited piece of news that other writers will understand is very significant: the publishers of The Wargaming Compendium just confirmed that they will release the full rights back to me – which means that, after more than 11 years, I can update & re-publish it” – Henry Hyde https://x.com/battlegames/status/1870913599537057868

Awards for wargaming:

- SDHistCon announces Liz Davidson's @beyondsolitaire podcast as the 2024 Bobby Nunes Memorial Award recipient, for exceptional gaming media reflecting Bobby's enthusiasm in discussing important cultural issues in historical gaming https://x.com/SDHistCon/status/1868744631208624363 and https://x.com/board_game_wire/status/1869058233861902373 and https://x.com/cardboardpusher/status/1869449768339984555

- Voting is open for the Wargames Illustrated Awards https://bit.ly/46Jdo0Q https://x.com/WarlordGames/status/1868985263873007622

Lastly, another great wargaming newsletter to check out:

- The latest Tuesday NewsDay from The Armchair Dragoons https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1869128736840253696

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Wargaming Weekly is curated, written and published by Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha, a freelance writer, game designer and startup entrepreneur. Rwizi currently serves as Co-Founder, Co-CEO and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Lupiiya Books - the social finance app that is gamifying the fundraising process for young African entrepreneurs. Wargaming Weekly is a curiosity chronicle of Rwizi’s exploration of the wargaming world… for the love of games in general, for the desire to contribute to the growth of wargaming in particular as a discipline, and lastly, for the hope of finding cutting-edge game design innovations to bring back with him to the startup world.