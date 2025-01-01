- THE TOP STORY -

Do you have wargaming resolutions for 2025? (How hard would you slap the king for them?!)

The ancient Babylonians really cared about their harvests – the very existence of their entire way of life hung in the balance with each one. Harvests were quite literally a matter of life and death for the Babylonian civilization.

Good harvests meant they could store grain for lean years, build more temples and wage more wars. Bad harvests, on the other hand, led to immediate food shortage forcing people into debt slavery and multiple bad harvests could be interpreted as the gods withdrawing their support from the rules.

This is why they held their New Year celebration, called the Akitu festival, in mid-March, when crops were planted, rather than in January like we do. In fact, the name “Akitu” comes from the Babylonian word for barley, which was one of two main crops (the other being dates).

During this 12-day religious festival, they would make promises to their gods to pay debts and return borrowed objects, in order to maintain favor with said gods. The festival also included a ritual enactment of their chief deity Marduk’s victory over his arch nemesis, Tiamat (their creation myth).

Now, while their promises were religious in nature and focused on debt repayment and returning borrowed objects (wait, did an ancient Babylonian banker design this festival?!), they are widely accepted by historians as the earliest recorded precursor of our modern day New Year resolutions.

However, the most interesting discovery for me about Akitu was the king’s central role in it and the fascinating ritualistic humiliations that he had to go through during this festival.

First came the stripping of power: the king would enter the temple of Marduk and the high priest would remove his royal insignia: crown, scepter, ring, and sword as well as strip him of his royal robes. This symbolized the temporary suspension of earthly authority.

Next was the ritual humiliation: the high priest would lead the king by the ear to the shrine and force him to kneel before the statue of Marduk. Then the priest would slap the king's face hard enough to bring tears. If tears appeared, it was seen as a good omen - Marduk was pleased. If no tears came, it was considered a bad omen.

Then came the negative confession: the king had to recite a declaration of innocence. He had to state he hadn't neglected Babylon, declare he hadn't destroyed the city or its temples, affirm he hadn't struck the cheek of his subjects unjustly, and confirm that he hadn't humiliated his people.

Lastly, came the restoration: if Marduk was satisfied (through priestly interpretation), the king's insignia would be returned and the king would be reinstated to power. The priest would slap him again, but this time as a blessing (must have been so awkward) to symbolize divine approval of his continued reign.

This ritual served to remind the king of his subordination to divine authority by demonstrating that his power came from the gods and the gods alone. It also provided a mechanism (albeit a crude one) for public accountability by showing that even the highest earthly authority was answerable to divine law.

Anyway, since I’m already paying my debts (albeit not fast enough) and I don’t have any borrowed objects to return (this Bluetooth speaker doesn’t count!), here are my 3 wargaming resolutions for 2025:

1. To keep this newsletter going at all costs. We’re not yet even 10 issues in but I can already feel that this is going to be the most consequential writing project of my life since the high school magazine that I dodged classes for.

2. To catch up on all the Georgetown University Wargaming Society (GUWS) webinars. I have about 40 left so accounting for new ones that will be published, I should be able to make this happen if I watch at least one per week.

3. To finally create and share a playtestable prototype of my wargame about the turbulent history of my country, Uganda. I have been designing it on and off (way more off than on, to be quite frank) for the last three years or so.

Games worth noting!

- The game included in the 180th issue of Command Magazine is Golan, one of the Modern Battles games previously released by SPI. The game is based on the battles on the Golan Heights during the Syrian invasion of Israel that began on October 9, 1973 https://x.com/K2_PUBLISHING/status/1871394163331309951

- Winter Thunder: The Battle of the Bulge (designed by Brian Train) https://x.com/XcMBNargAjePGfN/status/1871474973703074173

- Lock ‘n Load Tactical has an AI-enhanced digital manual https://x.com/agm84/status/1871454259000311849

- Down Range: War in the Pacific, a tactical wargame by the II MEF Battle Simulation Center https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1871963558558486918

- Point Blank: V Is For Victory (by Lock ‘n Load Publishing) https://x.com/PastorJoelT/status/1871991064007237671

- One Page Bulge (SJG 1980) There were already bulge-themed mini-games, but this one was groundbreaking with its new idea of ​​condensing everything onto a single page https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1872048115223843003

- Port Arthur, a delightful little naval wargame https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1872686493057335727

- Supply and Steel, a logistics game set in Normandy 1944 from Fight Club International. This supply chain management combat game pits Axis and Allied players against each other in a race to resupply their front lines https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1873104167717466434 and https://x.com/Fight_Club_Intl/status/1873100656522981546

- Sebastian Bae is currently testing out the VASSAL module for his Littoral Commander: Baltics wargame https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1873010560385859700 and https://x.com/FoundationDietz/status/1873011662061711756

- Roy Qiao is playtesting his A New Order of Samurai game https://x.com/qiao_roy/status/1870969412603551832 and https://x.com/qiao_roy/status/1871229856522084502 and https://x.com/qiao_roy/status/1872388412969488489 and https://x.com/qiao_roy/status/1873771480431149258

- Clint Warren-Davey continues playtesting Messiah, his Jesus COIN game https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1871130335259619810

- Evan D’Allesandro continues work on his Jaws of the Dragon game https://x.com/EM_DAlessandro/status/1871282218741690859 and https://x.com/EM_DAlessandro/status/1872701263835803685

- Pete Ess is turning his educational game The Insurgency Rolls On from a solo game into a head to head version https://x.com/EssPete/status/1870661074070192608

- An often-requested reprint of the classic Standard Combat Series game Fallschirmjäger: The Airborne Assault on Fortress Holland, May 10-14 1940. The game simulates the capture of Rotterdam and The Hague (Den Haag) by the Germans in 1940 (available to pre-order from Multi-Man Publishing) https://x.com/MultiManPub/status/1871364197931733199

- No Turning Back: The Battle of the Wilderness May 5-6 1864, in The Gamers' Line of Battle series. This is the first LOB game in five years, and covers the first epic confrontation between Grant and Lee (available to pre-order from Multi-Man Publishing) https://x.com/MultiManPub/status/1871352580426932512

- A reprint of the popular BCS title Arracourt, that depicts the Axis counterattack that attempted to stop Patton’s drive across France in September 1944. The Allied response was a stellar example of mobile US Combined Arms combat that is still studied today by the US Army, as the “school solution” of how to defeat an armored foe in a mobile set of battles (available to pre-order from Multi-Man Publishing) https://x.com/MultiManPub/status/1871357817074205078

- Inflection Point (Battalion Combat Series) depicts two important but relatively unknown battles before and after Stalingrad; The Battle for Kalach fought in July 1942 following Case Blue, and the Battle for the Chir River, where the Soviets looked to exploit their gains and prevent German relief operations over a portion of the Kalach battlefield (available to pre-order from Multi-Man Publishing) https://x.com/MultiManPub/status/1871344741025222812 and https://x.com/PastorJoelT/status/1871975916534165817

- Armies of the United States: Third Edition from Warlord Games (coming to pre-order in January) https://x.com/WarlordGames/status/1871941242856083696

- WDS announced a new game series, Sword & Siege. First title will be playable from either side — Crusaders or Muslim forces (based on the specific scenario). Scale will be 40 meter hexes and 10-minute turns https://x.com/RSWars/status/1872665187121266874 and https://x.com/Mazarin01/status/1872722275499159970

- kimataka is translating The Arab-Israeli Wars to Japanese https://x.com/kimataka1/status/1872998154515431774

- Amandil Cornappar is testing the prototype of an unnamed game https://x.com/Amandil/status/1872909453110198720

- The Battle of the Bulge, simulates the World War II battle of the same name https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1871323050706403507 and https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1872409034097312177 and https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1872772508765798444

- Purple Haze, an immersive story-creation cooperative game for 1 to 4 players that drops you into the heart of darkness: Vietnam, 1967 https://x.com/Ananda19701718/status/1871271631542173729 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1871215185496543643 and https://x.com/Ananda19701718/status/1872079259667513380 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1872665743571202196 and https://x.com/Ananda19701718/status/1872573526001221770

- Tunnel Rats, a tactical-level, narrative-style solitaire wargame set in the Vietnam War (standalone expansion to Purple Haze) https://x.com/Ananda19701718/status/1873031680740745447

- Dune: Imperium – Uprising, a standalone spinoff to Dune: Imperium that expands on that game's blend of deck-building and worker placement, while introducing a new six-player mode that pits two teams against one other in the biggest struggle yet https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1871670613540266282 and https://x.com/markherman54/status/1871908911273345393 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1872395508892975177 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1872807316799496631

- The Enemy is at the Gates, the second installment of the Modern War series using the well-regarded Company Scale System https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1872693098905780517 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1872713812069236918 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1872752470138732832

- Battles for the Ardennes, simulates the battles that occurred in the Ardennes area in World War II https://x.com/XcMBNargAjePGfN/status/1871476288017588363 and https://x.com/XcMBNargAjePGfN/status/1871879309130084468 and https://x.com/XcMBNargAjePGfN/status/1872897868711002201

- Advanced Squad Leader, a tactical-level board wargame, that simulates actions of squad sized units in World War II https://x.com/KlaraaUwU/status/1871623524361896448 and https://x.com/MultiManPub/status/1871691424443572232

- World Order, a strategy game where you control one of the four major powers of the 2010s: USA, China, Russia, or EU https://x.com/RemyLebeau33/status/1873039651503837671

- Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific by Sebastian Bae https://x.com/enumura/status/1871161229315838145 and https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1872744150522859664 and https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1873062936622875095 and https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1873130674175258903

- Joint All Domain Operations (JADO) (Chinese wargame) https://x.com/BWargamero/status/1871491790634877280 and https://x.com/agm84/status/1871460344075518169 and https://x.com/BWargamero/status/1871992864777130447 and https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1872016100369768688

Good game questions:

- “What are wargames that model friendly-fire in the rules?” – Nicola https://x.com/6xW_a/status/1871280344319860803 (got several great responses)

Good game insights:

- “If you are playing fantasy wargames units fight in tight formations. Each soldier occupies about 1 sq yard. each horse about 3 time that. Stacking is based on how many units fit inside the hex reasonably when deployed. You hex size can be to big as well as to small.” – Old School Wargamer https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1871274210984903046

- “Games need tension. There are lots of ways of creating tension in a game. Here are some: -Time limits, e.g, a deck of event cards that ends the game when it runs out. -Secret objectives or other hidden information. -Multiple ways to win. -Multiple ways to lose. -Randomness. The best ones to choose will depend on the type of game you are making. But generally I focus on multiple paths to victory/defeat as it actually gives the players more opportunities for decision-making instead of just stressing them out with more external constraints.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1871417930262643001

- “In this way, Carmichael positions the fight for Martian independence not only as a struggle between corporatism and nativism, or federalism and individuality, but also for the very identity of mankind as a biological species. It’s tectonic in the same way as the development of capitalism or marxism, a realignment one can well imagine would be contested for centuries.” – Dan Thurot https://x.com/DanThurot/status/1871675867832910139

“Saw an interesting discussion on bgg about expansions versus sequels for board games. This was in the context of Dune Imperium: Uprising, which is a stand-alone game but could have easily been an expansion to the original Dune Imperium. Someone was saying that expansions nearly always sell less copies (which makes sense, as the potential customer base is smaller) so you will make less copies, which means less economy of scale. This in turns means that the price for a new stand-alone game (with more pieces) might end up being the same as the price of an expansion. So it makes sense for the publisher to just make it a complete game. I think this a good approach. As a general rule, I don't like expansions. I actually never buy them - people get them for me as Christmas or birthday presents, that's it. I prefer games to be totally self-contained. Just logistically and cognitively to easier to manage a collection of games that way. I remember getting the expansion for Star Wars Rebellion and trying to just make it all fit in the original box, because I didn't want to have two separate boxes for the one game. Yes, there's some good stuff in there. But there are very few expansions that genuinely transform the game experience. Then you get people saying "the expansion is essential for this game." If the expansion is actually essential to make the game great, all that expansion stuff should really have been included in the original game. It actually reminds me of why I stopped doing tabletop miniatures as a hobby. You just needed so many separate things! Models. Paint. Terrain. Table. Rulebook. Faction book. And yes, expansions. One of the best things about board games is that you pay a one-off cost of about $100 and you get a complete experience in one box, that you can play multiple times. Very few other hobbies are like that! So in conclusion, I think separate self-contained games are the way to go.”- Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1872111008937877589

- “I can play a 6-10 hour game a few times a year, because my game group will plan it ahead and spend a whole day on it. I can play a 15-60 minute game because I can cram it into an evening with friends, even while we have our kids running around. But it's the 2-4 hour games that I just don't get to play anymore. Not quite worth setting aside a whole day and planning weeks in advance. Way too long to play in a single evening during the week. Unfortunately, many of my favourite games fall into that time range! So I'm forced to set them up in my shed and play them solo over several months when I get little snippets of free time. Anyone else experience this?” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1872398212113510904

- “You want to make a game but it's hard to start. So don't write a whole rulebook, just write a single A4-sized player aid. Don't create fancy components. Just use whatever counters, cubes or coins you have lying around from other games. Make your cards in Microsoft Word. Hand-draw the map if you have to. The most important thing is to get play-testing as soon as possible. Because play-testing is the actual work of game design.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1872391878781341939

- “The aversion to basic math and science in RPGs is a missed opportunity that complicates gameplay unnecessarily. By embracing these disciplines, RPGs could not only offer more efficient problem-solving but also enrich the narrative and strategic layers of the game. It's time for the RPG community to appreciate that sometimes, the most magical solutions are those grounded in the reality of numbers and natural laws.” – Old School Wargamer https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1872364512675877269

- “Based on this analysis, designers of these game systems in general have the same objective that a good GM does — they want their players to succeed overall but still sweat a little bit knowing that there is a chance they may not. As award winning game designer Jennell Jaquays writes, “Foes should seem unbeatable. The foes that the heroes must overcome should look overwhelming and the odds should seem impossible” One possible reason that probability has not been analyzed more critically is to keep the illusion of the game intact; maybe it is assumed one should not scrutinize the numbers too closely or a player might risk feeling a little less heroic. But for players, this data has clear implications: in D&D, get advantage and use the Bless spell; in Sword Chronicle, use a shield. But more importantly for both players and designers, understand that TTRPGs that use dice have an underlying mathematical system that plays into uncertainty but still maintain a probabilistically likely outcome.” – Benton Tyler & Cathlena Martin https://x.com/JimDaws93102644/status/1872718934853730774

- “Deck building and tableau building are both sub-categories of engine building. Investing resources to ramp up efficiency over time. Deck building is very similar to tableau building, except your selection of available assets get randomly changed at frequent intervals. So tableau building is good if you want players to focus on efficiency in a predictable, controlled environment. Deck building is good when you want players to focus on efficiency in a constant shifting, semi-random environment. Hence, you can see that deck building is an excellent mechanic for wargames, especially those at operational and strategic level. And indeed there are several deck-building wargames. Tableau building is more suited to peaceful, economic themes. It would be rare for a war to play out like a tableau builder, with both sides just predictably and safely building up. But maybe it could work - who knows?” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1873097336118747195

Books on wargaming:

- Wargames According to Mark by Mark Herman https://x.com/MBoardgaming/status/1871326883536687502 and https://x.com/JuddVance/status/1871727198614511744 and https://x.com/markherman54/status/1872255728280539253 and https://x.com/AlanSalazarCO/status/1872801527041269948

- The Art of Rodger MacGowan by Rodger MacGowan https://x.com/RBMStudio1/status/1871425090531070316 and https://x.com/RBMStudio1/status/1871622465501421653

- Euro War Games (edited by Jan Heinemann, Riccardo Masini, and Frederic Serval) https://x.com/BdmL_jeux/status/1872583574718926883

- Thematic Integration in Board Game Design (by Sarah Shipp) https://x.com/gengelstein/status/1872315503412474180

- Graphic Design for Board Games (by Daniel Solis) https://x.com/gengelstein/status/1872315503412474180

- Cardboard Ghosts: Using Physical Games to Model and Critique Systems (by Amabel Holland) https://x.com/gengelstein/status/1872315503412474180

- Fight Club Reading List 2025 https://x.com/Fight_Club_Intl/status/1873353273694208220

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Wargaming Weekly is curated, written and published by Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha, a freelance writer, game designer and startup entrepreneur. Rwizi currently serves as Co-Founder, Co-CEO and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Lupiiya Books - the social finance app that is gamifying the fundraising process for young African entrepreneurs. Wargaming Weekly is a curiosity chronicle of Rwizi’s exploration of the wargaming world… for the love of games in general, for the desire to contribute to the growth of wargaming in particular as a discipline, and lastly, for the hope of finding cutting-edge game design innovations to bring back with him to the startup world.