Can Taiwan boardgame its way to victory over China?

- 2045, developed by the Taiwanese company Mizo Games, invites players to participate in an imaginary Chinese invasion 20 years in the future https://x.com/ZFTWARNING/status/1873884161775460701

In “2045”, set to be released this month as families in Taiwan prepare to celebrate the Lunar New Year, players act out what might happen if China invaded Taiwan 20 years from now.

When the game starts, Taiwan has already lost its smaller islands to China. Players get random characters with different backgrounds - some want Taiwan to be independent, others want to join with China, and some are from the military, business world, criminal groups, or local government… what scholars call “whole-of-society conflict wargaming”.

Anja van der Hulst (a leading Dutch wargaming professor, designer, and facilitator) gave a great webinar about it at the Georgetown Wargaming Society (GUWS) back in 2021. I especially like how she highlighted that much of decision making in war is less than rational unlike players in traditional wargames who try to be as smart as possible. So it’s actually perfect timing for “2045” to come out during the Lunar New Year holiday when people in Taiwan are more likely to be under the influence of some celebratory kaoliang (sorghum liquor).

And speaking of whole-of-society conflict wargaming, it’s been reported that just the other week in late December 2024, Taiwan's presidential office held its first tabletop exercise involving government agencies beyond the armed forces, simulating a military escalation with China. The exercise involved scenarios, including the island being “on the verge of conflict”, to see how ready both government offices and regular citizens would be in case of an emergency.

Furthermore, this game is just one of many new “taboo-breaking” entertainment products in Taiwan that deal with the idea of China trying to take over. Last year Taiwan's government helped make a TV show called “Zero Day" about a Chinese invasion. When they released a preview featuring several famous actors, it got over 2 million views on YouTube.

So between “2045” for the hobbyists (acting as the left horn) and this recent presidential tabletop exercise for the professionals (acting as the right horn), Taiwan seems to be growing some solid horns that it can use to execute an effective “Impondo Zenkomo” formation against Chinese influence/aggression using whole-of-society conflict wargaming. With TV shows like “Zero Day” (acting as the loins), I think the only missing (yet absolutely crucial) element now is a popular “taboo-breaking” video game along the lines of “2045” that can go viral among Taiwanese Gen Z’s (to act as the chest).

Meanwhile, China is not sleeping on wargaming either…

- Chinese video of 2024 8th National Wargame Competition Finals Highlights https://x.com/notwia/status/1874413006416920700 and https://x.com/notwia/status/1874413258225914109

Lastly, it’s worth highlighting that Mizo Games launched a crowdfunding campaign for “2045” in August and within months, it had raised NTD$4.1m (around $125k), blasting past its original target by more than a whopping 4,000%. I hadn’t come across it before but it turns out that ZecZec is one of Taiwan's top crowdfunding platforms, focusing specifically on creative projects, and has been around since 2011.

It’s so beautiful to see how central fundraising is to boardgame entrepreneurship. As a fintech innovator looking to gamify fundraising for African startups and SMEs, I can tell there’s so much for me to learn from the game companies and indie designers who have managed to find repeated crowdfunding success as well as from the platforms (P500, Kickstarter, ZecZec, etc.) that have enabled them to find that success.

Games worth noting!

- Joint All Domain Operations (JADO) (Chinese wargame) https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1874278042920722525 and https://x.com/agm84/status/1874168241641435178 and https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1875814572055261597 and https://x.com/agm84/status/1876221178412732583 and https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1874869891901399466 and https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1874719902831202746 and https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1874898558043967883 and https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1875034992125845992 and https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1875100021902970955 and https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1875458647561769212 and https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1875980276591120647 and https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1876336361726443816

- SPI’s Operation Typhoon simulates German attempt to capture Moscow 1941 https://x.com/XcMBNargAjePGfN/status/1874564512084566301 and https://x.com/XcMBNargAjePGfN/status/1874728342697734235 and https://x.com/XcMBNargAjePGfN/status/1875090789304529149 and https://x.com/XcMBNargAjePGfN/status/1875378799338205191

- Operation Bøllebank, a solitaire game that depicts the events of the night between 29th and 30th April 1994, when a UN armored task force of tanks and APCs from DANSQN2 engaged Bosnian-Serb forces around the town of Kalesija, near the border between Bosnia and Serbia https://x.com/jsamperiz1/status/1874743288751849972 and https://x.com/6xW_a/status/1874766453620293786

- The Soft Underbelly: 1943-1945 from Dissimula Edizioni, is an easy, fast and small board game about WW2 in Italy, N. Africa and Southern Europe https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1875290281152856462 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1875303106621403578 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1875338358295310395

Games coming soon!

- Antony continues work on OCS: The Forgotten Battles https://x.com/antony1959/status/1874127072961904757 and https://x.com/antony1959/status/1874225106568044767 and https://x.com/antony1959/status/1874593531786141986 and https://x.com/antony1959/status/1874594026936324304 and https://x.com/antony1959/status/1874782231992123842 and https://x.com/antony1959/status/1876333218787656001

- Sebastian Bae recently finalized the design for Violent Victory, a co-designed wargame exploring civilian harm mitigation and response (CHMR) with Rachel McVicker. Replaced civilian cubes with dice to allow for higher density and tweaked the influence meter to be more meaningful https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1875566415903912232

- Clint Warren-Davey continues playtesting Messiah, his Jesus COIN game https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1875704048915304841 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1875707404836590056 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1876061983604416521

- Ian T. Brown’s card-based wargame, Maneuvre Warfare https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1874452354793353668 and https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1874456531716247941 and https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1874642577913434451

- Roy Qiao continues playtesting A New Order of Samurai https://x.com/qiao_roy/status/1874502396191408371 and https://x.com/qiao_roy/status/1875990484277199287

- Chinese report on playtesting OCS: Changsha https://x.com/notwia/status/1874410742063186336

- January Wargame Watch by The Players’ Aid https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1874472174041604458

- TO&E editing interface from ORBAT Mapper https://x.com/orbatmapper/status/1874902506205282702

Good game questions:

- “Which is the easiest COIN game to start with?” - Roberto https://x.com/MdEroi/status/1874078573440754166

- “Can Highway to Reich be played on the Devils Cauldron maps?” – Big Board https://x.com/bigboardgaming/status/1874164677544206777

Good game insights:

- “To invent a game from "scratch", you first need to create the universe. This is not the flippant shitpost in a funny Sagan meme template. You literally need to create the first principle laws of physics for a strategy game. newtonian won't help you here, pal” – Ben “Manacaster” Kelly https://x.com/ManacasterBen/status/1873363839166603616

- “As you hopefully read above, Operation Bøllebank was a winner in several different categories which is a rarity in any year. This wargame where you are NOT supposed to fight not only highlights a very interesting portion of history but also showcases the power of wargaming as a way to explore different aspects of war. All in an innovative game design that plays solo but with great replayability.” – RockyMountainNavy https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1874154487046431000 and https://x.com/6xW_a/status/1874196070647124371

- “If you love history, you can also get into designing historical board games. The pay is not good, but the work is hard.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1874360710198927473

- “The topline finding is that students who wargame show a marked increase in their desire to learn via wargaming. A single wargaming experience, then, may be sufficient to change student preferences on how they learn, suggesting that they not only see the clear value in a game like War at Sea for learning operational art, but that they are more open to experiential learning in the future. Whereas prior to wargaming, students cited lecture and assigned readings as preferred learning methods, both methods decreased in importance to them after wargaming, and wargaming itself rose substantially in the ranks of preferred techniques for students in the post-test. This suggests that providing an early wargaming experience could reduce student resistance to incorporating other experiential and active learning approaches in the classroom. Fears of such resistance can potentially be easily countered, reducing this risk to building wargaming into curriculum.” - Amanda M. Rosen, PhD, and Lisa Kerr, EdD https://x.com/enumura/status/1874427514095075570

- “The students emphasize that the level of knowledge of elementary school students gained through this game will be highly satisfactory, similarly in secondary school for those with history at the elementary level. For students with extended history, the game will be a great complement and a fantastic way to consolidate the news and use it in typical and unusual situations. Lecturing on modern history in other courses such as media culture and cultural studies, I also see how game-­based learning perfectly allows students to feel the emotions, experience the hardship of the decisions made and their possible decisions to see, as it were, in practice the essence of the strategies used by the US during the Cold War, including, for example, the strategy of containment and the strategy of flexible response. The most common comment is: ‘Now we understand the domino effect that President Eisenhower talked about’. This is a dream summary for an academic.” - Joanna Mercik https://x.com/enumura/status/1874425450132554044

- “Saw this on Facebook. The question is basically this - how complete does a game have to be before you launch a Kickstarter or Gamefound campaign? My answer is that the game should be actually complete, ready to send the files to the printer. It should definitely not require any more play-testing or graphics work - that kind of stuff cannot be rushed to meet a deadline. You should be asking people for money when you have a functioning game, not just a concept.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1875010683710189800

- “I've only played a few times and haven't played the original Dune Imperium, so this is me looking at this game with fresh eyes. This game is essentially a weuro - wargame/euro hybrid. It's a wargame because there are conflicts that you can fight and win, and the theme is obviously a war over the planet Arrakis. But the mechanics are euro-style.” – Clint Waren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1874939428516602334

- “As a first step, creators should work with intellectual property experts to ensure the name and other identifiable elements are not already registered by someone else. A lawyer can conduct an availability search and look through the USPTO's database to “make sure that there’s no one else who has a similar trademark already registered.” It’s also smart to see whether the mark is being used in other key markets, such as in Canada and Europe or beyond. Many trademark registries around the world are available online at no cost, she said.” – Michelle Morgante https://x.com/ttgda_org/status/1875277601520152804

- “I really like having cards in a board game. Because they offload a lot of the complexity out of the rulebook and into the components. Instead of learning every possible action or option while reading the rules, players can gradually discover options as they draw and play cards. It's a great option for designers - but only if the cards are actually bearing this kind of load. If they are just adding more stuff to the game, they may not be worth it, e.g. a deck of random event cards that don't interact much with the core game engine.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1876206543177216267

- “Difference between an abstract game and a thematic game? In a more thematic game, a relative newcomer to the game can glance at the board state and roughly figure out what's going on. In a more abstract game, more explanation is needed to translate the cubes, tracks, counters and cards into an intelligible story.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1876230542905287121

- “Christian board games are generally bad for the same reason Christian music, movies, etc are generally bad. Trying to copy the mainstream and slapping on a religious veneer. Just be religious. Use the actual frame of reference of the religion itself, and take the subject matter seriously. Few attempt this.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1876221196418597304

Memes of wargaming:

Books on wargaming:

- Tolkien, Philosopher of War (by Graham James McAleer) https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1875599676227137536

- Paper Time Machines: Critical Game Design and Historical Boardgames by Maurice W. Suckling https://x.com/craig6968/status/1875576873377525909

- Wargames According to Mark by Mark Herman https://x.com/craig6968/status/1875576873377525909

- Euro War Games (edited by Jan Heinemann, Riccardo Masini, and Frederic Serval) https://x.com/santangelo_s/status/1875493225257169397

