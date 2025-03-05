*GAME MEDIA CRUNCH*

Memes (1)

1. https://x.com/tablehogs/status/1894539412308201966

2. https://x.com/NKGames/status/1894753805872284068

3. https://x.com/tablehogs/status/1894854158202872306

4. https://x.com/tablehogs/status/1895231827062960366

5. https://x.com/manacaster_game/status/1895112989662953582

6. https://x.com/GuardingPearSof/status/1895078776108728687

7. https://x.com/TheBasicExpert1/status/1895139530833092853

8. https://x.com/BrokenFiction/status/1896254927506374730

9. https://x.com/tablehogs/status/1896421384085254475

10. https://x.com/tablehogs/status/1896681409731002528

Interviews (5)

1. Episode 42 of Pushing Cardboard is out! Featuring Oblique, the new game from Amabel Holland! And an interview with legendary designer Frank Davis! https://x.com/cardboardpusher/status/1894782282407248361

2. We are back with another episode of our podcast. Special guest in this episode is Mike Lorino. Check it out:

https://x.com/VUCASimulations/status/1895485715112460374

3. MDG24 with Marco Leofrigio We bring back one of the talks we had the chance to enjoy in our MdG24 with @marcoleofrigio at the controls to talk about the Yugoslav Civil War and the historical games that deal with it.

https://x.com/mesadeguerra/status/1895056988729397682

4. Join us on Kickstarter this evening for our new written interview with WWII Commander series designer, John Butterfield! https://kickstarter.com/projects/compassgames/wwii-commander-market-garden/posts/4324925… #wargames #wargaming #boardgames #tabletopgames https://x.com/compassgamesllc/status/1895246540635267415

5. Check out this interview for @NATO_JWC's The Three Swords magazine to learn more about @NATO's first machine-learning tool #AI FELIX, developed as part of @NATO_ACT's #Innovation Challenge programme. #WeAreNATO https://jwc.nato.int/wp-content/uploads/2025/02/AIFELIX.pdf https://x.com/NATO_JWC/status/1895469818956120292

Videos (3)

1. Thanks to John Jackson for inviting me to present my short history of war gaming at Newport last night. @Michalis_Vlahos @GUWargaming @HooverInst @jkuehn50 @NavalWarCollege NWC 2025 Issues in National Security Lecture: Wargaming

via @YouTube https://x.com/jslogel/status/1894843603278496242

2. ICYMI: @josephnschmidt discussed how smaller wargames can authentically model and distill history to create efficient & enjoyable play experiences. #wargaming #tabletopgaming Link:

https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1895464015142232540

3. ICYMI: Nick Galvan discussed the importance of educational #wargaming and how it is implemented as a teaching tool for the US Marine Corps. https://ow.ly/bq9e50UWh93 https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1896196355346805234

Books (4)

1. The First Team (by John B. Lundstrom) https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1894682799095034082

2. Infantry in Battle: 1733 – 1783 (by Alexander S. Burns) https://x.com/jr_tracy/status/1894511213830152608

3. Building Blocks of Tabletop Game Design: An Encyclopedia of Mechanisms (by Geoffrey Engelstein and Isaac Shalev) https://x.com/Yugblad/status/1896476695026442665

4. Check out the amazing resources and reports from the legendary Peter Perla at @CNA_org. He was truly a titan of the professional #wargaming field. https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1896556214869250385

Events (1)

1. Connections North (Canada) 2025 Report https://paxsims.wordpress.com/2025/02/23/connections-north-2025-report/ from https://x.com/HiroyasuAkutsu/status/1896058674801705346

Newsletters (2)

1. ICYMI The February Wargame Watch sponsored by Form Square Games is super sized with 38 games from publishers like @ColumbiaGames, @trafalgarEd, @PlayRenegade, @worth2004, @nevawargames, @gmtgames, @MultiManPub, @MarkHoltWalker, @hollandspiele +more! https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1894561654102216749

2. The March Wargame Watch sponsored by Hexasim is up with 27 games from publishers like @compassgamesllc, @SaltPeppergames, @gmtgames, @Decisiongames, Micro Design Group, Historic One, Bounding Fire Productions, Operational Studies Group +more! @consimworld https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1896556961761808434

More games spotted in the wild! (164)

1. Iwo Jima: Hell on Earth https://x.com/Franjmariscal/status/1894486753941062094

2. Sea & Steel https://x.com/Franjmariscal/status/1894486753941062094

3. Next War: Iran https://x.com/Blue_Tweezers/status/1894492964472176892 and https://x.com/Blue_Tweezers/status/1894823720532795533 and https://x.com/Blue_Tweezers/status/1895167254368592002 and https://x.com/Blue_Tweezers/status/1896594299745128659

4. Unhappy King Charles https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1894498229695516889 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1894668262618915081 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1896125008403173610

5. Cthulhu: Death May Die https://x.com/iammartanight/status/1894498882240844100

6. Norman Conquests https://x.com/pendragon2716/status/1894510787403915591 and https://x.com/pendragon2716/status/1894521769681457508

7. Iwo Jima 1945 https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1894556835669217598

8. To The South: The Honshu War, 1950-53 https://x.com/matildamk2/status/1894301341511561687 and https://x.com/willy00032a/status/1896022822239289599 and https://x.com/willy00032a/status/1896010459163345096

9. Imperial Sunset https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1894676276650312132

10. Undaunted https://x.com/ParisJoseph77/status/1894464876833087516

11. El Colapso https://x.com/NACWargames/status/1894677741858955362

12. Nanty Narking: The Rise of Cthulhu https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1894625057143758928 and https://x.com/Marco07833339/status/1894817004218913037 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1896358864439955510 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1896372454169129218

13. Route Pioneer https://x.com/11mono29Ru/status/1894594761040040157

14. Hokkaido Invasion https://x.com/moonblogger/status/1894372240566988920 and https://x.com/YS_RPGSHOP/status/1894639510866264278 and https://x.com/willy00032a/status/1894665823853449483 and https://x.com/karel1600/status/1895633517843009552 and https://x.com/SergeantPero/status/1895735705701359966

15. Trick Tac Toe https://x.com/DiceTowerChris/status/1894524376998969525

16. Corregidor 1945 https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1894505676069843186

17. Waterloo https://x.com/markherman54/status/1894733437719773625 and https://x.com/markherman54/status/1895123026930258297

18. Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1894749452054769940 and https://x.com/estrategasofa/status/1895383120503079280

19. Battles of the American Civil War June 1861 - July 1862 https://x.com/WargameVault/status/1894735543864299899

20. Votes for Women https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1894789422773641697

21. 1793 - Patriots and Traitors https://x.com/NKGames/status/1894794022855590218

22. Fields of Fire https://x.com/vanlast2/status/1894813651883671626 and https://x.com/Silas_Deemer/status/1894834328800239832 and https://x.com/Kalinote1/status/1895374450855657976 and https://x.com/mk20336/status/1895740140821365102 and https://x.com/vanlast2/status/1895887159405789376

23. Pacific War https://x.com/javier_iborra/status/1894801021630615665

24. 1811: Albuera https://x.com/WW2artist/status/1894827045898596387

25. Battles in the East 2 https://x.com/SnafuStore/status/1894710529756721527

26. Wellington: The Peninsular War 1812 - 1814 https://x.com/tiratugames/status/1894844875331207354

27. Ukraine ’43 https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1894859256706539882

28. Manila https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1894870780560974138

29. Stalingrad https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1894870780560974138

30. Absolute War! The Russian Front 1941-45 https://x.com/jyunpapa/status/1894872208738279483

31. Alliance https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1894875256688705810

32. Advanced Squad Leader https://x.com/PaulPanosky/status/1894878257796809209 and https://x.com/luba/status/1895001491884081431 and https://x.com/luba/status/1895225464421261515 and https://x.com/SnafuDST/status/1895563318221492597 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1895603506125414747 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1895613783198056942 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1895631401619517851 and https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1896128578636693864 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1896356577663435042 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1896369400233800025 and https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1896475746144846173

33. Rebel Fury https://x.com/gameape/status/1894932514378260937 and https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895201342572114372 and https://x.com/AndrsGa05331321/status/1895452583218827707

34. Fifth Frontier War https://x.com/gameape/status/1894935449644474839

35. Task Force Admiral https://x.com/micro_prose/status/1894960023500939601

36. Commands & Colors: Napoleonics https://x.com/caldaus/status/1895000293181661384 and https://x.com/JuddVance/status/1894995614657847568

37. New Cold War, 1989 – 2019 https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1895101294609866882 and https://x.com/Rough_Swordsman/status/1895559383385588116

38. Last Blitzkrieg https://x.com/jr_tracy/status/1895123157486346476

39. The Napoleonic Wars https://x.com/Zapoleon3/status/1895113915539038504

40. Tudor https://x.com/BoardwithStocks/status/1895133496303329383

41. Katmai https://x.com/OspreyGames/status/1895138348185907481 and https://x.com/TheGamingGang/status/1895428929219084519

42. Paths of Glory https://x.com/AndrsGa05331321/status/1894852406074118419 and https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895265081589641543

43. Battle of Hekiteikan https://x.com/hexingames/status/1894960212530123141

44. Pokemon Ark Nova https://x.com/idaten28599728/status/1894920310492901525

45. Chinzei Gunki https://x.com/Chai_Highlight/status/1894777044275441864

46. Twilight Struggle https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1894860434907504912 and https://x.com/luba/status/1895802219242668522 and https://x.com/J_Le_Comte/status/1896261447237373974

47. Expedition: Congo River 1884 https://x.com/cliosboardgames/status/1894855024750064014

48. Malta Convoy https://x.com/XcMBNargAjePGfN/status/1894714741509296212

49. Churchill https://x.com/yamada_youkou/status/1894764073415545273

50. 300 Tierra y Agua https://x.com/DracoIdeas/status/1894740627306299721

51. The Hunt https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1894745408577982594

52. Berlin 1945 https://x.com/JRiveroDesigner/status/1895124454784880670

53. To Take Washington https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895195389407756574

54. Lincoln’s War https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895195686158901668

55. Last Chance for Victory https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895197004009218507

56. None But Heroes https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895197225367806167

57. Jeff Davis https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895198590018166965

58. The Confederate Rebellion https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895198590018166965

59. The U.S. Civil War https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895199024384467441

60. For the People https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895200748553806010

61. Chancellorsville 1863 https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895202291311091878

62. Into the Woods https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895203006293123487

63. In Magnificent Style https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895203422888165478

64. Foundations of Rome https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895204108514271678

65. Duel for Middle-Earth https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895206624140370338

66. The Fellowship of the Ring https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895206972884164835

67. Hunt for the Ring https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895207561294745705

68. Lord of the Rings https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895207868850466862

69. War of the Ring https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895208216398819671

70. Wolfpack https://x.com/AgustiBarrio/status/1895176365160182161

71. Journeys in Middle-Earth https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895208715810414846

72. War of the Ring https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895208985550356951

73. ISS Vanguard https://x.com/SergPang/status/1895210539573461247

74. Architects of the West Kingdom https://x.com/Yugblad/status/1895122109682061313 and https://x.com/Yugblad/status/1895217252733198400

75. Panzer https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1895220141262283249

76. The Drive on Metz, 1944 https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1895220790167322710

77. Red Flag Over Paris https://x.com/nikoalokin/status/1895225821876625666

78. Air Scamush https://x.com/christophewroth/status/1895078796954607990

79. Conflict of Heroes https://x.com/jyunpapa/status/1895235995270029375

80. Ju 87 Stuka Ace https://x.com/LnLPub/status/1895242042860806509

81. The Great War in Europe https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895251130739036593

82. Balance of Powers https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895252269077287245

83. 1918/1919: Storm in the West https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895252976438256095

84. The Lamps Are Going Out https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895253733183029658

85. Zeppelin Raider https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895253733183029658

86. Western Front Ace https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895256434826453333

87. Europe in Turmoil https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895258669136388445

88. 1914: Nach Paris https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895262294243975292

89. Der Welkrieg https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895263902440792299

90. Illusions of Glory https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895268558197895523

91. Pursuit of Glory https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895270905594699797

92. 1914: Twilight in the East https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895272087901872550

93. Statecraft https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1895285156854014152

94. 1914: Serbien Muss Sterbien https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895317603603923197

95. 1914: Offensive a outrance https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895321127179952353

96. The Holiest Crap https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1895349660530983355

97. The Caucasus Campaign https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1895418615815664041

98. Ardennes ’44: The Battle of the Bulge https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1895459363319586849

99. Seven Pines or Fair Oaks https://x.com/markherman54/status/1895489947349729648

100. Ironwood https://x.com/Ananda19701718/status/1895498267158548492

101. The King in the North https://x.com/JuLeeCato/status/1895459371020390696

102. Start Trek: Star Realms https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1895517996766150880

103. A Splendid Little War https://x.com/SnafuStore/status/1895434550022656430

104. When Nightmares Come https://x.com/SvenFu/status/1895528283602882573

105. Under Falling Skies https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1895540915080704402

106. RAF: The Battle of Britain 1940 https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895557897335226803

107. Corrupt Bargain https://x.com/BoardwithStocks/status/1895558469262197082

108. A Wing and a Prayer https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895560788620034556

109. Resident Evil: City of Ruins https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1895560916454031404

110. Wing Leader https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895564455813190098

111. Storm Above the Reich https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895565799798292484

112. Skies Above Britain https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895567027953381474

113. Amerika Bomber https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895568926358286781

114. Defending America https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895574901991649644

115. Hell Over Korea https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895575742836244973

116. Nightfighter Ace https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895576612361682951

117. Target for Tonight https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895577024682737692

118. Interceptor Ace https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895578262774169798

119. Target for Today https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895579068193783972

120. Wild Blue Yonder https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895580080430334073

121. Zero! https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895582838617215398

122. Virgin Queen https://x.com/SanchoMateos/status/1895470078810001720

123. Operation Grenade https://x.com/XcMBNargAjePGfN/status/1895451880526151827 and https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1895242239821127715

124. Crisis Now: Senkaku Showdown 20XX https://x.com/cierzo74/status/1895092695325868238

125. Road to the Rhine https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1895593780843356635

126. OCS: Battles in the East https://x.com/antony1959/status/1895611040731373598 and https://x.com/antony1959/status/1895950229981315349 and https://x.com/antony1959/status/1895967336420819054 and https://x.com/antony1959/status/1895967037434052934 and https://x.com/antony1959/status/1896634291934859677

127. Red Strike https://x.com/yamada_youkou/status/1895625031901942247

128. 1989: Dawn of Freedom https://x.com/SanchoMateos/status/1895777817251680385

129. Congress of Vienna https://x.com/mk20336/status/1895740140821365102 and https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1896676894109790240

130. Stuka Leader https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1895831134518563275

131. Panzergruppe Guderian https://x.com/kimataka1/status/1895836453709758702

132. Victory in the Pacific https://x.com/VITPgame/status/1895525966900052448 and https://x.com/VITPgame/status/1895910362371014961

136. Alliance https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1895933404895723697 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1895950829980639718 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1895976623889084589 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1895996040962326782 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1896015156192428102 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1895915448656675322

137. Arcs https://x.com/nikoalokin/status/1895941188638949860

138. Azul https://x.com/SectarioLudico/status/1895954998158348739

139. Commands & Colors Edad Antigua https://x.com/Velezwargamecon/status/1895972488590606668

140. France ’40 https://x.com/marcoleofrigio/status/1895880693663875500

141. Civolution https://x.com/akase_ryo_pg/status/1895989148869374331

142. Anachrony https://x.com/JuegoaFuego/status/1895937873586868242

143. Talisman https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1895744923108077942 and

144. Warfighter https://x.com/Silas_Deemer/status/1895890522239311994

145. 300: Greco-Persian Wars https://x.com/moushiran1/status/1895858194427363595

146. Vendel to Viking https://x.com/enumura/status/1895735465606856737

147. Hedgemony https://x.com/Tango_Military/status/1890611996015440058

148. Boots on the Ground https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1895989486640824336

149. 2Gm Tactics https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1896017538708054099

150. Band of Brothers: Stalin’s Favorite https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1896130731359011087

151. Amazonia https://x.com/carmavi5/status/1896148203831177264

152. Pax Hispanica https://x.com/enumura/status/1896174910541848744

153. A Few Acres of Snow https://x.com/nikoalokin/status/1896292486240460895 and https://x.com/nikoalokin/status/1896614773808140574

154. Weimar https://x.com/cliosboardgames/status/1896304516972114213

155. Twilight Imperium https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1896235900457402374 and https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1896344126138048761

156. The Battle of Little Bighorn https://x.com/depablo_miguel/status/1896184527170703385

157. Air & Armor https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1896165247477776778

158. Washington’s War https://x.com/NoBomba_NoLife/status/1896123492158026009

159. Axis & Allies: Battle of the Bulge https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1896398739319001241

160. The Fulda Gap https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1896491557374845299

161. Imperial Sunset https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1896498030464962888

162. HELLAS https://x.com/SoundofDrums22/status/1896209666155376647

163. Star Blazers https://x.com/masatomaikata/status/1896497800877338695

164. The Republic’s Struggle https://x.com/NACWargames/status/1896496606079533179

Also check out News on Tabletop Wargaming in Asia for more!