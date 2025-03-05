*GAMES COMING SOON!*

1. If you're a wargamer, you probably have a lot of games on WW2. But how many games do you have on the Polish-Soviet War?! Polish patriots versus the Red Army. With biplanes, armored trains and cavalry all on the same battlefield. Be one of the cool kids and wargame a conflict that few people have even heard of, which nonetheless saved Europe from Soviet domination. We need more backers to make this a reality. Check it out here: https://phalanx.backerkit.com/hosted_preorders/664516 https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1894667433597903267 (This is about a game titled “1920”)

2. Wargames and euro games were once entirely separate genres with different markets. In recent years, there has been a shift. Phalanx and other publishers have combined the best of both worlds and created "weuros" - wargame/euro hybrids. One of our latest weuros is Triumph. This is an epic game about the Roman Republic - not the Roman Empire, a distinct kind of polity which came later in history. In Triumph, players lead noble families who are trying to gain favor within the cursus honorum of Roman politics and participate in Rome's wars against many foreign enemies. The action selection mechanics in Triumph may remind players of Puerto Rico, Caylus and other classic euros. There is bidding, there is control of buildings, there is a list of discrete actions which involve the distribution of various assets across the map. But this is combined with a wargame layer in which legions push out from the centre of the empire and conquer provinces from multiple "barbarian" nations - the Gauls, the Greeks, the Carthaginians and the Egyptians. Custom dice resolve these battles in a quick and dramatic way. Players position their clients in positions to gain advantage in both of these realms, sometimes working together for the glory of Rome and sometimes stabbing each other in the back to gain a superior position. If you're a traditional euro gamer or wargamer looking to try something entirely new and enjoy a visually stunning game, check out Triumph here: https://gamefound.com/en/projects/phalanx/triumph https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1894665410605453696 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1895251713776591344

3. “Raven Manor” – a thrilling card game for 4-10 players by Bear’s Workshop! One player becomes the Raven, hunting others down, while the rest try to uncover and eliminate them. Who will prevail? A Polish project funded on Gamefound & Kickstarter! #BoardGames #CardGames https://x.com/WojennikTV/status/1894787081294975051

4. First of the videos dedicated to the new @Synergic_Games game Rise of Myths: Cthulhu that will seek funding on Gamefound on 03/25/2025. https://x.com/jugarypintar/status/1895262712864875000

5. Look what arrived today all the way from Poland! A prototype copy of Race to Berlin from @trzewik coming to Gamefound this spring. Look at that big beautiful board! https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1896715819180294319

6. We are happy to announce our first eurogame, about the most mysterious book of the world: THE VOYNICH PUZZLE https://x.com/SaltPeppergames/status/1896624359294566776