*GAMES WORTH NOTING!*

1. AFWI Educational Game -- An US Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific is framed around a multi-domain air centric fight in INDOPACOM. #wargaming https://thegamecrafter.com/games/afwi-educational-game https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1894517777517482398

2. The war game I will introduce today is Junta. In this multiplayer game, players take on the roles of President, Minister of the Interior, and Commander-in-Chief of the Military, and the player who has accumulated the most money wins, but the President is responsible for allocating taxes. Naturally, workers and civic groups are also outraged. It's a very heated political battle. https://x.com/hexingames/status/1894588053798424785

3. Aces & Armor from PKB Games arrived today off of Kickstarter! Nice looking little wargame where units damage and experience are tracked over the duration of a campaign. Great production! https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1894866604401578082

4. Welcome to the second Space Station Designer Dev Diary. Last time, we covered the game and 'Campaign' mode - now, we’ll explore the other modes, including modding. https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/1447650/view/520832608595083405 https://x.com/SlitherineGames/status/1895117276510106023

5. It's Launch Day today for Mark Herman's REBEL FURY digital game on Steam for Mac and PC. Play all four battles against an AI that actually beat Mark a couple times during testing! One more way to "Play GMT Games Anytime, Anywhere!" Enjoy! https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1895147460571603276 and https://x.com/markherman54/status/1895587253839413472

6. Our game "Race to the Rhine" was a significant achievement - being one of the very few logistics-focused games to gain a substantial fanbase among wargamers. The model which was used so successfully in Race to the Rhine has been given some major modifications and applied to the epic Eastern Front in "1941: Race to Moscow." Players lead German armies blitzing their way towards Moscow in Operation Barbarossa. There is still the need to funnel resources to the front: food, fuel and ammo. But unlike the Germans in Race to the Rhine, the Soviets in Race to Moscow can really hit back hard against the players. There is also a distinction between tank and infantry units, and some other differences to account for the gigantic scale and fierce battles of the Eastern Front. Check it out here: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/1941-race-to-moscow-board-game/ https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1894963961793257665

7. Purple Haze is an epic game. Multiple missions and a squad of 6 individual Marines for you to organise, equip and lead through the jungles of South Vietnam. You will play it over several sessions, and there will be a lot to learn. But we've made it easy for new players to dive right in. The Marine's Handbook offers a Quick Start Guide and the "Cherry Boot Camp" tutorial module to gradually introduce you to the game's core concepts. We also provide multiple player aids that summarise the options available to players. All files for the game are available to view and download on our website, for those interested: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/purple-haze-board-game/ https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1894937089051164790 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1879152027525402906 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1614914957547655169 and https://x.com/BurdenOfCommand/status/1737503214382309648

8. The Crusades were not simply a two-sided conflict. There was significant inter-factional rivalry even amongst nations with a shared faith. In Lords of Heaven, we represent the early Crusades as a 4-player game: Byzantines (Orthodox Christian) Crusaders (Catholic) The Fatimid Caliphate (Shia) The Seljuk Turks (Sunni) While the two Christian factions and the two Islamic factions will have some things in common, they are not exactly friends either. The Byzantines want to restore their rightful rule over the Holy Land and hope to use the Crusaders as their vassals. The Crusaders are there to retake Jerusalem and carve out their own feudal kingdom - with no intention of submitting to the rule of the Emperor in Constantinople. The Shia Fatimid Caliphate, based in Egypt, sees itself as the rightful sovereign of all the Muslim umma, and is deeply distrustful of the Seljuk Turkish hordes that have come sweeping in from the mountains of Asia Minor. There are many ways for the factions to interact with each other, not just miliary conflict. Negotiation, alliances and betrayals will all form part of the backdrop to this epic struggle. Check out more information here: https://gamefound.com/en/projects/phalanx/lords-of-heaven?refcode=JMjbd6gFwkyb3ziiWFZ0wg https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1894822393761407394 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1895930981401706932 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1896099293498605605

9. Whew! It came down to the wire, but today I received the cards for On the Clock, a trick-taking game I designed for Game Market Vegas, an indie games fair happening at @DiceTowerWest and run by @TropicanaCatfsh https://x.com/michaeldilisio/status/1894818903035125914

10. War of the Ring: Designed by the late Richard Berg, published by SPI Games in 1977. A grand strategy wargame of Tolkien’s Middle-earth, with expansions Gondor (Siege of Minas Tirith) and Sauron (Battle of Dagorlad). #wargaming #LOTR #SPI https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895205691352309822

11. War Chest by @trevormbenjamin & @djackthompson https://x.com/nikoalokin/status/1895226186994983087

12. Reds!: Designed by @tdraicer, published by @GMTGames in 2001. A chaotic wargame of the Russian Civil War, 1918-1921—Reds vs. Whites clash across a sprawling map with cavalry, trains, and intrigue. #wargaming #RussianCivilWar #Reds https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895260251651481636

13. We're so proud our choose-your-own-adventure spy thriller board game War Story: Occupied France came in at #1 in @LegendaryTacti1's top games of 2024: https://bit.ly/3QCXq2w "A fantastic game" Find out more and order on our website now: https://bit.ly/3W4qWBR https://x.com/OspreyGames/status/1894889203072143644

14. Aces of Valor: Designed by Erik von Rossing, published by @LegionWargames in 2022. A solitaire WWI wargame commanding a fighter squadron on the Western Front—lead your pilots through daring missions and pray you avoid a Bloody April yourself! #wargaming #WWI #AcesOfValor https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895261202940600342

15. Ukraine is jamming Russian glide bombs all along the front line (source: http://go.forbes.com/c/wci8 @Forbes) which can be simulated & tested (and disruption of other GNSS systems too) in Command: Modern Operations developed by @CommandDevTeam. Buy it at 60 percent discount: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1076160/Command_Modern_Operations/ https://x.com/EvidencePlzz/status/1895462464340336896

16. The Stryker Cavalry Regiment joins the roster of available specialization decks for the United States in Broken Arrow. Hit fast and hard enough and your opponents won't ever know what hit them. Watch it here:

Wishlist the game now: http://steam.gs/l/4c3nk https://x.com/SlitherineGames/status/1895476648444882963

17. Blake & Mortimer Witness: A clever design by Dominique Bodin, published by Ystari Games in 2014. A deduction game with an inclusion of the game of telephone. Set into the iconic Belgian comic world of Blake & Mortimer. #boardgames #deduction https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895548471308128293

18. Enemy Coast Ahead: The Doolittle Raid: Designed by Jeremy White, published by @GMTGames in 2017. A solitaire WWII wargame—plan and execute the daring 1942 B-25 strike on Tokyo from the USS Hornet. #wargaming #WWII #DoolittleRaid Perfect after reading “Thirty Seconds Over Tokyo”. https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895554462443585948

19. Skyhawk: Rolling Thunder: Designed by Steve Dixon & Bob Best, published by @LegionWargames in 2023. A solitaire Vietnam War air wargame—pilot an A-4E Skyhawk from Yankee Station against North Vietnamese targets in 1966. #wargaming #VietnamWar #Skyhawk https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895558849752604822

20. Skies Above the Reich: Designed by Jerry White and Mark Aasted, published by @GMTGames in 2018. A solitaire WWII air wargame—command a Luftwaffe squadron defending Germany from B-17 bombers, 1942-45. #wargaming #WWII I absolutely love this game, as well as its successors. https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895565248087949517

21. B-29 Superfortress: Designed by Steve Dixon and Shawn Rife, published by @LegionWargames in 2008. A solitaire WWII air wargame—fly a B-29 from the Marianas, bombing Japan in 1944-45 over 35 perilous missions. #wargaming #WWII #B29Superfortress https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895575874688434682

22. Want to get into gaming the English Civil War? We have you covered. "Unhappy King Charles" is our epic card-driven game on the conflict. But if you want something a bit lighter, check out "A Very Civil Whist" by Fred Serval. It takes a traditional 18th century trick-taking card game and applies it to the English Civil War in a very creative way. The game is fast to learn and plays in 30-45 minutes. A perfect way to dip your toes into this topic before handling something heavier - like Unhappy King Charles. Check it out here: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/a-very-civil-whist/ https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1895572592414900485

23. Storm of Steel: Ju-87 Stuka: Designed by Joe Fernandez, published by @compassgamesllc in 2023. A solitaire WWII air wargame—lead a Stuka squadron on the Eastern Front, from Barbarossa to Kursk. #wargaming #WWII #StormOfSteel I feel this game was designed for a @JoeStuka trademark. https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895553057162981419

24. Versailles 1919: Another brilliant design by @markherman54 and Geoff Engelstein, published by @GMTGames in 2020. A negotiation wargame of the Paris Peace Conference at Versailles—shape the post-WWI world as the Big Four. #wargaming #WWI #Versailles1919 Seek lasting peace...or like bring dread to Ferdinand Foch words "This is not peace. It is an armistice for twenty years." Historically, the peace treaty was signed on June 28, 1919, exactly five years after the assassination of Franz Ferdinand and Sophie that triggered the July Crisis. Germany would invade Poland on September 1, 1939, which was 20 years and 65 days after the peace treaty was signed. https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895325697826275782

25. Storm of Steel: Designed by Joseph Miranda, published by @Decisiongames in 2007. A grand-scale wargame simulating World War I across Europe and the Middle East with three maps and card assisted strategy. #wargaming #WWI #StormOfSteel Named for the book Ernst Jünger “In Stahlgewittern” https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1895215863109951988

25. Another @SnafuDST postcard game. This time it is “Plinius against the Vesuvius” again by @MarcFigueras: let’s save some people but let’s not forget the science! And it is my first ever victory at this game! I was lucky because the wind did not change direction! https://x.com/6xW_a/status/1896242534852272223

26. Not much time to put physical games on the table as I have in-laws staying in the war room, but I managed to squeeze in a game of @SnafuDST “The Measure of the Earth” by @MarcFigueras. Great little brain burner and such an awesome topic. I only managed a “poor” score… https://x.com/6xW_a/status/1896158871011680730

27. Watson & Holmes: Designed by Dr. Jesús Torres Castro, published by @SpaceCowboys1 in 2015. A competitive deduction mystery game—race rivals to solve 13 Sherlock mysteries in Victorian London. #boardgaming #Sherlock #WatsonAndHolmes https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1896660255775633511