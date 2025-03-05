*GOOD GAME INSIGHTS*

1. “Unit density is an often-overlooked factor in wargame design. Sometimes you can stare at multiple large piles of counters spread across a hex map and not be entirely sure what is going on. If you're simulating a theatre of war at division, brigade or battalion level it might be necessary to have a high unit density. But at different scales the unit density and therefore the visual display of the battle zone can be streamlined. Iron, Blood, Snow and Mud is one of our games focused on the Eastern Front in World War Two. It uses an extremely simple and very strict "stacking limit" of ONE regular unit per space (this would include tanks or infantry), plus any supporting units (air, fleet, partisans). This limitation on unit density achieves a few design goals. First, the game state is easy to surmise at a glance. One regular unit per hex. Second, it creates logistical bottlenecks that force players to fan out and capture more territory, purely for the purposes of securing a broader road network. Third, it simulates one of the primary advantages of air cover and naval gunfire - the fact that such supporting units do not use up unit frontage and clog up the road network close to the battle space. Now, is it realistic to limit unit density in such a way? At this scale, yes. We are representing the entire Eastern Front with a grand total of 50 units for both sides. So, at this scale we are talking Soviet Fronts and German Army Groups, or similarly sized units. These were generally designated as panzer/shock or infantry. The two unit types in the game are sufficient differentiation for units of this size without getting down into artillery, mechanized infantry, etc. As you play the game you will see a historically plausible narrative play out at an epic scale. And at each moment of gameplay the limitation on unit density makes it easy to see what is going on at a glance. For those grizzled wargamers who want to get a taste of the Eastern Front in a limited timeframe and with minimal rules overhead - this is certainly worth checking out: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/iron-blood-snow-mud-2/” – PHALANX Games https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1894658443702931774

2. “One of our latest games is Unhappy King Charles - a magisterial treatment of the English Civil War from veteran designer Charles Vasey. It is not a hex and counter wargame, but rather a "CDG" - a card-driven game. CDG's have a long pedigree. Mark Herman, a titan of the industry, pioneered this concept with "We the People" - his game on the American Revolution. The key concept is that all action is driven by dual-purpose cards. Cards can be played for their event or for operations points to do standard actions like movement and recruitment. The events and operations on the same card means players have a choice. Military action or political, economic and social changes. CDG's involve a far broader spectrum of possible actions than most traditional wargames - which only show military maneuver. This is ideal for the English Civil War. In Unhappy King Charles, the CDG format means players will have the chance to play one-off events - like switching political control in a region - as well as moving their generals and armies around the board. Each card play is a choice - and a difficult one. Political isolation, logistical collapse, foreign intervention, local militias and many more events are all possibilities. This new edition by Phalanx is slightly more balanced and less "swingy" than the previous ones. But still, players will need to keep an eye on the full spectrum of war - not just their armies in the field. Check it out here: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/unhappy-king-charles/” – PHALANX Games https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1894639725853733030

3. “A good game is a series of interesting decisions. Destroying details destroys flavor. Hand waving everything off as complexity removes interesting decisions from the game. It lessons the experience for something that was far from difficult to do in the first place. Rations are a grand example of a mechanic that provides excellent immersive gameplay if and only if, the players and the GM play as the game intends to be played. Consider this, our typical dungeon scenario: The characters load up, hike two days into the woods, spend three days exploring and fighting their way through a hole full of evil, then two days hiking back. They know this, they planned this, so they load 8 days, or 16 pounds of rations. In the dungeon, they find out two further things: That they are nearly at the end of the dungeon, but if they leave, restock, hike back and finish it, that's a minimum 4 days for the evil to react. They might be able to hunt and fish and forage to account for the one day they're shot. Do they leave in safety, or stay and risk it? Their levels and running out influence character decision making. They furter create dramatic situations with is what people are looking for. When everything is watered down it is just a slow motion hack and slash video game.” – Old School Wargamer https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1894492696703566281

4. “In a historical wargame it's often more fun to play as the losing side and see if you can win, than it is to play as the winning side and see if you can win even harder.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1894694210084929755

5. “I've been going hard on CCG players, but it's not them I dislike. The entire CCG model is a thinly veiled way to market gambling to children, which is unhealthy and leads to gambling addiction in developing minds. It bled from CCGs to video games in the form of loot boxes” – Harmony Ginger https://x.com/Gingerblast/status/1894849856918745357 (CCG stands for collectible card game)

6. “People will often accuse a sci-fi or fantasy setting of just copying real history and therefore being uncreative. I don't think this is a bad thing. In fact, I really like it when a setting is a mythologized version of real history. Grounds it in something more real and authentic. Like how Tolkien's Middle Earth is Dark Ages Europe, but if the Incarnation hadn't happened yet.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1895045966316871746

7. “The Command and Colors series is among the best "gateway" games out there to get people into wargaming. I have Memoir '44 (WW2) and used to have Battle Cry (American Civil War) - the rest are pretty similar though. The turn sequence is easy to explain - play a card, draw a card. The cards limit what you can do, and the game seems to really lean into the whole idea of "you can't always do what you want". You know, fog of war, uncertainty, subordinates disobeying orders, etc. Maybe you have lots of units on the left flank and you want them to do stuff, but you only have cards for the right flank. This can lead to strange situations though. You have the enemy right in front of you, in the open. But your units can't fire, because you don't have the right card. Yes, I get that it's a simple game. And I get that it's trying to represent battlefield chaos, things beyond your control. But firing on the enemy, at close range, is generally something that units do reactively and automatically. Unless they're suppressed or pinned - but there are no rules for suppression or covering fire in the game. I feel like some kind of defensive fire should be almost built-in to the rules. Or, there should be a way for you as the commander to directly intervene and just tell a unit to do something. Like, discard any card to order any unit. It just feels so punishing when you can't fire on an enemy right in front of you.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1895043255013908748

8. “How do you win a classic euro game? Get the most victory points. Nothing wrong with that. But there are more interesting ways of doing it. Reiner Knizia is one of the titans of the board game world, with 700 titles to his name. Phalanx is proud to publish one of his classic games - Huang. In this game about the Warring States period in ancient China, players don't just win by accumulating the highest single total of VP. There are instead 4 types of victory points, each with their own colour - see below. White is a wild card that can act as any of the other 4. At the end of the game, victory is decided based on each player's LOWEST number within each of the 4 colours. So, if you have 10 blue points, 11 red points, 7 yellow points and 2 yellow points, your score is 2. What effect does this have? It forces you to pursue a variety of strategies. You can't just go all-out on Farmers, Traders, Governors, Soldiers or Artisans. You have to diversify your assets and constantly juggle between placing different types of tiles. It's a nice change from the usual formula of tile placement euro games and shows Reiner Knizia at his best. The rules are simple, but they create lots of meaningful decisions for the players. If you're looking for a mechanically clever and beautiful game from one of the top game designers in the world, check out Huang: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/huang-reiner-knizia-board-game/” – PHALANX Games https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1894915147766059046

9. “As I noted earlier, 23 Knives is as much a social management game as anything else. Rather than placing you on a side, its ongoing machinations make the established factions of other social deduction games feel like the latter half of a story, as though one had walked into a play’s second act. Here, we’re shown both sides of the coin. Those first tentative steps, the hardening into factions, the conspiracy, perhaps even the last-moment heel turn when one’s plans are dashed by political centrists. In the process, Brown exhibits true craftsmanship. This is the Rome I think about sometimes: petty, self-serving, dynamic, virtuous, broken. It’s a delight when a board game lets me walk a thousand paces in its calcei.” – Dan Thurot https://spacebiff.com/2025/02/26/23-knives/ from https://x.com/DanThurot/status/1894878559417835966

10. “These games represent a more appropriate way to deal with high imperialism in Africa (and elsewhere). Yet they also lack the crucial perspective of the Africans which were the object of the colonialism shaped by the 1884/85 Berlin Conference. As more and more games from the perspective of the colonized are being published on other times and places (say, Navajo Wars (Joel Toppen, GMT Games) on the Navajo/Diné’s resistance to Spanish, Mexican, and US incursions, The Red Burnoose: Algeria 1857 (Matt Shoemaker/Roberta Taylor, Hit ‘Em With a Shoe) on the Kabyle fight against the French invasion of Algeria, or the upcoming Borikén: The Taíno Resistance (Julio E. Nazario, GMT Games) on the Taíno’s society on Puerto Rico before, during, and after the arrival of the Spanish conquistadores), I am hopeful that the seizing of sub-Saharan Africa after the Berlin Conference will receive the same treatment.” – Clio’s Board Games https://cliosboardgames.wordpress.com/2024/11/10/the-berlin-conference-colonialism-and-board-games/ from https://x.com/cliosboardgames/status/1894855024750064014

11. “Our intent is to bring commercial AI and games capabilities to the [Department of Defense] and we learned that generally speaking, the DoD prefers to fund R&D and/or buy software from companies with other revenue sources, in our case, games on Steam.” – Jonathan Pan https://www.geekwire.com/2025/automating-science-of-war-exia-labs-raises-2-5m-to-build-ai-for-military-operations/ from https://x.com/geekwire/status/1895175216013418804

12. “War Story: Occupied France is not without its limitations, but those restraints do not hold it back from achievement. The concept of taking the Choose Your Own Adventure format and positioning it in 1940s occupied Europe is fascinating on its own. Combine that with a novel tactical combat system that is wonderfully woven into the game’s narrative structure, and we have an experience that is moving. While War Story is a pleasure to play and a successful product, I do believe it is equally a proof of concept. I am optimistically expecting subsequent entries to engage in even more experimentation. There’s a general feeling that the first scenario eases you into the concept, the second takes advantage of your growing comfort, and the third really unleashes everything upon you in the final act.” – Charlie Theel https://playerelimination.com/2024/12/23/a-war-story-occupied-france-review/ from https://x.com/CharlieTheel/status/1871205212268175868

13. “Games are based on structure, but horror thrives on chaos. How do you merge the two? In Nanty Narking: The Rise of Cthulhu, that tension is the heart of the game. You’re not just fighting for control of London; you’re fighting against the creeping madness that threatens to consume all of you. There’s an “inevitability” to the horror in this game. The Insanity Track doesn’t just exist to punish players; it’s a ticking clock. You can race toward your objective, but if Azathoth awakens, everything ends. The tension doesn’t come from if things will get worse, but when. And yet, players have power. Unlike many horror games that rely on randomness and survival, Rise of Cthulhu gives you control. You choose when to summon Elder Ones. You decide where to spread influence. The game lets you push deeper into corruption in exchange for greater strength. The best horror isn’t just about fear, it’s about temptation. The game asks: How much are you willing to sacrifice for power? That’s what makes it work. Check out the game here: https://gamefound.com/en/projects/phalanx/nanty-narking-cthulhu…” – PHALANX Games https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1895249584643022877

14. “If you are looking for a detailed simulation and enjoy long, detailed games, Pacific War is for you. If you prefer strategy, card tension, and a more agile experience, EotS is the best option.” – Javier Iborra https://x.com/javier_iborra/status/1895191519310864635

15. “Area control is a classic and popular board game mechanic that spans several genres of game. Usually, it's about rewarding players who have the most pieces in a given space. Lords of Heaven takes this mechanic and adds a few twists. Players compete for control over key locations in the medieval Holy Land. Holding land is not just about military strength, such as massing Footmen, Knight and Siege Tower units. This is because each Location has a City and a Region. They function quite differently: -Cities generate income, Faith, and Victory Points. Controlling them is crucial, but they can be besieged by opponents (Siege Towers are helpful here). Players place Influence in Cities to add to their control. -Regions are contested battlefields, representing the hinterland around the major cities. Support markers in these areas determine who can participate in conflicts and how many units they can commit. If fighting in the Regions, Knights are at their best.. Of course, the control of areas can shift based on the results of battles. Battles follow a procedure that involves a little bit of luck, a little bit of secrecy and a kind of "bid" for victory: -Players initiate conflicts when their armies move into contested regions. -Each side secretly selects an action card and commits a number of units to battle. -Dice rolls add to the base combat strength, along with action card effects and reinforcements from Fortresses. -Allies can join battles, helping one side or betraying at the right moment. -Victory is determined by total strength, with rewards for winners and losses for those who fall in battle. There are many other strategies you can use to help in your struggle for area control. Expanding too quickly can leave cities vulnerable. Upgrading Fortresses and Citadels can provide defensive advantages. A well-timed retreat can force an opponent to overcommit. If this mix of mechanics intrigues you, check out Lords of Heaven here: https://gamefound.com/en/projects/phalanx/lords-of-heaven?refcode=JMjbd6gFwkyb3ziiWFZ0wg…” – PHALANX Games https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1895213315812384776

16. “Asymmetry is one of the most exciting features of a historical game. It's way more fun and more realistic if various nations and factions have a distinct play style. The factions in Lords of Heaven are a great example of this, each representing a major medieval power during the Crusades. These factions do not just differ in color. They have unique strengths and differing availability of units and resources. This forces players to approach the game differently. These are the four factions and their play style: -Byzantines (Purple): Masters of trade, diplomacy, and defense. They start with the most Gold, allowing them to fund armies and infrastructure. -Fatimid Caliphate (Yellow): Experts in religious influence and political maneuvering. They generate Faith more easily than other factions. -Crusaders (Red): A strong military force with the best Knights. They have fewer resources at the start but unmatched strength in battle. -Seljuk Empire (Green): Masters of mobility and sudden strikes. They start with more Footmen and cheaper units, making them an aggressive, expansionist power. Each faction plays differently, requiring different strategies. The Fatimid Caliphate might dominate in Faith, while the Crusaders will seek military victories. The Byzantines may focus on economic control, and the Seljuks might overwhelm enemies with rapid expansion. No two games play out the same, as the interactions between these factions create new challenges and opportunities each time. Check out more information on Lords of Heaven here: https://gamefound.com/en/projects/phalanx/lords-of-heaven?refcode=JMjbd6gFwkyb3ziiWFZ0wg…” – PHALANX Games https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1895194693249466839

17. “There is a danger that the use of game techniques, particularly simple techniques such as scoring, prizes or the use of high score tables (sometimes called gamification) may be seen by learners as trivialising learning, or put an emphasis on meeting game objectives without learning” – Nicola Whitton https://files.eric.ed.gov/fulltext/EJ985426.pdf from https://x.com/42edgames/status/1895553592334954719

18. “When designing board games, 100 persons cannot finish one job 100 times faster than one person. Actually, you will probably never ever finish it if you can't get a person on a right job.” – Roy Qiao https://x.com/qiao_roy/status/1896263408091373914

19. “One of the defining mechanics in "Unhappy King Charles" is command and control. Activation of your generals and units is tightly controlled by your Operations Strategy cards and Generals’ Strategy ratings - as inspired by classic CDG's like Mark Herman's "We the People". Here's how it works. Each General has a Strategy Rating that dictates the minimum Ops value required to activate them. If a General has a Strategy Rating of 3, you need to play a card with at least 3 Ops to activate them. Campaign cards allow multiple Generals to activate, but they’re rare and must be used wisely. So, you can’t just move your entire army at will. Low-rated Generals are easier to activate, so they’re more flexible but often weaker. High-rated Generals like King Charles or the Fairfaxes can command large armies but require valuable high-Ops cards to move. Every turn, you need to plan not just what you want to do, but what you CAN do based on your hand of cards. You’ll often face painful decisions: should you use a high-Ops card to move a crucial General, or save it for an event? This tension is what makes the game tick. Check out Unhappy King Charles here: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/unhappy-king-charles/#game-multimedia” – PHALANX Games https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1896247883357389239

20. “Lords of Heaven offers a fresh take on the area control genre. The core mechanic for control in the game is Presence. Each location has spaces for Influence (political control in cities) and Support (military strength in regions). Influence wins cities. Support wins battles. Both win the game. Every Presence marker you place limits your opponent’s options. They have to pay extra to contest areas where you’re already established. You can push an opponent’s Influence back without ever attacking them. Just keep expanding, and they’ll run out of room. Presence is finite. Each player only has 10 markers, so you need to choose your battles wisely. If you’re aggressive early, you risk running out of Presence markers too soon. If you wait too long, you might find yourself boxed in. Smart players know when to invest in Presence and when to let a fight go. Fighting is fun. But smart expansion is how you win. Check out Lords of Heaven here: https://gamefound.com/en/projects/phalanx/lords-of-heaven?refcode=JMjbd6gFwkyb3ziiWFZ0wg” – PHALANX Games https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1896273803870658761

21. “The action economy of a game is perhaps the most crucial part of the design. The action economy is the set of mechanics that determine how much a player can do each turn. In Lords of Heaven, this aspect of the game is extremely simple in terms of rules but strategically deep. Each turn, players simply take one action at a time. But actions are tied to action cards. Once the cards are played, they're gone until refreshed. This forces players to think several moves ahead, balancing short-term gains with long-term strategy. The types of actions include: -Presence: Expand your influence by placing markers in key locations. -Development: Construct buildings like Fortresses, Mosques, and Citadels to boost defenses and generate resources. -Movement: Maneuver armies and set up decisive battles or sieges. -Income: Gather Gold and Faith, which are crucial for sustaining your empire. Here are some key strategy tips: -Timing is everything. Your action card supply is limited, so a well-timed move can shift the balance of power. -Use faction synergies. Each faction has unique strengths that make certain actions more rewarding. It is possible to chain certain actions together and accomplish a lot more than usual in a single turn. -Bluff wisely! Each player has a "Bluff" card in hand that can be used to fake an action, keeping opponents guessing. Are you a careful planner, or do you take risks and seize opportunities? Lords of Heaven rewards both approaches, just make sure you execute your strategy at the right time! Check out more details of the game here: https://gamefound.com/en/projects/phalanx/lords-of-heaven?refcode=JMjbd6gFwkyb3ziiWFZ0wg” – PHALANX Games https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1896088135572070888

22. “I often use board games to teach historical content, but they’re also great for sharpening dynamic thinking—especially when interpreting data, big or small, and distinguishing key details from red herrings. Deduction and mystery games work best for this.” – The card(Boardroom) https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1896657584293285904

23. “How much content do you need to successfully market a new board game? Based on my research - at least 50 distinct pieces of content per game. That includes articles, blog posts, Twitter/X posts, YouTube videos, etc. If you think this is excessive, you don't realize how big the market is.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1896875048834887835

24. “Generally speaking, if your wargame is at the strategic level and you want it to be playable within a reasonable time frame, you only need 1 to 5 distinct unit types. Most of the time generic "Armies" and "Fleets" will do. Maybe Armies could be split into Armour and Infantry, but no more than that. Why? Because for the game to even accommodate the differences between, say, Mechanised Infantry and Armour, the rules must necessarily be more complex. There needs to be more granularity and more ways for units to demonstrate a difference - at the strategic level. Which is totally fine, if you're aiming for a big, immersive experience that takes all day. But for fast-playing strategic games (like 2 hours or less) this limit of 1 to 5 unit types is about right.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1896653107951726751

25. “This is excellent advice for wargame designers. You may be tempted to include new unit types, new mechanics, new rules, etc. Instead, many things can be included simply as an event card - extremely rare units like Tiger II's would be an example. It is only ongoing, persistent effects/assets that should be incorporated into the actual rules.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1896676212971544961 (This is in response to a comment saying “If you want granular complexity, simple rules, and a fast playtime, you should design a CDG. Put "Tiger II" on a card, let the player play it to place a unit or move a cube or reroll a die or whatever. No rules page for the Tiger II, just a card with the effect printed on it.”)

26. “Just saw this extract from a book by game designer Joe Slack. Very insightful. Take a read: "It seems that almost every board gamer who contemplates working in the board game industry wants to be a game designer... ...Consider for a moment all the things that go into creating and publishing a game: Game design Playtesting Blind playtesting Development Rule Writing Story Writing (in some cases) Art Graphic Design Promotion Marketing Reviews Product launch Publishing Manufacturing Shipping Fulfilment Sales Customer Service And the list goes on... ...A lot of jobs in the industry are not advertised. Companies are looking to fill roles with just the right people, based on their reputation and work ethic. Sometimes you have to show them just how invaluable you are and make them wonder how they ever got along without you! Sure, one person could do all (or at least most) of these things, but are they really going to be able to do every one of these tasks well? We all know the term “Jack of all trades, master of none.” It definitely is important, as you’ll see, to be good at (or learn to get good at) multiple things, but we also have to realize there are only 24 hours in a day and one person can’t do everything."” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1896634359408693708

27. “Many players enter "Unhappy King Charles" thinking it’s a game about battles. But one of the most powerful mechanics is Political Isolation, which can quietly dismantle your opponent without ever firing a shot. Here's how it works. Each area is either neutral or controlled by one side using Political Control (PC) markers. If an area with your PC marker becomes completely surrounded by enemy-controlled areas, it flips to your opponent’s side automatically. This rule rewards maneuver over brute force. Instead of fighting a losing battle in one area, you might be better off moving around it, cutting off its support, and letting isolation do the work for you. As a specific example - a smart Parliamentarian player won’t try to fight the Royalists head-on in the South early on. Instead, they’ll control key roads and recruitment centers, isolating Hopton and cutting off reinforcements. Suddenly, an entire region can flip without a major battle. If you’re only focused on combat, you’re missing half the game. Always look for ways to isolate enemy regions and force a surrender without firing a shot. Check out Unhappy King Charles here: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/unhappy-king-charles/#game-multimed” – PHALANX Games https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1896611277172363428

28. “Questions about whether a long-range weapon will be able to penetrate defence screens of opponents, or power through a city, for example. Our existing scientific models of things like weapons, explosives or aerodynamics are … not that difficult to convert into smaller models for a game. It gets much harder to do that when you start to leave the material world.” – David Banks https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20250226-military-staff-across-europe-wargaming-all-the-rage-conflict-scenarios-simulation-military from https://x.com/enumura/status/1896502342956241035