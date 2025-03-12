*GAME MEDIA CRUNCH*

Memes

Interviews

1. I sat down to chat with Oliver Kiley about the Bavarian Illuminati, the fake Illuminati, and his board game about the Illuminati! https://x.com/DanThurot/status/1897399508205756423

2. Two days later than anticipated, but NEW SEASON of the pod. I chat with @FGradaille about Habemus Papam and Onoda. We get into the finer points of negotiation system design and why solitaire games are best suited to certain topics. https://x.com/Bublublock/status/1898078101076107313

3. We were honored to chat with the renowned designer Frank Davis, and he was happy to share some aspects of his board game design philosophy, and share some early looks at some of the projects he is working on. https://buff.ly/Kmpgeet https://x.com/LegendaryTacti1/status/1898493944666759661

4. Check out my discussion with CRT Matt about games and history: https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1898943673691472287

5. Our interview with Pascal Toupy and Jean-Philippe Barcus designers of Vendée 93 from Fellowship of Simulations. @consimworld https://theplayersaid.com/2025/03/10/interview-with-pascal-toupy-and-jean-philippe-barcus-designers-of-vendee-93-from-fellowship-of-simulations/… https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1899073657202160005

Videos

1. ICYMI: Natalia Wojtowicz (@Wojtowicz_N) discussed the design choices made in the latest game about protests in Belarus, I'm Not Afraid -- such as the difficulty of making things simple and depiction of the dictatorship. #wargaming Link:

https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1897026826809020448

2. ICYMI: For @GUWargaming, Fred Serval (@fredserval), the designer of Red Flag Over Paris, discussed the challenge of temporal, spatial, and cognitive design in games. And how this has affected his design approach. #wargaming #tabletopgames Link:

https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1897633342670987484

3. Wargaming Hybrid Warfare w/ Roger Mason https://www.linkedin.com/posts/ordo-fraterna-fibonacci_wargaming-hybrid-warfare-w-roger-mason-activity-7304282975112699905-L6kM?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAADCjXscBV6123mqbQ6ZTx9Og5Tab0OlZgaE

Books

1. The Black Legend of the Spanish Armada (by Augustin Rodriguez) https://x.com/Trozoshistoria/status/1896512496208642078

2. Command Replay Selection https://x.com/enumura/status/1896552874416738806

3. Wargames According to Mark: An Historian’s View of Wargame Design (by Mark Herman) https://x.com/agm84/status/1896989068313170335

4. The Devil’s Drug: The Global Emergence of Crystal Meth (by Teun Voeten) https://x.com/teunvoeten/status/1896969390522032591

5. Soldiers and Civilians, Transport and Provisions: Early Modern Military Logistics and Supply Systems during the British Civil Wars, 1638 – 1653 (by Glenn W. Price) https://x.com/CharlesVasey/status/1897054588370575475

6. Defending NATO without the Americans (by Bence Nemeth) https://x.com/MakowiecPawe/status/1897353297037816232

7. A New Conception of War (by Ian T. Brown) https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1897664059702468638

8. The Hand Behind Unmanned: Origins of the US Autonomous Military Arsenal (by Jacquelene Schneider) https://x.com/JackieGSchneid/status/1897745942583083109

9. Wargame Design: The History, Production and Use of Conflict Simulation Games (by Strategy & Tactics) https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1898586261465567407

Events

1. Game Market Vegas is this week at @DiceTowerWest! If you want to see the line-up of indie games that will be available, Taylor made a list with links to their BGG pages. Games includes designs by me, @TropicanaCatfsh, @michaeldilisio, and many others. Link below. https://x.com/DiceTowerChris/status/1896938191988625776

2. El Colapso/The Collapse Looking forward to 'Virtual LudostoriCon 2025' #vlsc2025 16/03 to show 'The Collapse' northern Italy scenario, its impact in the 30 years' war, what makes the game unique, tense & fun! Reservas/Reserves (click 'apúntame'): http://tinyurl.com/yfkkdbc3 https://x.com/HndezDaniel/status/1896845472729625082

3. KWN Book Launch Event 'Politics of Play: Wargaming with the US Military'. By @warstudies Dr Aggie Hirst, Reader in International Relations Theory and Methods. 20 March 2025 15:00 to 16:30 Online. Details: https://x.com/kclwargaming/status/1896972750394417601 and https://www.linkedin.com/posts/department-of-war-studies_book-launch-politics-of-play-wargaming-activity-7303091984699674624-9Fh7?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAADCjXscBV6123mqbQ6ZTx9Og5Tab0OlZgaE

4. GUWS General Game Day March 16th, 2025 10:30 AM - 5:30 PM Join the Georgetown University Wargaming Society on Sunday, March 16th from 10:30 AM - 5:30 PM in the Leavey Program Room for a general game day! We will provide and teach a wide variety of games, so there will be a place for all skill and experience levels. Feel free to bring your own game(s) as well! https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1896908422571778549

5. GUWS webinar: Spyships, Satellites, and SAMS April 8th, 2025 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM In this presentation, David Redpath will discuss three unclassified conducted in Canada in 2024 for: Navy, Space and Airforce, declassified. David will cover tasking, design considerations timings and outcomes in general. https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1896908422571778549

6. Flashpoint Campaign: Southern Storm's first tournament is now live. The first round will run until March 10th. https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/2366530/view/509573609526658662 https://x.com/Matrix_Wargames/status/1896855087152304218

7. RevCon 2025 After Action Report by Mark Miklos https://insidegmt.com/revcon-2025-after-action-report/ from https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1897037142339281093

8. Next Friday, we will host @StaciePettyjohn @bethanygoldblum, & Emma Barrosa for a Women of Wargaming event. Featuring introductions from Hoover director Condoleeza Rice, we'll explore wargaming from WW2 to today. We've opened up the event for 15 more people. Email in comments. https://x.com/JackieGSchneid/status/1898086381106479317

9. The dates and theme for this year's Connections Online have been announced. Event period: April 7-12, 2025 Topic: Wargaming Future Technologies Home page: Link here Further details will be posted at a later date. https://wargamarmingjapan.blogspot.com/2025/03/2025connections-online-wargaming.html?spref=tw from https://x.com/HiroyasuAkutsu/status/1898237611593920561

10. Arizona State University's Future Security Initiative, in conjunction with New America, present Gaming the Future: The Case for the Immersive Exercise Approach to Wargaming (This event was recorded: https://lnkd.in/gEdqwSTk)

11. Wargaming in the Age of AI: Opportunities and challenges (Thursday, March 27th, 2025 6pm – 7.30 pm, virtual via Zoom) https://www.linkedin.com/posts/rex-brynen-1728424_wargaming-in-the-age-of-ai-opportunities-activity-7303592482271875072-7Hlm?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAADCjXscBV6123mqbQ6ZTx9Og5Tab0OlZgaE

12. Last week it was a pleasure to host the MIT SSP (Security Studies Program) Wargaming Lab led by Erik Lin-Greenberg and Eric Heginbotham at Brunel University of London. Spread across three days, academic wargamers from both MIT and Brunel ran a programme for staff from UK government and defence. https://www.linkedin.com/posts/iain-farquharson-91abb67a_last-week-it-was-a-pleasure-to-host-the-mit-activity-7303006390271299584-Lpwl?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAADCjXscBV6123mqbQ6ZTx9Og5Tab0OlZgaE

13. Join us March 28-29 in Hampton, VA at the FutureWerx site at 3200 Neil Armstrong Parkway for "Wargaming for the Leaders of Today and Tomorrow", a free, multi-day event open to beginners and experienced players alike! Dive into hands-on gameplay, learn from expert facilitators, explore cutting-edge wargame demos, and sharpen your strategic skills. Reserve your spot now: https://lnkd.in/ejH9weyw https://www.linkedin.com/posts/futurewerxco_wargaming-futurewerx-leadership-activity-7297695010559328259-UOUM?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAADCjXscBV6123mqbQ6ZTx9Og5Tab0OlZgaE

14. And once again, there will be an interesting wargaming event during D24Days 2025. (6-7 May, Warsaw) https://x.com/MakowiecPawe/status/1899199953878073844

15. GUWS Close Action Naval Miniatures Game March 22nd, 2025 12:30 AM - 7:30 PM Join the Georgetown University Wargaming Society on Saturday, March 22nd from 12:30-7:30 PM in the Intercultural Center's room 115 for an exciting game of Close Action! Close Action is an age-of-sail naval miniatures war game where each player captains one ship, secretly writing down orders to be resolved simultaneously. The game will see the French and British navies battling on the high seas! Will you be able to effectively coordinate with your teammates and maintain formation in the face of cannon fire? https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1899445209114501355

16. GUWS Next War Game Day April 12th, 2025 10:30 AM - 6:00 PM Join the Georgetown University Wargaming Society on Saturday, April 12th from 10:30 AM - 6:00 PM in the HFSC Herman Meeting Room for a special game day! We will be hosting a game day consisting of two games of the Next War series, Next War: Korea and Next War: Taiwan. We will be teaching the game system, so do not worry about not knowing the rules beforehand, but it may be useful to everyone involved if you watch a rules explanation video prior to the event. https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1899445209114501355

17. GUWS Kriegsspiel Game Day April 26th, 2025 10:30 AM - 6:00 PM Join the Georgetown University Wargaming Society on Saturday, April 26th from 10:30 AM - 6:00 PM in the HFSC Herman Meeting Room for a special game day! We will be hosting a Kriegsspiel game, in german: literally "war game," which many consider to be the original war games. The game will require no prior knowledge of the mechanics of Kriegsspiel, as they can differ enormously between systems. https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1899445209114501355

Newsletters

1. GUWS Newsletter: February 25th - https://mailchi.mp/ebf07f356ab1/guws-newsletter-march-17439888 https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1896908422571778549

2. Playtime: 42EdGames Monthly Newsletter, March 2025 - https://mailchi.mp/6d8a5578fbe5/playtime-42edgames-monthly-newsletter-mar2025

3. Plenty of New Games on Steam, GAMA Expo, and Other News ~ #TuesdayNewsday https://armchairdragoons.com/tn-030425/

4. GUWS Newsletter: March 11th - https://mailchi.mp/f26531232ac6/guws-newsletter-march-17440243 https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1899445209114501355

More games spotted in the wild!

