* GAMES COMING SOON! *

1. A new prototype of power sheet for our new game on UN Security Council. The special ability of Russia will be parallel to reality. If it may conquer the EU by "special military actions", it solely wins. https://x.com/qiao_roy/status/1896891263284290006

2. Tarqui: An honorable Peace? https://x.com/SnafuDST/status/1897010298869190962

3. So: e-proofs for my #ManeuverWarfare #cardgame #wargame have been submitted to the factory. Can’t wait to see the physical proofs! And if you haven’t pre-ordered yet, you can do so here at @FoundationDietz: https://dietzfoundation.org/product/maneuver-warfare/ https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1898543800819065085 and https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1897229363692896539

4. The Conclave has begun! Will you secure the votes and claim the Papal throne? Habemus Papam is a strategic board game of intrigue, alliances, and power struggles in the Vatican. Back it now and shape history! https://gamefound.com/en/projects/saltandpepper/habemus-papam… #BoardGames #HabemusPapam https://x.com/SaltPeppergames/status/1897301303665287230 and https://x.com/SaltPeppergames/status/1897301595081335286 and https://x.com/SaltPeppergames/status/1897580037005561957 and https://x.com/ElDocLogan/status/1897399476647506124 and https://x.com/FGradaille/status/1897345969156710761 and https://x.com/SaltPeppergames/status/1898649564015411284

5. I've since learned that this is a preview copy - we need to check for any flaws before the game goes into full production. We'll be waiting another 2 months before our backers receive their copies. https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1897355124709974094 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1897200588733177929 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1898326864843747485 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1898450983417733379 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1898450983723663419 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1898496134534013005 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1898284248475574735 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1898633727627997363 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1898838891354026075 (This is about Werwolf: Insurgency in Occupied Germany 1945-1948)

6. Weekend Gaming: Valiantly fighting fires as series of comically poor rolls has the Germans firebomb north London non-stop during the Blitz, and a playtest of my boarding action rules against space bugs. A few tweaks needed and equipment cards to be made but it's mostly there! https://x.com/EM_DAlessandro/status/1897021009766862958

7. An area control game in the making here: https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1897560241514144138

8. Final playtest wave for Iwo Jima: Hell on Earth! Playtesters are digging the Vassal module. Want to try this challenging solo WWII wargame? Comment below! #wargames #solitairegames #IwoJima https://x.com/nevawargames/status/1897999760071520321 and https://x.com/nevawargames/status/1899023009748312141

9. Work continues on this little side project... https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1898147171566006452 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1898941999702786390 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1898959282424672474 (This is about One Hour English Civil War)

10. This is the third introduction to the characters of the new 2025 fictional simulation game "Rommel of the Republic ~ Operation Weichsel ~" . https:// store.steampowered.com/app/3230940/__ Operation_Weichsel/ … #SuperGameDay #RommeloftheRepublic https://x.com/PeriodGames/status/1898080279094608301

11. We had another exciting World Order playtest session! The time for you all to experience these exciting changes online has already arrived... Dive in, and let us know what you think! https://x.com/HegemonicP/status/1898014359877570575

12. Playtests for #BombAlley over the #Falklands resumed. Seems to work good. HMS Briadsword hit by an Mk84 bomb sinks after additionnal critical flooding. Earlier during the attack the British tried to shot down aircrafts of the raid with Rapier but failed. https://x.com/DrEvil71178914/status/1898288567958339979

13. Were elephants powerful in ancient warfare? Yes - sometimes. But they could also be a disaster for their own side - this card from our game Hannibal and Hamilcar gives you an idea! Check out the game here: https://gamefound.com/en/projects/phalanx/hannibal-and-hamilcar?refcode=dc52fn3SUkC2o5-U4WVtcA https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1898444103744119184

14. Triumvir: latest physical prototype that I’m taking to Rome. I’m designing the solo Bots today. This should go into production in the Spring. We can see the finish line; now comes the real work. https://x.com/markherman54/status/1898411905141682393

15. Hold the Line: Hannibal plus Universal Neoprene Kickstarter Launch*|https://kickstarter.com/projects/1456271622/1243853929?ref=a6v7bb&token=1abcd2a1…|* https://x.com/worth2004/status/1898431682052513892

16. Here's a sneak peek at the cover art for the upcoming "Littoral Commander: Australia" -- a collaborative project with the Australian Army Battle Lab. What do you think? #wargaming https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1899086148581953923 and https://x.com/FoundationDietz/status/1899455713581089205