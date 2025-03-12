* GAMES WORTH NOTING! *

1. The Medusa Report: Designed by Ruud Kool, published by Diorama Games in 2023. A Cold War mystery game—track spy Abigail Vandermist with real clues like a floppy disk and classified letters. #Mystery #TheMedusaReport https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1896953679615553803

2. A-game will soon begin selling the board game "2045," which has been featured in the news recently and is based on the theme of China's invasion of Taiwan. The game is available in two languages, Chinese and English, with a Japanese translation included. We have received a sample, so we will show you a photo first. https://x.com/K2_PUBLISHING/status/1896765945072513497

3. Just played Port Arthur, a small footprint wargame from @Nutspublishing about Russo-Japanese war of 1904-1905. Tense, both sides can win & I love the naval battles mechanics. If you would like to learn more about this game, check my Unboxing & Overview:

https://x.com/mk20336/status/1897012782614376668

4. Win, Place & Show: Designed by John B. Reilly & Thomas M. Divoll, published by 3M (and later Avalon Hill) in 1966. A strategic racing game—own, bet, and race 6 horses over 6 races with dice and jockey moves. #tabletopgames #HorseRacing #WinPlaceShow https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1897145774091460924

5. Unboxing Fields of Fire: Deluxe Edition From designer Ben Hull & @gmtgames What a fantastic solo Board Game where you will be commanding a rifle company. No dice. No Maps. Just terrain and action cards! An incredible production for a great looking game https://x.com/theSandmanCymru/status/1897323617077326029

6. Game: NATO: The Cold War Goes Hot (Compass Games) The situation: hypothetical conventional war NATO vs Warsaw Pact in Central Europe in the 80s. Option: Tactical nuclear strikes can be carried out. Hazard: Each tactical nuclear strike may trigger a strategic nuclear strike resulting in MAD. When is a player tempted to use his nuclear weapons? Obviously, the closer he is to defeat. And the more nuclear weapons he uses, the more likely Armageddon is to be unleashed. The potential benefit is being able to turn the tables on conventional conflict, which will become easier the more tactical weapons he uses. The cost-benefit ratio is brutal and dangerous. Although it is just a game, there is nothing like a wargame to simulate plausible consequences. PS: Rota (Cadiz). @compassgamesllc #NATO #Wargames https://x.com/FernandoSolaRa1/status/1897208420102521297

7. Boots on the Ground: Intel Always Changes https://x.com/SnafuStore/status/1897254152990056529

8. The new game is here: Wartime Regulations 2024, targeting Kaohsiung! Oh, what a powerful ZTZ 99A! #wargames https://x.com/Wen1806Tao/status/1897339095258685756

9. Voidfall is a beast in competitive, but when you add solo/coop mode it puts your brain in a Thermomix and turns it into a smoothie. After 2 games I feel a masochistic need to play it more and more until I reach at least the point of fluidity. This one will make history. https://x.com/iammartanight/status/1897383102546342353

10. Imagine commanding Rome’s fledgling navy or Carthage’s merchant fleets in a gritty struggle for the Mediterranean. That’s "Hands in the Sea," a deck-building wargame that drops you into the First Punic War (264–241 BC), a clash that shaped empires. https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1897372291815854306

11. We received an educational modern air combat game called "Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific." The components are two sets of cards, a cube and a four-sided die, a unit sheet and a map. https://x.com/yamada_youkou/status/1897588889084146036 and https://x.com/yamada_youkou/status/1897634558100869477

12. Unboxing New Cold War Check this game from Vuca on geopolitics set directly after the Cold War. America and Europe vs Russia and China. 1-4 players, including a solo game. https://x.com/cardboardpusher/status/1897745461634547892

13. Exercise Support Officers practicing using LandPower, a #wargame for running a student staff exercise here @USACGSC @ArmyUniversity https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1897797659433328651

14. If it’s Friday, it’s time for @USFightClub1 #wargaming #army #simulations Playing the @MarineCorpsU @TheKrulakCenter OWS: Baltic Blitz. Operating Joint Operations @USACGSC @ArmyUniversity https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1898160256556916852

15. AK-47 – Reloaded https://www.peterpig.co.uk/infoak47.html from https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1898207351414354153

16. During the Cold War, the Fulda Gap offered one of the two obvious routes for a hypothetical Soviet tank attack on from East Germany. The concept of a major tank battle along the Fulda Gap became a predominant element of NATO war planning during the Cold War. was expected to see 4-5 Soviet Frontline Divisions 100K+ coming through the gap in the opening days of a war. Us Cavalry units occupies the positions futhers to the front and trained to be a screening force to maintain contact and hinder Soviet advance in case of surprise attack. in 1977 SPI Company Created a wargame to explore the situation using a commercial system rules. Fulda Gap is a two-player game in which one player controls invading Warsaw Pact forces, and the other player controls the NATO defenders. The rules system is based upon Panzergruppe Guderian, published by SPI the previous year, and comes with Basic rules, for new players, and Advanced rules, to be used once both players are familiar with the game. The game references technology and tactics from the 1970s, with rules for field fortifications, attack helicopters, air power, airmobile operations, paratroops, electronic countermeasures (ECM), chemical warfare, and nuclear weapons. Components The game includes: 22" x 34" paper hex grid map scaled at 10 km (6 mi) per hex 400 double-sided die-cut counters 16-page rules booklet player charts and aids small six-sided die Donald Mack called the game "tense, absorbing and full of movement and cliff-hanger moments." Nicholas Palmer noted that "the game system is slightly crude, but excitement is guaranteed. One of the most successful modern-era games." https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1898184644560138657 and https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1898567609823502399

17. Separately, the words "NASA" and "tabletop role-playing game" strike joy in nerd hearts. Taken together, it might just be too much to handle. Check out this article on The Lost Universe, NASA's RPG module that can be used with your favorite system. https://science.nasa.gov/mission/hubble/multimedia/online-activities/the-lost-universe/ from https://x.com/42edgames/status/1898101279081029967

18. Today, 𝐃𝐒𝟒𝟕𝟓: 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠, discussed wargaming as an educational tool. The class examined the Strategy Development Model and introduced various types of wargames that are used to help test and validate strategies that implement a whole-of-government approach. The cadets got hands on experience playing some wargames themselves, including one created by Defense and Strategic Studies instructor, MAJ Matthew Revels! Titled ‘𝐑𝐢𝐦𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐑𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐫𝐲’ this wargame focuses on US and PRC competition for influence in the Indo-Pacific region.

𝑾𝒂𝒚 𝒕𝒐 𝒈𝒐, 𝑫𝑺𝟒𝟕𝟓! **𝐃𝐒𝟒𝟕𝟓: 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐜𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐨𝐧-𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐢𝐧𝐠** equips cadets with the skills to make strategic decisions in complex, uncertain situations through forecasting, modeling, and competitive games, enhancing their ability to navigate future challenges. https://www.linkedin.com/posts/department-of-military-instruction_strategicstudies-wargaming-warfighter-activity-7303504872937566209-ViPe?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAADCjXscBV6123mqbQ6ZTx9Og5Tab0OlZgaE

19. Over the past two days, we had the privilege of hosting a working visit from the Wargaming Committee of the École de Guerre (French War College), led by Commander Pascal Störk. The visit centered on exploring the diverse applications of international wargames within Professional Military Education (hashtag#PME), both in our programs and at the École de Guerre. We engaged in a series of immersive simulations spanning the full spectrum of Games-Based Learning (hashtag#GBL):

- Educational Tactical Wargaming: Kicked off with the U.S.-designed Sebastian Bae‘s Littoral Commander – Indo-Pacific (waiting impatiently for Littoral Commander Baltics!). A special shout-out to Marco von Körber for equipping us with high-quality, enlarged PVC maps that elevated the experience.

- Analytical Strategic Wargaming: Tested strategic decision-making with the UK’s Contested, a game designed to unpack complex geopolitical dynamics.

- Tactical Skill-Building: On day two, we shifted to France’s Duel Tactique, emphasizing rapid tactical adaptation.

- Serious Gaming for Civil-Military Collaboration: Closed with Neustart, a blackout simulation previously played in cross-agency collaboration with the German Federal Ministry of the Interior (BMI) and Federal Ministry of Finance (BMF). This exercise highlights the value of serious games for Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC). https://www.linkedin.com/posts/thorstenkodalle_pme-gbl-wargaming-activity-7303327117344133120-6Udj?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAADCjXscBV6123mqbQ6ZTx9Og5Tab0OlZgaE



20. In 2022 with my team at Il Caffè Geopolitico we played the "Kazbek" simulation from PaxSims, related to possibility of use of tactical nuclear weapons by Russia against Ucraine. We published a report (see comments below). https://ilcaffegeopolitico.net/961522/pensare-allimpensabile-in-ucraina from https://www.linkedin.com/posts/lorenzo-nannetti-301a35a_nuclear-wargaming-it-shouldnt-just-be-game-activity-7304458700377776128-CfLQ?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAADCjXscBV6123mqbQ6ZTx9Og5Tab0OlZgaE

21. The Wargaming Divison at the Marine Corps Warfighting Laboratory is excited to have Maurice Suckling run our PME today. We also got to play his latest game Crisis 1914

22. Memoir ’44 https://www.linkedin.com/posts/nick-g-b8326978_wargame-wednesday-marines-activity-7303067511674011648-7JFW?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAADCjXscBV6123mqbQ6ZTx9Og5Tab0OlZgaE and https://x.com/tomjmegan/status/1898379821857530231 and https://x.com/laguaridateruel/status/1898625261391708634

23. Had the opportunity to play David Burden's Vertical Urban Wargame #VCOW tonight. It's a perspective-based first-person remote wargame in a dense urban environment, simulating reconnaissance, mechanized warfare and command and control #C2. David acted as the umpire and moved #10mm #miniatures through the streets as the players ordered and roled for Red's activations and combat. https://www.linkedin.com/posts/jan-heinemann-69b934175_vcow-c2-10mm-activity-7303164627943645185-do_5?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAADCjXscBV6123mqbQ6ZTx9Og5Tab0OlZgaE

24. Latest acquisition. It took a while, but this is one of the consequences you should be aware of when watching Ardwulf’s Lair Counter Clipping show! Bonus: map is by the late and great @RBMStudio1 https://x.com/6xW_a/status/1898319846783246462 (This is about Far Seas)

25. "Airmen can now play the strategy game "Command" inside the secure Air Force network to help plan for potential real-world conflicts." #wargaming https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1898458747573354964

26. Another bilateral #wargame in the books. It's been a long three weeks. IYKYK. #wargaming https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1898345273933381644 (This is about Northwest Pacific Bilateral Ground Force Wargame 25.1)

27. Tycoon: India 1981 by @ZenwoodGames at Dice Tower West tonight. A very interesting industry building game that also uses several interesting forms of auctions. https://x.com/DiceTowerChris/status/1898654220623950255

28. Who will come out as the victor in the Seven Years War? Friedrich is a constant staple on the GUWS wargaming table. The gameplay is accessible and absolutely fantastic in its decision space. What #wargames do you frequently play? #wargaming https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1898808561381044312

29. Choose your own immersive spy-thriller story in War Story: Occupied France... "I felt like I was in a war movie" – One Stop Co-op Shop "A game that just immersed me" – @LegendaryTacti1 "An intimate narrative filled with apprehensive decision making" – @senetmagazine https://x.com/OspreyGames/status/1899161272047870375

30. Mail Call! Our prototype copy of Frank Chadwick’s Battle for Moscow arrived. Hopefully we can get a few more made so students can borrow @USACGSC https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1899197189999432012

31. Building Decision-Making Excellence from Day One! MCTOG's AMWC 2-25 started with a Tactical Decision Game, setting the stage for future training. Our students are sharpening their skills to tackle complex challenges! #MCTOG #AMWC #MarineCorps #USMC https://x.com/mctog_magtftc/status/1899219427973022184

32. Labyrinth: The War on Terror: Designed by Volko Ruhnke, published by @GMTGames in 2010. A card-driven wargame—the coalition vs. jihadists in a global clash. Expansions Awakening (2016), Forever War (2020), & the upcoming Rise of Al-Qaeda 1993-2001 #wargaming #Labyrinth https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1899329908876202135

33. Falling Sky: Designed by Volko Ruhnke & Andrew Ruhnke, published by @GMTGames in 2016. A COIN wargame—Caesar’s legions battle Gallic tribes and Germanic raiders in ancient Gaul with cunning and chaos. #wargaming #AncientHistory #FallingSky https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1899330764355104852

34. Cuba Libre: Designed by Volko Ruhnke & Jeff Grossman, published by

@GMTGames

in 2013. A COIN wargame—Castro’s 26July, Batista, Syndicate, and Directorio vie for Cuba in ’58 with cards and guerrilla grit. #wargaming #CubanRevolution #CubaLibre https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1899331134921568645

35. GoPhish (2022): Designed by Karina Alavander, Kavya Sankhavaram, Moshe Klein, Nico Wood for @GeorgetownCSS. Players represent various #cyber actors, and unlock capabilities to either defend their networks or execute a cyber attack. #wargaming https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1899435186921570577

36. Our @USACGSC @ArmyUniversity Art of War Scholars learning @compassgamesllc Bitter Woods before their upcoming trip to Bastogne for a Battlefield Staff Ride. https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1899181126054293524

37. I've recently come across this game - Propaganda - by Chris Lawrence. It involves taking photos with your phone from specific angles and using them to persuade other players of your cause. It's not a real published game - more of a concept - but throws up some interesting ideas that I think military wargaming could make use of. Here's how it works. It's for 3 to 5 players. At any one time, two of the players are belligerents, the rest are Superpowers - who need to be in another room. The belligerents throw lots of dice and play action cards multiple times to try and get a higher combat score and win a war. But after rolling, they each take photos of the dice and show the Superpower players, begging for funding. So, you might take a photo that just shows 2 dice - a low result for you and a high result for your enemy. Then say - "look, we're losing! Give us funding!" The Superpowers gain points if the war is evenly balanced - so they want to back the weaker side and help them catch up. But the zoomed in photos and arguments of the players will be trying to sway them. I think this game concept has huge potential and shows us some interesting things: -Players are trying to "frame" the dice rolling conflict to suit their narrative. Winning the war (higher score) is one level that you're operating at. The propaganda war (looking like you're losing) is another. I would actually like to see this applied to a less abstract form of wargame - not just dice rolling but actual manoeuvring with units on a map. Few games have managed to capture the idea of fighting a real war and a narrative war at the same time. -The Superpowers have an entirely cynical view of the conflicts raging and want them to be evenly matched to both sides continue to suffer losses. This matches up with a lot of great power politics. -Using smartphones in a game has really not been done well in most cases. But the fact that we all have devices in our pockets that can take photos is something rarely remarked upon in the game design world. I can see huge potential for this idea, if implemented with careful thought and not just as a gimmick. I encourage others to look into this and see where the idea takes them - we could end up with some very interesting new wargames. https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1899240615562666446