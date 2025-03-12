* GOOD GAME INSIGHTS *

Good game questions

1. “I am posting this to ask for advice from all of you who enjoy war games. Do you know of any games published more recently than GMT's "Caesar: Rome vs. Gaul" (published in 2020) that have a game system in which you increase your territory by using the OP value of cards and events, like the old AH games "We the People" ("Washington's War") and "Hannibal"?” https://x.com/SergeantPero/status/1898941592549122090

Good game insights

1. “Battles in Lords of Heaven are brutal, chaotic and, most importantly, not always worth it. Here's how battles work. Each player secretly commits units, Faith tokens, and a battle card. Custom dice are rolled equal to the number of Presence markers in the region, which means even if you don’t commit a ton of units, your sheer territorial control matters. Think of this as your commanders drawing on locally raised forces. The highest strength wins, but everyone takes losses, even the winner. You don’t just lose troops - you lose Presence markers, and those are finite. Winning a battle can weaken you so much that another player swoops in to finish you off. Allies can betray you. They might send one unit, just to claim free VP, then leave you to die. Don’t fight unless there’s something worth taking. If you must fight, commit hard, or don’t commit at all. Half-measures get you nothing but a weak army. Use Faith wisely. You can always replace troops, but Faith is rare and can swing battles in your favor. Sometimes, retreating is better than winning a Pyrrhic victory. Check out Lords of Heaven here: https://gamefound.com/en/projects/phalanx/lords-of-heaven?refcode=JMjbd6gFwkyb3ziiWFZ0wg” – PHALANX Games https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1896985997331615779

2. “Tabletop sport games, particularly within the war gaming community, share a significant overlap due to their shared roots in simulation and strategy. Consequently, many elements commonly found in sports are also present in war gaming. Both genres appeal to players who relish crunching numbers, meticulously planning moves, and evaluating outcomes based on odds and risk analysis. They also offer opportunities for competitive or cooperative gameplay. They can easily be incorporated into various subjects, such as Math and Probability, where they can be used to calculate statistics and determine odds. Critical Thinking: Games that involve weighing risks and rewards, such as choosing between a safe play or a long shot, can foster strategic planning and critical thinking skills. History and Culture: Games that are tied to specific sports eras can spark discussions about societal context and historical events. Teamwork: Cooperative variants of games encourage collaboration and teamwork, while competitive play teaches sportsmanship and discipline. Data Analysis: Interpreting player cards or game logs, similar to real-world statistics analysis, can help develop data analysis skills that are transferable to STEM fields. #tabletopsports #Wargaming” – The (card)Boardroom https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1896980659987759370

3. “The 17th century battlefield was absolutely brutal. The "push of pike", musket volleys and cavalry charges could end in decisive victory or defeat, especially considering that a defeated army might just melt away due to desertion and attrition after the battle is over. Combat in "Unhappy King Charles" is risky and costly, and that’s by design. When two armies meet, their Combat Value is determined by Brigades + General’s Battle Rating + Combat Cards (if played). Both players roll dice, apply modifiers, and determine losses and retreats. Unlike many wargames where losses can be easily replaced, in UKC, most Brigades that die never come back. The Recruitment Phase allows new Brigades to enter the game, but at historically accurate, decreasing rates as the war drags on. In fact, as a percentage of the population, the English Civil War was probably more deadly to England than WW1. The country became exhausted and depleted of soldiers a few years into this terrible war. Therefore, every battle must be carefully considered. If you commit to a fight and lose, it’s not just about retreating. It may permanently weaken your side. This is why Dispersal (removing your army before battle) is sometimes the best choice. It means those Brigades will live to fight another day, even if you are conceding the field here and now. Check out "Unhappy King Charles" here: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/unhappy-king-charles/#game-multimedia” – PHALANX Games https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1896974924625142258

4. “I particularly enjoyed the challenge of translating the epic of the “Discovery of America” and the stark contrast between European and indigenous civilizations onto a game board, utilizing cards and game pieces. The combat system, incorporating raids and ambushes, and the abstracted representation of naval movement and gold exploration are innovative aspects of the design.” – Antonio Vaquera https://theplayersaid.com/2025/03/04/interview-with-antonio-vaquera-designer-of-sea-steel-columbus-voyages-from-neva-wargames-coming-to-gamefound-soon/ from https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1896918863570420216

5. “Australia's position is quite simple. We are part of an alliance structure that is seeking to deter China, but not at the cost of an open war - which would be catastrophic to all involved. We simply need to show the capability of projecting force in our own maritime zones. No need to antagonise China with a big military build-up or jingoistic saber-rattling to please the domestic electorate. We just need to show we're a real country that can patrol its own waters. A quick reaction force of frigates and destroyers can do this.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1896866501334028555

6. “One of the defining mechanics in "Unhappy King Charles" is command and control. Activation of your generals and units is tightly controlled by your Operations Strategy cards and Generals’ Strategy ratings - as inspired by classic CDG's like Mark Herman's "We the People". Here's how it works. Each General has a Strategy Rating that dictates the minimum Ops value required to activate them. If a General has a Strategy Rating of 3, you need to play a card with at least 3 Ops to activate them. Campaign cards allow multiple Generals to activate, but they’re rare and must be used wisely. So, you can’t just move your entire army at will. Low-rated Generals are easier to activate, so they’re more flexible but often weaker. High-rated Generals like King Charles or the Fairfaxes can command large armies but require valuable high-Ops cards to move. Every turn, you need to plan not just what you want to do, but what you CAN do based on your hand of cards. You’ll often face painful decisions: should you use a high-Ops card to move a crucial General, or save it for an event? This tension is what makes the game tick. Check out Unhappy King Charles here: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/unhappy-king-charles/#game-multimedia” – PHALANX Games https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1896247883357389239

7. “I saw this on FB. This is why I check solitaire capability on every wargame I get. I can make a lot of things work, including CDGs and block games, but if it has bluffing, hidden setup/movement, or dummy blocks, it’s a hard pass. I sold/traded too many games to realize Vassal or conventions aren’t feasible. I made over 50 Vassal modules, often in the hope that I could find an opponent. I haven’t played most of the modules I designed. Better to mooch off of somebody else’s copy (added bonus: they teach it to you) and keep a collection of games I can play anytime.” – Judd Vance https://x.com/JuddVance/status/1896951962932772943

8. “Even more good reasons to include a solo module or make your wargame solo-friendly (not too much hidden information).” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1897009303137181959 (This is in response to Judd’s insight above)

9. “Maybe you're a Clausewitz-reading, counter-clipping Grognard. You know the order of battle for D-Day down to battalion level. You casually use words like "Bewegungskrieg." But you're still NOT a true wargaming expert. Why? Because you don't have a game on the most important part of warfare - LOGISTICS ! It's what we do best - check out Race to the Rhine and Race to Moscow: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/keepem-rolling-to-the-rhine/… https://phalanx.co.uk/games/1941-race-to-moscow-board-game/” – PHALANX Games https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1896977440662069417

10. “Works for us! @USACGSC @ArmyUniversity #wargaming sustainment operations! Technically it’s part of education…not training. But we do use it in many classes!!!” – Mark Greenwald (This is in response to PHALANX Games above)

11. “Deck-building is a mechanic that brings part of the "meta-game" down into the game itself. It means constructing a deck as you play and customizing it to suit your strategy. "Dominion" first popularised the deck-building genre. Martin Wallace then applied it creatively to wargames, with his title "A Few Acres of Snow". "Hands in the Sea", by Daniel Berger, takes this a step further. This is a deck-building game based on the Punic Wars - where Rome and Carthage confronted each other across the Mediterranean. The fighting was on land, sea and in diplomacy. City states and barbarian tribes could be swayed to either side, and their loyalty was necessary to allow forward deployment of troops. But the administrative burden of maintaining large empires was enormous, and both Roma and Carthage had to learn to operate at a scale of operations that had never been achieved before. Among other things, deck-building handles these tensions. To deploy units to a certain theatre, players need to have the right cards - location cards from which to launch their offensives, transportation depending on the route, and of course their troops and other military assets. Having the right cards at the right time is a challenge that will require planning ahead and carefully managing the content of your deck. This is not a game where you can just react turn-by-turn and shoot from the hip! It will force you to juggle the military, diplomatic and logistical challenges of waging war in the ancient Mediterranean like no other game. Daniel Berger's game is a masterpiece of the deck-building wargame genre and is now remastered with Phalanx's top-quality artwork and game support. Check it out here: https://gamefound.com/en/projects/phalanx/-hands-in-the-sea?refcode=3RZ6BRS65kqobv3a8lBBvw” – PHALANX Games https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1897063004270686539

12. “The students in my game design class get to design any kind of game they choose, as their first assessment task for the year. Some have chosen to create RPG's. I don't play RPG's, but I know the basics of how they work. So here's the very brief introduction I'm going to give them: What is an RPG? -In an RPG (role-playing game), each player controls a single individual. -The setting is often fantasy but can be anything - sci-fi, historical, etc. -You usually start at a low level and get stronger by gaining experience. -There will usually be a GM (game master) who runs the game without actually playing. They offer choices to the players and determine how the story of the game will unfold. -There may be a map so that players can keep track of where they are as they travel around and go on adventures. -The players will encounter challenges, including combat, that will often be resolved by dice rolls and modified by their specific skills. E.g. they may have pass a "perception check" to see if they spot a hidden enemy. -The game might have a clear victory condition or it may players to simply explore the world and have fun on their adventures. Have I missed anything important here? Maybe veteran RPGers like @Gingerblast and @SandyofCthulhu can chime in?” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1897155732644249902

13. “Worth reading this - an interview with Spanish designer Antonio Vaquera. Antonio is a good guy - he helped make a solo mod for my game "Messiah". He has just made a game on Columbus's colonisation of the Caribbean, and one part of the interview stands out to me in particular. He said that play-testing for his game shows that 95% of sessions are decided in the final impulse of the final turn. This is good design. The peak experience of the game should come at the very end. So the players finish with a feeling of exhilaration and want to play again. It's much better than having a moment of decision and then a long wind-down phase where not much happens. Well done Antonio! https://theplayersaid.com/2025/03/04/interview-with-antonio-vaquera-designer-of-sea-steel-columbus-voyages-from-neva-wargames-coming-to-gamefound-soon/” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1897080981724737714

14. “People play a game to confirm that they are smart or strong or awesome. You need identification for doing so. The bigger the guns, the further the range, the less stuff for human, the more difficult for audiences to identify. That's where the money is.” – Roy Qiao https://x.com/qiao_roy/status/1897080112715325442

15. “Just keep showing up. Make your game. Post content about it. You will succeed eventually.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1897245391575560534

16. “A battle in the open field is one thing. A siege is something else entirely. In Lords of Heaven, cities are worth points, income, and control. Taking one by force is rarely easy. A siege is a long, grinding process that can drain both the attacker and the defender if they are not careful. To start a siege, you need Presence in a region where an opponent controls a city. You cannot just march in and claim it. You have to break them down. The defender can hold out for a long time, especially if they have a Citadel. This adds extra strength to the city and lets them deploy additional units when defending. A well-fortified city can easily hold out against an attacking force twice its size. The attacker has two choices. They can commit Siege Towers to the fight, which provide extra strength but are expensive and single-use. Or they can starve the defenders out by staying in place and reinforcing over multiple turns. Both options take time. Both leave the attacker vulnerable to counterattacks. A siege is never just about the two sides involved. The other players will see the struggle and act accordingly. Remember this is a 4-player game - if the Crusaders are duking it out with the Fatimids, the Seljuks might come in and clean up the winner. Some might send reinforcements to the defender just to weaken the attacker. Others might let both sides fight it out before swooping in. If you are besieging a city, you are not just fighting its owner. You are fighting the entire board. Check out Lords of Heaven here: https://gamefound.com/en/projects/phalanx/lords-of-heaven?refcode=JMjbd6gFwkyb3ziiWFZ0wg” – Lords of Heaven https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1897357444138889599

17. “Sieges in "Unhappy King Charles" area demanding affair. They’re about timing, supply, and card management. You must spend a 3 Ops card to activate a General leading a Major Army (5+ Brigades) to initiate a Siege. This is a major commitment - you will rarely be able to muster this many men in one place. Once the Siege has commenced, each turn you roll for Bombardment, which gradually reduces a fortress’s Surrender Value. If you roll well, the fortress falls quickly. If you roll poorly, it can take multiple turns—and if the enemy reinforces it, your investment is wasted. Never start a Siege unless you can see it through. If you leave mid-Siege, it’s wasted effort. Sieging while your enemy still has a mobile field army can also be suicidal. You’re just inviting them to counterattack and wipe you out. For example, a Royalist player who invests in a Siege against Hull too early might find themselves losing valuable time while Parliament fortifies the Midlands. The best Sieges are those conducted after the enemy has been weakened elsewhere. Check out Unhappy King Charles here: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/unhappy-king-charles/#game-multimedia” – PHALANX Games https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1897338317852827749

18. “Rebel Fury is another feather in Mark Herman’s already impressive cap. For veteran wargamers, this is a masterclass in modern design—blending innovation with historical depth, complexity with accessibility. While some players might take time to adjust to its dynamic approach to maneuver and combat, the payoff is immense: a game that is both tactically rich and incredibly engaging.” – Robert Carroll https://boardgamegeek.com/thread/3472364/rebel-fury-a-bold-evolution-in-civil-war-wargaming from https://x.com/markherman54/status/1897363851219460590

19. “The resistance to dice can be mitigated by the controlling station generating a credible narrative. Effects don’t have to be enemy focussed but can represent the thousands of other scenarios that may occur in reality – weather, a puncture, enemy deception, a badly led soldier etc. A credible narrative allows the game to be seen as a battle and not a role of the dice.” – Steve B https://wavellroom.com/2017/11/21/the-utility-of-war-gaming/ from https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1897405557603983464

20. “Introduced my game design class to Scythe today. They absolutely loved it. So excited when they figured out how all the moving parts work together. I chose Scythe for a few reasons: -They've just been playing fairly simple euro games like Catan and Ticket to Ride. This is a step up in depth and has some wargaming elements. I thought they could handle it and I was right - they appreciated the extra depth. -It's a game inspired by artwork, rather than artwork being made for the game. Shows you that inspiration can come from anywhere - Jamey Stegmaier had no idea he was going to make a weuro game set in alternate history 1920's Eastern Europe until he saw Rozalski's artwork. -It has some very clever mechanics. A few of my favourites: each turn you simply choose a top row action and then (if you can afford it) the corresponding bottom row action. So you build up to do these simple 1-2 combos. Resources are placed on the map, and can be fought over and captured. Upgrading shifts a cube from top row to bottom row, uncovering a bonus at the top and covering a cost at the bottom. Just lots of clever little rules that make you think. -It is just a beautiful, well-produced game. Shows the kids the high production values that are possible in modern board games. They were extremely impressed with the plastic miniatures and little resource pieces. We played for 2 hours (double lesson). Next lesson they will have to write about their experience, including lessons they have learned for their own designs. Students are really loving this class - and I enjoy teaching it!” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1897566004240429107

21. “Almost all Chinese wargames can be purchased on Taobao, China's most famous online shopping platform, although it may not be user-friendly for foreigners.” – Wentao J https://x.com/Wen1806Tao/status/1897767085486346368

22. “Analyzing the TOE patterns of infantry subunits, one can find such a proposal for organizing a marine infantry team. It is worth paying attention to the presence of unmanned systems (UAV R + LM) and the division into specialized teams. I will add that there is a proposal from 2022.” – Pawel Makowiec https://x.com/MakowiecPawe/status/1897720359350067609

23. “Lords of Heaven, our game on the First and Second Crusades, involves resource management as well as combat. Gold buys units and builds cities. Presence markers secure your control of map locations. Buildings boost income and add to your defenses. But Faith can help you win battles and ultimately win the game. Every player starts with a small amount of Faith, and each has different ways of generating more. Churches and Mosques provide a steady supply. Some action cards let you gain Faith quickly. Some let you trade it for other benefits. Faith tokens can be used at any time as an extra strength point in a battle. Unlike units, they do not count toward your unit limit, which means you can use them even if your army is already at full strength. If two players go into battle with equal forces, the one who spent more Faith will almost always win. This makes Faith one of the most valuable currencies in the game. It is also one of the rarest. There are only so many Faith tokens available, and once they are spent, they are gone. A player who burns through their Faith in early battles might find themselves unable to compete in the late game. A player who hoards it might end up with nothing to spend it on. Faith is not just a resource. It is a statement of intent. If you see an opponent saving up Faith without spending it, assume they are planning something big. If you see someone running low, now might be the time to attack. Naturally for a game about religious war, Faith plays a big role. Check out Lords of Heaven here: https://gamefound.com/en/projects/phalanx/lords-of-heaven?refcode=JMjbd6gFwkyb3ziiWFZ0wg” – PHALANX Games https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1897717818939801763

24. “In "Unhappy King Charles" movement is about positioning, reaction, and the constant risk of Interception. UKC uses a point-to-point map that is also divided into regions. Movement depends on Army size, terrain, and enemy presence. Armies move based on their Brigade count. Smaller armies move faster. Movement happens via connected areas, but crossing certain lines (rivers, rough terrain) costs extra movement points. If an enemy General is nearby, they can attempt to Intercept, forcing an immediate battle. A stationary Army can attempt to Intercept a moving one entering an adjacent area. The success rate depends on dice rolls, but an Intercepted army must stop moving and fight—this can disrupt an entire campaign. This rule prevents players from making reckless movements and creates choke points where Interceptions are likely. For example, a good Parliament player won’t just chase Royalists across the map. They’ll position their armies to cut off supply lines, threaten recruitment areas, and force bad retreats. On the flip side, a skilled Royalist will use fast-moving Cavalry to raid and maneuver before Parliament can pin them down. Check out "Unhappy King Charles" here: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/unhappy-“ – PHALANX Games https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1897702719353168037

25. “We call Mr. President a sandbox game. One important reason for this is the large Crisis deck, which provides players a widely variable set of unexpected challenges in every game. There are a lot of curve balls the game can throw at a player, but the barrage of Crisis Cards is one of the most important and fun ways the game provides for a player to tell the story of their own Presidency.” – Ananda Gupta

from https://x.com/MrPresidentGame/status/1897718106220630414 and https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1898051303353508333

26. “War gaming is a vital tool in military education, building decision-making skills in complex & unpredictable environments. By simulating battlefield friction & uncertainty, we prepare leaders to think critically & adapt under pressure.” – Alex Buck https://x.com/RCRBuck/status/1897417092498120851

27. “The process of designing, playing, and analyzing wargames requires students to think strategically, anticipate opponents’ moves, and make quick, informed decisions under pressure. These skills are directly transferable to real-world military and civilian leadership roles, where effective decision-making can have significant consequences.” - BJ Armstrong and Marcus Jones https://cimsec.org/do-you-have-to-do-analysis-to-call-it-a-wargame-actually-no/ from https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1898003257428959512

28. “Wargaming has remained a key tool for the British Army to employ in both training and analysis since the early 20th century. It has contributed potent insights to decision-makers, both political and military, but a study of its history also reflects several key risks and dangers related to its poor employment, especially in its analytical use. However, the adaptation and elasticity of wargaming as a technique throughout the period is also made abundantly clear by the rapid evolution of wargaming to changed circumstance and conditions of warfare. Basic approaches and uses of wargaming have remained the same for much of its history, as demonstrated here, and the idea behind modern wargames such as the Battlegroup Wargaming System, recently commissioned by the Land Warfare Centre to encourage wargaming throughout the Army, would be instantly recognisable to Spenser Wilkinson in 1888. Wargaming in the British Army has a long history and is, evidently, here to stay with a multitude of initiatives in action. However, it is as important to look to the past to understand where it has gone wrong, as it is to look to the future development of wargaming.” – Raul J. P. https://www.linkedin.com/posts/raulperezro_wargamings-sharp-blade-activity-7304860525287370753-y7V1?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAADCjXscBV6123mqbQ6ZTx9Og5Tab0OlZgaE

29. “Perspective-based wargames, such as #Kriegsspiel, provide the framework for an environment with limited information and emphasize on friction. The importance of communication, risk management and contingency is strongly emphasized. This makes them distinctively different than top-down wargames (with unlimited information), especially when played from a horizontal perspective. I keep saying it about Kriegsspiel, but it highlights crucial aspects and provides useful insights far beyond military application. You should try it.” – Jan Heinemann https://www.linkedin.com/posts/jan-heinemann-69b934175_vcow-c2-10mm-activity-7303164627943645185-do_5?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAADCjXscBV6123mqbQ6ZTx9Og5Tab0OlZgaE

30. “We design and facilitate a lot with high-level authorities. Almost every time we start with the « don’t over sell the product » speech about #wargaming. The wargaming hype has to be very cautious and Jacquelyn Schneider is true formulating part of the warning speech we use:

- Be wary of wargames that "validate" programs services have already been lobbying hard for.

- One wargame is never enough proof.

- Games can never model how effective a weapon is. That's what testing, experimentation, modeling, and exercising is for.

- Look not just at outcomes of games, but why they occurred.



We’ll come back to that in one of my next post.” – Patrick Ruestchmann https://www.linkedin.com/posts/ruestchmann_what-war-games-really-reveal-activity-7294823449359798272-mgTn?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAADCjXscBV6123mqbQ6ZTx9Og5Tab0OlZgaE

31. “On Friday Secretary of Defense Hegseth warned that, "There's a lot of programs around here that we’ve spent a lot of money on that, when you actually wargame it, don't have the impact you want them to." When he said that, we probably all had a favorite system (or two) that came to mind. ;)

And sometimes, done appropriately, validating and invalidating programs and weapons systems is exactly what wargames do. But often games don't tell the whole story behind buying and adopting the right technology. So if I were advising Secretary of Defense Hegseth on how to use wargames to build the force of the future I'd give the following recommendations: 1) Be wary of wargames that "validate" programs services have already been lobbying hard for. That's not to say that the wargame doesn't support the need for those games, but that you need to be extra careful at looking at the rules, players, and scenarios used to prove the system. 2) One wargame is never enough proof. Look across games, run by different organizations, played by different players, and with different assumptions about adversaries, weapons capabilities, and outcomes. 3) Games can never model how effective a weapon is. That's what testing, experimentation, modeling, and exercising is for. Games can show how humans, organizations, campaigns change based on assumptions we put into about weapons capabilities. If I ran a game in which a weapon system didn't seem to matter to the outcome no matter how much capability I gave the weapon system, that would give me pause about building a strategy or a campaign around that weapon system. 4) Look not just at outcomes of games, but why they occurred. It's the why that is the real value-add of wargames. And if you want to know the why, then you need to not only read the after action report but the raw data, player insights, and exit interiews/surveys. For more, check out my piece from last December:” – Jacquelyn Schneider https://www.linkedin.com/posts/jacquelyn-schneider-623961129_what-war-games-really-reveal-activity-7294750115305598979-aNXJ?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAADCjXscBV6123mqbQ6ZTx9Og5Tab0OlZgaE

32. “In One Hour English Civil War, we're going with units with different strength levels. Strength 1 Armies represent garrisons and local militia. Strength 2 Armies represent regular field armies. Strength 3 Armies represent veteran field armies, or those led by superior generals like Prince Rupert, Cromwell, Fairfax. Strength 4 is reserved only for the New Model Army. There are only 2 such units in the game, and it will take Parliament a while to get them. Now there are pretty harsh attrition rules too. At the end of each year, anything in excess of 1 unit per space is removed. So you might temporarily amass a force of 2 or 3 Armies (but this would be for a big battle on the scale of Marston Moor and Naseby). But you better disperse that force by the end of the year or desertion and attrition will eat away at it very quickly. I like the dynamic this creates. You need to use lots of weak, scattered garrisons to hold the various Fortified spaces on the map. Then you have your field armies actually maneuvering around, fighting battles then dispersing. And at this scale, the loss of a single strength 3 Army (like what happened to the Royalists at Marston Moor) is devastating. What do all you ECW experts think of this system?” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1898527603587506459

33. “In "Unhappy King Charles" you might expect battlefield losses to be your greatest enemy. But the real killer? desertion and attrition. Each turn, the game forces both players to remove Brigades due to Desertion. Larger armies lose more troops, especially if they’re near the enemy (reflecting the harsh realities of 17th-century logistics). Unlike combat losses, Deserted Brigades return to the Recruitment pool so they can be rebuilt, but at a cost. Aside from Desertion, Armies with five or more Brigades suffer extra losses due to Supply Attrition. If you overcommit to a large army too early, you might see it wither away without even fighting a battle. The best way to keep an army alive? Keep it moving, keep it fed, and keep it small. Beginners often build massive armies, thinking they’ll steamroll the map. The problem? By the time they reach the enemy, Desertion and Attrition have eaten them alive. Smart players learn to fight with multiple, smaller armies instead of one giant force. Check out Unhappy King Charles here: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/unhappy-king-charles/#game-multimedia” – PHALANX Games https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1898790890480476648

34. “Perhaps the biggest barrier to a boardgame's overall success is hiding in plain sight: "Peer Comparisons" Regardless of the balanced gameplay and tightly-interwoven thematic elements, potential customers are (often unfairly) pre-judging your game against existing classics Publishers are also seeking to sort you into a more generalized box if only out of necessity, with a never-ending wave of new games (and a WIDELY variable range of quality and potential value, to put it nicely) to examine and qualify before even *thinking* of committing the time, money and RISK required for any new projects.” – James https://x.com/chessandpoker/status/1898797386891452753

35. “Distribution remains the easiest way for small publishers to reach a larger audience of gamers and retailers. This, however, much like talking about manufacturing outside of China, is a discussion for another day. All of this is to say what should be apparent by now: board games are about to get more expensive. And once the price of something has increased, it rarely goes back down.” – Mike Didymus https://boardgamewire.com/index.php/2025/02/21/board-games-are-about-to-get-more-expensive-arcane-wonders-president-robert-geistlinger-on-tariffs-razor-thin-margins-and-the-math-of-producing-games/ from https://x.com/Marky_X_/status/1898942124139200821

36. “One benefit of card-only games; a lot of the damage is mitigated by the simplicity of the product.” – Ben “Manacaster” Kelly https://x.com/ManacasterBen/status/1899071882789290204

37. “I recommend any dungeonmaster try running a Kriegspiel. It’s a simpler way to resolve large combats than playing a dedicated wargame or managing big armies in D&D; as long as players get to make command decisions, they don’t usually care that much about the mechanics of the thing.” – Living Urf

from https://x.com/LivingUrf/status/1898423353121107997

38. “So: don’t fall in love with your mental model. There’s an element of humility in hearing that your baby isn’t as pretty as you thought it was, especially if you think you’ve already spent sufficient time making your baby as cute as it can be. And it was somewhat ironic that I was blind to that mantra in game design when it was something I’d absorbed repeatedly in my writing projects—I came to welcome the sight of red ink from an editor on my written materials because I’d seen, repeatedly, how the feedback from a good editor can make a project you think is already pretty good even better, and in ways you couldn’t have imagined yourself. I came to Origins thinking I was done with my game. I was wrong. And allowing I was wrong to disrupt my mental model was one of the best things to happen to my game since I first sat down to sketch it out.” – Ian T. Brown https://armchairdragoons.com/mwmm/ from https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1899091835647123581