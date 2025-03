JOBS IN WARGAMING (3)

1. CNA is hiring for a Research Analyst to join their Gaming and Intergration team in the Operational Warfighting Division. Staff at this level will be leading smaller/less complex activities or will be serving as an important contributing team member on projects. https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1896908422571778549

2. Knightsbridge Strategic Group (KSG) is seeking an experienced Wargaming Analyst to support our services for a key defence and governmental client. This role requires expertise in designing, facilitating, and analysing professional defence/national security wargames. The ideal candidate will have experience in wargaming and a strong understanding of operational planning and simulation systems. https://www.linkedin.com/posts/knightsbridgestrategicgroup_careers-knightsbridgesg-activity-7303459062543773696-PVR_?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAADCjXscBV6123mqbQ6ZTx9Og5Tab0OlZgaE

3. Tribuesk Recruitment is seeking a Data Scientist - AI Engineer to lead the integration of AI into NATO’s wargaming operations. This is a unique opportunity to work on cutting-edge AI solutions in a collaborative, interdisciplinary environment. https://www.linkedin.com/posts/jf-escariz-pardal-6a7679208_nowhiring-datascientist-aiengineer-activity-7303530412369207296-DXkx?utm_source=share&utm_medium=member_desktop&rcm=ACoAADCjXscBV6123mqbQ6ZTx9Og5Tab0OlZgaE