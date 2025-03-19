* GAME MEDIA CRUNCH*

1. https://x.com/tablehogs/status/1899536618836672831

2. https://x.com/tablehogs/status/1899580553013440688

3. https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1899631455472697587

4. https://x.com/tablehogs/status/1899903858937389246

5. https://x.com/tablehogs/status/1900256118569599268

6. https://x.com/chessandpoker/status/1900348130786172971

7. https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1900425241790140909

8. https://x.com/TheBabylonBee/status/1899899021696672154

9. https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1901032698967453923

10. https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1901065022538907793

11. https://x.com/tablehogs/status/1901408377294794845

12. https://x.com/tablehogs/status/1901746764543385680

13. https://x.com/tablehogs/status/1901908071057637528

Interviews

1. *New Episode* @SenFoongLim and @EricaBouyouris welcome @evanderrick from @VanRyderGames to talk about the past, present, and future of the solo horror game, Final Girl (co-designed with AJ Porfirio). Find out what the future holds for the game! https://x.com/LudologyPod/status/1899584223998001401

2. MdG24 - The Apache Wars with José Rivero Today we bring you another of the demos that we enjoyed in our MdG24, with @JRiveroDesigner and The Apache Wars, where the author puts us in a historical situation and explains what his game is about and how it works. https://x.com/mesadeguerra/status/1899771083965833220

3. We Intend To Move On Your Works is back! Episode 13 covers John Prados' Army of the Heartland from 1996. A in depth exploration of what looks like an amazing game. Another amazing release by @pierrevjones and @DrCrossbows https://x.com/fredserval/status/1900210490921320729

4. This week we kick off our Mini Webinar Series on Professional Military Education wargames by interviewing Ivor Gardiner the designer behind the British Army's Battlegroup Wargame System. https://x.com/Fight_Club_Intl/status/1899959911791952234 and https://x.com/USFightClub1/status/1900473005089669502

5. Today we shall talk about The Battle of Khalkhin Gol, one of the less known episodes of WWII, which had dramatic consequences long-term. Please enjoy the interview with designer, Vukasin Nisavic! https://theboardgameschronicle.com/2025/03/14/interview-with-vukasin-nisavic-designer-of-the-battle-of-khalkhin-gol-by-princeps-games/… @PrincepsGames @consimworld https://x.com/mk20336/status/1900573315514679325

6. Our interview with Colin Parsons designer of Fields of Fire Volume III: The Parachute Regiment from @gmtgames which is currently on the P500. @consimworld https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1843266622813081735

7. Our interview with Gregory M. Smith designer of Gladiators: Blood & Glory from @compassgamesllc @consimworld https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1901612097953263802

Videos

1. Level Complete! Serious Games: The Past, Present & Future Over the past two months, we’ve on a journey connecting with leading experts in the field of serious games. https://bit.ly/3D6n395 https://x.com/WilsonSTIP/status/1899460773694321085

2. DasTactic takes us on a gripping journey in Field of Glory: Kingdoms, exploring the evolving role of naval power, from Viking longboats to English war galleys, and diving into the strategic decisions shaping the fate of our kingdom.

https://x.com/SlitherineGames/status/1899813978785603864

3. ICYMI: Jeff Appleget, a veteran wargamer & educator, discussed best practices that have enriched the practice of #wargaming at @NPS_Monterey -- based on his recent book, Craft of Wargaming (via @USNIBooks). Link:

https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1900175064206660053

4. ASL Tutorial Game with Angel and Oscar How to play Advanced Squad Leader and not die trying. A tutored game with two ASL titans to learn how to play the tactician of tacticians and overcome your fear. @askatasuno @angelrommel64 @MultiManPub https://x.com/mesadeguerra/status/1900487814824784368

5. Ameitrash vs Euro Games "Victory points" "There will be no dice required for this phase" "But not fish!" https://x.com/kwan3217/status/1900384554780942340

6. This will continue to be the best board game video ever https://x.com/Marky_X_/status/1900701430299906521 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1901344994478510323

7. What Really Happened to Avalon Hill? The Story of Avalon Hill: Part 8 / Final Chapter

@YouTube https://x.com/yasN2010/status/1900447414177103922

8. And then we wargamers also have @AgustiBarrio. Superb editing, image and sound and excellent communication capabilities. Enjoy: https://x.com/franjo_bf/status/1900432596489642134

9. ICYMI: @ian_tb03 discussed generative #AI's potential use and integration in game design by exploring his own application of AI art in his game design. Link:

https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1900967784567234772

10. ICYMI: Dan Bullock discussed his Blood & Treasure #wargame - which explores the incentives and behavior of defense contractors in the US-Afghan War. @Bublublock Link: https://ow.ly/HBae50Uxywp https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1901243351099199593

11. Today we present Video Review for fantastic game by @markherman54 - Pacific War. Recent reprint by @gmtgames really brings that game to the top quality level. Enjoy the material! Link: https://x.com/mk20336/status/1901274930651500590

12. Check out my look at The German invasion of France in 1940. If you like this video, please subscribe to my YouTube channel: https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1901534895215894732

13. Pacific War review by someone who has actually played it enough to have a view. https://x.com/markherman54/status/1901589012445343943

14. ICYMI: Mike Dunn of @USACGSC discussed the MDMP #wargaming process, also known as Course of Action (COA) wargaming. He discusses how officers can get better and offers advice. Link:

https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1901700109282287842

Books

1. Battle for Belorussia (by David M. Glantz) https://x.com/antony1959/status/1899563067161108917

2. War Diary #28 magazine is out! Great reviews, and some in depth historical articles built around current game releases. https://x.com/bigboardgaming/status/1899522706812408272

3. Urban Operations: War, Crime, and Conflict https://x.com/ZFTWARNING/status/1899568247600767145

4. The Three Battles of Vitebsk Volume 1 (by Jean Restayn) https://x.com/antony1959/status/1899595599038611734

5. In honor of Peter Perla (1951–2024) and as a service to the wargaming community, CNA has gathered a collection of significant publications from his 47 years at CNA in one place. Peter was an international luminary who played a significant role in establishing our organization as a leader in wargaming. His legacy continues today through CNA’s Gaming and Integration Program, which crafts bespoke wargames tailored to our sponsors' specific needs. https://cna.org/centers-and-divisions/cna/ow/gaming-and-integration/peter-perla https://x.com/CNA_org/status/1899870290789744742

6. After years in the making, @ProfPaulPoast and I happy to say Wheat at War is almost here! Pre-order at @OxUniPress! https://global.oup.com/academic/product/wheat-at-war-9780197812747?cc=us&lang=en&# https://x.com/rosellacappella/status/1900177187472306679

7. My latest book seems unfortunately appropriate for our times... J. Curry (2025) Cold War Nuclear Wargaming 1947-1991. https://x.com/HistoryWargames/status/1900962820243476927

8. Forging Wargamers: A Framework for Professional Military Education edited by Sebastian J. Bae. Marine Corps University Press, 2022 https://x.com/EchoesofpastX/status/1901512974239760583

9. OK, this is not a “game”! Wargames According to Mark: Written by @markherman54, published by @GMTGames in 2024. A designers tome—45+ years of insights from SPI to GMT, with CDG notes and historical philosophy from a titan. I’m not famous / important to have his autograph, darn! https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901858306290864204

Events

1. Registration still open for next week’s @GUWargaming Event – Tactical Wargame Design 18 March 2025 1800-1730 EST Online https://guwargaming.org/guwsevents/tactical-wargame-design https://x.com/CDACanadaACD/status/1899807840572752176

2. Today we have a Guest Blog post from Mark Miklos the designer of Battles of the American Revolution (BoAR) from @gmtgames as he reports on the BoAR tournament at RevCon 2025. @consimworld https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1899800281077944462

3. Join us on 21 March at noon for this month’s MORS-Talk: GameNation with Betsy and Ed! Ms. Elizabeth "Betsy" Joslyn and Dr. Ed McGrady will dive into the most intriguing, unusual, and informative news stories in professional gaming. https://loom.ly/stPMknk #MORSTalk #Wargaming https://x.com/morsanalytics/status/1900261914959106549

4. Are you current King's College London staff? Join us for a half-day in person event that bring's King's staff and academics together to explore games related research at King's. Check your Kings' email for: "Playing Around: Research, Gaming, and Impact workshop." https://x.com/kclwargaming/status/1900325301982249336

5. The #NATO M&S COE recently celebrated a significant milestone with the completion of the 18th NATO Modelling & Simulation Basic Course. This edition welcomed 20 dedicated students from various NATO member nations Read More: http://t.ly/HzsG6 @NATO_ACT @SM_Difesa @WeAreNATO https://x.com/MSCOE_NATO/status/1900498132816801897

6. Fantastic day at Herts of Lard today, with everyone playing rules from the @TooFatLardies Stable. Almost 80 people, enjoying wargames! Thanks to all the hosts and players! https://x.com/Joe_Wargamer/status/1900965533425586427

7. Warlord Games will be at @CHILLCON1 Sheffield. With a host of activities, including hobby clinics, participation games, and painting competitions, it's set to be a grand day out. More info:

https://chillcon.co.uk

#warlordgames #warlordontour #wargamingshow #CHILLCON https://x.com/WarlordGames/status/1901311268956291136

8. The next edition of Planszowe Gram Prix – the biggest board game poll in Poland – has begun! Vote for the best #games, designers, vlogs, stores, and events of the year! Exciting prizes await! You have until April 5th! Don’t wait – cast your vote now #boardgame https://x.com/WojennikTV/status/1901325260043043326

9. Day 3 of @EscapeWinterCon A slower day, but still got to play some fun games: - Red Dust Rebellion - Scout - Commands & Colors: Epic Ancients (Plaetaea) - The Gang - Fellowship of the Ring: The Trick-Taking Game #escapewintercon2025 https://x.com/Farsol4/status/1900761994442973306

10. 1 month until Salute @slondonwarlords ... Join us at Excel London, Saturday 12 April, for the return of Europe's largest wargaming show. We have a shop on Stand TM03, a Hairfoot Jousting demo on Table GM02, and you'll find Burrows & Badgers over at GA13 with @OathswornMinis https://x.com/OspreyGames/status/1901357573367865531

11. Fantastic 'Ludostoria Con 2025' online from Italy. Great presentations as the 2nd war of Montferrato (Nicola Contardi), 'Rebels against Rebellion' @djackthompson. Thanks @RMasini_WLOG & organizations for the honor to present 'The Collapse', and show the 30 years' war importance https://x.com/HndezDaniel/status/1901364287479624134

12. We're so proud that Through The Hedgerow has been nominated for RPG Core in the 48th Annual Origins Awards: https://bit.ly/4kVsNDx A huge congratulations to the author Jonathan Rowe, illustrator Peter Johnston, and the whole team who worked on the game! https://x.com/OspreyGames/status/1901617038436761832

13. Diplomacy Fans! We're less than two weeks away from Tournament Diplomacy in Washington, DC. Please join us in our nation's capital for Circle DC: A Conference on History, Education & Play. Registration for the three-day event is $99. Tickets: https://tabletop.events/conventions/circle-dc-2025… @fortcircle https://x.com/FtFDiplomacy/status/1901607177489371593

Newsletters

1. ICYMI The March Wargame Watch sponsored by Hexasim is up with 27 games from publishers like @compassgamesllc, @SaltPeppergames, @gmtgames, @Decisiongames, Micro Design Group, Historic One, Bounding Fire Productions, Operational Studies Group +more! https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1900176748030910819

More games spotted in the wild!

1. Tactical Commander https://x.com/trafalgarEd/status/1871987483870982526

2. 2nd Fleet https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1899384460560499020 and https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1899573516535763174 and https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1899932364903768082

3. Fields of Fire https://x.com/Kalinote1/status/1899385256286847454 and https://x.com/mk20336/status/1807390697244287178 and https://x.com/ElAutoma/status/1898274708484771933 and https://x.com/gorka661/status/1899388833327689754 and https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1704609389121007812 and https://x.com/vanlast2/status/1901343910187930032 and https://x.com/Kalinote1/status/1901578659493818579 and https://x.com/vanlast2/status/1901343910187930032

4. OCS: The Forgotten Battles https://x.com/antony1959/status/1899563067161108917 and https://x.com/bigboardgaming/status/1900981862363001095 and https://x.com/antony1959/status/1900602462899179837 and https://x.com/bigboardgaming/status/1900989977812717881 and https://x.com/bigboardgaming/status/1901840413159260519

5. Europa Universalis https://x.com/TaiKuken/status/1899531281467080728

6. Fortaleza Hegra https://x.com/vanlast2/status/1899521440061513982

7. Kinfire Delve https://x.com/Ananda19701718/status/1899519982423122429

8. Hokkaido Invasion https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1899226154239930833 and https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1899599952004989080 and https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1899949834737758633 and https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1900308664336212249 and https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1900673397610484063 and https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1900697451205366126 and https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1901034583480824272 and https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1901393255989989695 and https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1901776099371307332

9. Pacific Heat https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1899226154239930833

10. Nanty Narking: The Rise of Cthulhu https://x.com/WinBGames/status/1899596199646351580

11. Next War: Poland https://x.com/Gingerneer2/status/1898776987415507090

12. All Are Brothers: The Battle of Solferino 1859 https://x.com/LegionWargames/status/1899677202540531808

13. Undaunted: Battle of Britain https://x.com/TaboSL/status/1896181517916795287

14. Heroes Against the Red Star https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1899746034030657801

15. This War Without an Enemy https://x.com/SanchoMateos/status/1900822372468314360

16. Advanced Squad Leader https://x.com/dDW1TLTLRLRlHYn/status/1899673086972334310 and https://x.com/SnafuDST/status/1900632149058863262 and https://x.com/masatomaikata/status/1900126431432306836 and https://x.com/prevot33/status/1900855490759802882 and https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1901207299676655963 and https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1901569270166732823 and https://x.com/MultiManPub/status/1901438007174959401 and https://x.com/AslPlayers/status/1901665081290862939 and https://x.com/yuishikani1/status/1901627869593477594

17. Operation Crusader https://x.com/moushiran1/status/1899678445342228729

18. Lords of Heaven https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1899714978716016854

19. Carrier Battle https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1899749455580070327 and https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1901564917502939163

20. Istanbul https://x.com/javiercalvo/status/1899763955804905474

21. SETI https://x.com/HobbyJAPAN_GAME/status/1898921603200933942 and https://x.com/coqtbgl/status/1900214947499704521 and https://x.com/coqtbgl/status/1900210844161761344

22. Dawn of the Zeds https://x.com/Ananda19701718/status/1899830712963830251

23. Karelia ’44 https://x.com/Quimerico_Inq/status/1899808697548681637

24. Rostov ’41 https://x.com/Quimerico_Inq/status/1899808697548681637

25. Thunder on the Mississippi https://x.com/Farsol4/status/1899447452123431241 and https://x.com/Farsol4/status/1898787437276496068

26. The Battle for Normandy https://x.com/MiS_wargameclub/status/1899907196491641335

27. The Fulda Gap https://x.com/Paul_F_Sinn/status/1899880863099220175

28. The Enemy is at the Gates https://x.com/Paul_F_Sinn/status/1899880863099220175

29. DAK https://x.com/Paul_F_Sinn/status/1899880863099220175

30. A Victory Lost https://x.com/Paul_F_Sinn/status/1899880863099220175

31. A Victory Denied https://x.com/Paul_F_Sinn/status/1899880863099220175

32. Mafia Blitz https://x.com/Marky_X_/status/1899899719301673304

33. Yankee Blizkrieg https://x.com/SanchoMateos/status/1899840922994565266

34. A World at War https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1899779208077054213 and https://x.com/Romero_Wrg/status/1900247611870703877 and https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1900473369667280917

35. Tiletum https://x.com/carmavi5/status/1899791617596203028

36. PanzerBlitz https://x.com/ts9ts9ts/status/1899620039642493396

37. The Pursuit of John Wilkes Booth https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1899960387501777082

38. Live Free or Die: Three Battles for America https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1899960387501777082

39. New Cold War https://x.com/kimbervanry/status/1900019695266288112 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1900155378270158917

40. Inferno https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900024730620747889

41. Pavlov’s House https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900032816903315792

42. Castle Itter https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900036779119698045

43. Napoleon’s Counterstrike https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1900075250442002728 and https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1900081422142239015 and https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1900820744751165754

44. Illusions of Glory https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1900209954579255533

45. Across the Bug River https://x.com/yamada_youkou/status/1900181892995121195

46. Operation Star https://x.com/XcMBNargAjePGfN/status/1900169772907847983 and https://x.com/XcMBNargAjePGfN/status/1900518067668701475

47. Stuka Joe https://x.com/mesadeguerra/status/1900136404551667827

48. Skies Above the Reich https://x.com/nofantasygames/status/1900084808669438189

49. Last Blitzkrieg https://x.com/jr_tracy/status/1899963276441604422

50. Washington’s War https://x.com/vanlast2/status/1900216381368418497 and https://x.com/TaiKuken/status/1900251360878026801

51. Rally the Troops https://x.com/mk20336/status/1900228264523616754

52. 878: Vikings https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900240322728448115

53. Brotherhood & Unity: War in Bosnia and Herzegovina 1992-1995 https://x.com/pz_div_games/status/1900245487086649389 and https://x.com/kyoronoi/status/1901032836616122549 and https://x.com/pz_div_games/status/1901697797147283617

54. Greenland https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900249053067456675

55.Neanderthal https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900249169560035800

56. Gentes https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900259870546538695

57. Attack at Dawn: North Africa https://x.com/pz_div_games/status/1900260581426270278 and https://x.com/pz_div_games/status/1900351178816245999 and https://x.com/pz_div_games/status/1900494628358389953 and https://x.com/pz_div_games/status/1901317542422950121 and https://x.com/pz_div_games/status/1901695059637969169

58. Through the Ages https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900281167489999272

59. Battle of Britain https://x.com/SlitherineGames/status/1900213544542445688

60. Gettysburg https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1900285889450041494

61. A Most Fearful Sacrifice https://x.com/denvermwalker/status/1900164302851514536

62. Stalingrad ’42 https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1900288107549008260

63. ISS Vanguard https://x.com/WojennikTV/status/1900288245654593898

64. Purple Haze https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1900333767174357449

65. Zombiecide: White Death https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1900353678571438589

66. Age of Dogfights WW1 https://x.com/hkokado/status/1900389634313785348

67. Littoral Commander: The Baltic https://x.com/enumura/status/1900502705577328757

68. 300: Tierra y Agua https://x.com/DracoIdeas/status/1900481232955126240

69. One Hour WWII https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1900406099322318929 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1900370242133446808

70. Ark Nova https://x.com/LitoraLudo/status/1900317628360482958

71. Ukraine ’43 https://x.com/Flanker334/status/1900255075336888733

72. Crusades: Book I https://x.com/RSWars/status/1900510801338798452

73. Infantry in Battle https://x.com/ChemaRando/status/1900544771027788149

74. Diluvium https://x.com/mk20336/status/1899833998978797950

75. Ardennes ’44 https://x.com/PastorJoelT/status/1900555053036974317 and https://x.com/PastorJoelT/status/1901812412916941011

76. Virgin Queen https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1900572830003085315 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1900614393521381833 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1900674424401260935 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1900675440877953480 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1900678015199088865 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1900715902590423143

77. Railways Australia https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1900428838326444112

78. OCS: Battles in the East https://x.com/antony1959/status/1900602581258207352 and https://x.com/antony1959/status/1901022134509728053 and https://x.com/antony1959/status/1901021203403358261 and https://x.com/antony1959/status/1900602462899179837

79. Jekyll vs Hyde https://x.com/DiceTowerChris/status/1900613029831594494

80. Risk: Godstorm https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1900619227335417857

81. September Hope https://x.com/bspeer/status/1900620839323652497 and https://x.com/bspeer/status/1900978800617234571

82. Conquest of the Empire https://x.com/marvingardns/status/1900625652132573342

83. Napoleon’s Last Gamble https://x.com/SnafuStore/status/1900508393317552367

84. Armageddon’s Edge https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1900672788962439252

85. People Power https://x.com/tiratugames/status/1900677018087534733

86. Battlegroup Clash: Baltics https://x.com/enumura/status/1900684526889886091

87. Atlas: Explore the World (2026) https://x.com/enumura/status/1900687677969879323

88. Ambush! https://x.com/kimataka1/status/1900645805008318755 and https://x.com/kimataka1/status/1900642535242166525

89. Stalingrad Roads https://x.com/WW2enimagenes/status/1900531868249800814

90. WW2 Barbarossa to Berlin https://x.com/TaiKuken/status/1900635605677019396

91. Dune https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1900732291980169631

92. Star Trek: The Adventure Game https://x.com/sikkoukakari/status/1900856464824299822

93. Burning Banners https://x.com/darth_txelos/status/1900669575408308319 and https://x.com/SUPER_UGAU/status/1900831590227587566

94. BCS Brazen Chariots: Battles for Tobruk, 1941 https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1900883325788549438

95. War and Peace https://x.com/Chai_Highlight/status/1900823157071868192

96. Pursuit of Glory https://x.com/TaiKuken/status/1900889338658828304

97. Arabian Struggle https://x.com/SanchoMateos/status/1900827119321514155

98. Votes for Women https://x.com/fortcircle/status/1900932869964406962

99. Dune: War for Arrakis https://x.com/KelsoSargento/status/1900962293145387029

100. World Order https://x.com/sirgonzzo/status/1900994073907130511

101. The Punic Wars https://x.com/akase_ryo_pg/status/1900928875607322834

102. Western Heroes https://x.com/XcMBNargAjePGfN/status/1900808084127445106

103. Stargard Solstice https://x.com/darth_txelos/status/1900934130981863587

104. FITNA https://x.com/ChemaRando/status/1901027800393413076

105. Aton https://x.com/JuegoaFuego/status/1901019696465322473

106. Crimea: Conquest & Liberation https://x.com/antony1959/status/1900602462899179837

107. Zombicide: White Death https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1901078003104575720 and https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1901751335873347803

108. Ethnos https://x.com/SectarioLudico/status/1901082545250242886

109. Clash of Cultures: Monumental Edition https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901116479342276673

110. After the Empire https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901116917999399244

111. 1759: Siege of Quebec https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901119389119709558

112. Pacific Fleet https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1901202830796652589 and https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1901762430793089045

113. Dune: Imperium https://x.com/SUPER_UGAU/status/1901204349445124310 and https://x.com/pancop2/status/1901157913147937107

114. OCS https://x.com/antony1959/status/1901350507622383814

115. Conflict of Heroes https://x.com/Kobedad/status/1901351678726840773

116. John Company https://x.com/HBuchanan2/status/1901399456618271132

117. Starship Troopers https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1901416348829303036

118. Heights of Courage https://x.com/MultiManPub/status/1901304378956394803

119. Great Battles of Julius Caesar: Deluxe Edition https://x.com/giuseppetamba/status/1901179308523110456

120. Trick of the Rails https://x.com/SergPang/status/1901508343623029210

121. Panzer https://x.com/DracoIdeas/status/1901376592485417055

122. Feria Sellos https://x.com/SectarioLudico/status/1901356126752436375

123. Ingenieros Amitis https://x.com/SectarioLudico/status/1901356126752436375

124. Dias de Ira: Budapest 1956 https://x.com/PaulPanosky/status/1901342469242929317

125. The Rock of Chikamauga https://x.com/denvermwalker/status/1901778926206075051

126. Bruxelles 1893: Belle Epoque https://x.com/carmavi5/status/1901661876334780600

127. Berlin 1945 https://x.com/Zapoleon3/status/1901637890192384445

128. Lord of the Rings https://x.com/jugarypintar/status/1901586844686450831

129. Endeavor https://x.com/javiercalvo/status/1901581088905900536 and https://x.com/PuntoDePartidaC/status/1901894361547194872

130. Plunder: A Pirate's Life https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1901794912074609135

131. Kharkov https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1901823038343008531

132. Commands Colors Medieval https://x.com/mk20336/status/1901663630673748334

133. Molly’s House https://x.com/JuliusLFairfax/status/1901976731180822847

134. Vistula-Oder-Berlin https://x.com/XcMBNargAjePGfN/status/1901931372568265111