1. DEBRA GET THE BUG SPRAY, WE GOT A BUG Playtested the @realmofruin demo today, cool post-apocalyptic strategy card game for PC with elements of checkers & alpha-go, wish list them on Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3337770/Frontiers_Of_Ruin_TCG/ https://x.com/manacaster_game/status/1899197522280669389

2. Werwolf: Insurgency in Occupied Germany 1945-1948 (by Clint Warren-Davey) https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1899525985860719042 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1899567410736505025 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1899527582313529803

3. Release Trailer! ...release date ...and maybe some truth in advertising PLEASE RETWEET Wishlist: https://bit.ly/BoCSteam https://x.com/BurdenOfCommand/status/1899475651305841093 (This is about Burden of Command)

4. English Civil War experts chime in please. Would it be historically accurate to restrict the New Model Army to only mustering in or near London? Or should it be possible to muster in any Parliamentarian space? Asking for the purposes of One Hour English Civil War. @CharlesVasey @FarrenEdward https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1899546570468819188

5. Today we have made a short video to introduce the incoming Kickstarter campaign:

https://x.com/VentoNuovoGames/status/1899837316971028964 and https://x.com/VentoNuovoGames/status/1900284738440405065 (This is about Moscow ’41: The Road to Moscow, July to December 1941)

6. Wes Crawford’s Engine Thieves is now LIVE on Kickstarter! In this action-packed, card-driven game for 1-2 players from designer Wes Crawford, you’ll lead (or try to crush) the Andrews Railroad Raid of 1862. Can you (covertly) cut telegraph wires, burn railroad bridges, damage track, sever communications, and cause enough overall chaos to alter the course of the American Civil War? https://kickstarter.com/projects/compassgames/engine-thieves?ref=3ztobk… #wargaming #boardgames https://x.com/compassgamesllc/status/1900207390768677247 and https://x.com/LegendaryTacti1/status/1900290802435137706 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1900410005964145006 and https://x.com/moesgametable/status/1900550178307702940 and https://x.com/WharfRatGames/status/1900956852143145225 and https://x.com/compassgamesllc/status/1901751105614229896

7. Who will be the next leader of the Church? The conclave has already begun. Join the 1,000 backers who have already participated here https://gamefound.com/en/projects/saltandpepper/habemus-papam https://x.com/SaltPeppergames/status/1900134333089787916 and https://x.com/SaltPeppergames/status/1900170022678397327 and https://x.com/SaltPeppergames/status/1900855594103279991 (This is about Habemus Papam)

8. Crete: Death from the Sky (P-300) is in progress! We want your voice: HEX or AREA maps for WWII wargames? Let us know your preference in the comments! #wargame #ww2 #tabletopwargames https://x.com/nevawargames/status/1900170907017969800

9. The new cards for “Teppanyaki Fever”, the first game that I worked as both graphic editor and designer. Thanks to my artist and publisher, we might be able to finish the work in 4 weeks. https://x.com/qiao_roy/status/1900307848481157505

10. Dear Grognards, Thanks for supporting this exciting game project. We are now working hard behind the scenes on the final game components, and want to share with you some images of what great table presence this game will have. Vive Bonaparte! https://bit.ly/BCvol1-LAUNCH https://x.com/SoundofDrums22/status/1900493957814964315 (This is about Battle Commander: Napoleon’s Italian Campaigns)

11. Testing again my solitaire game on the Spanish Civil War Battle of the Ebro in 1938. Fine tuning mechanics such as the potentially deadly Nationalist counterattacks or the detailed operational orders. https://x.com/JoanFortuny2/status/1900621034581356659

https://x.com/nevawargames/status/1900895322660106505

12. Free & easy! Learn how to play Iwo Jima: Lite Edition PnP with @thebrdgmschronicle.bsky.social new video https://f.mtr.cool/uvqxtundrt Download the game & craft it today: https://f.mtr.cool/hjifjdfjjn https://x.com/nevawargames/status/1900895322660106505 and https://x.com/nevawargames/status/1899747703203987903

13. One of our latest games available for pre-order is Realpolitik. This is a really interesting setting that is severely under-gamed: the German Unification Wars of the 1860's and 1870's. 4 nations will battle it out: France, Italy, Austria and Prussia. Check out more details here: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/coalitions-realpolitik-board-game/ https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1900739152582508559

14. Arrival https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/440571/… The sequel to "Interstellar". Development is in the final stages. This is going to happen. https://x.com/enumura/status/1900688146247152116

15. Triumvir: beware the Ides of March playtest. Crassus makes a come from behind victory with the Patricians. https://x.com/markherman54/status/1901050727390232898

16. If all goes well, for those of you wondering how the game works, how the design was conceived or just how my weird voice sounds, tomorrow at 9pm (CET) I will be a guest of @fredserval for a Teach and Play session of @SnafuDST Operation Bøllebank! Be many!!! Be merry!!! https://x.com/6xW_a/status/1900998773506982319

17. Finished the map for my new prototype of The Comuneros Rebellion. Castile against Charles V. https://x.com/Franjmariscal/status/1900598193928241269

18. Tonight was spent playtesting the head to head version of my game The Insurgency Rolls On. This new version will be taken round this year's conference season. https://x.com/EssPete/status/1901093696264688087

19. Iwo Jima: Hell on Earth and Sea & Steel: Columbus Voyages. Our first two games are nearly ready. Limited copies available EXCLUSIVELY on our website. Don't miss out! https://f.mtr.cool/dbmcecmgxr https://x.com/nevawargames/status/1901257675247399092

20. Slowly but surely, the conversion of my D16 Norway for D20 #LittoralCommander continues. Icons are done, now just unit tracker cards remain. @SebastianBae @FoundationDietz https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1901293943096058233

21. We've reached 20 supporters! I encourage you to support this project on @nevawargames - a strategic card-driven wargame about the unknown Peninsular War of the Moriscos, aided by the Janissaries and Berbers, against the Tercios of John of Austria. https://nevawargames.com/product/rebellion-punishment-war-of-the-alpujarras/ https://x.com/Franjmariscal/status/1901271610956345472 (This is about Rebellion & Punishment: War of the Alpujarras)

22. Last call for preorders for ASL Slaughter at Ponyri: https://mmpgamers.com/slaughter-at-ponyri-p-423… The parts are in the office, we'll start building copies Monday March 17, and will likely start shipping on Tuesday. So, last chance to put in a preorder at $132, and save $44 off MSRP. https://x.com/MultiManPub/status/1901384411708313925

23. The design team is excited about the new P500 pre-orders available for "Over the Hills and Far Away" from GMT Games. It is Volume 2 of the Bayonet & Musket Series and includes the battles of Steenkirk 1692 and Ramillies in 1706. #GMTGames #P500 https://x.com/BenHull3/status/1901432023538876632

24. A prototype of mine of a solitaire game about the 1st week of the battle of the Ebro during the Spanish Civil War (1938). https://x.com/JoanFortuny2/status/1901292328230297874 and https://x.com/JoanFortuny2/status/1901271846382719274

25. Some pics of game prototype (not final images). Main airnaval Operational game, with tactical approaches. https://x.com/ChemaRando/status/1901359164708032613 (This is about Malvinas, 1982 Operacional)

26. Interesting, I have a design sketch called "Get the GIMPY going" based on watching engagements missions where suppression ebbed and flowed between the two sides. I look forward to seeing what was done here. https://x.com/CharlesVasey/status/1901695262147400101

27. LC Baltic...still in Vancouver waiting for paperwork...viva current Canadian-American trade issues... But on the bright side, the Maneuver_Warfare e-proof was sent today...caught one error and it's now fixed, so on to the physical proof copy! https://x.com/FoundationDietz/status/1901780723343741348

28. Yes we are branching out to space: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/rocketmen-target-jupiter/…

https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1901749066905821660 (This is about Rocketmen Target: Jupiter)

29. You should reach for space https://x.com/fritzcav/status/1901717237846728924 (This is about LIFTOFF! 2.0)

30. For you, future Catch-18 players! While this is not in the time period of the game, this acts as a reminder of the industrial might of the USA: all the bombers were replaced within ONE week. A reason why we will not track US losses in the game, but for a more abstract effect. https://x.com/6xW_a/status/1901884112522129642

31. So we are less than 5 hours from Kickoff for the A Most Fearful Sacrifice Kickstarter (12 Noon EDT). Get it cheap before it goes to retail. @playersaidblog @TheGamingGang @ardwulfslair @moesgametable @bigboardgaming https://x.com/MarkHoltWalker/status/1901958389359423511

32. Are you ready for the playtest? The Steam review for the playtest is DONE! No more obstacles! On March 18th, we begin! Get ready to build, strategize, and survive in the shadow of Vesuvius. Sign up now! https://store.steampowered.com/app/2632240/Pompeii_The_Legacy/ https://x.com/zzeljkokos/status/1898035415010996438