1. Probably my Battles in East series for Decision games. Both players attack and defend over a 10 turn (20 day period) historical battle from 1941-45. Evolution of both armies on show over the time period. One mounted map, standard rules, with a few exclusive ones per game. https://x.com/antony1959/status/1899317213401645412

2. Another week of training for Exercise Support Officers using LandPower, a #wargame for running a student staff exercise here @USACGSC @ArmyUniversity https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1899564390753448360

3. 1793: Patriots & Traitors, a political simulation about the crucial year of the French Revolution, where we can continuously change the rules of the game, action after action. We talk about it in the new, “revolutionary” episode of #WLOG! https://x.com/RMasini_WLOG/status/1899568780734509091

4. Sicily was the prize that sparked the First Punic War. It’s the heart of "Hands in the Sea", by Daniel Berger. Our new edition brings this 264–241 BC showdown to life. It offers fresh art and tighter rules. Let’s explore why Sicily mattered and how this game’s mechanics make you feel the stakes. Sicily was a patchwork of Greek colonies in 264 BC. It was caught between Rome’s ambition and Carthage’s trade empire. Messana’s Mamertine mercenaries begged Rome for help. Carthage was infuriated. Sicily was their backyard. What followed lasted twenty-three years. Hamilcar waged guerrilla stands. Rome made naval gambles. The Aegates Islands clash (241 BC) sealed it. Carthage lost Sicily. Rome became a sea power. You’re Rome or Carthage in the game. You slug it out over a Sicily-centric map. Start with a lean deck. Rome has Messana. Carthage owns Lilybaeum. Two actions per turn drive play. Settle a town with a location and transport card. Raid or conquer with a sword and dice roll. Develop with two resource icons for a farm or fort. Dice decide battles. Each hit cuts enemy strength. Extras claim the prize. Your deck grows with victories. Efficiency’s key. Naval play shines. Ships move fleets or legions. You strike far or reinforce fast. The economy is tight. Merchants and farms yield talents to buy cards. Faction decks offer flavor. Rome gets legions. Carthage excels in trade. Neutral cards add variety. Strategy Cards bring a game-changer. Events every three turns throw curveballs. Uprisings or storms come straight from history. It’s Sicily’s fate, one card at a time. Check it out here: https://gamefound.com/en/projects/phalanx/-hands-in-the-sea?refcode=3RZ6BRS65kqobv3a8lBBvw https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1899550144162382241

5. Industrial sci-fi, powerful corporations, a dangerous & hostile universe... Find all this and more in Pressure, the standalone RPG that expands on the rules & setting first created in Those Dark Places. Available now: https://bit.ly/3DxirZI https://x.com/OspreyGames/status/1899534067655164240

6. After a while I try again the Gandiva application to play COIN Gandhi alone. Playing the game while focusing only on what your faction has to do is priceless. No flowcharts, no cards, nothing. Everything is done by the app. So far, no weird bugs. https://x.com/Silas_Deemer/status/1899533602062221578

7. The British Way: Designed by Stephen Rangazas, published by @GMTGames in 2023. A COIN wargame multipack—fight 4 British emergencies (Palestine, Malaya, Kenya, Cyprus) with tailored mechanics and a linked End of Empire campaign. #wargaming #COIN #BritishWay https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1899570931942482200

8. Pendragon: Designed by Marc Gouyon-Rety, published by @GMTGames in 2017. A COIN wargame—Dux, Civitates, Scotti, and Saxons clash as Roman Britain frays in the 4th-5th c., with plunder and shifting Imperium. #wargaming #DarkAges #Pendragon https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1899571392032723078

9. Gandhi: Designed by @bc_mansfield, published by @GMTGames in 2019. A COIN wargame—Raj, Congress, Muslim League, and Revolutionaries vie for India’s future with nonviolent twists and Arjuna bots. #wargaming #COIN #Gandhi https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1899572370865840312 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1900519812834513295

10. A Distant Plain: Designed by Volko Ruhnke & Brian Train, published by @GMTGames in 2013. A COIN wargame—Coalition, Afghan Gov’t, Taliban, and Warlords battle for post-9/11 Afghanistan with cards and gritty asymmetry. #wargaming #COIN #ADistantPlain https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1899573153598181449

11. Fire in the Lake: Designed by the greats @markherman54 Herman & Volko Ruhnke, published by @GMTGames in 2014. A top COIN wargame—US, ARVN, NVA, and VC clash in Vietnam ’64-72 with perhaps the most beautiful use of asymmetry I have seen in a game. #COIN #FireInTheLake https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1899573855473340827

12. Plantagenet: Designed by Francisco Gradaille, published by @GMTGames in 2023. A Levy & Campaign wargame—York vs. Lancaster in the Wars of the Roses, juggling lords, coin, and battles for the throne. #wargaming #WarsOfTheRoses #Plantagenet https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1899574648163197240

13. Panzer: The Game of Small Unit Actions and Combined Arms Operations on the Eastern Front 1943-44 https://x.com/JlcjWriter/status/1899565787335061767

14. U.S. Marines with II Marine Expeditionary Force (II MEF) participate in the wargame “Down Range” at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, March 6, 2025. Down Range is a flexible, quick-to-learn wargame that lets players explore scenarios with over 100 individual units in a fast-paced environment, created by Capt. Nicholas Royer, a modeling and simulation officer with II MEF.https://dvidshub.net/image/8903267/marines-test-out-down-range-wargame https://x.com/lfx160219/status/1899634838866399257 and https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1871963558558486918

15. This was a prototype map for "Iron, Blood, Snow and Mud" - our fast-playing game on the Eastern Front. This was from 2021 and the game went through a few revisions before publication - but the essentials are here. You will notice a few interesting features. Some cities take up multiple hexes - Kiev is 2 hexes and Moscow is 3 hexes. You need to control each hex to control the city. You will also notice some spots for fleets. The German fleet can operate in the Baltic, the Soviet fleet can operate in the Black Sea. The fleets can offer fire support to battles in adjacent hexes - very handy. Naval support wasn't decisive on the Eastern Front, but it was still a factor in coastal operations like the sieges of Sevastopol and Leningrad. Some other feature are also evident - the Pripet Marshes, the road/rail network of Soviet Russia an the mountains of the Caucasus. Even at a zoomed-out scale, we've managed to cram in a lot of detail! https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1899550646627659926

16. #CMO Playalong Tutorial 3 - ASW / Anti-Submarine Warfare https://x.com/CommandDevTeam/status/1899761606914895954

17. Saw this on Facebook. "War at Sea" - an old Avalon Hill game. Actually looks pretty cool. And the map is very simple. I assume it includes a lot of hunting submarines and stuff like that. https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1899696546360283423

18. Ever wonder how Rome, a land-loving republic, beat Carthage at sea? "Hands in the Sea" lets you live that. The First Punic War (264–241 BC) was Rome’s crash course in naval supremacy, and this game’s mechanics nail it. Let’s unpack the history and how you play it. Picture 264 BC: Rome’s got legions but no ships. Carthage, the dominant sea empire in the Mediterranean, openly mocks at the Roman navy. Until Rome reverse-engineers a wrecked Carthaginian quinquereme. They churn out a fleet, add the corvus (a spiked gangplank), and suddenly they’re boarding and bashing like it’s a land fight. Battles like Mylae (260 BC) prove it works. Carthage, stunned, loses Sicily after decades of blood and salt. In the game, you’re that commander. Rome’s deck leans on legion cards - cheap muscle for land grabs or sea raids. Carthage gets merchant cards, raking in talents for flexibility. Each turn’s two actions are your war machine: settle (claim a town with a cart or ship card), attack (roll dice with a sword card bonus), or buy from faction decks (new cards cost 5–15 talents). Naval movement is key. Ships let you hop coasts or ferry troops, but dice decide fights. A fort boosts defense, but a bad roll still stings. The board is heavily focused on Sicily, with Sardinia and Corsica as sideshows. Control markers shift as you colonize or conquer, and your deck fattens. Conquered towns become cards, cycling back for reuse. It’s empire-building with a catch: bloat your deck too much, and you’re stuck drawing duds. Our new edition adds miniatures and a slicker map, making every move pop. Endgame? Sack the enemy capital or outscore them when decks run dry. It’s Rome’s grit versus Carthage’s guile. History in your hands. Check it out here: https://gamefound.com/en/projects/phalanx/-hands-in-the-sea?refcode=3RZ6BRS65kqobv3a8lBBvw https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1899910517076197583

19. Lords of Heaven drops you into the mess of the First Crusade. Let’s see how it holds up against the history. The First Crusade started with Urban II’s 1095 sermon at Clermont, lighting a fire under Europe’s knights to reclaim Jerusalem. What followed was three years of mayhem: Crusaders like Godfrey and Bohemond hacked through Seljuk territory, Byzantines under Alexios I tried to herd them without getting burned, Fatimids grabbed Jerusalem from the Seljuks in 1098, and the Seljuks themselves couldn’t stop bickering long enough to hold the line. Antioch’s 1098 siege was a slog involving starvation, betrayal, and a dodgy lance “miracle”. Jerusalem’s 1099 fall was a bloodbath that set up the Crusader states. Lords of Heaven takes this four-way scrum and makes it playable. The setup is a decent snapshot. Byzantines hold Iconium, Edessa, and Jerusalem. Crusaders dig into Iconium with Fortresses, mirroring their march from Nicaea. Seljuks spread thin across Tyrus and Edessa, like their fractured emirates, while the Caliphate sits on Ascalon and Jerusalem, nodding to their 1098 coup. The game’s mechanics lean into history without drowning in it. Action Cards like “Holy Zeal,” “Betrayal of the Emirs” echo Crusader fervor or Seljuk infighting, straight from the chronicles. Presence markers split into Influence (cities) and Support (regions), reflecting political deals or military muscle. Buildings like Churches, Mosques, and Citadels are the era’s fortifications; upgrade them, and you’re bolstering Edessa or Jerusalem’s walls. Conflicts - Battles and Sieges - use Units and dice, with Fortresses tipping the scales, much like Antioch’s desperate stand. Victory Points come from holding cities and fighting, which fits the Crusaders’ land-grab mindset. The two-Crusade structure, adding Damascus and Aleppo later, hints at the Latin states’ shaky future. The game is not a simulation and not a history lecture - some things are abstracted out. But the artwork and mechanics combine to give a definite feel for the 11th century Holy Land. Check it out here: https://gamefound.com/en/projects/phalanx/lords-of-heaven?refcode=JMjbd6gFwkyb3ziiWFZ0wg… https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1899884345596211389

20. Most of "Unhappy King Charles" is about land battles, but the Naval Status system plays a subtle yet crucial role, especially for sieges. Each year, players draw a Naval Status chit to determine the balance of naval power. A strong Parliament Navy means their coastal fortresses (like Hull) are harder to besiege. A weakened Royalist Navy can make reinforcements harder to land. If Parliament has strong naval support, they can hold fortresses like Plymouth and Hull for much longer. A weak Royalist Navy means they have to rely more on land-based recruitment, which is already limited. This system ensures that historical realities, like Parliament’s naval superiority, affect the game in a meaningful way. Many players ignore the Naval Status chit, but it directly impacts sieges and reinforcements. Smart players plan around it. Check out Unhappy King Charles here: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/unhappy-king-charles/#game-multimedia https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1899879814829314439 and https://x.com/JuddVance/status/1900039270049460474 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1900687857515458728

21. Lanzerath Ridge: Designed by David Thompson, published by @danverssengames in 2022. A solitaire wargame—hold off German waves in the Bulge’s 1st day with 18 men of a U.S. Recon platoon from the 99th Inf. Div., using grit, and desperate valor upon Lanzerath Ridge. #LanzerathRidge https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900039165431177624

22. D-Day at Omaha Beach: Designed by John H. Butterfield, published by @Decisiongames in 2009. A solitaire wargame—storm Omaha Beach in Normandy on June 6th as the US 1st & 29th Infantry Divisions, facing hidden German fire with diceless combat chaos. #WWII #DdayOmahaBeach https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900040864661200986

23. D-Day at Tarawa: Designed by John H. Butterfield, published by @Decisiongames in 2014. A solitaire wargame—lead the US 2nd Marines against dug-in Japanese on Betio, Nov ’43, with diceless combat and one hell of a brutal beach landing. #wargaming #WWII #DdayTarawa https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900044578306351612

24. D-Day at Saipan: Designed by Joe Youst, published by @Decisiongames in 2022. A solitaire wargame—storm Saipan’s beaches as US Marines, June ’44, vs. fierce Japanese AI with cards and gap-hunting tanks. #wargaming #WWII #DdaySaipan https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900045920617849335

25. D-Day at Peleliu: Designed by John H. Butterfield, published by @Decisiongames in 2015. A solitaire wargame—lead the 1st Marines against 10,000 dug-in Japanese in September ’44, with diceless chaos and Bloody Nose Ridge looming. Storm with The Old Breed. #WWII #DdayPeleliu https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900046414329372775

26. At the Paris Defense and Strategy Forum, the French War College featured "Coalition" -- their main operational #wargame focused on joint multi-domain operations. My favorite part of the game is how they represent air effects with unique 3D printed pieces. #wargaming https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1900163590742528002

27. Preparations underway for @NATO’s biggest #wargame exercise STEADFAST FOXTROT! Scheduled by @SHAPE_NATO & directed by @NATO_JWC, STEADFAST FOXTROT is designed to rehearse #enablement, force deployment & sustainment missions across SACEUR's area of responsibility. Exercise participants include @JsecNato, NATO's enablement & sustainment HQ; NATO Force Structure HQs, @US_EUCOM, and nations. Together, we make #NATO stronger. #WeAreNATO https://x.com/NATO_JWC/status/1900179641874472974

28. "Fighting Formations US 29th Infantry Division" contains a large number of soft maps. It seems that each scenario uses a unique map, which has a different personality from ASL and others. I'd like to do a little preparation before playing in May. https://x.com/matildamk2/status/1899951008048140513

29. New oral histories at

http://Wargaming.Hoover.org

! Check out General Zinni and the Desert Crossing wargame. @HooverInst @HooverArchives #wargaming #archives #iraq https://x.com/JackieGSchneid/status/1900228457621316081

30. 1754: Conquest: Designed by Beau Beckett & Jeph Stahl, published by @Academy_Games in 2017. A light wargame—British vs. French clash over North America with Native allies, forts, and cube-pushing chaos. #SevenYearsWar #FrenchIndianWar #1754Conquest https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900238301510111654

31. 1775: Rebellion: Designed by Beau Beckett & Jeph Stahl, published by @Academy_Games in 2013. A light wargame—Patriots vs. Loyalists fight for the colonies with dice, cards, and cubes in 1775 colonial chaos. #wargaming #AmericanRevolution #1775Rebellion https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900238838242697266

32. 1812: The Invasion of Canada: Designed by Beau Beckett & Jeph Stahl, published by @Academy_Games in 2012. A light wargame—British, Canadians, and Natives repel U.S. invaders with dice, cubes, and quick border clashes. #wargaming #WarOf1812 #1812Invasion https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900239215268683913

33. Freedom: The Underground Railroad: Designed by Brian Mayer, published by @Academy_Games in 2013. A co-op wargame—abolitionists unite to free slaves northward, and sway the U.S. stance on slavery between 1800-65, with cards and tense choices. #CivilWar #FreedomUnderground https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900239747932360936

34. B-17 Flying Fortress Leader (2nd Ed.): Designed by Dean Brown, published by @danverssengames in 2017 (2nd Ed. in 2020). A solo wargame—command the 8th Air Force, bombing Nazi Europe ‘42-45 with B-17s and escorts. My aviation combat heart soars with every raid! #WWII #B17Leader https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900240954281627695

35. Stuka Leader: Designed by Chuck Sawyer, published by @danverssengames in 2022. A solo wargame—fly Ju 87 Stukas, Me 109s, FW 190s, and more across WWII fronts, from Poland to Crete, and France, screaming across the skies. #WWII #StukaLeader https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900242006028525585

36. Corsair Leader: Designed by Dean Brown, published by @danverssengames in 2010. A solo wargame—fly F4U Corsairs and more in WWII Pacific skies, from Guadalcanal to Okinawa. I personally love the connection with my grandfather who was a TBF Avenger pilot. #WWII #CorsairLeader https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900244360115241173

37. Zero Leader: Designed by Chuck Seegert, published by @danverssengames in 2021. A solo wargame—command Japan’s Pacific air squadrons, ’41-45, with Zeros and Ohka bombs. #wargaming #WWII #ZeroLeader https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900244800865284258

38. There's a New War Game for 'Nerds with a Drive for Violence.' It's Spreading Across the Marine Corps. https://x.com/Militarydotcom/status/1899903941468434635 and https://x.com/wargamingweekly/status/1900247628886974764 and https://x.com/akochowi/status/1900164767978782869 and https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1900164953270542770 and https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1900200599104168124 (This is about Down Range)

39. One of the cooler solo games that I experienced in 2023 was The Mog: Mogadishu 1993 from White Dog Games. This game is literally Black Hawk Down in a board game. And it is really very fun to play and I love how the system works to spawn your enemies. Historically, on October 3, 1993, US Special Forces under the auspices of the UN were tasked with capturing top lieutenants of the hostile warlord Mohamed Farrah Aidid in Mogadishu, Somalia. The game begins with US forces preparing to raid a building near the Olympic Hotel to capture these high-level members of Aidid’s Somali National Alliance (SNA). The player’s goal is to get US forces out of Mogadishu with their captives and return safely to a UN base. But the game has other scenarios of differing lengths and play times as well but this is the one that I played the most. https://theplayersaid.com/2024/05/26/solo-review-the-mog-mogadishu-1993-from-white-dog-games/ from https://x.com/Simon_Templar3/status/1900298675475120273 and https://x.com/Fight_Club_Intl/status/1900338113773232273

40. Pax Transhumanity: Designed by Matt Eklund (the younger Eklund), published by Sierra Madre Games and @IonGameDesign in 2019. A speculative game—shape a non-dystopian future, solving humanity’s woes in tech breakthroughs and market chaos in a Pax twist. #Future #PaxTranshumanity https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900250801316258002

41. Pax Emancipation: Designed by Phil Eklund, published by Sierra Madre Games and @IonGameDesign in 2018. A co-op game—abolitionists fight slavery’s global grip in the Enlightenment with laws, revolts, and naval might. #History #PaxEmancipation https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900251270033842176

42. Bios: Genesis: Designed by Phil Eklund, published by Sierra Madre Games and @IonGameDesign in 2016. A cutthroat game—spark life on primordial Earth, from amino acids to bacteria, battling cosmic dice and rival creators. #Science #BiosGenesis https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900251824432832637

43. Bios: Mesofauna: Designed by Phil Eklund & Jon Manker, published by Sierra Madre Games and @IonGameDesign in 2021. A streamlined game—evolve insects from the Cambrian to dominance with dice, tiles, and cutthroat competition. #Science #BiosMesofauna https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900252238960091467

44. Bios: Megafauna: Designed by Phil Eklund, published by Sierra Madre Games and @IonGameDesign in 2011. A primal game—evolve dinosaurs and mammals across shifting continents, battling climate and rivals with dice and teeth. #Science #BiosMegafauna https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900252562403844135

45. Bios: Origins: Designed by Phil Eklund, published by Sierra Madre Games and @IonGameDesign in 2019. A sprawling game—guide Sapiens, Neanderthals, or others from prehistory to space with tech, culture, and a brutal world map. #Science #BiosOrigins https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900252925785522434

46. Pax Renaissance: Designed by Phil & Matt Eklund, published by Sierra Madre Games and @IonGameDesign in 2016. A cutthroat game—bankers and kings shape 15th-c. Europe with trade, wars, and Reformation chaos in a tableau-building clash. #History #PaxRenaissance https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900253391236063649

47. Pax Hispanica: Designed by Phil Eklund, published by @IonGameDesign in 2024. A expansive game—rise as a pirate, priest, or courtier in the 17th-c. Caribbean, wielding fleets and philosophy amid Spanish chaos. #History #PaxHispanica https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900253820397248954

48. High Frontier: Designed by Phil Eklund, published by Sierra Madre Games and @IonGameDesign in 2010. A rocket-science game—colonize the Solar System with real tech, racing rivals to orbit and beyond with dice and MATH! #Science #HighFrontier https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900254454798279001

49. Pangea: Designed by Krzysztof Wolicki, published by @RedImpGames in 2019. A strategic game—evolve species before the Great Dying hits Pangea, with asymmetric tribes and a deductive extinction twist. #Prehistory #Pangea https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900255014590857539

50. John Company: Designed by Cole Wehrle, published by @wehrlegig in 2017 (Second Ed. in 2022). A game of pulling out the rug—run the East India Company, balancing profit, empire, and betrayal in 18th-c. chaos with dice and deals. #History #JohnCompany https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900255572764643769

51. Pax Pamir: Designed by Cole Wehrle, published by @wehrlegig Second Ed. in 2019. A tense game—forge alliances in 19th-c. Afghanistan, juggling Afghan, Russian, and British powers with cards and shifting loyalties. #History #PaxPamir https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900257976272953549

52. Mosaic: Colossus Edition: Designed by Glenn Drover, published by @Forbiddengms in 2022. A civ-building game with Wars & Disasters Expansion (2023)—add calamities, naval units, and war tiles to the premium Colossus chaos with metal coins and minis. #CivBuilding #MosaicColossus https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900258261414392066

53. 1st game of long weekend is Red Dragon Green Crescent Deluxe Edition from @Decisiongames This appears to be a fairly simple strategic level modern wargame (2020-2030) which was originally a magazine game now made deluxe. Designed by Joseph Miranda (originally Bruce Costello). https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1900298925422080235 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1900303009508479335 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1900318589254774986

54. Going to play Talisman with my game design class to teach them a little about RPG's. I know it's not a "real" RPG, but it's been described as "Dungeons and Dragons Monopoly" so that's close enough right? https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1900401646426804414

55. "In the Shadows" The rules are so simple that they make you feel uneasy, but they're actually fun to play. However, they may need some clarification. https://x.com/matildamk2/status/1900498835908227527 and https://x.com/SanchoMateos/status/1901379031192183052

56. Yes, if you want the experience of tactical squad-based missions Purple Haze is certainly worth checking out. It comes with an immersive narrative-driven campaign too. https://phalanx.co.uk/games/purple-haze-board-game/ https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1900321900104171634 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1900690687701794993 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1901063074507100640 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1901071383993688224

57. The Ironclads: A Tactical level game of Naval Combat in the American Civil War, 1861-1865 designed by John W. Fuseler which was published by Yaquinto in 1979 https://armchairdragoons.com/wws-hampton-roads/ from https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1899922109511413803

58. A micro game is an excellent introduction to #wargaming. My "CALL SIGN" #wargame for @CNA_org requires players to orchestrate various aircraft to sink an enemy carrier. Requiring less than thirty mins to play, the game was a huge hit at the Paris Defense and Strategy Forum. https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1900511018838630823

59. We are breaking into Phantom Leader and looking at what's inside the box. In this solitaire war game you take command of a US Air Force or US Navy Tactical Fighter squadron in Vietnam! Let's look inside the box! @danverssengames

https://x.com/LegendaryTacti1/status/1900577808780263846

60. Here comes the PE version of my favorite constructive simulation tool. Flashpoint Campaigns PE will also be coming to AWL for use in educational wargaming classes. Interestingly, cadets are now playing it in the USMC tournament.

https://x.com/MakowiecPawe/status/1900568536587612292

61. Just finished up the outstanding second iteration of the #PDSF at École de Guerre in #Paris. I got to talk about the state of #ISIS in #Syria amid the recent upheavals alongside stalwart copanelists @LoBindner, Emma Sky, Charles-Arthur Billot, and others covering different topics relating to violent nonstate actors in the Middle East. I also got to present my codesigned wargame, Minerva Citadel, simulating urban warfare in Eastern Europe. We originally made the game @Georgetown under the guidance of the one and only @SebastianBae. Pictured is the game, and a quick playthrough with some conference attendees. Blue got schwacked at the entrance to the city by heavy thermobaric fire, putting Red on the path to an early win. Beware the TOS… https://x.com/IdoLevy5/status/1900502640334680375

62. Our @USACGSC @ArmyUniversity Art of War Scholars playing @compassgamesllc Bitter Woods before their upcoming trip to Bastogne for a Battlefield Staff Ride. https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1900548041913868654

63. It was an absolute pleasure and honor facilitating my "Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific" #wargame at the Paris Defense and Strategy Forum. It is so inspiring to see so many young and aspiring game designers. #wargaming https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1900877792927248798

64. I had the privilege of attending Valens Games "Arctic Awakenings" Immersive #Exercise at John Hopkins University yesterday. The scenario centers around the Northwest Passage and includes teams of US, DPRK, PRC, Russia, Canada. https://x.com/RooksAndKingz/status/1900905042808274953

65. Today tense German elections in "Die Macher" with @Hans_Goossens85 and @Scr3p. Let's get this party started. Square tomatoes "JA"! https://x.com/PCaproens/status/1900854701404397625

66. A great session wargaming with a bunch of young civilians in Canadian Armed Forces | Forces armées canadiennes in Ottawa today. The team did a great job getting to the end of turn 9 before running out of political support. They juggled the priorities of service level modernization, meeting operational requirements and getting their service super weapons (hilariously dubbed “super-boat”, “super-plane”, and “super tank”) into service. We saw 4 iterations of recruitment shortfalls affecting the services fairly evenly, a military scandal, budget pressure, and equipment issues preventing modernization. Overall they scored a respectable 13 team points with the Special Operations Command winning the ‘interservice’ competition followed by the Army, Navy and the Air Force the service laggard. All the advanced rules were in play so the team feel they can tackle the full remit of the game in future. During the course of the game there were great discussions on defence policy, force mix, budgets, modernization priorities and the limitations of readiness. Additionally I came away with a couple of gems to make the game even better which is what I love about in person gaming. https://www.linkedin.com/posts/fight-club-intl_a-great-session-wargaming-with-a-bunch-of-activity-7306416889050595328-ZV49/?rcm=ACoAAA1FsyUB6oJXuri72XubDkaEJPyVe31Epjg from https://x.com/USFightClub1/status/1900721919894163861 (This is about Freedonia)

67. War Room: Designed by Axis & Allies giant, Larry Harris, published by Nightingale Games in 2019 (2nd Ed. in 2022). A grand WWII wargame—command 7 nations across a 42” round map with secret orders, resource juggling, and morale-crushing chaos. #wargaming #WWII #WarRoom This game gave me a hernia. "Gentlemen, you can't fight in here! This is the war room!" https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901856023859646924 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1900934978445156431 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1901042341982474577 and https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1901406156830257646

68. Our Persian Predicament Matrix Game, which included the use of an LLM to assist adjudication, has concluded. You can read about it in our 34 page Post Game Report on our website: https://fightclubinternational.org/past-campaign-persian-predicament https://x.com/Fight_Club_Intl/status/1900717464565977508

69. New Cold War is a card-driven game by @VucaSimulations covering key geopolitical events from 1989–2019. Take control of Russia, China, the US, or the EU and shape the new world order! #BoardGames #Geopolitics #NewColdWar https://x.com/WojennikTV/status/1900971993928810640

70. Learn to play my game You Fool in under 3 minutes https://x.com/drwictz/status/1900990588612178317

71. Delighted that my game, Israel 1948, which won the BGG Wargame P&P contest, has been published. It has 3 scenarios covering the 3 periods of fighting, and campaign rules to link them. Designed to be a game you can learn and play within 1-2 hours. http://whitedoggames.com/israel1948 https://x.com/Kerpob/status/1900981212820193527

72. Daybreak surprised me. I was expecting something like a pandemic, but it's actually a card-based combo game. The game you create by combining icons and boosting effects is really cool. It's actually quite multi-solitaire, unlike pandemic. Approved https://x.com/PuntoDePartidaC/status/1901016588263760297

73. Today: Spies! I tried out this game, which is about European intelligence warfare, solo. Spies steal information from other countries, while the police defend their own country's information, but the battle is a comparison of the units' secret values, so there are negotiations and the balance is like that of old titles, but it's fun if you have a large number of players. https://x.com/syuku_bodoge/status/1900905368126972342

74. Board Game Design Analysis: The Game Board Model Game: Clank! We talk a lot about interesting board game design elements, but one of the frequently overlooked aspects is integrating gameplay information directly into the game board itself. Clank is a great example https://x.com/chessandpoker/status/1900928928036057539

75. 414 BC: Siege of Syracuse: Designed by Dan Fournie, published by @worth2004 in 2022. A solitaire wargame—Athens besieges Syracuse in the Peloponnesian War with quick-play commands, cards, and morale-breaking chaos. #wargaming #AncientWar #414BC https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901118191964745986

76. 1565: Siege of Malta: Designed by Maurice Suckling, published by @worth2004 in 2022. A solitaire wargame—2,500 Knights of Malta defy 40,000 Turks with gunpowder and grit in the last Crusade clash. #wargaming #Siege #1565Malta https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901118741297197428

77. Waterloo Solitaire: Designed by Mike Wylie, Sean Cooke, & Grant Wylie, published by @worth2004 in 2021 (Board game in 2023). Originally a book-based wargame—command Napoleon or Wellington in the do or die battle of La Belle Alliance vs. a BOT foe. #Napoleonic #WaterlooSolitaire https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901120618575368335

78. Bismarck Solitaire: Designed by Mike Wylie, Sean Cooke, & Grant Wylie, published by @worth2004 in 2023. A naval wargame—command Bismarck & Prinz Eugen vs. the Royal Navy’s hunt in 18 missions, with wooden ships and a double-sided board. #WWII #BismarckSolitaire https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901121124722676152

79. Storm Over Jerusalem: Designed by Scott Blanton, published by @MultiManPub in 2023. A 2-player wargame—Titus’ legions siege Jerusalem in 70 AD vs. Judean rebels, with cards, walls, and desperate chaos. #wargaming #AncientWar #StormOverJerusalem https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901121997058298347

80. Kingdom of Heaven: Designed by Scott de Brestian, published by @MultiManPub in 2013. A card-driven wargame—relive 9 Crusades from 1097-1291, pitting Saladin, Richard, and more across the Holy Land with 110 cards and 500 counters. #wargaming #Crusades #KingdomOfHeaven https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901122394586013734

81. Banish the Snakes: Designed by Kevin McPartland & Jerry Shiles, published by @GMTGames in 2022. A co-op wargame—convert 5th-c. Ireland as St. Patrick and saints, before barbarians overrun Britain, with dice and cascading influence. #History #BanishTheSnakes https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901123585240179098 and https://x.com/PabloAguado_FyQ/status/1901637153559588932

82. The First Jihad: Designed by R. Ben Madison & Wes Erni, published by White Dog Games in 2020. A solitaire wargame—resist the Umayyad Caliphate’s sweep across 14 empires with a flipped version of the States of Siege chaos engine. #wargaming #History #TheFirstJihad https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901125366564995247

83. The Mission: Designed by Ben Madison, published by White Dog Games in 2020. A grand solitaire wargame—spread Christianity over 1,300 years, from Jerusalem to the Crusades, battling heresies and hordes with preaching, relics, and dice. #wargaming #History #TheMission https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901125815649116495

84. Nubia: Designed by R. Ben Madison, published by White Dog Games in 2020. A solitaire wargame—defend Christian Nubian kingdoms from Arab and pagan invaders, 1172-1504, within a States of Siege system. #wargaming #History #Nubia https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901126450071187698

85. Combat Commander: Europe: Designed by the late Chad Jensen, published by @GMTGames in 2006. A card-driven wargame—tactical WWII infantry clashes in Europe, Axis vs. Allies, with chaos-fueled Fate cards and hexes. #wargaming #WWII #CombatCommanderEurope https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901127229930959039

86. Combat Commander: Pacific: Another in the series by the late Chad Jensen, published by @GMTGames in 2008. A card-driven wargame—tactical WWII battles in the Pacific, US vs. Japan, with jungle chaos, Fate cards, and brutal melee. #wargaming #WWII #CombatCommanderPacific https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901127575830925800

87. Hold the Line: The American Civil War: Designed by Grant Wylie & Sean Cooke, published by @worth2004 in 2018. A block wargame—refight 12 Civil War battles with infantry, cavalry, and gunboats using action points and dice. #wargaming #CivilWar #HoldTheLine https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901129420590715030

88. Hold the Line: The American Revolution: Designed by Grant Wylie & Sean Cooke, published by @worth2004 in 2016. A miniatures wargame—relive 18 Revolution battles with Patriots vs. British, using action points and dice-driven play. #AmericanRevolution #HoldTheLine https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901130184851325016

89. Grant shares this solitaire playthrough video for Lone Sherman: The Pacific – A Solitaire Wargame from Mike Lambo. @consimworld https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1901239440321712573

90. Sola Fide: Designed by @JasonDCMatthews & Christian Leonhard, published by @StrongholdGames in 2016. A card-driven “war”game—push the Reformation or Catholic counter in the Holy Roman Empire’s circles, timed for its 500th anniversary. #wargaming #Reformation #SolaFide https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901122894765150486

91. Playing "RAF the Battle of Britain 1940" by @Decisiongames designed by John H Butterfield. This is my favorite Air bombing and Raid combat solo wargame. Very immersive and game play flows quick and nice thanks to the SqP cards created by @stukajoe. #wargames #raf https://x.com/2dice10Red/status/1901313687958245594

92. In 1920, the stakes were high. Poland was fighting for survival. Warsaw, August 1920. Soviet forces are closing in. Lenin sees Poland as the gateway to Western Europe. Poland’s leaders see an existential threat. This is the Polish-Soviet War in its most dramatic moment. 1920: Nest of Eagles captures this high-stakes conflict with a deep, asymmetric wargame. The Polish player fights against the odds, using superior maneuverability and tactical flexibility to counter the Soviet juggernaut. The Soviet player controls a massive Red Army that operates under strict command structures, often overwhelming but sometimes brittle under pressure. Every turn is a test of operational skill. The game’s Morale Advantage mechanic simulates the shifting tides of confidence. In 1920, morale was everything. The Red Army advanced rapidly, expecting an easy march to Berlin. When Polish forces counterattacked at the Battle of Warsaw, their morale shattered, leading to a chaotic retreat. In 1920: Nest of Eagles, gaining Morale Advantage allows units to fight better and recover faster. Lose morale, and even the best units can collapse. Victory in this game is not about a simple push to the capital. It’s about controlling key cities, cutting supply lines, and forcing your opponent into a position where they cannot continue the fight. Just like in the real war, this is a game of movement, exhaustion, and critical decision-making. Check out 1920: Nest of Eagles here: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/1920-board-game/ https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1901329366228901907

93. Playing Andean Abyss solo, as the Government. I've kept FARC under control by squashing them whenever they get too strong. Now I need to cut the Cartels down to size a bit. Great fun, classic COIN. https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1901204527610843298

94. Well, following on from yesterday, we have "The Fatherland Liberation War". This time, all the optional rules are included. The supply system in this game is quite severe, and as shown in the example of the game, in the case of Northern Japan, if it is cut off at the root, the troops on the front line will disappear. The CRT is also expected to be bold and flashy. The Bomba style can be seen in every corner of the rules. The photo was taken at the end of the first turn. https://x.com/SergeantPero/status/1901166611052261434

95. Seen on the COTI forums, these Cepheus Shorts scenarios look promising for fans of open-source sci-fi: "From the developer of the Scoundrels of Brixton setting comes HARD VACUUM, a new series of action-packed science-fiction adventures for use with Cepheus Engine and adaptable for different versions of popular 2D6 role-playing games. Each short scenario contains enough mayhem, intrigue and shady characters to challenge and entertain your players. Referees will appreciate the compact format, with every issue easy to digest for use in a one-shot session or even an on-going campaign with minimal preparation." https://travellerrpg.com/threads/hard-vacuum.44551/ https://x.com/p_ezravasquez/status/1898912791559606721

96. "Fleet Tactics" is an interesting introduction to naval #wargaming designed for French professional military education. The #wargame focuses on simplified interactions of sensing, fires and interception, and maneuvering at sea. https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1901305305339732127

97. Total Domination condenses the classic CDG wargame experience down to a simple, action-packed weuro. Play World War Two in 60-120 minutes, for 1 to 4 players. Card drafting keeps the allocation of cards interactive. Technology, on several recessed tracks with colored cubes, lets you develop everything from mechanization to nuclear weapons. Combat is brisk, and there are many strategic options. Check it out here: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/total-domination-board-game/… https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1901572287196995939 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1901617010838270275

98. We're Coming Nineveh. Used to explore the urban combat trilemma. Coming soon, an article where I talk about how we used it. #wargaming https://x.com/LorenzoNannetti/status/1900977129808105498

99. We've updated our Readiness Micro Game after a great session with @CanadianALF914 last week. We've improved the fate table, elections, allied contributions, clarified the rules and added an additional theatre. Check it out on our website (members only) https://fightclubinternational.org/readiness-micro-game https://x.com/Fight_Club_Intl/status/1901042633713021000

100. End of the battle. Almost a historic result. A third of the defenders, plus the wounded, survived. The Zulus captured the hospital, the cattle pen, and the water wagon, but were unable to overcome the wall of biscuit boxes or the redoubt. https://x.com/Amandil/status/1901343221659144666 (This is about Victoria Cross: The Battle of Rorke’s Drift January 22, 1879 - a game about a key engagement in the Anglo-Zulu)

101. Back in 218 BC, Hannibal took 40,000 men and some elephants over the Alps. Half didn’t make it. Cold weather, starvation, hostile Gallic tribes, and bad luck chewed them up. However, he still made it to Italy and smashed the Romans at Trebia, Lake Trasimene and Cannae. In our game Hannibal, you start with the great Carthaginian general in Saguntum. Ten combat units, two of them elephants. You’ve got four movement points per general. Crossing a mountain pass takes two. After that, roll a die and check the attrition table. Ten units and you roll a four? Lose two. Roll a six with elephants? First one lost is an elephant. It's possible to lose three units and an elephant in a single roll. This matches the history - Hannibal’s army was a wreck by the time he got to Cisalpine Gaul. You can push north, try to link with the Gallic tribes, but the dice decide how much you’ve got left. But even arriving outnumbered and with elephant bodies strewn across the Alps - it's still possible to win victories against Rome's legions! Check out the game here: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/hannibal-hamilcar-rome-vs-carthage/ https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1901335154007953718 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1901699555080785936

102. Live from London, C3i Burma, my Empire of the Sun very travel friendly mini scenario. https://x.com/markherman54/status/1901694356492636306

103. Oblique overview Check out Amabel Holland's new game on Frederick the Great. It features blocks, sticks, bluffing, and plenty of maneuvering to cut off supply. https://x.com/cardboardpusher/status/1901774909019484217

104. Another one for the tool collection. It may be a very old-school tool now, but in my opinion it is still effective for learning the tactics of small light infantry units. https://x.com/MakowiecPawe/status/1901717403110650181 (This is about Close Combat: Modern Tactics)

105. In “AI: 100% Human” by @Explor8Contact you create and evolve AI by selecting development cards. Each card grants points instantly, while unique goals only later Draft wisely, reserve cards, and optimize combos to outsmart opponents. After 2 rounds, the best #AI wins! https://x.com/WojennikTV/status/1901678560273674265

106. Sea Power is on Sale – Take control of the cold war battlefield! Command your fleet now: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1286220/Sea_Power__Naval_Combat_in_the_Missile_Age/… From the lead designer of Cold Waters, Sea Power puts you in control of modern naval forces. Plan strategic strikes, track enemy movements, and deploy advanced weaponry in high-stakes battles between NATO and Warsaw Pact forces. #SeaPower #SteamSpringSale https://x.com/micro_prose/status/1901655288077312404

107. 4 more days until #STFX25 kicks off at #JSEC in #Ulm. 2 wargames testing #NATO´s Regional Plans and Patient Flow. And why? Readiness doesn´t stop at frontlines. We are #StrongerTogether and nobody has the power to break the #Alliance! #WeAreNATO https://x.com/JsecNato/status/1901574297669251517

108. Great to see the strengthening of NATO wargaming capacity! We publish several logistics-focused wargames, already used by the U.S. DoD. Here is one of them: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/keepem-rolling-to-the-rhine/… Contact us via out website and we can sort something out. https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1901783030999724205 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1901848700219277343 (This is about Race to the Rhine)

109. Steam Spring Sale – EXFIL is Locked & Loaded! Get it now: https://store.steampowered.com/app/860020/EXFIL/… No loot. No gimmicks. Just raw tactical FPS action. EXFIL pushes your strategy, comms, and teamwork to the limit in high-stakes, single-life matches from the co-creator of Squad. Sale ends March 20th! #EXFIL #SteamSpringSale https://x.com/micro_prose/status/1901583813710618855

110. Nanty Narking: Rise of Cthulhu is fun, epic, and has a beautiful table presence. The theme is also utterly unique. All the characters - fictional and real - of Victorian London, with monstrosities from the Lovecraft mythos bubbling up as well. Another big advantage of this game is that the sequence of play is so damn simple. When it's your turn you will play a card and do what it says. This still provides you with a huge range of options - and the secret objectives ensure that you will always be guessing about your enemy's intentions. But you can introduce new players to the game extremely quickly. Deal the cards and get stuck in. The game successfully funded in just over an hour. Check it out here: https://gamefound.com/en/projects/phalanx/nanty-narking-cthulhu… https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1901575278561989051

111. Donnerschlag: Designed by P. Gebhardt and P. Sbazzeguti, published by @VUCASimulations in 2022. A 2-player wargame—relieve the Stalingrad pocket in Operation Winter Storm with 50,000 Axis troops vs. Soviet might, using cards and high-interaction chaos. #WWII #Donnerschlag https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901849575012397253

112. Traces of War: Designed by Tetsuya Nakamura, published by @VUCASimulations in 2023. A chit-pull wargame—Soviets smash German lines post-Kursk, Aug ’43-Mar ’44, with mobile defense chaos on two maps. #WWII #TracesOfWar My goodness, I love the maps VUCA Simulations make! https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901850130372001992

113. Holland '44: Designed by Mark Simonitch, published by @GMTGames in 2017. The Allies race up Hell’s Highway to relieve airborne troops in Operation Market Garden, with blown bridges and chaos with ZOC. #WWII #Holland44 Nearly gave this away, until I rewatched A Bridge Too Far. https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901851233289158956

114. Ardennes '44: Designed by Mark Simonitch, published by @GMTGames in 2003. Hitler’s last gamble in the Bulge, Dec ’44, with fog, traffic jams, and Allies scrambling to hold Bastogne, it is quite “Nuts!”. #wargaming #WWII #Ardennes44 https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901851653550354768

115. The Burning Blue: Designed by Lee Brimmicombe-Wood, published by @GMTGames in 2005. Relive the Battle of Britain ’40 with RAF controllers scrambling Spitfires and Hurricanes vs. Luftwaffe raids in minute-by-minute chaos. #WWII #TheBurningBlue https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901852647197692047

116. The Spanish Civil War: Designed by Javier Romero, published by @GMTGames in 2010. A brigade-level wargame—Nationalists vs. Republicans, ‘36-39, with morale swings, foreign aid, and monthly chaos across Spain. #SpanishCivilWar #TSCW https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901853068934746542

117. Empire of the Sun: Designed by everyone’s favorite Mark, @markherman54, published by @GMTGames originally printed in 2005. A CDG—Allies vs. Japan in the Pacific, ’41-45, with grand strategy, amphibious ops, and ISR chaos. #WWII #EmpireOfTheSun Who hasn’t heard of this game? https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901853906772394407

118. Halls of Montezuma: Designed by David Fox & Michael Welker, published by @GMTGames in 2009. A card-driven wargame—relive the Mexican-American War ’46-48, from Rio Grande clashes to Scott’s march on Mexico City. #MexicanWar #HallsOfMontezuma Better play with Living Rules! https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901857287192342647

119. Unconditional Surrender!: Designed by Salvatore Vasta, published by @GMTGames in 2014. A strategic wargame—Axis, Western, and Soviet factions vie for Europe, ‘39-45, with low counter density and big-picture destiny. #wargaming #WWII #UnconditionalSurrender https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901858726421643471

120. Bloody April: Designed by Terry Simo, published by @GMTGames in 2012. A WWI air wargame—command RFC or German aces over Arras, with Eagle of Lille (2015) adding Immelmann’s early raids, 14 planes, and new maps. #wargaming #WWI #BloodyApril https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901859086771113987

121. In post-WW1 Eastern Europe, cavalry was far from obsolete. In fact, the Semyon Budyonny’s First Cavalry Army was a legendary Soviet unit. A brutal, fast-moving force, it struck fear into Polish forces in 1920. Its reputation was built on speed and shock action. It was also a political instrument, favored by Stalin, and often pushed into battles it was not prepared for. In 1920: Nest of Eagles, the Konarmiya is represented as a unique Soviet cavalry force. Unlike standard infantry, it moves fast, hits hard, and can break through enemy lines. But it has a weakness: logistics. Historically, Budyonny’s cavalry struggled when it outran its supply lines. In the game, this is modeled through supply mechanics and a need for careful planning. The Soviet player will want to unleash the Konarmiya against the Polish flanks, isolating units and cutting retreat paths. But push too far, and it will be vulnerable to counterattacks. This is exactly what happened historically when Polish forces lured Budyonny deep into Ukraine, then smashed his exhausted army. If you play as the Polish side, you’ll need to respect the Konarmiya’s power but also know that if you can survive its initial charge, you may get the chance to strike back. Check out 1920: Nest of Eagles here: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/1920-board-game/ https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1901861623301845232

122. Axis Empires: Ultimate Edition: Designed by Thomas Prowell & Alan Emrich, published by @Decisiongames in 2022. A massive WWII wargame—Totaler Krieg (Europe) & Dai Senso (Pacific) link with Schiffskrieg air-naval expansion, 4 maps, and 550 cards of chaos. #WWII #AxisEmpires This paid for my hernia operation. https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1901856829359223207

123. Final steps of Falklands-Malvinas, 1982 operational. A wargame focused in airnaval op. in low level resolution. 1-4 aircraft counters, individual ships, maritime patrol detection procedures, EMCON, Exocet attacks, Damage resolution based in weapon letality and more. #wargames https://x.com/Falklands_Wgame/status/1901940493044298137

124. God's Playground I read the rules on the train, but I couldn't remember a thing about it... There are 15 phases in one turn, and it's so special that I don't think I'd be able to understand it unless I play it while moving the pieces on the board. War, politics, religion, real estate, negotiations... I saw a review that described this game as a hybrid of a "weuro" war game and Euro, and I think that's a good description. https://x.com/suribubandaru/status/1901769445997248936

125. I can't wait to crack into "Duel Tactique" -- an educational #wargame designed by @ABRGLL for the French military. The recent proliferation of in-the-box professional wargames is an incredible asset to the #wargaming and defense field. We need more of this. https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1901965948917096658