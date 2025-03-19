*GOOD GAME INSIGHTS*

Good game questions

1. “Just watched this. Great war movie. Heaps of action, well-paced, good acting, not overly hammed up dialogue. Seeing 1990's combined arms action at tactical level is really interesting. Any good wargames on this theme?” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1900109386196148492

2. “The best game, an absolute gem! But I've a question. If a Strike Air Mission is carried out against a hex with a base, air units on the ground and non-activated naval units, and the target of the attack is only the air units, can the non-activated naval units contribute to Flak?” – Javier Iborra https://x.com/javier_iborra/status/1901609209008894310

3. “OK, here's the biggest question in gaming. 1990's RTS games like Age of Empires 2 were the pinnacle of strategy gaming. Massively popular, still beloved by many. But no one has successfully transferred this format to board games. I'm not talking about literal "real time" - any attempts to do this with board gaming have been silly and a failure. I'm talking about all the other aspects of games like AoE2: -wide variety of unit types. Possible rock-paper-scissors relationships, plus specialist units like siege weapons. -Lots of factions/nations with different units/tech trees. -Workers harvesting resources, and those workers can be attacked. -Exploring a large map and having to get out there to find more resources. -Making buildings that unlock new unit types. -Technologies and age advancements that make your units stronger and unlock more buildings/units. In theory, all of this is possible in a board game. The whole "4X" genre - eXplore, eXpand, eXploit and eXterminate - fits some of these descriptions. But I have still never played a game that gave the same feel as AoE2. Some people have attempted it, but it went nowhere. So, is it possible to recreate the 90's RTS magic in a board game? Or is this an impossible task?” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1901778302572101992

Good game insights

1. “Great game and the best introduction to the COIN series. If you can handle Cuba Libre, eventually need to move on to Fire in the Lake.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1899529504818901297

2. “In a game you are dealing with "risk", with knowing all possible options and the probabilities of all results. In reality you are dealing with "uncertainty", with some options and odds unknown, which means you cannot calculate a "best" option even with unlimited time. And you'll never have enough time to think in reality. So we could say the literally "best" decision in lab (or game) is never the same to that in field. So why games and experiments? They will give you some blueprints, so you can improvise when needed.” – Roy Qiao https://x.com/qiao_roy/status/1899711741539254494

3. “When you study military theory, in the abstract, a lot of it seems very simple. Get behind the enemy, cut their supply line. Get in a position where you can shoot them and they can't shoot you. Strike hard before they can organise their defences. Economy of force, etc. It's why there are so many "armchair generals". But the real challenge of military command is applying these abstract lessons in the context of: 1. Incomplete intel. 2. The physical geography of the real world. Let me give you an example. Maybe you know your hometown fairly well. Or your school, or workplace. Maybe you are intimately familiar with a city you've lived in your whole life. Imagine an enemy force is occupying your hometown. And you have been ordered to clear them out. You are approaching from a particular direction - west, north, doesn't matter. And let's say you don't know the exact strength of the enemy. What do you do? Let's say you want to "flank" them. Where, geographically, is the best way to do this? If you had to plot out phase lines and orders for subordinate units, could you do it? I mean - which unit should be in which place at which time? A concept like flanking - hitting the enemy from the side - becomes almost immeasurably complicated when you pin it down to a single real-world example. This is why officers need so much education and training, and why wargaming is absolutely essential. You can't study these theories in abstract. I don't care how many field manuals or journal articles you've read - can you plot out an actual attack or defence on a real map? And make contingency plans for if (when) it goes wrong? This is why wargaming and field exercises are essential.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1899624848365916190

4. “Did you know that game-based learning in simulations has been shown to improve factual knowledge by 11%, skill-based knowledge by 14%, and retention rates by 9% compared to traditional learning methods? It’s true! Studies consistently highlight that immersive simulations offer learners hands-on experience without real-world risks, making them invaluable for fields requiring precision and decision-making under pressure. From medical training to law enforcement and even energy research, simulations are a powerful means to develop and refine critical skills. But in the words of the inimitable LeVar Burton, you don’t have to take our word for it!” – Brandon Pittser https://www.filamentgames.com/blog/game-based-learning-in-simulations/ from https://x.com/FilamentGames/status/1899899563340620088

5. "In both wargames and real-world operations, players must prioritize managing uncertainty to enhance mission effectiveness while maintaining acceptable risk to force." – Anthony LaVopa https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1899868096795439572

6. “When societies fail to prioritize the development of responsible and engaged citizens, they risk a gradual erosion of civic health, leaving communities disconnected and democracy vulnerable. Building civically-minded graduates—prepared to act on democratic principles, consider the public good, and take part in shaping their communities—is essential. When civics is sidelined, the collective vision for an informed, participatory, and resilient society fades, weakening the very foundations that uphold democratic freedoms and the strength of the social fabric.” – Mason Pashia https://www.gettingsmart.com/2024/12/09/what-should-citizenship-education-and-assessment-actually-look-like/ from https://x.com/42edgames/status/1899849990224093584

7. “This represents why I designed "Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific" -- to enable educational #wargaming at the tactical level. We need more #wargames to enable enlisted and officer leaders to engage with a range of problems. The mind is the first and foremost weapon of any leader.” – Sebastian Bae https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1899792131130331491

8. “🔱 Learning in the Littorals. Aboard the USNS Guam, we had the mess deck to ourselves to run several wargames with our enlisted Marines and think about future conflict. I'm reminded of the wardroom tradition from my time at the Naval Academy, where we had the leaders and the space to professionally grow, hone our warfighting skills, and foster social connection. What were the conditions for success to introduce Marines to their first educational wargames? 🎲



🚀 Gateway Game. Start with a microgame that doesn't look intimidating, has a theme that players can easily contextualize, has a reasonable model where players can accept the abstraction, has rules they can understand by turn two without fatal consequences, and can be finished in 35 minutes including rules explanation.



It's not about simplicity, it's about elegance. Simple but meaningful choices, a variable setup, and just enough uncertainty rewards players that pick up on the metagame and makes them want more. Their minds are now primed for more complicated game mechanics. We first played "Loose Nukes" by Sebastian Bae, published by Catastrophe Games. ☢️



🏗️ Scaffolding. When using "Littoral Commander" by Sebastian Base (📸 pictured) as an educational tool, provide temporary support or "scaffolds" to help players learn new concepts, gradually reducing support to promote independent learning. Think like D&D:



🐲 The instructor/facilitator must be a dungeon master - don't pit the party against a red dragon until you've given them a chance to level up. Players are ok not knowing all of the game rules upfront as long as they can earn some experience points from early encounters and feel like they have enough room to improvise when faced with a new situation.



⚔️ Stage some of the options in the "merchant shop", the cards that players can choose upfront, to nudge them into thinking about the right tactics and limit analysis paralysis. When presenting player options, introducing advanced game rules, and adjudicating outcomes, make it an immersive and narrative-driven experience so that even losing can feel like progress.



🛡️ Finally, help the players think about risk and probability when chucking dice. I demonstrate that by emptying the magazines of the Type 055 Renhai across several targets early in the game. It's intimidating in how many d20s I am throwing, but by spreading the mass across several targets, players discover they are more survivable than they initially thought. The encounter calibrated their thinking and they start making faster tactical decisions and understanding how to generate their desired effects.



👊 Think. Fight. Learn. Repeat. Marines are competitive and tenacious and wargamers are cut from the same cloth. A great opportunity when a junior Marine has a chance to beat the Battalion Operations Officer at his own game.” – Matt Evers https://www.linkedin.com/posts/matt-evers-logistics_learning-in-the-littorals-aboard-the-activity-7305525119802638336-29bO/?rcm=ACoAAA4DdI0Be81xXR3gKOOwFj3SqmXoOJrNKhQ

9. “Hot take: More game designers and publishers need to study UX design. It can easily apply to board games. One of my biggest pet peeves is vital game components (e.g. a row of public objective cards) that is not within near eyesight of the players.” – MarkyX

10. “As they say, time on rehearsal is seldom wasted. A wargame is a rehearsal, it’s a test. So it’s just part of who we are and what we do, you don’t ever wanna just show up and wargaming will hopefully keep you from just showing up” - Robert B. Neller https://x.com/MakowiecPawe/status/1900198921487446055

11. “Had a DM from a fellow teacher in Germany who is also teaching game design. He needed some advice, so I gave him a general overview of how I assist students in making their games. Here's what I told him: "First step is getting students to play a lot of games. After each game I make them write about the mechanics of the game, what they enjoyed about it and any ideas they might use in their own designs. This builds their "toolbox" of possible mechanics. Then they have to come up with a game concept (which might change throughout the course, that's fine). Then they have to match their theme with the mechanics. When doing this, the key is to focus on the player experience. You want the feelings evoked by the game to match the theme. Here are some examples: -If the game is about conflict or combat, there should be damaging or removing other players pieces. -If the game is about exploring and discovering, players should gradually reveal new information. -If the game is about economics, it should be about investing resources efficiently. Etc. When mapping out this player experience, there's two key questions that designers need to answer clearly: 1. It's my turn, what do I do? 2. How do I win? These are the two most important questions to answer, and basically sum up the entire game's purpose. Now, all this is easier said than done. It's an iterative process, where you need to keep making prototypes and testing them relentlessly. It is a lot more work than anyone expects. I always say - test your game at least 20 times before you even show anyone else. This is maybe not possible in an education setting, but you get the idea. If they've only playtested 1-2 times, it's not a game. Just a concept. If they've playtested 10 times (making refinements along the way) then we're talking something serious. It also takes a lot of one-on-one guidance from the educator. A lot of game design is specific, tacit, hands-on work. Theory helps a little but an experienced mentor who has actually made a game is most valuable. Even a little bit of targeted advice can save hours of time, as many problems can be spotted at a glance by a game designer but not obvious to students until they start playing. I hope all this helps - but if you give me some specific examples of game ideas that your students are working on I can give some more targeted advice." This has me thinking that I really need to organise and codify all the knowledge I've accumulated about game design and offer an online course for adults. Maybe a book too. First I need to finish all the games I've agreed with publishers to make. Then we'll see where this takes me.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1900106630798467084

12. “Before I go to work, I want to talk about the bayonet again. When I was the XO of the Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course a few years back, I worked with a British Sergeant Major from the Royal Irish Regiment. We did live fires with the students and noticed they had zero aggression. We got to talking about why and quickly came to the conclusion that they never did anything in the course to breed violence. So we worked to bring back the bayonet and put it in the course. The aggression gained ended up translating positively into everything they did. Even menial tasks that didn't require violence. See, Sergeant Major Mark (Ronnie) Corbett was more than a bayonet enjoyer, he was a bayonet zealot...and I loved it. He explained to me that in GWOT, his boys used it to great effect and it scared the pants off of his enemies on raids. He also explained some history that speaks to the finest of AMERICAN traditions. The Japanese in WWII did ALOT of bayonet training. They spent way more time on it than any other nation. But their moves were largely choreographed. It was as if they were engaging in a violent dance, and the partner (enemy) had to play along for them to succeed. Well, Americans routinely beat them in close quarters with the bayonet despite doing less training. Why? Because we don't fight like we are ballerinas in the Nutcracker. We bring visceral anger and aggression then put it in your chest. It's the American Way. And a motivating reminder that many of the shortfalls we see in technical warfighting ability can simply be overcome by being....violent. Masterfully violent. Knock the dust off of your bayonets and start stabbing things. It's the best "mandatory" training you can do. Or maybe you want to sit through another EO, SHARP, or extremist brief instead? Up to you.” – Infantry Dort https://x.com/infantrydort/status/1899460311461072917

13. “I remember being airborne south of Basrah in '04 when we heard that a convoy going north to Al Amarah had been ambushed and the Al Amarah based AAC Lynx was inbound to provide fire support. 16x Argyll & Southern Highlanders were in a wicked firefight with a much larger force. We quickly switched to the convoy Tac freq and headed north in case they needed us. As we passed overhead Basrah we heard the Lynx crew engaging a company sized group of insurgents. A couple minutes later, the QRF of Warrior AIFVs made contact with the ambush with their 30mm gun. At which point the escort Cdr, a S.Sgt, transmitted 'Callsign, FIX BAYONETS!'. Over the intercom I got, from my crewman, 'did he say fix bayonets??' 'Yup, crazy effing Jocks!', replied my copilot. And sure enough, 16x Scottish infanteers fixed bayonets and charged while we got a running commentary from the Lynx. 100+ JAM broke and ran. Ambushes in that AOR dried up for months. Never underestimate the psychological effect of infantry willing to close with bayonets fixed. Warfare is more psychology than physical combat.” - Real Canadian Liberal https://x.com/RealCanuckLib/status/1899805872806662356

14. “Downfall is a two-player game (Western versus Soviet players) with each player controlling two factions. The Western player controls the Western factions (US, UK, Commonwealth) and the OKH faction (German and minor Axis armies facing the Soviet Union in eastern Europe and Russia). The Soviet player controls the Soviets and the OKW faction (German and Italian armies facing the Western allies in western Europe and the Mediterranean). All of which means Downfall places a very interesting cognitive load on players. While the rules for Downfall are not complex and thus do not weigh heavily on that cognitive load, the fact the players have a “split-personalty” weighs heavily. Add to that load a game where strategy is not as straight -forward as one might expect in a wargame. For the Soviet player the game starts in 1942 as the OKH offensive has culminated. How does the Soviet player start, and sustain, a counteroffensive? For the Western player North Africa is basically a finished thing so how do you win the Battle of the Atlantic, the fight for the Mediterranean, and threaten invasion of Europe?” – Rocky Mountain Navy Gamer https://rockymountainnavy.com/2025/03/12/wargame-sitrep-25-12-the-ides-of-march-and-downfall-gmt-games-wargaming/ from https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1899922311853031850

15. "When playing this, we start having Marines who may have been in the Marine Corps for less than six months start talking among each other and coming to the conclusion -- without being told from the top down -- if I transmit, I can be detected. If I can be detected, I can be shot, and if I can be shot, I can definitely be killed." – Nicholas Royer https://www.military.com/daily-news/2025/03/12/playing-down-range-how-marines-are-taking-war-gaming-their-own-hands.html from https://x.com/wargamingweekly/status/1900247983590916313

16. “If there’s one thing that separates "Unhappy King Charles" from a traditional hex-and-counter wargame, it’s the cards. While movement and combat are the visible mechanics, the Event cards are the unseen forces that shape the war in unpredictable ways. Each player draws a hand of cards each turn, which includes Operations Cards (for movement/activations) and Event Cards (which trigger historical events). Some Event Cards must be played immediately (Mandatory Events), while others can be played or discarded for their Operations Points. Some events can only be played by one side (e.g., “Henrietta Maria Lands” is Royalist-only), while others are neutral but more beneficial to one faction. Here are some examples of powerful Event cards: “Raising the Royal Standard” (Mandatory Event): This card officially starts the war, forcing open conflict. Parliament gets extra recruitment if they play it, but the Royalists might hold it back to delay the inevitable. “Turnham Green”: Historically, this was the moment when Parliament's London Trained Bands stood firm, blocking Charles I from marching into London. In-game, it forces the Royalists to retreat from London if they attempt an early assault. If you’re playing Parliament, holding onto this card can completely derail an early Royalist offensive. “The Cessation”: This card reflects the uneasy truce in Ireland that allowed Royalist troops to be shipped over to England. If played, the Royalist player gets extra Brigades, but at the cost of losing some Political Control markers. It’s a trade-off. Do you want the immediate reinforcements, or do you risk losing key areas to Parliament? “Prince Rupert Dismissed”: This late-game event forces the Royalists to remove their best battlefield commander, Prince Rupert, from active duty. If Parliament draws this card, it’s an absolute gut-punch for the Royalist cause. Smart Royalists should prepare for Rupert’s eventual dismissal by building up secondary generals like Goring or Hopton. “Empty Treasury”: One of the most painful Royalist events, reflecting their financial struggles. When played, the Royalist player loses an entire turn of Recruitment. If Parliament draws this, they can hold onto it and play it at the worst possible moment—like right before a major battle. “Clubmen”: This event simulates the rise of local militias who were hostile to both sides. If played, a neutral brigade appears in a key area, disrupting movement and control. This card can slow down an advance or force an opponent to waste an activation dealing with a minor uprising. The best players aren’t just reacting to events—they’re anticipating them. If you’re Royalist, assume Parliament will eventually draw and play “Prince Rupert Dismissed”. If you’re Parliament, be prepared for “The Cessation” giving Royalists a sudden influx of troops. A good strategist doesn’t just think about the battlefield, they think about history. Check out Unhappy King Charles here: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/unhappy-king-charles/#game-multimedia…” – PHALANX Games https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1900243209789256099

17. “About to teach a class about the invasion of Poland in 1939. 10 years ago I would be saying things like: "Poles used cavalry against tanks." "Poles never stood a chance." "Poland gave up quickly." Now I'm teaching it slightly differently. Some key facts I'm going to include: -Poland was also invaded by the Soviet Union. This should not be underestimated. It was totally disorienting for the high command to have to fight in two directions against two superior enemies. -The Poles did not just send horsemen charging against tanks with swords, like idiots. Their cavalry divisions often rode to battle but dismounted to fight on foot as elite infantry. -The Poles did not just "give up". The government and remnants of the army fled to London. Many soldiers went underground and formed the largest resistance movement in all of occupied Europe. Polish units fought the Germans in Africa, Italy, France, the skies over Britain and eventually were the first to assault Berlin (fighting alongside the Soviets). This tells a much more interesting story!” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1793428147666665913

18. “My favourite board game slang term is "Ameritrash". It's a term used by elitist euro gamers to describe games which are: -About war. -Very fun. -Have lots of pieces, lots of dice and lots of rules. -Designed by Americans. I love these kinds of games!” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1900320220629393849

19. “I'm conflicted about dice in this game. Not using them puts it awfully close to WWII chess. On the other hand, they can cause game-warping outcomes. I think overall I prefer to use them, although I've seen a suggestion to use chits as an anti-streak measure instead.” – Ananda Gupta https://x.com/agauntpanda/status/1900418807883247769 (This is about One Hour WWII)

20. “It's hard for the Australian Army to project power even within the continent of Australia itself - the distances are huge and the terrain is inhospitable. 85% of our population live in narrow 50km strip of land on the east coast. Most of the continent is massive stretches of desert, jungle and forests.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1900394535349617003

21. “1. There is head to head conflict instead of you passive aggressively taking the wood you don't need you knew your opponent needed to build a pen for his sheep. 2. Where you will figure out where you and your opponents positions for winning are early on. And you might need a little diplomacy and strategy to stay competitive in the game. There is a good chance you'll figure out you're NOT going to win way before the end, and therefore have some choice on how you spend your game time, and with whom you will F* with or help. 3. On that point there is some chance your ass can get knocked the F* out of the game if you suck too bad at the aforementioned "talking to the other players" part of the game. 4. When it comes down to conflict just like in real life, a certain amount comes down to chance (dice) and you have to factor that in on your choices to fight. Just like Agincourt or Bannockburn yeah your army looks good on paper but your opponents really really are on it today. They call that sort of game Ameritrash. Now don't get me wrong. I love me some Euro gaming. Huge fan of Steam (Age of Steam remake) amongst others but the fact that American's spend more time as the armchair general fighting European battles than the Europeans do is a little sad.” – Michael Keehn https://x.com/MiketheMoose3k/status/1900332722490585157

22. “Germans felt so guilty after 1945 that they stopped making wargames and only make peaceful games about accumulating wood and sheep.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1900335086094213600

23. Judd Vance: My Ameritrash sensei Aaron once passed a table of Eurogamers on the way back from the pop machine and told me, “When I hear Eurogamers talk about their games, it hurts my soul: ‘You can’t build a ship because I’m building a ship’ Why not? Because there’s not enough wood in the world to build two ships?” *shakes head* That day we coined the phrase “Soul crushing Eurogame” https://x.com/JuddVance/status/1900199020221395164

Clint Warren-Davey: To be fair, some wargames are kind of like this. Command and Colours comes to mind. I want to shoot your guys who are right in front of me in the open, but I can't because I don't have a card that allows me to shoot. https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1900304223327416720

The (card)Boardroom: That’s why I don’t suggest Command & Colors for playgroups (though it’s great for teaching school groups). I prefer a similar system with action points per turn, like Hold the Line, over random card draws that can leave units facing each other ‘unable’ to attack. https://x.com/cardBoardmember/status/1900315604340662581

24. “If you're going to include cards in a game, it's good to make them pull their weight. We like multi-use cards, rather than cards that just do one thing. In Lords of Heaven, you will notice that every card can be played for multiple effects. There is an event text in the middle. To the top-right, the benefits provided if you play the card for Movement or Income actions. At the bottom, modifiers for battle and the cost of the card if played as a Development or Presence action. Cards are a precious resource - you only start with 4 and you can't easily replenish them. Deciding how to use a card is always a tough choice. And that is what our games are known for - cramming lots of meaningful decisions into every session. Check out Lords of Heaven here: https://gamefound.com/en/projects/phalanx/lords-of-heaven?refcode=JMjbd6gFwkyb3ziiWFZ0wg” – PHALANX Games https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1900249751951728975

25. “We want players to be able to engage with and experience the learning, fun, challenge, and historical insights of our boardgames with other players from around the world on digital platforms where they can play the games generally much more quickly than they can on their physical game tables.” – Gene Billingsley https://insidegmt.com/play-gmt-games-anytime-anywhere-part-1/ from https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1900567111799636163

26. “The bottom line is that wargames aren’t about winning the scenario, they are about learning from successes and failures of the participants’ activities, based on their applications of strategic and operational approaches in the immersive environment.” - Lisle Babcock https://www.maxwell.af.mil/News/Display/Article/4120867/air-force-wargaming-institute-hosts-air-force-power-wargame-2025/ from https://x.com/wargamingweekly/status/1900631445951181212

27. “Different game designers call it different things, but Momentum's this thing in game design whereby players choices, actions, and victories add up to an increased probability of overall success in some larger goal or quest or whatever. It's really powerful. Players don't notice it necessarily, but their brains do, and it feels good. It creates a sense of gathering speed, progress, and building toward something bigger than just overcoming an individual challenge, encounter, or whatever. It gives an enhanced sense of agency by making individual choices and victories meaningful in a larger context. Remember, a key component in agency is that you're working toward "something," not just dealing with shit that you trip over. Moreover, it's what allows for deeper, more complex adventure design that's about more than just, "Are you a bad enough dude to survive all the individual rooms of the dungeon" or whatever. If you write your own TTRPG adventures — whether you like to write open-ended exploration or quest-based adventures, you owe it to yourself to really *get* Momentum.” – The Angry GM https://x.com/AngryGamesInc/status/1900598391114956948

28. “This is the Number One played Littoral #wargame played @USACGSC @ArmyUniversity too!!” – Mark Greenwald https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1900905005810430070 (This is about Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific)

29. “Kids have been bored at school for decades. Not just a TikTok-era effect. Part of the solution is: -Teachers who are interesting people with achievements beyond the world of education, who can tell good stories. -Games in the classroom. Games get kids actually doing stuff and making decisions, massively boosts engagement.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1901029816700440582

30. “Great potential game idea here. Rival PMC's ostensibly fighting each other but really just trying to fleece their clients.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1901057184001388766

31. “A good idea for Euro game instead of War game. Be a Condottieri, run your "company", train your mercs, rent them out, but try to avoid real casualties (or lose money as their pensions).” – Roy Qiao https://x.com/qiao_roy/status/1901282121861505291

32. “Interesting thread to learn about the origin of the designs of the British DD type 42 and 43 and the tactical needs in those years... which we would later see in the Falklands War, 1982. #Malvinas #Falklands #wargames @NACWargames” – Chema Rando https://x.com/ChemaRando/status/1901184886758691009

33. “The TV show "Narcos" was suggested to me by Netflix. So I got slightly in the mood for Colombian drug cartel wars. So now I'm playing Andean Abyss. Playing solo, as the Government. Trying to hunt down the FARC, Cartels and AUC across 1990's Colombia. My strategy tips for winning as the Government: -Stay out of the jungle. You can win by maxing out Support in the Cities and Mountains. -Go after the cocaine Shipments. Free +6 Aid for each Drug Bust and prevents Cartel making big bucks. -Move into a place, totally sweep and clear it, build up Support, then go into the next space. Can't go everywhere at once. -Grab the Capabilities that give you cheap Assault and cheap Sweep. Essential. -Target AUC last. They're your friends, and they help fight FARC.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1901119522440180203

34. “I'm seeing two new games being described as "World War Two chess." One is "GHQ", originally by Kurt Vonnegut but recently resurrected by Geoff Engelstein. The other is my own game, One Hour WW2. Are the labels accurate? In both cases I would say yes, though the two games are actually totally different. GHQ certainly looks like chess. It's on an 8 x 8 grid and has pieces that can move and attack in various ways. It seems to be set at the tactical/operational level. I like some of the ideas in GHQ. Artillery can blast lanes of units, so you have to orient the guns in the right way. Infantry have to fix the enemy to the front and then flank them to finish them off. But it is overall very abstract. There's no sense that it is actual Germans vs. Americans - even though the game was inspired by Vonnegut's experience at the Battle of the Bulge. One Hour WW2 is much less abstract. It has a map of the world and units like Armies and Fleets. It's strategic level and meant to play fast, so a lot of things have to be simplified. The chess aspect becomes apparent if you play the dice-free optional rules, which is how I actually play the game. With zero randomness and zero hidden information, it becomes chess-like in terms of the player experience. In both cases, we're talking simple turn sequence (I do an action, you do an action, etc.), deterministic combat, a wide open decision space and an emphasis on "pure" strategy.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1901076450830356509

35. “As a broad generalisation, I much prefer area movement to hex maps for wargames. Looks better, easier on the eye, easier to explain movement, less rules required for different terrain types. It's especially good for simplifying intricate terrain, as in urban warfare.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1901392710902370391

36. “One thing I think we should be thinking about carefully is that humans don't reward hack nearly this hard or this often unless explicitly prompted to (e.g. speedrunning), and by default seem to have heuristics against 'cheating'. Where do these come from, how do they work?” – John Davis Pressman https://x.com/jd_pressman/status/1901571583782564254

37. “I've found most rulebooks are great at getting the information across but terrible at the teach, particularly for new players. If I ever designed a board game, I think I would do rule book for one player to read, but also a teach book, to get others into the game!” – tablehogs https://x.com/tablehogs/status/1901747786573570517

38. “Having operated in many of the roles covered in Fields of Fire, I genuinely believe that Fields of Fire gives the most accurate portrayal of what it is like to command troops. The whole system of Commands (and never having enough to do exactly what you want) and the fact your units do their own thing to some extent and don’t perform all your orders perfectly when in contact, definitely rings true to my experiences of command. I used to love hex and counter games, but after playing Fields of Fire incessantly for the last 4 or so years, having large stacks of counters doing exactly what you tell them to do doesn’t feel quite right!” – Colin Parsons https://theplayersaid.com/2024/10/07/interview-with-colin-parsons-designer-of-fields-of-fire-volume-iii-the-parachute-regiment-from-gmt-games/ from https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1886052213430075765

39. Charles Vasey: I like Areas because (for no good reason) I see them as covering one level of action so I can be one level higher. So I see the Austrians halt the French but leave the detail to the dice. https://x.com/CharlesVasey/status/1901408840672829527

Clint Warren Davey: Yes - makes sense. The micro-stuff happening inside each area is handled by lower echelons. You just say - take that village, or whatever. https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1901409240880988433

Charles Vasey: Of course it denies the gamer the chance to micro-manage his units, so I'll never be the most popular https://x.com/CharlesVasey/status/1901409576999891456

40. “A combat system where you roll a dice and add your strength number, the enemy does the same, and highest score wins? Totally fine. Maybe the "complexity budget" of your game is spent elsewhere.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1901579403265822881

41. “i am sorry i published this complex game for i hadn't sufficient time to produce a simple one -- the caveat that should be on every kickstarter game's box” – Ben “Manacaster” Kelly https://x.com/ManacasterBen/status/1901579679603077529

42. Clint Warren-Davey: If you're quibbling with your playtesters or developer about numbers - like, "should this unit be a 2 or a 3" - the design work is mostly done. The harder questions are like "should we even have cards at all?" https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1901710038143758594

Amandil Cornappar: That’s the kind of question I still do to myself designing games! It’s hard to stick to a mechanic at the beginning of the design. It seems that everything could be better. https://x.com/Amandil/status/1901711172476232020

43. “Don't trust anyone who can't make fun of shit they love. Don't trust anyone who can't compliment shit they hate.” – The Angry GM https://x.com/AngryGamesInc/status/1901728003630968952

44. “The best board game marketing is organic. Players sharing their session reports, reviews, strategy articles. Designers sharing their diaries and notes, explaining how and why they made the game. A steady stream of this type of content will get more sales than colourful ads.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1901745972088078417

45. “Some days are tougher than others as a wargame designer. Constructive feedback and critique is always welcome, but …”I don’t like the game, but have never played it”…or….”your OB sucks!”….with no explanation are difficult to respond to.” – Antony https://x.com/antony1959/status/1901774655654088976

46. “Reacting to the Past is an active-learning pedagogy of complex role-playing games. Reacting promotes engagement with big ideas, and improves critical, practical, intellectual, and academic skills. Class sessions are run by students. Instructors advise students, and grade their oral and written work. Reacting roles and games do not have a fixed script or outcome. This is not re-enacting. In Reacting games, students are assigned character roles with specific goals and must communicate, collaborate, and compete effectively to advance their objectives. While students are obliged to adhere to the philosophical and intellectual beliefs of the figures they have been assigned to play, as well as the context and facts of the historical moment, they must devise their own means of expressing those ideas persuasively in papers, speeches, or other public presentations. Students must pursue a course of action to try to win the 'game.'” – Reacting Consortium https://reactingconsortium.org/WIR-basics from https://x.com/42edgames/status/1901781912907079687

47. Sandy Petersen: it's kind of depressing that the most popular Real Time Strategy game today (according to the ever-reliable Reddit) is Age of Empire 2, which we designed back in 1999. Yeah I know it's somewhat updated but still ... there hasn't been ANY huge improvements in RTS in 26 years? https://x.com/SandyofCthulhu/status/1901729673509499382

Clint Warren-Davey: Great point. Age of Empires 2 was the peak of the RTS genre and nothing topped it. What I find more interesting is the general failure to translate the RTS genre into a board game format. Sure there have been attempts - Warcraft and Starcraft board games - but they never took off. I feel this is an untapped mine of potential games. https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1901744097246978292

Jeff Richman: Would it have to be real time? Because I can’t see that working in a strategy board game, although “simultaneous turns” is pretty common. But processing results of things happens at unpredictable human time so there’s no way to keep an entire strategy game synchronized. https://x.com/jcrichman/status/1901773856177574204

Clint Warren-Davey: No, wouldn't have to be real time at all. The overall structure is: -wide variety of unit types. -workers harvesting resources, and those workers can be attacked. -exploring a large map, and having to get out there to find more resources. -making buildings that unlock new unit types. -technologies and age advancements that make your units stronger and unlock more buildings/units. https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1901774673349947786

Dr. Dad, PhD: I've been around game design groups for a while, and have seen lots of new designers pitch "Age of Empires but a board game." I've never seen a game with that pitch actually succeed. Too many systems to translate well to the tabletop, I think. Games end up too complex and slow. https://x.com/GarrettPetersen/status/1901748425877790771

48. Evan D’Alessandro: Great fun this weekend helping run the Eindhoven part of Market Garden (with Nijmegen and Arnhem being run elsewhere in the UK, and high commands online!). Guards Armored made it across the bridge at Arnhem in the end, and the war will (hopefully) be over by Christmas! https://x.com/EM_DAlessandro/status/1901696117873484021

Evan D’Alessandro: Every time I play or help run one of Jim Wallman's games, it's a blast and I always come away with a bunch more ideas about game design and facilitation. https://x.com/EM_DAlessandro/status/1901696482538901839

Kevin Wiliamson: Interested in the dynamic of this format. Was it more like a KS for High Command and a regular wargame for those at the tables? Speed of play? Looks great. https://x.com/RooksAndKingz/status/1901708736940429553

Evan D’Alessandro: It's a pretty standard adjudicated game: rigid rules for control, but players have it as more or less a kriegspiel + a few rigid rules. We had a fair few controls so the adjudication only took ~10 min per turn, but if it had started to take longer we would have free KSed it. https://x.com/EM_DAlessandro/status/1901764489696981157

Evan D’Alessandro: Basically players input orders as they would in real life (ala KS), then control interprets those orders, adjudicates them w/ rigid rules and feeds back what happened in real world terms. It needs either simple rules or a lot of control, but it works extremely well! https://x.com/EM_DAlessandro/status/1901765095434379379

49. Clint Warren-Davey: Need playtesters for your game? Here are some tips on how to get them: -Offer to playtest another designer's game in exchange for them playtesting yours. Same goes for proof-reading rules, development, etc. -Make it easy on them by getting the game as complete as possible. There should be a rulebook and all required components should be ready to go. -Digital version. I just use PowerPoint for this but I acknowledge that TTS or Vassal is better. -Answer questions promptly, thank them profusely for doing the work, and accept criticism. Be grateful for people giving up their free time to help you. -Acknowledge them in the rulebook. A small thing, but it's a nice gesture. https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1901586811278983451

For Playtesters: - Don't try to redesign the game. Thoughts and concerns about certain mechanics in the game is what the designer is looking for. - Constructive criticism is always welcome. Complaints that the game SHOULD do this or that is not. - Be polite. Designers are human too. https://x.com/battlingboy/status/1901595442443403576

50. MarkyX: Far too many board games try to make combat the central focus by making it time consuming and complex It should be focused on the logistics and resource management of wars I prefer rolling dice over some weird card play or auction nonsense https://x.com/Marky_X_/status/1901580200934085110

Ben “Manacaster” Kelly: i feel like cards are the answer when there is no physical board. https://x.com/ManacasterBen/status/1901581030705836535

MarkyX: Cards can work if it's simple. Quartermaster General does this extremely well https://x.com/Marky_X_/status/1901582191517196494

Ben “Manacaster” Kelly: they are good for transactional things and for managing hidden info when used in larger game https://x.com/ManacasterBen/status/1901584805604602290

MarkyX: Yes. Cards are a great way to simulate the fog of war. I find wargames with completely open information to come across as chess-like, which is not how wars are fought and won https://x.com/Marky_X_/status/1901588058404778038

Ben “Manacaster” Kelly: the fog of war analogy is absolutely perfect here https://x.com/ManacasterBen/status/1901588239107903523

51. Sara Laurens: I will go with whatever system makes my DM happy. His worldbuilding is more fun and engaging than 5e, by a landslide, but I'll go back to PF1e or even try PF2e, in a heartbeat. https://x.com/MrsSaraLaurens/status/1901579089632264348

The Angry GM: This is a player any GM would beg to have. “I’ll play anything my GM runs because they’ll get a great game out of it.” Which is as it should be. True Game Masters don’t give a shit about edition wars and system shilling because they can - and will - get a great game out of anything. https://x.com/AngryGamesInc/status/1901586800210055616

52. “There is a sort of evolutionary filtering with board game mechanics. The bad ones die off, the good ones survive. But then there is a whole set of traditional games with built-in audiences (Monopoly, Uno, Risk) that is totally immune to this.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1901789511597932807

53. “Tetris = peak Soviet game design.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1901864172276887829