[GAME MEDIA CRUNCH]

Memes

1. https://x.com/tablehogs/status/1902062930960716224

2. https://x.com/tablehogs/status/1902224268437680457

3. https://x.com/tablehogs/status/1902423766417994113

4. https://x.com/chessandpoker/status/1902904445878362511

5. https://x.com/tablehogs/status/1903165665932161074

6. https://x.com/tablehogs/status/1902798194490396763

7. https://x.com/tablehogs/status/1903527587533787431

8. https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1903711166494568563

9. https://x.com/tablehogs/status/1903938858053718347

10. https://x.com/tablehogs/status/1904033705339015625

11. https://x.com/tablehogs/status/1904252659651203212

12. https://x.com/tablehogs/status/1904604825473478771

13. https://x.com/tablehogs/status/1904604814396579941

Interviews

1. Join @TwoPlayThatPod to hear about our board game Katmai – and about the real-life bears of Brooks River from their guest Mike Fitz, the creator of Fat Bear Week now over at @exploreorg: https://spoti.fi/4bYtS9t // OUT NOW // https://x.com/OspreyGames/status/1902072033753588135

2. GMT Talk Episode 15 is live now on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts! In this episode, Rachel, Luke, and Gene chat with designer Perry Silverman about Illusions of Glory 2nd Edition. We hope you enjoy! https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1902141040951488616

3. Today we share some news about the upcoming @BurdenOfCommand Tactical Leadership RPG release on Steam on April 8th and also share a video interview with project lead Luke Hughes. @consimworld https://theplayersaid.com/2025/03/21/burden-of-command-tactical-leadership-rpg-to-release-on-steam-april-8th/… https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1903059230854160492

4. Check out this new podcast featuring @warstudies's @davybanks79: "Why immersion — and not realism — is critical for wargaming..." Listen here: https://luxcapital.com/content/why-immersion----and-not-realism----is-critical-for-wargaming… #wargaming https://x.com/kclwargaming/status/1904184836689985763

5. Our interview with Wes Crawford designer of Engine Thieves: The Great Locomotive Chase of the 1862 Andrews Railroad Raid from Compass Games currently on Kickstarter. @consimworld https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1904510564979642806

Videos

1. ICYMI: Professional DoD wargamer Chris Weuve explores some of the failure modes of professional wargames and looks at various examples. #wargaming Link:

https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1902062502831423781

2. #CMO - Customizing Flight Plans https://x.com/CommandDevTeam/status/1902102662247575705

3. Our women of Wargaming panel is live on YouTube! @StaciePettyjohn @bethanygoldblum https://x.com/JackieGSchneid/status/1902378117525590389

4. Independent journalist @johnnywharris wanted to understand how wargames work and their value as a military operations tool. At CNA, our Gaming and Integration Program develops customized designs, tailoring the game type, scenario, and mechanics to address the sponsor’s most complex problems. So, who better to help Johnny understand how they work? He joined our wargamers to play a game simulating an invasion of Taiwan by mainland China. Check out the video below to follow all the action and see what Johnny learned.

https://x.com/CNA_org/status/1902721980715184523

5. ICYMI: COL Jim Gifford discusses nuclear #wargaming and how nuclear use should not be game over. He combines his nuclear and wargaming expertise and provides excellent resources for those looking to integrate nuclear weapon use into games. #wargaming https://ow.ly/EaT450UWh6c https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1903488146672656397

6. ICYMI: Dan Bullock discussed his Blood & Treasure #wargame - which explores the incentives and behavior of defense contractors in the US-Afghan War. @Bublublock Link: https://ow.ly/HBae50Uxywp https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1904143710964551984

7. ICYMI: Major Tom Mouat discussed the design, execution, and facilitation of Matrix-style games. He shares his tremendous experience and provides an interactive session. #wargaming Link:

https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1904493515670692106

Books

1. Don't forget the exclusive online book launch by our very own @warstudies @KCLSecurity Aggie Hirst: "Politics of Play: Wargaming with the US Military." @OUPAcademic Discount Code for the Book is also attached. https://global.oup.com/academic/product/politics-of-play-9780197629192?cc=us&lang=en& https://x.com/kclwargaming/status/1902313990530695589

2. “Urban Operations: War, Crime, and Conflict” selected for the prestigious Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Book Program! https://x.com/ZFTWARNING/status/1902088673119846515

3. The Search for Tactical Success in Vietnam: An Analysis of Australian Task Force Combat Operations (by Andrew Ross, Robert Hall and Amy Griffin) https://x.com/MakowiecPawe/status/1902386608411693249

4. Check out the amazing resources and reports from the legendary Peter Perla at @CNA_org. He was truly a titan of the professional #wargaming field. https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1903796420332982531

5. A classic work written by Admiral Charles Lockwood about the exploits of American submarines in the Pacific War. It describes the results of battles, naval battles, torpedo defects, rescue missions, and more from various angles, providing a detailed account of the realities of American submarines. Although it is difficult to obtain, it is a valuable book as a valuable piece of military history. https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1903738913644241099 (This is about Kill ‘Em All: Submarine Warfare in the Pacific)

Events

1. Join us live this Thursday, March 20th at 8 pm ET for Episode 108 of Compass Games Town Hall! What games are you hoping to hear more about on this week's broadcast? https://youtube.com/live/DrDzw38Po5w?si=C3ch04zC3gFVuQkY… #wargames #wargaming #boardgames #tabletopgames https://x.com/compassgamesllc/status/1902063251401404693

2. Close Action Naval Miniatures Game March 22nd, 2025 12:30 AM - 7:30 PM Join the Georgetown University Wargaming Society on Saturday, March 22nd from 12:30-7:30 PM in the Intercultural Center's room 115 for an exciting game of Close Action! Close Action is an age-of-sail naval miniatures war game where each player captains one ship, secretly writing down orders to be resolved simultaneously. The game will see the French and British navies battling on the high seas! Will you be able to effectively coordinate with your teammates and maintain formation in the face of cannon fire? https://mailchi.mp/dd522a23df9c/guws-newsletter-march-17440515 from https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1902012112290902502

3. GUWS Next War Game Day April 12th, 2025 10:30 AM - 6:00 PM Join the Georgetown University Wargaming Society on Saturday, April 12th from 10:30 AM - 6:00 PM in the HFSC Herman Meeting Room for a special game day! We will be hosting a game day consisting of two games of the Next War series, Next War: Korea and Next War: Taiwan. We will be teaching the game system, so do not worry about not knowing the rules beforehand, but it may be useful to everyone involved if you watch a rules explanation video prior to the event. https://mailchi.mp/dd522a23df9c/guws-newsletter-march-17440515 from https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1902012112290902502

4. GUWS Kriegsspiel Game Day April 26th, 2025 10:30 AM - 6:00 PM Join the Georgetown University Wargaming Society on Saturday, April 26th from 10:30 AM - 6:00 PM in the HFSC Herman Meeting Room for a special game day! We will be hosting a Kriegsspiel game, in german: literally "war game," which many consider to be the original war games. The game will require no prior knowledge of the mechanics of Kriegsspiel, as they can differ enormously between systems. https://mailchi.mp/dd522a23df9c/guws-newsletter-march-17440515 from https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1902012112290902502

5. Spyships, Satellites, and SAMS April 8th, 2025 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM In this presentation, David Redpath will discuss three unclassified conducted in Canada in 2024 for: Navy, Space and Airforce, declassified. David will cover tasking, design considerations timings and outcomes in general. https://mailchi.mp/dd522a23df9c/guws-newsletter-march-17440515 from https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1902012112290902502

6. Experiential Learning in Action - Wargaming at AOC April 15th, 2025 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM Learn about professional educational wargaming at the Canadian Army Operations Course. https://mailchi.mp/dd522a23df9c/guws-newsletter-march-17440515 from https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1902012112290902502

7. Who is going to be at Circle DC this coming weekend? Let me know! https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1903797198896124237

Newsletters

1. GUWS Newsletter: March 18th - https://mailchi.mp/dd522a23df9c/guws-newsletter-march-17440515 https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1902012112290902502

2. Hi everyone! Check out today's GMT Customer Update, featuring a long-awaited new P500 game, plenty of digital, production, and charging/shipping news, and much more! Enjoy! https://mailchi.mp/63b88197e7dc/march-20-update-from-gmt-combat-commander-vietnam-digital-updates-production-updates-and-much-more

3. #TuesdayNewsday by Armchair Dragoons https://armchairdragoons.com/tn-032525/

More games spotted in the wild!

1. Advanced Squad Leader https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1901972183091446100 and https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1902512342778442095 and https://x.com/WEsoterica/status/1902635138535845974 and https://x.com/prevot33/status/1903528098710093898

2. Genesis https://x.com/Franjmariscal/status/1902090651765739637

3. Unstoppable https://x.com/Ananda19701718/status/1902078326811902051 and https://x.com/Ananda19701718/status/1903882191806869994 and https://x.com/Ananda19701718/status/1904295193454444974

4. Buffalo Wings https://x.com/xesquibcn/status/1902070110594240681

5. Pax Hispanica https://x.com/enumura/status/1901831424346337674

6. Europe Divided https://x.com/meeplemountain/status/1902019686193049837

7. Island of Fire https://x.com/antony1959/status/1902129349915996610

8. Galactic Cruise https://x.com/MrIns0mnia/status/1902088080858694053

9. Hokkaido Invasion https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1902124777260847523 and https://x.com/fujip52/status/1900827373400170550 and https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1902499826471940350 and https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1902840358834409540 and https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1903218937061634142 and https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1903243704506388678 and https://x.com/str_takeshi/status/1903470114500219358 and https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1903599590659740029 and https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1903594906549149827 and https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1903935750179311630 and https://x.com/YoshioKubota/status/1904299592373747822 and https://x.com/uesugijyunki/status/1893510337732751624

10. Twilight Struggle https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1902112775578775849 and https://x.com/LegendaryTacti1/status/1902389712133964260

11. Fields of Fire https://x.com/Blue_Tweezers/status/1902139947777224788 and https://x.com/BenHull3/status/1672704616499216386 and https://x.com/NateDrayInk/status/1856717657736978552 and https://x.com/Blue_Tweezers/status/1903860909442773158 and https://x.com/gorka661/status/1903802287031546055 and https://x.com/Blue_Tweezers/status/1904167105932505239 and https://x.com/bergonzini/status/1903132665500344393

12. Bear Flag Republic https://x.com/enumura/status/1902194063509746086

13. Air & Armor https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1902292965101596795

14. The Napoleonic Wars https://x.com/Zapoleon3/status/1902315233739166179

15. 2040: An American Insurgency https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1902339874180452446 and https://x.com/SnafuStore/status/1904221352657035677

16. 1812 Napoleon’s Fateful March https://x.com/AndrsGa05331321/status/1902268955743395959

17. OCS: Battles in the East https://x.com/marcoleofrigio/status/1902349735177929085 and https://x.com/antony1959/status/1902841867890278552 and https://x.com/antony1959/status/1902842573166874691 and https://x.com/antony1959/status/1903934063200669828

18. Battle for Normandy https://x.com/estrategasofa/status/1902370192358826227 and https://x.com/AgustiBarrio/status/1901974905295429805 and https://x.com/kimataka1/status/1903658016634978599

19. JADO https://x.com/agm84/status/1902369372338843865 and https://x.com/PDM036/status/1902343138594689341 and https://x.com/agm84/status/1903389763555434682 and https://x.com/agm84/status/1904303790771274082

20. Panzer: North Africa https://x.com/Kalinote1/status/1902049226936197155 and https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1903445930461831397

21. Eleven https://x.com/Ananda19701718/status/1902345342227505353

22. Skies Above the Reich https://x.com/RedCodeGames/status/1902137407429918732

23. One Hour WW2 https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1902162217480617989 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1903178191860273302 and https://x.com/LegendaryTacti1/status/1903189919872467455 and https://x.com/SanchoMateos/status/1903397659739574419

24. Cocktail Maestro: The Card Game https://x.com/qiao_roy/status/1902393849252868172

25. Jours de Gloire https://x.com/JoanFortuny2/status/1902397745563885999

26. In the Shadows: Resistance in France 1943-1944 https://x.com/Rough_Swordsman/status/1902437822780539274 and https://x.com/Cthulhu4Prez/status/1903417760215961670 and https://x.com/PastorJoelT/status/1904348926058070452

27. OCS: The Forgotten Battles https://x.com/bigboardgaming/status/1902216944226324920

28. Fire in the Sky https://x.com/estrategasofa/status/1902482913632919996

29. Air Force Wargame Indo-Pacific https://x.com/yamada_youkou/status/1902513872617263438 and https://x.com/yamada_youkou/status/1898117225921626195

30. In a Dark Wood https://x.com/kyoronoi/status/1902497725570245029

31. Assault: Sicily ’43 – Gela Beachhead https://x.com/PastorJoelT/status/1902463420106207348

32. Custoza: Fields of Doom https://x.com/SnafuStore/status/1902396793624695125

33. Baltic Empires https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1902406509197455393

34. Fields of Fire: Korea https://x.com/Blue_Tweezers/status/1902488748027170973

35. War and Peace https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1902656129106387255

36. Interceptor Ace https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1902656411223601279

37. Kolejka https://x.com/JuliusLFairfax/status/1902660254522888428

38. New Cold War https://x.com/JuliusLFairfax/status/1902660254522888428

39. Power Vacuum https://x.com/JuliusLFairfax/status/1902660254522888428 and https://x.com/JuliusLFairfax/status/1902655209618248000

40. Tussie Mussie https://x.com/JuliusLFairfax/status/1902660254522888428

41. Congress of Vienna https://x.com/yamada_youkou/status/1902671829866881330 and https://x.com/Cthulhu4Prez/status/1903417760215961670

42. Powers and Perils https://x.com/XcMBNargAjePGfN/status/1902707880337564101 and https://x.com/zonzon10/status/1902995809156862142

43. Napoleon in the Red Sunset https://x.com/XcMBNargAjePGfN/status/1902606590165062137

44. War Room https://x.com/hitoajitarin/status/1902542996983468454

45. Empire of the Sun https://x.com/markherman54/status/1902097720480854192

46. The Bell of Treason https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1902764349858648285

47. Brotherhood & Unity: War in Bosnia and Herzegovina 1992-1995 https://x.com/pz_div_games/status/1902784959242182739

48. ALMORAVID https://x.com/WinterQuarterin/status/1902774121861124563

49. Flat Top https://x.com/SnafuDST/status/1902803322232508726

50. Next War: Iran https://x.com/SnafuDST/status/1902803322232508726 and https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1904099960691302411

51. Barbarossa: Army Group Center, 1941 https://x.com/algonra1/status/1902813301907607761

52. Burden of Command https://x.com/BurdenOfCommand/status/1902769222746509323 and https://x.com/BurdenOfCommand/status/1903841669759594576

53. Combat Commander https://x.com/agm84/status/1902802219163930706 and https://x.com/enumura/status/1902841190933995617 and https://x.com/AndrsGa05331321/status/1904228998743302509

54. Mr. President https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1902843590717698176 and https://x.com/MrPresidentGame/status/1902811143577665600

55. Decisive Action https://x.com/agm84/status/1902803279425200306

56. Daybreak https://x.com/PuntoDePartidaC/status/1902770677683273770

57. Expresiones https://x.com/SaltPeppergames/status/1902618324053184748

58. Escape from the Moon https://x.com/SaltPeppergames/status/1902618324053184748 and https://x.com/SaltPeppergames/status/1903511964627730870

59. Desert Storm: The Hundred Hour War https://x.com/craig6968/status/1902477372424630377

60. Iraqi Freedom: Thirty Days to Baghdad https://x.com/craig6968/status/1902477372424630377

61. Pacific Typhoon https://x.com/uramako0522/status/1902705961233797406

62. Pan American World Airways https://x.com/Silas_Deemer/status/1902716960372076826

63. Purple Haze https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1902915528915861672

64. Victory in Normandy https://x.com/hiro33012077/status/1902730159049810005

65. Panzerkrieg https://x.com/XcMBNargAjePGfN/status/1902994777278386435

66. Downfall of the Empires https://x.com/depablo_miguel/status/1902824685227659688 and https://x.com/depablo_miguel/status/1904647135959662638

67. Age of Dogfights: WWII https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1903133346059915396

68. Unhappy King Charles https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1903133503660949719 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1904489449440113136

69. Fleet Commander Nimitz https://x.com/DracoIdeas/status/1903067402247495990

70. Last Blitzkrieg https://x.com/jr_tracy/status/1903197429807075575

71. For the People https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1903230643313725454

72. Downfall: Conquest of the Third Reich https://x.com/bdgparado/status/1903374861533057493 and https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1904299060351074743

73. Andean Abyss https://x.com/luba/status/1903407302993952996

74. Pontiac’s War: Frontier Rebellion 1763-1766 https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1903417446540718383

75. Rebel Fury https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1903447127315149147

76. Red Strike https://x.com/JoanFortuny2/status/1903478690958168456

77. Chinzei Gunki Yoshihisa's Ambition https://x.com/tatsumako2/status/1903491593094742203

78. Royal Navy https://x.com/XcMBNargAjePGfN/status/1903445796084908500

79. Star Wars Rebellion https://x.com/Silas_Deemer/status/1903167394211828188

80. Bayonets & Tomahawks https://x.com/KlasEdlund/status/1903546043360301488

81. Liberty or Death: The American Insurrection https://x.com/KlasEdlund/status/1903546043360301488

82. Total War https://x.com/antony1959/status/1903577941981741292

83. D-Day Solitaire: Omaha Beach https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1903591342300954882

84. Ardennes ’44 https://x.com/PastorJoelT/status/1903619700443037996

85. Across the Bug River https://x.com/yuishikani1/status/1903587551136649248

86. Bulge 20 https://x.com/pendragon2716/status/1903584994846810617

87. The Collapse: The 30 Years War https://x.com/HndezDaniel/status/1903428413043380275

88. Silent Victory https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1903738819637047387

89. A Gest of Robin Hood https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1903787457243738367

90. Berlin 1945 https://x.com/estrategasofa/status/1903804038245691644

91. Votes for Women https://x.com/fortcircle/status/1903808229265576331

92. Bastogne A Desperate Defense https://x.com/RedCodeGames/status/1903837523832369313

93. Task Force https://x.com/AndrsGa05331321/status/1903814868945256532

94. Rebirth https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1903953612356669745

95. Blackout: Hong Kong https://x.com/LitoraLudo/status/1903925137197445511 and https://x.com/LitoraLudo/status/1904062289432494406

96. Red Barricades https://x.com/Kobedad/status/1903887461157138684

97. Chotusitz https://x.com/Kobedad/status/1903887461157138684

98. D-Day at Omaha Beach https://x.com/josecarlos2691/status/1903862555694567721

99. Iwo Jima: Hell on Earth https://x.com/mesadeguerra/status/1903882423793816062

100. Maria https://x.com/sashi_na/status/1904035201103409438

101. Thunder on the Mississippi: Grant's Vicksburg Campaign https://x.com/Farsol4/status/1903843114818629694

102. Engine Thieves https://x.com/compassgamesllc/status/1904237724762271899

103. Poland ’39 https://x.com/trafalgarEd/status/1904295167806304562

104. A Few Acres of Snow https://x.com/nikoalokin/status/1904287999145501115

105. Ace of Aces https://x.com/sikkoukakari/status/1904135950860468379

106. Western Empires https://x.com/danielbonito_/status/1904298145170751650

107. Comancheria! https://x.com/luba/status/1904442403219488943

108. Red Storm https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1904462044327211368

109. Pensacola https://x.com/depablo_miguel/status/1904260364197384194

110. France ’40 https://x.com/marcoleofrigio/status/1904558771801645439

111. Call Sign https://x.com/wargamingweekly/status/1904597769358057682

112. Sword of Rome https://x.com/yamada_youkou/status/1904504633055428783

113. Ambon https://x.com/IamOton/status/1904204167159456160

114. Empire of the Sun https://x.com/bigboardgaming/status/1904358061734592912

115. Luzon https://x.com/Sherlocky_Luke/status/1903715504176373948

116. 98 https://x.com/IamOton/status/1904035448131133499