1. Tsar reimagines the reign of Nicholas II, the last Tsar of Russia. Players occupy the center of his regime, advising and influencing him while competing to advance their own factional goals. The game captures the interplay of public opinion, war, diplomacy, culture, internal order, the economy, and the personal traits of Tsarist leaders and the imperial family. Through this simulation, Tsar explores the inner workings of autocratic regimes, with a realistic portrayal of official corruption, the cult of personality surrounding the Tsar, the violence of oppression and resistance, and the conditions that led to revolution. https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1902058358120837126

2. Work continues on moving @VUCASimulations Red Strike system to the near future. About to begin a new round of playtesting. As always please forgive my artistic skills, they work for concept work. https://x.com/22sec2/status/1902052301843443727

3. https://kickstarter.com/projects/markhwalker/a-most-fearful-sacrifice… It's ALIVE! (This is about the reprint of A Most Fearful Sacrifice) https://x.com/MarkHoltWalker/status/1902033295782662578

4. We have a very interesting euro with Habemus Papam. And @SaltPeppergames is doing wonderfully because it already has more than 1,000 backers. https://buff.ly/78VKxNG https://x.com/Darkstoners/status/1902051631421698315 and https://x.com/SaltPeppergames/status/1902349400984170784

5. Sneak peek! Our graphic designer is crafting stunning new counters for Iwo Jima: Hell on Earth. Witness the detail! Pre-order now to secure your copy – no upfront payment required. Don't miss out! #iwojima #wargames #tabletopwargames #wwii #ww2 https://f.mtr.cool/qhdvzblops https://x.com/nevawargames/status/1902345086089789700

6. Order of the Day remains in Vancouver waiting for authorization. LC:Baltic is apparently nearing the US border...and LC:Australia's been sent for parts-pricing and will have art starting at the end of the month https://x.com/FoundationDietz/status/1902438619228307631

7. Working on Jaws of the Dragon to make clearer and more representative the flow of US reinforcements into theater. Still some tweaks to be made, but TRANSCOM has some really good resources that made this relatively easy to work out the basic numbers for. https://x.com/EM_DAlessandro/status/1902424280761299357

8. Prototype finished. Waiting for cards to come from the printer and then onto playtesting! https://x.com/akochowi/status/1902744449744031779

9. Task Force Admiral Physical Edition Kickstarter – Final 48 Hours! Join the Kickstarter now: https://bit.ly/4iB4JE4 Lead American aircraft carriers into battle in this immersive WWII naval simulation. Secure your Limited "First Team" Physical Edition before it's gone! #TaskForceAdmiral #Kickstarter https://x.com/micro_prose/status/1902744489757651402

10. Congrats to designers Stephen and NB and all of their team. Yesterday's P500 add, Combat Commander: Vietnam, passed the P500 mark in 8 hours from launch! Thanks to all of you for your continued support of CC:V, P500, and all of our teams at GMT Games. https://gmtgames.com/p-1160-combat-commander-vietnam.aspx https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1903078631791804804

11. I'm interested in the Vietnam War. It has a definite vibe - music, movies, slang. Plus interesting inter-factional dynamics and a type of tactical combat unique to that era. The only game I have on Vietnam is Fire in the Lake, which is a strategic level game from the COIN series. Quite zoomed out. Now GMT has announced Combat Commander: Vietnam. I'm curious. But for now, I'm getting something different that is also tactical level Vietnam War: Purple Haze. The RPG-type elements and storybook are really interesting. Hopefully it lives up to the hype. https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1902862633780613248 and https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1903121120380981425

12. Dr. Wictz Playtesting Littoral Commander: Space Force at Unpub 2025 - Baltimore - https://mailchi.mp/b9af080c61fb/dr-wictz-playtesting-at-unpub-2025-baltimore https://x.com/drwictz/status/1903106704533053825 and https://x.com/drwictz/status/1903856748051468518

13. In The Shadows VASSAL is nearly complete. Looks nice on screen! @gmtgames https://x.com/PastorJoelT/status/1903270728494956701

14. Falklands 1982, Operational. Prototype wargame for @NACWargames. Final attack run by an Exocet-armed SUE. The Argentine has four targets on radar and decides to jam the missile on the second British ship with a medium-sized radar signature (a hunch?)... #wargames https://x.com/ChemaRando/status/1903432148251443704

15. Sea & Steel: Columbus' Voyages prototype, handcrafted! We're beyond thrilled with the results! Printer sample landing SOON! Get ready! https://f.mtr.cool/hlqrgcuaki #tabletopgames #Columbus #wargames #boardgames https://x.com/nevawargames/status/1903774689488421023

16. New playtests for #BombAlley. The setting up works nice. The British does have a decent defense and the Argy has enough to equip 2 Daggers. Once the terrain is set, the run starts. At least one ship sink after being hit by 2xMk82 and a critical flooding. https://x.com/DrEvil71178914/status/1903793271932924358

17. We're thrilled to announce Rise and Fall of an Empire, the first DLC for Strategic Command WWII: War in the Pacific. Read here to know more and join the beta, your insights are invaluable: https://store.steampowered.com/app/3508930/Strategic_Command_WWII_War_in_the_Pacific__Rise_and_Fall_of_an_Empire/ https://x.com/Matrix_Wargames/status/1904205133845586272

18. Playtesting our new game 'Iron Squad'. After a couple of hours Germans won, but it was close. The new combat system works perfect, all we need are small adjustments of the map. https://x.com/PrincepsGames/status/1904296354668593229

19. Play-testing continues for One Hour English Civil War. It's getting a lot better. Event chits (the big chits in the picture) add in lots of historical chrome while still keeping the core Action-Response system that the One Hour series is based on. But I'm running into a problem - Parliament is winning too much. That may be historical, but I want the game to be tight down to the last turn. Usually, the way I tweak the balance with these games is adding or taking away the number of Action markers for the various nations. In this case, I'm cutting the Parliament Action markers down a bit. They start with 4 and get another 1 in 1644 and another in 1645. The Royalists just get 4 for the whole game. I've decided Parliament doesn't really need that extra marker in 1645. By 1644 they've usually got Cromwell, the New Model Army and the Scots Covenanters to give them a massive boost. Sure, Naseby was a decisive victory and they started besieging Oxford at that time, but I want to end the 1645-46 Parliamentary steamroller effect. 5 Actions should be enough for them to still get a win, but they will have to sweat it out. If this doesn't work, I will tweak the set up. Maybe give the Royalists an army in the southwest to represent Hopton's force. The main thing is - the game is fun and I want to keep playing it. @FarrenEdward will be testing it out soon too, so we'll see what he has to say about balance. https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1904482347090944085

20. E-proofs are off to the printer! While we wait for the print proofs, learn more about my #ManeuverWarfare #wargame from @FoundationDietz below: https://nodicenoglory.libsyn.com/no-dice-no-glory-episode-151-maneuver-warfare-with-ian-brown… https://dietzfoundation.org/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/Future-War-in-Your-Cargo-Pocket.pdf… https://armchairdragoons.com/mwmm/

Pre-order: https://dietzfoundation.org/product/maneuver-warfare/… https://pic.x.com/a0LRJqak9G https://x.com/ian_tb03/status/1903964351599440168