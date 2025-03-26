[GAMES WORTH NOTING!]

1. Would you trade your soul for power? In Deal with the Devil, hidden roles, secret trades & the ever-watchful Inquisition create a thrilling medieval strategy game. Will you embrace corruption or outsmart temptation? Every choice has consequences! #BoardGames #game https://x.com/WojennikTV/status/1902087130240983502

2. Trying to learn how to play Joint All Domaine Operations @USACGSC today! https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1902023362743845011

3. In 218 BC, Hannibal kicked off the Second Punic War with a bold move over the Alps. Both sides played their hands: alliances, ambushes, reinforcements. In our game Hannibal, you get 94 cards, each with a number and an event. Numbers are operation points: one, two, or three. You might play operation points to move a general or put down political control markers to claim a province. Event cards shake it up. For example, "African Reinforcements" adds two units, elephants included. "Spy in Enemy Camp" shows half the enemy battle cards. Hannibal won Cannae in 216 BC with tricks like this, and outsmarted Rome’s superior numbers. Carthage will need these tricks! Rome gets five units a turn, representing their mass-mobilised legions. Every turn, pick a card, make a move. History is in your hand. Check out the game here: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/hannibal-hamilcar-rome-vs-carthage/ https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1902064207807574242 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1902785209105519023

4. Look, ma! I am almost famous! Sharing the honor with meister Nils and as usual a lot of credit to my developers and the @SnafuDST team in general! Operation Bøllebank gets reviewed (3 pages!!!) in the latest Vae Victis magazine. https://x.com/6xW_a/status/1902001707745218601

5. Carrier Battle - Philippine Sea is a solo game where you can play as the US Navy in the Battle of the Philippine Sea. https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1901564917502939163

6. 21X is blackjack. With algebra. ...WITH ALGEBRA! It will be exactly as fun to you as it sounds like it would be, good or bad. https://x.com/DiceTowerChris/status/1902216060209598791

7. The war game I will introduce today is the Changde Annihilation Operation. It truly feels like a battlefield of dots and lines. The Chinese army suddenly appeared and cut off the lines of communication, making it impossible for the Japanese army to concentrate its forces on the front lines. The guerrilla activities are well represented in the game. Next year I would like to do a lot of work on the Japanese Army's battles on the continent. https://x.com/hexingames/status/1901480512453312653

8. A war game about the famous battle between Cao Cao and Yuan Shao in the Romance of the Three Kingdoms. Card-driven, deck-building, area majority, and Euro-like gameplay The simulation element is low, but I think it's fun as a fighting game. It's not suitable for solo play, but when I tried it, Yuan Shao won thanks to the efforts of Sun Ce, an allied force. https://x.com/takafumiyamagu1/status/1902067658570576055

9. Many wargamers will know a lot about WW1 and WW2. But not so much about conflicts in the interwar period. In the 1920's, Soviet and Polish forces were clashing in Eastern Europe using the latest technology they could get their hands on to back up their infantry and cavalry. In fact, the Polish-Soviet War saw some of the earliest large-scale use of armored trains, tanks and aircraft. In 1920: Nest of Eagles, these specialized units are crucial. Armored trains provide mobile firepower but are restricted to rail lines. They can reinforce weak sectors or be used aggressively to punch through enemy lines. Poland used its armored trains to great effect, even capturing Soviet trains and turning them against their former owners. The Polish Renault FT tanks were small and slow, but when deployed properly, they could tip battles in their favor. In the game, they provide an attack bonus but are vulnerable if left unsupported by infantry. In the game, the Poles possess a single air unit - the 7th Air Escadrille. Better known as the Kościuszko Squadron, it was made up of American and Polish volunteer pilots. This single unit provides a rapid reaction force to offer support to Polish units on the ground. Both sies also possess a single armored car unit. They are fast and work well as a support unit (especially for flanking) but are vulnerable on their own. Each of these units brings its own strengths and weaknesses, forcing players to think beyond simple infantry battles. Combined arms tactics are the key to victory. Check out 1920: Nest of Eagles here: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/1920-board-game/ https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1902226275810603122 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1902602168689160637 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1902589922004857163 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1902835520771948797 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1902952813094899986 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1903862054651576494 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1904405887995064424 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1904587333900656899

10. This is the SLG corner. [New Stock Information] Bonsai Games' "TOGO: The Battle of Tsushima" is back in stock. This is a tactical game that recreates the decisive battle between the Japanese Navy and the Russian Baltic Fleet during the Russo-Japanese War. In addition to the Battle of Tsushima, there are five other scenarios, including the Battle of the Yellow Sea. https://x.com/YS_NANBA/status/1219143480930267136 and https://x.com/NoBomba_NoLife/status/1903732661191139721

11. August 216 BC, Cannae. Hannibal’s masterpiece. 50,000 men took on Rome’s 86,000 and killed 70,000. This was a textbook-perfect double envelopment, still studied by military institutions today. In our game Hannibal, battles are decided by battle cards. You get one card per unit, plus your general’s battle rating, e.g. Hannibal’s gets 4, Scipio gets 3. So, if Hannibal with ten units fights Scipio with eight units, it would be 14 cards for Carthage, 11 for Rome. Each round of battle, play a card: Frontal Assault, Flank Left, whatever. The enemy must match it or lose. Rarer cards like Double Envelopment are a killer, with only six in the deck. If you play Double Envelopment and the enemy can't match it, you will win and inflict 5 extra losses - devastating! You’re the general - play smart or get smashed. Check out the game here: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/hannibal-hamilcar-rome-vs-carthage/ https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1902428105815249320 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1902206966862401620 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1902450833419341901 and https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1903879167114141992

12. Don't forget to leave a comment and rating on BGG for Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific!!! Grassroots support is what made this educational #wargame exploring contemporary challenges and future technologies into a reality. Thank you. @FoundationDietz https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1902691779578634336

13. Bomber Command: The Night Raids 1943-1945 is a game of the night war in the skies over the Reich during World War II. The game recreates the great RAF bombing raids against the heart of Germany and the defense of the German Luftwaffe’s night fighter arm. This game is a follow up effort to Nightfighter (2011) by GMT Games. Based on an air combat system derived from the award-winning Downtown and The Burning Blue ‘raid-scale’ games, Bomber Command details the tactics of night fighting. https://theplayersaid.com/2025/03/20/best-3-games-with-air-war/ from https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1902693885291139218

14. Down in Flames: Locked-On (or as I like to refer to it Down in Flames: Top Gun) brings the Down in Flames System to the jet age, by adding deadly tone seeking missile combat, afterburners and range. With the advent of jets, the headliness of the game ratchets up as the “one hit one kill” sudden death nature of modern combat and brings a new feel to a beloved and fantastic game that is very different than earlier versions of Down in Flames! https://theplayersaid.com/2025/03/20/best-3-games-with-air-war/ from https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1902693885291139218

15. Wild Blue Yonder: The Air War in Europe, 1940-1944 from GMT Games is an amalgamation of several classic World War II aerial combat games released over the past 20+ years in the Down in Flames Series. Starting with Rise of the Luftwaffe in 1993, followed by Eight Air Force: The Air War over Europe, 1942-1945 in 1995, Zero!: The Rise and Fall of the Imperial Japanese Air Force in 2001 and Corsairs and Hellcats: WWII Air Combat in the Pacific Theatre, 1942-1945 in 2003 along with a host of other aircraft packs and inserts in C3i Magazine, this series has been beloved for awhile. https://theplayersaid.com/2025/03/20/best-3-games-with-air-war/ from https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1902693885291139218

16. Try @gmtgames A Gest of Robinhood by @fredserval https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1902458267084702204

17. Today we are #wargaming @USACGSC @ArmyUniversity using LandPower a staff focused wargame. https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1902793486308610311

18. That is HUGE! In the just released @gmtgames Monthly Update (https://gmtgames.com/p-1160-combat-commander-vietnam.aspx…) Gene announced the Combat Commander: Vietnam. A "must have" position for all the system fans. I am very curious about new mechanics reflecting this theater of war! https://x.com/mk20336/status/1902804080793161987

19. Another great news from @gmtgames Monthly Update - sneak-peaks of map for Guerrilla Generation, another COIN multi-pack. I hope this game will be as much fun as The British Way was! (https://mailchi.mp/63b88197e7dc/march-20-update-from-gmt-combat-commander-vietnam-digital-updates-production-updates-and-much-more…) https://x.com/mk20336/status/1902805112633835796

20. The next course began the adventure with "Light Infantry", a training war game developed at the OT AWL Department. https://x.com/MakowiecPawe/status/1902826877770924259

21. Just got sent some photos of the latest #wargame model used by the British Army's Urban Centre (URBCEN) for Company-group level training. By the looks of the Cell's setup, is going to have their hands full. I'm loving the degraded buildings, ready to be swapped in. It's an event that URBCEN is running for @FirstFusiliers Recce company to explore experimental ORBATs for @TheIronFist modernisation effort. Note the virtual 3D terrain also displayed on the screen for reference when discussing urban canyon effects, LoS & overwatch. https://x.com/Stu_Lyle/status/1902740652107915479

22. 500 years ago, the German Peasant's War came to Würzburg; in a wargames design course run by @CoSimG's Jorit Wintjes, a student designed a wargame focussing on a peasant 'Haufen' marching towards Würzburg, with the bishop's forces trying to prevent the peasants from laying waste to the countryside. The main game is played on a map of Lower Franconia, which shows the villages between Würzburg and Rothenburg; players try to switch allegiances of villages - or burn them down for short-term material gain. The peasants enjoy a somewhat greater scope of action, but have to live with a sword of Damocles: a large, powerful army supporting the bishop is approaching the region; once it has arrived, the end of the game is imminent. When two armies meet, a battle map is used. All in all, a great game, particularly as a first foray into the field of wargames design! https://x.com/CoSimG/status/1902722008632156239

23. The first results of last term's wargames design course are in; one of my students designed a game on the German Peasant's War of 1525, which due to some simple yet clever mechanics turned out to be quite cracking! https://x.com/JoritWintjes/status/1902695731418341728

24. Agent Avenue is a charming game about rival secret agents pursuing one another across the suburbs. It especially shines as a partner game. My review: https://x.com/DanThurot/status/1902924894322757671

25. Ever wanted to cosplay as the Gray Lady? This @Kotaku article explains how you can do it, via the New York Times Simulator game. https://x.com/42edgames/status/1903173677413208116

26. Prepping for this spring @ArmyUniversity during @USACGSC Electives where we will #wargame MDO/Joint operations using @SebastianBae Littoral Commander and @BarrickTim OWS: Baltic Storm. https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1903144430309146795

27. In "TRIPLANETARY," strictly speaking, one turn of travel is one day, so in the end it feels like it takes about two weeks to get to Mars. https://x.com/masatomaikata/status/1903385423139012963

28. Total Domination is our fast-playing weuro game that lets you play out WW2 in about 90 minutes. The game includes technologies - handily summarized on the player aid below. This adds an element of engine building, as your actions get more efficient and effective over time. You can choose various paths to follow too, including one that culminates in the atomic bomb. Check out the game here: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/total-domination-board-game/ https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1903492871690637784

29. Play EXFIL FREE this weekend! From March 20–24, experience the ultimate tactical FPS with no gimmicks—just pure realism. Test your squad’s strategy, comms, and survival skills. Play now: https://store.steampowered.com/app/860020/EXFIL/… #EXFIL #FreeWeekend https://x.com/micro_prose/status/1902852677085577489

30. You like the COIN series? Take the next step: https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1903208086816559159 (This is about Cuba Libre, Andean Abyss, Fire in the Lake, and Werwolf)

31. This came today! 23 Knives from Play to Z where you take on roles of Roman citizens with 1 of 3 allegiances: loyalist to Caesar, a liberator of Rome, or an opportunist. If 23 or more knives are in the Curia, Caesar is dead and the liberator most committed to killing him wins. https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1903515654327849332

32. Me and a friend spend the first half of our day with our first crack at @gmtgames ‘The British Way: Counterinsurgency at the End of Empire’ The game has four different ‘mini’ games you can play fully separately, or as we did in a longer elaborate connective campaign game https://x.com/Arctichawk_/status/1903557002548175038

33. So you think can run an entire space program better? Think you could have achieved an earlier landing on the Moon than Apollo 11? Think you could have led a Soviet moon landing and beaten the Americans? Do you think there were better alternatives for landing on the Moon? Now is your chance! Now YOU can try this crises resource management simulation returning as a major upgrade… Liftoff! 2.0

http://liftoff2.com

1-4 Players with many scenarios of different time length from 30 mins to 5 hours. Solitaire with up to 4 robot opponents. Based on the previous Liftoff! Race to the Moon and the computer game, Buzz Aldrin’s Race into Space and a lot more new refinements and enhancements! LIFTOFF! 2.0 (Images are prototype and not final!) https://x.com/fritzcav/status/1834981150797791493 and https://x.com/fritzcav/status/1839063009525658076

34. Up and at ‘em early this morning as I’m doing a few pre-dawn unboxing videos the 1st of which is Proxy War from Amoral Games. https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1903405347236204596

35. Played the boardgame 'Canvas' last night and I pulled off this beauty. Not a high scorer, but I didn't care. "Risky Complexity" pretty solidly represents my day-to-day! #urban #wargaming #reseach @urbanwarfareins @SebastianBae https://x.com/Stu_Lyle/status/1903409903953223739

36. As the legions of Rome, mercenaries of Carthage, crossbowmen of the Han Dynasty, or cavalry of Greco-Bactria – balance your ranks, control spreading disorder, and above all choose the right time to strike. BATTALION: WAR OF THE ANCIENTS: https://bit.ly/3Zknrtk https://x.com/OspreyGames/status/1903893303289921784

37. Pacific Subs Japanese version: There's a sense of being a stranger to U-boats and American submarines. I wish the Japanese submarines had played a more active role, so I'm happy to be able to play from the perspective of a Japanese submarine. https://x.com/kyoronoi/status/1903955205466796302

38. #STFX25 Day Our Medical Wargame is all about exercising Patient FlowMedical Logistics. Coordinated by #JSEC, nations & the whole Alliance demonstrate that in #NATO, no one is left behind We are ready. We permanently adapt our capabilities & capacities. #StrongerTogether https://x.com/JsecNato/status/1903824056098668863

39. Ready for some #STFX25 facts? Sustainment fully integrated into Regional Plans wargame Medical wargame participants not all doctors but experts with different backgrounds #JSEC DCOS OPS & DCOS SPT wargames' champions, leading their teams #StrongerTogether #WeAreNATO https://x.com/JsecNato/status/1903448589168198137

40. AH / Wooden Ships & Iron Men COA / Close Action GMT / Flying Colors LEGIN / Captain's Sea https://x.com/kimataka1/status/1903855310542127403

41. Today: Byzantium Aim to gain power by taking advantage of the conflict between Byzantium and Islam. This is a game by Wallace that is more like War, with both forces advancing their armies and fighting for territory, but its unique feature is that each player can control both forces. Each force has points, and if they are not balanced, one side loses points, so the unique play style of trying to balance the forces and prolong the war is interesting. https://x.com/syuku_bodoge/status/1903807124485877963

42. Check out this new game from Draco ideas. The Ottomans besiege the Spanish in 1539 in this game that features blocks and cards. #unboxing #boardwargames https://x.com/cardboardpusher/status/1903996870529106090

43. This replay of the #wargame TRIPLANETARY makes me wonder if it should be used to train @SpaceForceDoD personnel if for no other reason than the vector mechanics forces one to think about space warfare more realistically than yanking & banking starfighters of fiction. https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1903840432523501972

44. My "Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific" #wargame is now available on Amazon! #wargaming https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1904247043520122985

45. Exercise Support Officers practicing using LandPower, a #wargame for running a student staff exercise here @USACGSC @ArmyUniversity https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1904578516655439894

46. I ran my micro-wargame, the “Will to Fight” for @HudsonInstitute. It was enjoyable to see the joy and excitement of the interns. The game teaches the importance of alliance management and various factors affecting whether a country will fight for / win a Taiwan contingency. https://x.com/ITsujihiro/status/1904629920350765526

47. Getting "Tetrarchia" on the table. A small footprint area control historical game by @DracoIdeasEN. It places us in the "sandals" of Roman Emperors fighting barbarians cross the borders and revolts inside the declining Roman Empire. Nice ! @playersaidblog #wargames #boardgames https://x.com/2dice10Red/status/1904613634577215514

48. The Hunt for Red October https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1904468248088690913

49. Genesis https://x.com/Franjmariscal/status/1904531466622521578

50. The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich https://x.com/XcMBNargAjePGfN/status/1904485731999142396

51. Playing We are Coming Nineveh @Nutspublishing before using it @USACGSC @ArmyUniversity for an Urban Operations course. Should be a great course with a mix of #wargaming and lessons. I was the ISF and did both win. https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1904301951719997815

52. A-game will soon begin selling the board game "2045," which has been featured in the news recently and is based on the theme of China's invasion of Taiwan. The game is available in two languages, Chinese and English, with a Japanese translation included. We have received a sample, so we will show you a photo first. https://x.com/K2_PUBLISHING/status/1896765945072513497 and https://x.com/K2_PUBLISHING/status/1904476382115332525

53. IJA Infantry Regimental Commander https://x.com/ulysses012000/status/1904148909997392214

54. Here I Stand, designed by @EdBeach23, published by @gmtgames. Political and religious conflict in 16th c. Europe. A fantastic game for 6 players. https://x.com/chimera_con/status/1903781213111783618