[GOOD GAME INSIGHTS]

1. “There's a real problem with the solo mode for Andean Abyss. The insurgent bots spend about 70% of the time just using Rally and Extort. They just build units and get resources. In my current game FARC has ridiculous amount of resources but won't actually attack anyone. AUC will at least attack sometimes. Not sure if this is peculiar to the bot rules or just that the insurgent factions in Andean Abyss don't have a great variety of special activities. I would really prefer a kind of March + Ambush combo like the Viet Cong in Fire in the Lake. Oh well, back to the game.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1901917259192537308

2. “Also, JADO seems influenced by Gulf/Aegean/Red Strike for some mechanics.” – Mark Greenwald https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1902093367158436323

3. “Wargaming facilitates essential discussions on assessing risks to both force and mission. When introduced in a joint and partnered environment, it helps dispel myths and inaccurate assumptions – inherently dangerous beliefs and variables when discovered “in contact.”” – Anthony LaVopa https://cimsec.org/building-warfighting-competence-the-halsey-alfa-wargaming-experience/ from https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1902131514063597808

4. “The difference between a game idea and a functional prototype is like the difference between the number 0 and the number 1.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1902257823670845498

5. “Wargame publishers are generally terrible at marketing. No, two pictures of your game are not enough to sway me to buy it.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1902302550017372651

6. “One could also get a few practice reps in #wargaming these (and future) campaigns. Wargaming is the only opportunity you get to make military decisions and fail.” – Mark Greenwald https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1902151841674051853

7. “Military history matters. The object of professional military education (PME) must ultimately be to prepare future staff officers to think like commanders who must lead large formations in war, develop war-winning strategies and campaign plans, and win battles. As I've (co-)written elsewhere, officers preparing for staff work and command "must carefully study historical and contemporary conflicts of all types to gain a greater appreciation of the vast complexity of joint warfighting, and then apply it in practice -- first, by crafting their own war-winning strategies and campaigns, and then by fighting them out, over and over, in war games and other exercises." Internalizing historical perspectives of military campaigns and how armies have fought wars is a good first step: not to learn the facts; not to be current on historiography; not to polish one's academic credentials; and certainly not to appear learned or smart on the latest trends in military professional literature. Instead, military history helps students see how previous practitioners encountered complex problems in war, in different contexts, and either succeeded or failed in producing the required results. "War," George C. Marshall wrote famously, "is a ruthless taskmaster." It demands success on or near the first go, affords little room for failure, and punishes brutally those who fail. Often, the costs of such failures are fatal to soldiers, their formations, and the national interest.” - Mitchell G. Klingenberg https://x.com/MGKlingenberg/status/1902140476980875720

8. “Just been playing Undaunted: Normandy, by David Thompson. Tactical-level WW2 deck-builder. It has some nifty ideas. You're leading a platoon and usually start with a few Scouts and Riflemen on the board. But you can bolster the platoon by bringing in Machine Gunners, more men, and (depending on the mission) Mortars and Snipers. Has a little of that RTS feel where you're exploring and building up your force. Combat is dice-based, using a D10. If you hit, you destroy a card from the enemy deck matching the unit you're firing at. Some odd little quirks of the system catch my attention: -No line of sight rules. Anything can shoot anything regardless of position. David said this was mainly for simplicity, but also because it's a very small level of combat we're talking about - squads fighting over a few hundred yards. -Scouts are interesting. You need them to scout the way for your other units, but each new space they enter adds a useless "Fog of War" card to your deck. They can also unclog your deck of these cards using the Recon action, or add them to your enemy's deck using the Conceal action. So Scouting is about deck management as well as forging paths across the map. -Machine Gunners are mainly used to Suppress the enemy units, preventing them taking actions. Nice and simple mechanics for Suppression. -Only Riflemen can Control territory. Gives them a use beyond the sexier units like Snipers, Scouts and Gunners. -Your leaders (Platoon Sergeant, Squad Leader) are extremely useful, because they let you draw cards, add cards to your deck, or replay cards. So command and control is basically represented as making your hand and deck management more efficient. Overall, this game is solid. It has a lot of abstractions, but they all make sense. Deck-building and WW2 tactical-level combat don't immediately seem to be linked, but this pulls it off. I don't play it very often because I consider it a bit of a "filler". Not enough meat on the bones. But certainly worth a little weeknight tactical fun.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1902302408367337700

9. “I think Dan is right about this. AI will not replace genuinely interesting, original and inspirational writing. If you're a good writer (and yes that means game designers - writing is a huge component of what we do) you will not be replaced by AI.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1902553907995537564

10. “Cognitive load. For board games, this entails the mental stress of processing options. Each rule (and sub-rule) adds to the strain. Small rules accumulate, filling the prefrontal cortex. In this way, the best games keep decisions shallow yet still find depth. Simple is cool.” – James https://x.com/chessandpoker/status/1902529173945569738

11. “This problem is partially solved by keeping your turn sequence as succinct as possible and having plenty of clear and visually appealing player aids. That's what we try to do.” – PHALANX Games https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1902615724914246041 (This is in response to James above)

12. “The one thing that REALLY bugged me about the Civilization series (computer and board game) was how it was impossible to have an actual historical narrative to the game. Like, impossible. You would have the Americans in the ancient period, Sumerians and British in the same game, Japanese and Aztecs fighting over some unnamed landmass, etc. Maybe that's OK for a bit of a laugh, or if the game was explicitly alternate history. But it had pretensions of being a serious game. I think this problem is partially solved by a game like History of the World (and related games like Britannia, Small World and many others). You get a new civilization every turn. The rise and fall of empires is built into the design and is indeed the core idea of the whole game. But even this is a bit weird. I'm playing as the Babylonians, then I become the Huns, then I become the Ming dynasty, then I become the USA, etc. If I was going to make a Civ game, I would give each player a cultural/spiritual lineage to trace throughout history. For example: -Greeks > Byzantines > Muscovy > Russia -Gauls > Franks > Kingdom of France -Scythians > Huns > Mongols > Turks -Celts > Anglo-Saxons > England > Great Britain -Vedic city states > Guptas/Mauryans > Delhi Sultanate > Mughals You get the idea. You could even give players a choice to branch off into two or more directions when they enter a new age. Maybe the "Germanic" civ can choose to become Austria or Prussia when they enter the modern age. Or the Russian civ can stay royalist or become the Soviet Union. Etc. Would give a better feel than just staying with one civ or randomly swapping them each round.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1902615364430917712

13. “I read this in GMT's latest email update, and boy does this hit home for me! I feel the exact tension Gene is describing here: "We spend a lot of time working out what it means to be "done" both in the design and development of a game. Early in my time working at GMT, Volko Ruhnke told me "A game is never done, only published." I remember being so nervous to give the OK to have Tank Duel printed when Mike and I decided it was time to stop working on it—not that we couldn't have continued for another year, but that we needed to stop. That feeling never goes away. I get nervous every time we print a game, because I can't stop thinking of what else I could do to make it better. This is why done matters. If a game isn't done then it will not be satisfying to play. It won't be complete and clear, and it might have significant errata. A game that is really done will tell a story when it hits the table and will have a clear hook and reason to play it again and again. But note that each of these qualities, while completely true, are subjective. You know them when you see them, and they're going to be different for each player. And they're all in tension with the other definition of done: a game that actually exists that you can play. GMT's team of developers lives in that tension every day. I can't think of a single game I have worked on that couldn't have been a better game if I had spent more time working on it—but how much more time, and how much better would the game have been? What else could I have been doing with that time and energy? Could I have traveled, seen family, played games with friends, read a good book, worked on another game? We all have to make these tradeoffs every day, and we hope we make them well."” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1902836318943769008

14. “I've always wanted to try the opposite. Rather than a cozy wargame, an uncozy Euro. Your civs are in decline and your "engines" are being unbuilt, and the winner is the one who holds out the longest.” – Daniel Blumentritt https://x.com/D_Blumentritt/status/1902557634168824010

15. “I'm becoming more annoyed with modular boards that you have to assemble. Adds significantly to set up time. I'd much prefer a map that you just unfold and play on. The idea of modular boards is that it increases replay value. Maybe it does. But I play tons of games with a fixed map, multiple times over. True replay value comes from interesting player decisions, not a different map.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1903241925337158063

16. “In my opinion, Twilight Imperium is the best board game in the world. Why? For me, it delivers the most fun per unit of time invested and the most peak gaming experiences. Here are some of the things that make it so good: -Epic scale, but playable within a day. 5 to 6 hours is enough to play to completion. Within those 5-6 hours you will have a ton of battles, maneuvering, trash-talking, negotiating, threats, etc. Several players will look like they're winning and then get betrayed by an ally, all the awesome roller-coaster of emotions you should get from a multi-player strategy game. -The inter-faction dynamics are just complicated enough to make you think while still being simple enough for new players to pick up. Trade and Commodities are a great example. You have Commodities that are useless to you but flip over into valuable Trade tokens when you send them to another player. Gives you a strong and obvious reason to interact with other players. In our group, we set up trade deals where we regularly swap Commodities each round and keep ships parked next to each other's planets to facilitate this. Then one partner in the trade deal inevitably defects when the timing is right! -Battle system is buckets of dice but resolves reasonably quickly. The relationships between units are cool and reminiscent of WW2 Pacific theatre naval warfare. Tons of fighters is the most efficient combat power, but you need carriers to transport them and Destroyers can still shred them. Those Carriers in turn are weak and take up spots in your precious fleet stacking limit. The stacking limit means expensive, powerful ships like Dreadnoughts or Cruisers are still extremely useful. You might send a single fast Cruiser to secure a planet or trade with another player, or a single Dreadnought with an Infantry to take a planet. Every unit has a use. -Lots of factions, each with lots of unique abilities. It's not completely asymmetric like Root (different sets of rules for each faction) but the unique technologies, abilities and units keep it spicy. My favourite faction ability is the Brotherhood of Yin flagship, which blows up everything in the same space when it's destroyed. So it's a giant kamikaze battleship. Cool. -The victory conditions are quick to explain and force you to pursue lots of different strategies. You just need 10 victory points, a nice round number that's easy to remember. You get these from secret objectives and public objectives. These relate to combat, area control, technology, having specific kinds of planets and many other aspects of the game. So, you don't win just by fighting battles and it's possible for a player to come from behind at the end of the game and catch up by pursuing their secret objectives. -The action economy, partially inspired by the classic euro game Puerto Rico, encourages a lot of player interaction. You choose a strategy card, use the primary action then every other player can use the secondary action. You're always jumping in on someone else's turn. Cuts out a lot of downtime. There's much more to the game than this - you really need to play it to understand the appeal. It remains my number 1 game and I haven't found another game that gives the same experience.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1903225151711527417

17. “Boardgame designers MUST figure out how to give players just the right amount of "off-turn" planning time. As a player, when it's not my turn, I should be able to come up with roughly 70% of my next plan (a magical number I made up) BEFORE it gets back to me Any objections??” – James https://x.com/chessandpoker/status/1903478330411630686

18. “In board games, like movies or books, you don't necessarily need to make something totally original. Just something that is actually good.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1903798897379811657

19. “The search system in @VUCASimulations #wargame TASK FORCE makes it a very interesting game…” – Rocky Mountain Navy Wargamer https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1903837917023248556

20. “4 players is a good number for a multiplayer strategy game. Players can form balanced teams - 2 versus 2. Or two players can fight while the other two watch from the sidelines, waiting for an opportunity to swing the balance. If one is getting too strong, the other three can temporarily unite to cut them down to size. Lords of Heaven has a nice four faction split. Two Christian factions (Crusaders and Byzantines) and two Muslim factions (Fatimids and Seljuks). Of course, players don't need to side with the faction that shares their religious loyalty. You may temporarily ally with your "enemy" to stop your "friend" winning. Check out the game here: https://gamefound.com/en/projects/phalanx/lords-of-heaven” – PHALANX Games https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1903877941748220042

21. “In my game of Civilisation: A New Dawn, many of the nations have just made some big breakthroughs. The Egyptians have built the Pentagon, so now their iron sword wielding armies can attack anywhere on the map. They also just got Mass Media - so their papyrus scrolls are gonna be dropping all over the Romans and converting them. The Scythians have developed Capitalism - not bad for a civ where every other tech branch is at medieval level. The French, whose highest level of science is Astrology and whose armies are (like Egypt) still using iron swords, have just invented the Steam Engine! It's a fun and clever game, but this is what I mean when I say Civilisation games just can't follow any kind of historical sequence.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1904419332689731848

22. “I'm playing Civilisation: A New Dawn at the moment. One of it's best features is the "focus row". It combines your action economy, technology, trade, time and terrain together into a single mechanic. It works like this. Each turn you play a technology card - these are your actions. The position of the card on the focus row determines the strength of the action and the type of terrain you can operate in. 5 = mountains, 4 = desert, 3 = forest, 2 = hills, 1 = grass. The card you played goes straight to the left, other cards go to the right. So as time goes on, the cards you don't play get more powerful. You can upgrade your technology cards too, providing more efficient actions. The reason I like this is because the technology advancement is not another set of special rules and modifiers to remember, it simply IS your action economy. Likewise, the cards shifting along the focus row does something like what deck builders do with frequent reshuffling - but quicker, simpler and less random. It just crams so much into a single mechanism. Brilliant and efficient design.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1904251888562065817