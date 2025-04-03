[GAMES COMING SOON]

1. Cards for my prototype are here! https://x.com/akochowi/status/1904547666320654798

2. Salut mes enfants: a new game on the Hundred Years War is announced. The outline looks like the popular Academy Games Year Games. I'm looking forward to the Kickstarter for we goddams. https://x.com/CharlesVasey/status/1904626387916406995

3. In our last episode we gave away General Orders from @OspreyGames @djackthompson @trevormbenjamin. We look forward to their new General Orders game this year! We give away another game in our next episode. Listen for details or join our Discord! https://discord.com/invite/VzjjqwA https://x.com/DiceAndNames/status/1904239758810964372

4. “Urban Battle: Main Square” by @forsage_games is coming soon to #Kickstarter! Recreate intense tank battles in urban landscapes with three modes—Basic, Realistic & Absolute. Expect rotating turrets, detailed maps & deep strategic combat. Stay tuned! #wargame #gaming https://x.com/WojennikTV/status/1904938661793120712

5. More play-testing of One Hour English Civil War by my co-designer Ed Farren. Nerfing Parliament a little bit in the early game (3 Actions instead of 4) seems to balance things out nicely. His game ended with only 1 point of difference between the two sides. Still a Parliament win, but close enough to keep it interesting. https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1905081786495103024

6. Tonight we are playing a prototype copy of Race to Berlin 2nd Edition from @trzewik This game is gorgeous and it’s really quite good. Very smart design. Coming to Gamefound in April. https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1905739224684663272

7. Do you hear the sound of drums? Launch date: 1st of April 2025! Follow now! https://bit.ly/BONQuatreBras-LAUNCH https://x.com/SoundofDrums22/status/1905774828726231543 (This is about Battles of Napoleon: Quatre Bras 1815)

8. Demoing a game of Julius Caesar to a new generation of gamers at Game Corps in Erie, PA. They caught on QUICK, and were playing on their own in no time! "Military Mondays" at 5PM should catch on! #boardgames #wargames https://x.com/ColumbiaGames/status/1905861232738910468

9. Mike Sigler took the Cuius Regio prototype with him to Circle Con. Seeing the picture he was probably demoing Turenne's scenario. @gmtgames https://x.com/FGradaille/status/1905879552225661064

10. Playtesting #LittoralCommander : Space Force at @fortcircle #CircleCon #CircleDC #CircleCon2025 https://x.com/drwictz/status/1905954337366413756 and https://x.com/drwictz/status/1905987634150641773 and https://x.com/drwictz/status/1906086359036522825 and https://x.com/drwictz/status/1906110026189590651 and https://x.com/drwictz/status/1906345343433785345 and https://x.com/drwictz/status/1906458016007815393 and https://x.com/drwictz/status/1906465645623230685 and https://x.com/drwictz/status/1906470529499844734

11. I recently ran another playtest One Hour English Civil War - a game that I am designing with @Clint_Davey1 based on the success of his designs for WW1, WW2 and Napoleonic Grand Strategy. Here is what happened in abridged format... https://x.com/FarrenEdward/status/1906037069429756098

12. "True Command" by Catastrophe Games is such a great #wargame! There is a delightful sense of tempo with chit pulls, interesting tactical decision space, and a simplicity that makes it accessible. Make sure to snatch a copy when it gets published! https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1906715206140514716

13. Last day for early bird special on Kickstarter. Two great games on the American Revolution and American Civil War. Reimagined Classics!

14. The next project coming to #Kickstarter by @clint_davey1, likely in May. This is a quick simple #wargame like Order of the Day: Normandy. It plays <60 minutes. https://x.com/FoundationDietz/status/1906762088896409643 (This is about Gallipoli: Ordered to Die)

15. Habemus Papam https://x.com/SaltPeppergames/status/1906624160459022374