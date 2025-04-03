[GAMES WORTH NOTING!]

1. Kemet was pretty great at teaching my kids the importance of teleportation in ancient Egypt.

2. "The Infantry Regimental Commander of the Imperial Japanese Army" is now in stock! This is a solitaire game in which you lead a Japanese Army infantry regiment (the fictional 236th Infantry Regiment) into battle. As a regiment commander, the player will issue orders to his subordinate battalion commander, or personally lead a company under his command, aiming to accomplish his mission.

3. Afternoon testing Scarface 1920. An incredible production and a very enjoyable light-themed game. Sensations and theme very similar to Speakeasy, the latter being much more complex. Remarkable solid.

4. 2040: An American Insurgency is a radical title for a game using new mechanisms to portray a Radical War fought across the internet and social media. The game model captures some of the distorted perceptions between the media and the two sides, but uses a very simple model of the effects of political violence as seen in the rules for status (Order, Anger, Defiance, or Revolt) of a space to show the impact (see 7.1.1. Features of Spaces – Status) . The unforeseen outcomes of those effects are exactly why one plays these sorts of games; to explore how the narrative of how the battle develops and make decisions to drive the outcome in a manner favorable to your side. https://rockymountainnavy.com/2023/07/09/wargame-sitrep-230709-the-radical-war-in-2040-an-american-insurgency-designer-edward-castonova-compass-games-2023/

5. What better way to celebrate Greek Independence Day than a wargame on the Greek War of Independence... https://phalanx.co.uk/games/freedom-board-game/

6. In The Shadows VASSAL module is LIVE! https://vassalengine.org/wiki/Module:In_The_Shadows_Resistance_In_France_1943-1944… Clarification: This is the 2-player game. For solitaire play, we welcome you to use the physical game that requires minimal table space. @gmtgames

7. A game about the Polish-Soviet War could have just been about the fight for Warsaw, but 1920: Nest of Eagles goes much further. It divides the map into three distinct Theaters, each with its own strategic challenges. The Polish Theater is the heart of the war. If the Soviets break through here, it's over. For the Polish player, this is all about defense and counterattacks. For the Soviet player, the challenge is managing supply lines while maintaining offensive momentum. The Ukrainian Theater – Open terrain, fast-moving battles, and Budyonny's fearsome Konarmiya cavalry. Holding Ukraine is critical for Polish victory, but it's also where the Soviets can gain major ground. Expect cavalry raids, desperate defenses, and a constant fight over supply routes. The Lithuanian-Belarusian Theater – A grinding war of attrition, where controlling key cities like Minsk and Wilno is vital. The front here is less fluid, but it's where the Soviet player can build up forces before launching a major push. Each Theater has its own dynamics. A victory in one can influence the others. Smart players will know when to shift resources between them, just like in the real war. Check out 1920: Nest of Eagles here: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/1920-board-game/

8. "Please, save my loved ones." "Fix My Junk." is an ADV puzzle game in which you explore the characters' pasts while dismantling and repairing broken androids. Although the story is set in a small space, the androids create a rich worldview. It was released for free today. Is it free? Really? https://novelgame.jp/games/show/11362

9. Carthage once ruled the sea, until Rome started seriously fighting back. By 218, the Mediterranean was heavily contested and sea movement was a gamble. Hannibal himself rarely sailed. In our game Hannibal, naval moves are slightly different for each side. Rome must use a ship card with 3 operations points. A big investment, but no risk. Carthage rolls a die on the Naval Movement chart whenever they move ships. This is a huge risk. The ships could sink, taking the onboard units with them. Or they could return to port, cancelling the move. A huge army crossing from Africa to Sicily could easily drown before they reach the shore. This must be factored into Carthaginian strategy. Check out the game here: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/hannibal-hamilcar-rome-vs-carthage/

10. The Marines arrive in Da Nang. This card is worth it in the early game as the US, you need boots on the ground. Especially considering the VC just ambushed me all over the place and casualties are piling up. Fire in the Lake - classic and epic Vietnam COIN by @gmtgames

11. Robot Quest Arena A battle royale where you control robots! It's deck building. You can get points by hitting them to deal damage or by being in a good, conspicuous position. Hit them!

12. Another area control wargame tonight. "Pacific War 1942 Solitaire" by Worthington publishing. Pocket size. Can be played anywhere, anytime. Lots of replayability and fun. Spoted this one thanks to a great review from Grant on YT @playersaidblog. #wargames #boardgames #pacificwar

13. Brass Birmingham is a game I've been thinking about a bit lately. I've only played it once, years ago, but it stuck in my head. It's also consistently rated in the top 50 board games (sometimes #1 or #2 overall) and it has some ideas that are relevant to one of my current designs. What makes this game so intriguing to players? The theme is pretty strong, though the industrial revolution in Britain is hardly the most popular board game setting one could imagine. It's also a very tight and balanced design, what you would expect from the very prolific and professional Martin Wallace. But I think what really makes it stand out is this: forced, positive player interaction. It's a competitive game (not explicitly co-op or semi co-op) BUT each player must use the resources of other players. There isn't just a neutral supply of resources that everyone draws from. Players make a market together which they can all use. And the market changes in fundamental ways throughout the game, such as canals being replaced with railways. It is this forced, positive player interaction in an otherwise competitive setting that makes it so interesting. I think it can apply to other themes too - especially those of a political nature. If you're a curious gamer or game designer I recommend checking out Brass - even if you only like wargames and are not into "euro" games.

14. Signal by @MxBeatrix is another game about communicating with aliens. To my surprise, though, it's the strongest of the bunch, creating fuzzy, imprecise missives that revel in experimentation and discovery. My review:

15. TALON A war game about a space dogfight between fleets. Speed ​​and power (charge and turning performance) are traded off and can be changed, and each ship has multiple weapons that need to be charged before they can be used again. There is a lot of information to manage, such as the situation and damage to the ship, but the system makes it easy to understand by writing all of this information directly on the unit, which is unusual.

16. Exercise Support Officers #wargaming in progress using LandPower, a #wargame #Simulation for running a student staff exercise here @USACGSC @ArmyUniversity White cell behind the curtain! On the other side - military decision making in progress!!! White cell running the Corps fight for Blue and Red teams running division staff ops

17. "Typewriter" Use pieces that have English letters written on the front and back to create English words. For each piece you use, you get typewriter power, which you can use to earn points, or you can add more pieces to earn points. You'll need English vocabulary skills!

18. Huey Leader: The Vietnam War Close Air Support Solitaire Strategy Game

19. Littoral Commander - Space Force at Circle DC Con Link to sign up in the replies

20. My game of Fire in the Lake continues. There's a general pattern to the early game that often emerges: -Viet Cong start strong and can quickly get close to their victory condition. -ARVN are useless and corrupt, mainly trying to siphon off patronage, but they need to do some actual-counter-insurgency stuff to contain VC. -US needs to go around hunting VC with Sweep, Assault, Air Lift and Air Strike. -So, NVA gets to build up its infrastructure and units unmolested for pretty much the first 2 campaigns. US and ARVN can ignore them - until they cross the border into South Vietnam with like 40 troop cubes! Biggest decision for US is therefore early game commitment. I think it's best to get tons of US troops on the map early on. You need them to hunt VC anyway, and you don't want to get caught with your pants down when NVA does the Easter Offensive. So bring on lots of troops in the early game - you can always send them back home in the second last propaganda round.

21. New game from @paverson (Distilled, Luthier). It's a Saved by the Bell-style setting. We have to put together the graduation photo album for the '89 class. I'm really drawn to the theme. You can see the prototype boards. Everyone puts together their own album.

22. 24 hours until the @fortcircle special edition of #StarWars: Rebellion hits the table again for Circle DC!

23. WW2 Salvo! European Theater, 2nd ed. is available now from Minden Games. Get it here: https://tinyurl.com/356cjm7r A solitaire, tactical naval strategy wargame that enables players to recreate World War II naval battles.

24. Hitler didn't exactly "invade Russia in the winter" as some armchair generals like to point out. But Barbarossa took longer than predicted. The German assault on Moscow was indeed fought in the winter. In our game Race to Moscow, you will notice the weather depicted on the map changes as you go further east. As the game goes on and you get closer to Moscow, winter approaches...

25. Doing some unboxing vids this morning before we leave on vacation tomorrow. Here is a look at the components for 2GM Tactics France and 2GM Tactics Total War from @DracoIdeasEN This is a great little tactical level card game with some deck building and management. Really like it!

26. Another unboxing video for 23 Knives from @PlayToZGames Very interesting looking game where you are a Roman citizen with 1 of 3 allegiances: to Caesar, to Rome, or an opportunist. Through the game, you travel through Rome, manipulating citizens and swaying them to your cause.

27. At Circle DC , I facilitated a session of "Rising Sun" designed by Eric Lang. I painted my miniatures for the game, which gives the game such amazing table presence. It is such an easy to learn game and great for beginners. #gaming #boardgame

28. LIFTOFF! 2.0 is the definitive, epic space-race to the moon board game, which updates the successful (1989) Liftoff! Race to the Moon board game and its computer game, Buzz Aldrin's Race into Space! (1994). LIFTOFF! 2.0 is packed with additional content based on actual and proposed technologies that make this the most highly researched and complete simulation of man's journey into space. Relive Apollo 11 landing on the Moon! Starting in 1956, play as Director of the US or Soviet space programs, or expand the player count to include two fictional factions, Europe and China. Compete to achieve space mile-stones for prestige points and additional funding for your "firsts" in space. Recruit and train astronauts, research and develop your purchased hardware to improve reliability, create a technological strategy to reach the moon -- and hold your breath as you execute every critical mission step, knowing that lives and your country's ability to land a man on the moon first hangs in the balance!

https://liftoff2.com/

https://liftoff2.com/

from https://x.com/fritzcav/status/1905742290611834923

29. Recently, the University of Iowa’s ROTC program and Army University’s Directorate of Simulations Education illustrated the cost-effective use of commercial wargaming for improving the training of cadets and their skill sets as future Army officers. These organizations partnered with the US chapter of Fight Club International to present a one-day wargaming event for the cadets. The main objective of this wargame event was to introduce fourth-year cadets to combined arms maneuver. A separate game was featured to introduce the cadets to unit management. The ROTC curriculum primarily focuses on maneuvering single light infantry platoons, agnostic of adjacent forces. Through wargaming, cadets were forced to develop synchronized plans that reinforced the importance of communication and decision-making. To achieve this objective, the game would do the following:

Introduce the cadets to the basic Military Decision-Making Process (MDMP) and apply it to a tactical problem.

Introduce the cadets to basic company-level infantry tactics and procedures and apply them to a tactical problem.

Introduce the cadets to management processes of non–combat arms units.

The team selected the commercial game Armored Brigade II, published by Matrix Games, to accomplish these goals. This game is set in the 1965–1991 time frame. It comes with various real-world 3D maps of Cold War–era West Germany and a database of over one thousand realistically modeled NATO and Soviet vehicles and squad-sized infantry units and weapons. This database, combined with the game’s strong editing features, allowed volunteers from USA Fight Club to create a company-level scenario that allowed the cadets to implement basic platoon-level infantry tactics as part of a larger company operation. Using a late–Cold War scenario, the cadets could practice the fundamentals of combined arms tactics without modern intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and standoff weapons capabilities. This also allowed the scenario to present a near-peer opponent while avoiding any discussions of classified systems capability and tactics. https://mwi.westpoint.edu/fighting-for-our-future-how-and-why-we-brought-wargames-to-an-rotc-program/ from https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1905724006453621053 and https://x.com/Fight_Club_Intl/status/1905659508015169641 and https://x.com/USFightClub1/status/1906490641414033444 and https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1906700268999434338

30. Best Board Game Ever: Build Your Board Game Empire https://boardgamegeek.com/boardgame/440619/best-board-game-ever-build-your-board-game-empire… A worker placement game for 3-6 players based around a board game production company.

31. High Frontier is a space exploration game by Phil Eklund. The players take control of different space enterprises trying to establish factories on planets and asteroids. Each player begins with three water tanks (fuel). In turns each player uses two action points to do some of the eight actions available, e.g. move space ship or buy new technologies. When the

32. Volko Ruhnke’s Drachen https://x.com/drwictz/status/1905799691872211433 and https://x.com/drwictz/status/1906069643766202434

33. Just led my syndicate through their first COA Wargame this afternoon. Solid setup, strong engagement, and excellent learning. They challenged assumptions, tested the COAs, and set the stage for some deep analysis. Proud to guide them through this critical step. https://x.com/RCRBuck/status/1905400166791680229

34. The fronts are moving! Mostly in the north as both the Allies and the Soviets are pushing hard toward. Berlin. Race to Berlin 2nd Edition from @trzewik https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1905744633508032747

35. Playing Spledor. Good game - pure engine building. You buy colored icons which let you buy more colored icons which give you points. I lost though. https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1905919197583937891

36. Dan Bullock's ongoing game design on United Fruit in Central America is an absolute delight. It explores the economic & political issues of the Banana Wars. Typical of Dan's designs, it is smooth, engaging, and seeped in good historical research. Keep an eye out for this game! https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1905978634872959169

37. Grest Western Trail: El Paso hit the table last night. It's a smaller and quicker version of the game that has GIGANTIC cowboy meeples you move around a cloth map of, presumably, Texas. https://x.com/DiceTowerChris/status/1905990090041475316

38. In Brian Boru, you fight for control of medieval Ireland —conquering lands, gaining the clergy’s favor, and winning over local nobles. But beware—the Norse won’t make it easy! #BoardGames #BrianBoru https://x.com/WojennikTV/status/1906033329570279448

39. Grunwald 2025: A light game with battalion and brigade levels, mobile combat and must-attack. Special forces, combat helicopters and electronic warfare effects are available at certain points, and the unit density is low, so there is a modern war atmosphere. The Russian army invading from Kaliningrad and the design of the Polish people are very impressive. https://x.com/kyoronoi/status/1906202929448808770

40. Air Force https://x.com/Haruichi0/status/1906128925706895406

41. The latest update from Legion Wargames tells me that Werwolf: Insurgency in Occupied Germany 1945-48 will release in June or July his year. The pre-order price is listed as $72, after release it will go up to $96. If you're interested in this alternate history, COIN-inspired game set in post-war occupied Germany, place a pre-order here: https://legionwargames.com/legion_WER.html https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1906085579047203058

42. The Battle of Waterloo is an appendix to the Wargames Handbook 2015, which is a book with a beginner's game. The Battle of Waterloo was chosen because of Napoleon's popularity and the desire to realize a scenario in which Napoleon would win the final battle. https://x.com/uesugijyunki/status/1905826089915523211

43. Classified Information https://x.com/CodyK76/status/1906344072878445002

44. "Littoral Commander: Baltics" is finally here! The game is the latest expansion to my Littoral Commander series. Designed as an educational professional military #wargame, LC:Baltic explores hypothetical conflicts in the Baltic region. Link here: https://dietzfoundation-org.square.site/product/littoral-commander-baltic/15?cp=true&sa=true&sbp=false&q=false https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1906330379457376758 and https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1906087718804746333 and https://x.com/drwictz/status/1906391540613701990

45. 1943 1945 from Dissimula Edizioni https://x.com/jr_tracy/status/1906518646668636622

46. The product page for Command Magazine No. 182, which will be released on April 20th, is now available. In addition, the board game "2045," which is based on the theme of the Chinese People's Liberation Army's invasion of Taiwan, will also be available for purchase from 12:00 on April 1st, with a Japanese translation included. We look forward to seeing you! Analog Game Shop a-game

https://a-gameshop.com

https://x.com/K2_PUBLISHING/status/1906631473966539011

47. Trench Crusade is a grimdark Warhammer-esque fantasy setting. The designers released a map of their world. In this world it seems like Catholicism and Islam are both true. Catholic Crusaders from all over Europe fight the forces of hell with supernatural help, and a miraculous wall of iron has risen up to defend the Islamic world, centred on Baghdad. The portals to hell are in Egypt, Turkey, the Holy Land, France, Croatia, Gibraltar, Finland, Georgia and Armenia. Seemingly designed to allow fighting on multiple different fronts. https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1906480080265810117

48. Huang is a classic euro game by world-class game designer Reiner Knizia. It's about the Warring States period in ancient China. The core mechanic is tile placement. You will usually pick up a tile in one of 5 colours and place it on the large hex map. There are some thematic restrictions - for example, blue tiles are farmers and can only be placed on rivers, as you need irrigation to grow rice. But the placement of tiles is also about securing territory in continuous linked areas - referred to as states. You also need leaders in each state that allow you to score tiles of the same colour. For example, you need a blue leader in a state to gain points from all the blue tiles in that state. Crucially, your states can become intertwined with those of other players. If 2 leaders of the same type but owned by different players are ever part of the same state, a conflict arises. This will usually be resolved by one state being absorbed into another. For those who know the history, the gradual merging of lots of smaller states into a few big ones, and then finally into a single unified empire, matches up pretty well. There were hundreds of small warring states, then there were 7, then 3, then 1 - the mighty Qin whose dynasty game China it's name. As the tiles and leaders spread across the hex map of ancient China, players will have to position themselves to take advantage of the emerging game state. Both in co-operation with other players and in opposition to other players. It's a clever game but with very simple rules and a manageable play time (typically under an hour). Check it out here: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/huang-reiner-knizia-board-game/ https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1906402041338957980

49. Rise of Cthulhu is our new expansion for Nanty Narking. But some of you may be unfamiliar with the base game. It has an interesting story. Martin Wallace is the designer, and he is famous for pioneering many new concepts in game design. He applied deck-building to 18th century colonial warfare with A Few Acres of Snow, and brought the Industrial Revolution to our tables with the incredibly popular Brass. Martin made Nanty Narking as a retheme of Discworld: Ankh-Morpork, which was a card-based area control game set in the fictional world of Terry Pratchet's Discworld novels. With similar mechanics, Nanty Narking brings Martin's creativity to the world of Victorian London - both historical and fictional. The characters of Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens make appearances - in fact players can choose to play as Sherlock Holmes or Doctor Moriarty. Perhaps the best thing about the game is that the sequence of play is incredibly simple and fast to teach - on your turn, just play a card and do what it says! The variety of cards means that the strategic options are wide open though. Your placement of agents, buildings, and other assets onto the map of London will be quite unpredictable. The other key feature of the game is the hidden objectives. The persona you adopt determines what you need to do to win. Keep it a secret, of course! You can bluff, you can lie, you can throw other players off the scent by your choice of actions. For example, Doctor Moriarty needs to have his agents in as many spaces as possible. If this is your character, you will need to place them carefully so as not to arouse suspicions. Maybe pursue area control instead, temporarily, as a way of distracting other players from your real intentions. Now, Rise of Cthulhu makes this all even more crazy, with the mighty Old Ones striding into the streets of London to stake their claim. But it's certainly worth checking out the base game if you're still not sure about putting in a pledge for Rise of Cthulhu. Read about Nanty Narking here: https://phalanx.co.uk/games/nanty-narking-gra-planszowa/ https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1906764932630421881

50. Talk to me, Goose For an old game, it's a lot of fun and very well simulates modern air combat in a simple way. The map is as beautiful as it is useless. In the introductory scenario, the MiGs defeated the Phantoms. https://x.com/juananperona/status/1906762177765134639 (This is about Flight Leader)

51. Today, at the "Spring Super New Release Trial" held in Omotesando, you can try out Saashi & Saashi's new work "On the Night of the Banquet" at the trial table. The game is set at a party at the state guesthouse, and you must guide the guest token, who arrives by carriage, to the guest of honor. 1-4 players, 20 minutes. https://x.com/saashiandsaashi/status/1906208651121131610

52. Just two days until electives start at @USACGSC @ArmyUniversity several of which support the use of #wargaming for Leader Professional Development. Here’s Littoral Commander. US Naval Forces (ships & infantry) vs PLAN by @SebastianBae https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1906804662323327029

53. Hey! You can play Land and Freedom right now for free on Rally the Troops! And the game will even do the rules for you, so learning is a breeze. https://rally-the-troops.com/land-and-freedom… #antifascism https://x.com/LandandFreedom1/status/1906852664970740073

54. How Andor Got its Backstory from a Tabletop RPG: In 1987, 'Star Wars: The Roleplaying Game' added vital details to the sci-fi universe that are still used in movies, games, novels, and streaming series. Read more at the link below (or in bio). #starwars #andor #ttrpg #disneyplus https://x.com/ChrisBaker1337/status/1903890342094729470

55. Iraqi Freedom: An expansion kit for the previous game that deals with the 2003 Iraq War with a new hard map and counters. Battles are resolved 1-on-1. D6 + terrain DRM ≦ combat power means 1 step loss (only), and the remaining defenders immediately counterattack. Iraqi forces' aggressive counterattacks can cause unexpected damage to other nationalities. It is necessary to use precise air strikes to cause pre-step losses on dangerous enemies. https://x.com/kyoronoi/status/1906850278563082744

56. SUPER SNIPERS. Trying out the single-player mode of this 1v1 game, a type of game that doesn't usually work 1v1. I'm hopeful... It's like a polyomino to first detect the rival and then shoot him. https://x.com/Ananda19701718/status/1906847368407925133