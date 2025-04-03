[GOOD GAME INSIGHTS]

Good game questions

1. “Anyone know of any wargames that deal with national mobilization. Going from small peacetime army to a full scale thing. Not looking for axis and allies style here - more fidelity in the personnel, industrial capacity, training and equipment areas” – Fight Club International https://x.com/Fight_Club_Intl/status/1904945694684627192

2. “Should alignment really dictate a character’s actions, or is it too limiting?” – memeslich https://x.com/memeslich/status/1905582138042487103

3. “Do we need a new term for weuros (wargame-euro hybrids)? If we look at the broader market, these are growing in popularity and evolving into a distinct genre, not just a hybrid of two different genres. What do you all think?” – PHALANX Games https://x.com/___PHALANX/status/1906829053098963172

1. “If you're a creative type, it means you need to build your own network and build your own audience, over several years. Harder than just pitching to en established company. But the upside is you can build a personal brand much more easily and talk directly to your own customers.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1904639184218021889

2. “Indeed. I think the best wargames are labs for decision-making than just conflict simulators, and they also can tell a great narrative. Road to Moscow is one of those games.” – Paul Lindgren https://x.com/marvingardns/status/1904764399438397450

3. “In my game design class we've played quite a few different games to teach the students about different genres and mechanics. Their favourite so far? Talisman. Keep in mind these are 8th graders, arguably the core target market for this game. But they absolutely loved it. We even stayed back 10 minutes into recess to finish the game, and it ended in suitably dramatic fashion with a levelled up Wizard beating the Elder Dragon by a single point. This game is predominantly dice rolling and drawing cards. The ratio of decision-making to randomness is very low. But the game is still tremendous fun. Something to keep in mind, especially for a designer like me who is always focused on efficiency and player decision-making.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1905152484068524154

4. “I love TALON from @gmtgames. Takes the challenge of energy management like that found in older STAR FLEET BATTLES but streamlines mechanisms for playability. Dry erase marking on counters is brilliant graphical/gaming interface (i.e. no off map plot sheets).” – Rocky Mountain Navy Wargamer https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1905014845109321742

5. “Should be in every game:” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1905398074153001468 (This about a card that penalizes the player who takes the longest turn)

6. “Someone recently asked me about how I get cards into my digital prototypes on Slides or PowerPoint. Here's how I do it: 1. Create cards in Microsoft Word. 2. Screen clip to get each card as it's own image. 3. Put all the cards on a separate slide so they don't clog up the game map. 4. Have them stacked up on top of each other but at an angle, so you can still see and click on the edge of each one. 5. If you need to draw a random card, it's easy to do, just select a random card edge. Or, for more precision, assign each card a number and roll dice for it. There are websites that let you roll dice digitally to save time on this. All of this is still way quicker and easier to edit than printing components!” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1905343862438310284

7. “Since 1978, I have been exclusively playing RPGs that do not have formal alignment. Things I've noticed: 1) we still see good vs. evil, benign vs. malignant, easily identifiable and prevalent. 2) player-characters still have a sense of moral value. They even get feelings of guilt and get torn over hard choices. 3) No one misses having alignment. Ever. My conclusion? Alignment is an unnecessary tumor on the roleplaying field.” – Sandy Petersen https://x.com/SandyofCthulhu/status/1905703396377764239 (This is in response to “Should alignment really dictate a character’s actions, or is it too limiting?”)

8. “I don't play RPG's but I get what Sandy is saying. Morality becomes an emergent aspect of gameplay. I think one case where you would want "alignment" is in a 20th century ideological war. Whether a character's true loyalty is to democracy, fascism, communism, etc. would seem to really affect decision making.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1905756857873961017 (This is in response to Sandy above)

9. “Kids have to look at images like this in Geography classes but can't play a wargame on them. Sad. We need to use wargames to teach Geography.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1905345072323068035

10. “Apparently there are 7 basic types of stories. There are probably 7 types of board games too. What would they be?” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1905569778561167602

11. “Exia Labs is actively helping the DoD simulate American strategic landpower in the Indo-Pacific in three ways. First, we’ve developed the digital version of Pacific Posture, a wargame created by the U.S. Army War College (USAWC) to evaluate strategies that use the instruments of national power to gain regional influence. We built reinforcement learning (RL) AI agents that simulate the complex geopolitical dynamics of the Indo-Pacific. The main goal was to demonstrate the ability to add RL agents into a wargame. The limitation is that RL doesn’t account for human behavior. Second, we’ve developed a Red Team AI agent that simulates PRC strategy and PLA doctrine, force posture, and decision-making processes. Generative agents can be used to simulate human behavior. Researchers at Stanford published a key paper that shaped our efforts: Generative Agents: Interactive Simulacra of Human Behavior. We also enlisted the help of Stanford’s Hoover Wargaming and Crisis Simulation Initiative to identify key PRC doctrinal documents combined with TRADOC G2’s China Landing Zone documents to be the knowledge base of our agent. Finally, we’ve integrated our Red Team AI agent into our Blue product. Blue automates labor-intensive, “science of war” decision making inputs, like terrain analysis, mission analysis, decision support templates, so commanders and staff have more time for the art of war and making better informed decisions. Blue is currently optimized for the land domain and is being tested by three Army brigade combat teams.” – Jonathan Pan and Nicholas Podell

from https://x.com/ExiaLabsAI/status/1905653001068708319

12. “The important benefit of wargames is that the opposing teams have a strong interest in winning. Conventional military and civilian exercises only serve to train tactical principles, teaching participants, among other things, how to coordinate processes. Map exercises in the military usually end with an assessment of the situation and the preparation of a comprehensive order. When playing a wargame, though, you counterattack, and you do not act in the way the adversary would expect you to – all without shedding a single drop of blood.” – Thorsten K. https://www.bundeswehr.de/en/organization/further-fmod-departments/bundeswehr-command-and-staff-college/wargaming-military-meets-fiction-5570824 from https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1906321811890987242

13. “Games are a very effective teaching tool. That is why we introduced "Lekka piechota" and "Zagubin" for use at the Military Academy. In the future, Flashpoint Campaigns Professional Edition (FC PE) will be used.” – Pawel Makowiech https://x.com/MakowiecPawe/status/1906085308149399701

14. “**CHALLENGE** Describe the cool things about your favorite board game, but don't directly focus on: 1) Theme 2) The Main Thing (TMT) What you'll find is that the "hook" usually isn't either of these things, but RESTRICTIONS on how you do TMT + how you're REWARDED = secret sauce Example: For Northwood Theme: Cute Animals Main Thing: Trick-Taking Very popular game, but not because of the primary aspects: RESTRICTIONS: Win *exactly* the number of tricks required, target determines trump, only 8-cards vs deck REWARD: Unlock helpful new powers This game has VERY satisfying elements, and the nerds will talk about "feedback loops": Hitting goals gets you new mitigating abilities, failing gets you nothing But the "hook" is TENSION via RESTRICTIONS and the REWARD system involves special powers used to work around them” – James https://x.com/chessandpoker/status/1906350763585995173

15. “One of the best things about History of the World is the catch up mechanism. Each Age you get a new empire. If you're coming last in points, you get first choice. So you might be getting flogged as the Ming in Age IV and then re-emerge as the British in Age V.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1906667370292367479

16. “COIN is one of those types of game systems we love where you play one of them and typically can start a different game with minimal rules overhead. We actually just read through a page summary when we taught the game to a friend who had played COIN before” – Nick https://x.com/discovermeeple/status/1906700989811327213

17. “Playing History of the World - the Z-Man edition. I'm going to be using this in the classroom next week as an introductory wargame. Better than Risk for this purpose IMO. It's a great game, the ability to command multiple empires throughout history is the key selling point. I also really like the Kingdoms - smaller empires that you can play in addition to your main one. So you can sneak in the Mayans or the Phoenicians as well Hittites, Scythians and Romans. Mechanics are really simple. Battles are dice based with modifiers for terrain, forts and a few other little things. You score points for area control and the relative points values change over time. So in the first few ages the Middle East is worth a lot, as time goes by Europe and America become more important. I know my game design class will love it!” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1906609588474196131

18. “My students are 8th graders. But I'm using HOTW as an introductory wargame. Eventually I want to try more complex stuff with them: Star Wars Rebellion, COIN series, Triumph and Tragedy, Axis and Allies, etc.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1906776173167984947

19. “The AOC is delivered in four modules. The first, done through self-directed learning, focuses on the structure and purpose of the wider Canadian Armed Forces (CAF). The second, done remotely but at the direction of the directing staff, shifts to Army doctrine. The third and fourth modules are delivered over three and a half months at the College in Kingston. Module three teaches the skills of analysis and problem solving, and recognition of the linkages between problem sets. Module four tests that in the team environment of a headquarters, working collaboratively to develop solutions, and then briefing those up, down, and laterally within the chain of command. Ultimately, it’s a test of teamwork and leadership.” – Chris Thatcher https://canadianarmytoday.com/battlefield-analysis-on-the-aoc-a-greater-emphasis-on-major-combat-operations/ from https://x.com/CdnArmyToday/status/1906482230555296177

20. “The Operational Wargame System by @BarrickTim is a fantastic way to introduce students to modern warfare's operational challenges and processes. It continues to be a staple in the @GUWargaming line-up.” – GUWS https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1906680426573283452

21. “The most important part to me is not whether the J-20 in the JADO #wargame is overrated or not, but how best to use it or deal with it within the context of the game rules. This is the way the designer portrays it so use it as-is to see what it tells you.” – Rocky Mountain Navy Wargamer https://x.com/Mountain_Navy/status/1906821113109221795

22. “I think a lot of people are getting sick of Kickstarter games taking forever to be finished. Some simple advice for publishers: ensure that play-testing is finished before you launch the KS. You might need to raise money to pay artists to deliver your deluxe components. But you don't need funding up-front to play-test.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1906866018879971646