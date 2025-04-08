I honestly didn’t expect this article to go this viral when I posted it on X…

…I still can’t help but wonder: whether we conclude that it’s because the civilians don’t consider all the necessary military factors or that it’s because the officers struggle to think beyond doctrine: can losing against civilians in wargames be a net positive for military officers? If so, how?

So, having worn my thinking armchair admiral hat, I’ve landed on these as the top 3 potential benefits:

1. Exposure to unconventional thinking

Military officers often naturally get stuck thinking in one way because of their training. When regular gamers beat them in war simulations like Combat Mission, these officers have a golden opportunity to see new ways to solve problems.

The article points out that military players "were constrained in their thinking and clung dogmatically to doctrine," showing a weakness in military training. By watching how civilian gamers tackle battlefield problems, officers can add new tools to their decision-making toolkit (even if they may not necessarily use those wacky new tools often).

Throughout history, military tactics have improved when outsiders brought in fresh perspectives. So when gamers beat military professionals, I think it generates a helpful creative tension between old rules and new tactics, pushing officers to constantly question and refine what they (think they) know.

2. Professional humility and institutional learning

When military officers get beaten by civilian gamers, it teaches them humility – an important leadership quality in a profession where the temptation for hubris is probably only second (and barely at that) to career politicians. In these simulations, your rank doesn't matter; only your decisions count. This challenges what the article calls the "fear of personal obsolescence" that often blocks change in the military.

Officers who truly learn from these experiences could potentially become more open to outside ideas and innovation, helping them drive positive changes in the military system. Yes, it can be uncomfortable when gamers act smug about beating professionals, but this discomfort is actually valuable. It simulates what happens in real warfare when enemies gain tactical victories with unexpected strategies.

This connects to the bigger challenge mentioned in the article: "retrofitting state services with transformational capabilities designed for a more efficient future." By getting comfortable with being outperformed in a safe environment, officers can develop a “stronger chin” and push the military to adapt, rather than sticking with outdated approaches because they're afraid to “get punched in the face”, especially by someone they might not deem fit to even “step in the ring” in the first place.

3. Accelerated decision cycles and intuitive expertise

When military officers compete against civilian gamers in fast-paced simulations, they can develop quicker decision-making skills. Gamers, who have practiced for thousands of hours, have developed pattern recognition and gut-level decision skills that military training alone can't match.

The article mentions that military officers realized "their speed of decision-making was lacking against gamers with greater intuition and skill." This connects to real military concepts like the OODA loop (Observe, Orient, Decide, Act), where faster decisions give you a huge advantage. By practicing against skilled gamers, officers can learn to make decisions faster through repeated exposure to fast-paced situations: think of it like red-teaming on steroids (or rather Zyn & Aderall in this case, haha!)

This development of gut-level expertise matches Colonel John Boyd's ideas about maneuver warfare, where victory often goes to forces that can make and execute decisions faster than their opponents can respond. This environment creates what psychologist Gary Klein calls "recognition-primed decision making," where experts spot patterns and make quick decisions without step-by-step analysis—exactly the skill officers need on the modern battlefield where electronic warfare forces them to “fight in the dark”.

So… are you a wargaming instructor or military officer? What do you think? Do military officers have anything to gain from losing against civilians in wargames or is it only good for making clickbait-worthy social media posts for obscure wargaming newsletters?

