* THE TOP STORY *

What does China’s recent “humble brag” wargame mean?

- The Humble Brag: China’s Recent Wargame and Its Implications https://x.com/agm84/status/1882801200107762083 and https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1883271460346802381

A wargame simulation examining the destruction of a Chinese destroyer by American long range anti-ship missiles (LRASM) was detailed in a January 4, 2025 South China Morning Post report. In response, this RUSI article published on January 23, 2025 did a great job of detailing several possible explanations behind this latest development in the ongoing Sino-American competition.

In summary, the key rationales shared in the article for why China might have published these seemingly negative wargame results (particularly in English, obviously meant for a Western audience) are:

1. Capability signaling: By claiming they could jam the LRASM's passive radar and GPS, China is flexing that it has both sophisticated electronic warfare (EW) capabilities and classified U.S. missile specs… has someone been bragging on a ‘War Thunder’ gaming forum again?

2. Credibility building: Publishing realistic wargame results where China doesn't automatically win helps to counter the common perceptions of the "peace disease" (lack of combat experience since 1979) and presents the PLA as a force that’s not afraid to face its weaknesses.

3. Strategic messaging: The simulation deliberately left out key defensive capabilities like Airborne Warning and Control System (AWACS) support and hard-kill weapons, suggesting this was a carefully crafted message rather than a comprehensive military assessment.

This news reminded me of when CSIS developed a wargame back in 2023 for a Chinese amphibious invasion of Taiwan. The conclusion CSIS came to from running this wargame 24 times was that in most scenarios, the U.S.-Taiwan-Japan coalition defeated a conventional amphibious invasion by China and maintained an autonomous Taiwan albeit at high cost. In my opinion, that report was meant to be both a wake-up call for the American side and a deterrent warning for the Chinese side.

My conclusion is that we need more wargames that feature wargames as influence/information/psychological operations assets… basically a wargame inside a wargame. Someone tell Christopher Nolan and Leonardo diCaprio it’s time for an Inception sequel! I think this is particularly relevant for wargames exploring competition below the threshold of armed conflict and/or focusing specifically on the human terrain.

PS: I know Twilight Struggle has a “Wargames” card but it’s about brinksmanship not wargaming.

* MORE STORIES *

Pitch in for a wargaming icon!

Wargame Icon Rodger MacGowan lost his home in the Palisades Fire. Please support this GoFundMe by donating or sharing—every bit of help makes a difference. https://x.com/HBuchanan2/status/1882883057965002884

Jobs in wargaming!

Someone has to play red - why not you? Our new sub team forming up inside Fight Club aims to provide a more realistic red picture to challenge wargamers and wargame design. Open to current and future members. Blue dogmatists need not apply... https://x.com/Fight_Club_Intl/status/1883485042246312278

Games coming soon! (11)

1. Clint Warren-Davey continues developing Messiah, his Jesus COIN game https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1881549502441787616

2. Opening Gambit, designed by Sebastian Bae for CNA https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1881718379549184136

3. Roy Qiao continues developing A New Order of Samurai https://x.com/qiao_roy/status/1881736685433819231 and https://x.com/qiao_roy/status/1882125200671834384 and https://x.com/qiao_roy/status/1882211417237106913 and https://x.com/qiao_roy/status/1882570020288630937

4. Roy Qiao continues work on his game, Through the Spring and Autumn https://x.com/qiao_roy/status/1883184445840310607

5. Greg Kuryłowicz, giving some insights into his game design In Fours to Heaven which will be up for preorder around April this year https://x.com/VUCASimulations/status/1881744621572915259

6. If you would like to pre-order the 20th Anniversary Hall of Fame Edition of Twilight Struggle, you can do so on the P500 page here: https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1882104536900493702

7. Table of organization and equipment (TO&E) editing interface from ORBAT Mapper https://x.com/orbatmapper/status/1882106256221171870

8. Afrika Korps 1941 from Crisanto Lorente Gonzalez, currently live on Kickstarter https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1881825767258243181

9. Rebel Fury on Steam prototype by Mark Herman https://x.com/markherman54/status/1882240385201602937

10. VASSAL module for Red Dust Rebellion is coming along nicely https://x.com/PastorJoelT/status/1882506373147295940

11. New map version for Sebastian Bae’s Littoral Commander: Indo-Pacific on the left and the old version on the right. The new version features increased terrain data, austere/small airfields and ports, and an improved system in grading terrain for the game system https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1883165317133951071

Games worth noting! (9)

1. The Campaign for North Africa: The Desert War 1940-43 https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1881752265163522290

2. Twilight Struggle: 2025 BoardGameGeek Hall of Fame Inductee https://x.com/JasonDCMatthews/status/1882086776686489892 and https://x.com/agauntpanda/status/1882097678554989034 and https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1882102348052668609

3. Here are some links to Strategy Guides for playing the different countries in the One Hour World War II wargame designed by Clint Warren-Davey, which is published by Worthington Publishing: https://x.com/playbymail/status/1882172187823747511

4. Initial Success or Total Failure (ISTF) (2023), designed by Savannah Benko, Michael Losacco, and Lauren Maranto. Sponsored by the USMC EOD School, this wargame is designed to demonstrate the successful tactical execution of USMC Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) capabilities https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1882779189016678783

5. New Cold War by VUCA Simulations https://x.com/newcoldwar89/status/1882780370028085622 and https://x.com/newcoldwar89/status/1883564636433498264

6. Traces of Hubris is a great & beautiful wargame from VUCA Simulations, presenting German 1942 offensive in Southern Russia https://x.com/mk20336/status/1882807621578826051

7. Nevsky by Volko Ruhnke https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1882559902792786234 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1883098695375499717

8. Explore the race for the atomic bomb in Die Atombombe: The Reich’s Bid to Build the Bomb by Against the Odds. Lead a German team navigating rivalry & chaos to develop nuclear weapons during WWII. Will you succeed? https://x.com/WojennikTV/status/1883134533937328373

9. Defiance: 2nd Russo-Ukrainian War 2022 - ? https://x.com/HerrDr8/status/1883164489853649080

More games spotted! (14)

1. Iwo Jima 1943 https://x.com/mk20336/status/1881816286260596896

2. 7 Wonders https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1882010829434081362

3. Okinawa: The Last Battle of World War 2 https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1882201821013512223

4. The Forgotten Battles https://x.com/antony1959/status/1882220206623473718

5. The Lucky Seven https://x.com/Ananda19701718/status/1882541201628487829

6. Battles in the East 3 https://x.com/antony1959/status/1882220083671621995

7. Red Dust Rebellion https://x.com/PastorJoelT/status/1883360481764864217 and https://x.com/elmundoverdees/status/1883562168832172233

8. People Power https://x.com/luba/status/1883472307521482956

9. Combat Commander: Resistance! https://x.com/Farsol4/status/1883526443361243183

10. 5th Fleet https://x.com/moritshchi/status/1882973705900638580

11. New York 1776 https://x.com/Franjmariscal/status/1883575217454481761

12. Cuba Libre https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1883617552087351320 and https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1883698206879707460

13. Littoral Commander https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1882061471036944717 and https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1883165049721909635 and https://x.com/AndrsGa05331321/status/1883288816569757823

14. Joint All-Domain Operations (JADO) https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1883899990546026971

* BUBBLING IDEAS *

Good game questions

“Who has really good unclassified order of battle data for the PRC forces (PLAA, PLAN, etc) and their garrisons? I want to see if there are better versions than what I have.” – Sebastian Bae https://x.com/SebastianBae/status/1883569887261663605

Good game insights (17)

1. “Many multiplayer games punish aggression indirectly. Twilight Imperium tries to solve this with victory point objectives for aggressive action, but it's not a great solution. In too many games, when player A attacks player B, the real winner is player C who did nothing.” – Harmony Ginger https://x.com/Gingerblast/status/1881558596544274535

2. “Classroom full of students playing Take That Hill and Battlecard Market Garden as part of my Wargaming class today” – Alastair Kocho-Williams https://x.com/akochowi/status/1881798904813072560

3. “Excellent advice to writers, from C.S. Lewis. A lot of this applies to game design as well - including the part about choosing a topic you actually love, whether real or imaginary.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1881908970530717947

4. “When making a game, here is what I want from a publisher: 1. Publish the game within 3 years of me giving it to you. 2. Print at least 1000 copies and try your best to sell them. 3. Designer royalties of 4-5%. These are reasonable demands, yes?” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1881553699799207978

5. “I've seen a few new players are struggling to win as the Allies in One Hour WW2. So, I'm going to give some more Allied strategy advice. First, you need to work together, have a plan and go on the offensive as soon as possible. Within this, each country has a role…” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1881885200197804217

6. "Game design is about crafting an experience. It's not just about creating rules and mechanics; it's about how those elements come together to provide enjoyment, challenge, and immersion for players. The final product should resonate with the audience." – James Ernest https://x.com/Justin_Gary/status/1881809223463399714

7. “I have zero interest in a game that turns combat into a paper version of a console game. A structured time scale, fosters informed decision making and a coherent narrative. It also enhances simultaneity, making events feel more connected and realistic. Compressing everything into a fast-forward blur doesn't simplify the game, it just reduces it to vague, grey goo." – Old School Wargamer https://x.com/LibertyForAll19/status/1881836465212027026

8. “If you are first starting out in game design, I recommend using Volko's methods to get your initial game concept: 1. First, play a lot of games. This is to expand your "toolbox" of possible ideas and mechanics. 2. Find a historical conflict that fascinates you and study it in detail. 3. Draw up a model of the conflict, summarizing the key dynamics. This would include the actors and factors - who has agency and what are their constraints? It also includes the ways, means and ends of each faction. What methods and resources do they have and what are they trying to achieve? 4. Reach into your toolbox and find the mechanics that most closely match the model you have just drawn. 5. Now you are ready to make a prototype and play-test intensively. That's where the real work begins.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1881836291081621865

9. “Testing We are Coming Nineveh @Nutspublishing with an instructor @USACGSC @ArmyUniversity for an Urban Operations course. Should be a great course with a mix of #wargaming and lessons.” – Mark Greenwald https://x.com/smarkg52/status/1882524131419427003

10. “My students have been hitting my game library hard this semester. We are two weeks in. So far have borrowed and played: Root, Oath, Littoral Commander, Votes for Women, Race to the Rhine, Race to Moscow, Arcs, Ancient Civilizations of the Inner Sea, Space Empires 4x, Twilight Imperium, Skies Above Britain, Colonialism, Dark Summer, Oak and Iron, A Gest of Robin Hood, Fire in the Lake, Cuba Libre, Shores of Tripoli. Students from past iterations of the course and this one are lobbying for an unused office close to mine to be a game room for them to play in and leave games set up. This is all to the good.” – Alastair Kocho-Williams https://x.com/akochowi/status/1882528280492081395

11. “SLIT (Strategy, Logistics, Invention, and Tactics) is an integrated game system that blends the four fundamental elements of military art that the Admiral [Bradley] told us about.” - Emanuele Santandrea https://x.com/playersaidblog/status/1882413308311191833

12. “Wargaming is the best geography education you will ever receive. If you meet someone who knows all the major cities of Belgium, or all the islands of the Pacific, or all the provinces of Germany - you can bet they've spent hours in front of maps like these:” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1882869760146448890

13. “A graphic designer from Germany, Andreas Gradl, has been making some maps for my classroom game - Anzac Challenge. Very clean and clear, I like his style. This is a campaign style game where students lead a division of Anzacs (or their Ottoman and German enemies) in a series of missions. It's a very basic wargame with no cards and no dice - pure decision-making. Players can also accumulate upgrades to their battalions throughout the campaign that give useful modifiers. I plan on making this wargame the foundation for our assessment in 9th grade history. Students will play through the campaign and write a report after each mission, using historical terms and concepts appropriately. I've tested it a little bit in 2024 and the kids loved it. Hopefully this idea will expand and other high schools will adopt it - that way we can keep students interested in history and not turn them off with an exclusive focus on essays and exams. Educational wargaming is the future!” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1883272756336493026

14. “Something that Geoff Engelstein discovered about loss aversion while researching the first few editions of Dungeons and Dragons: Players would rather have their character die and start over than lose a level on an existing character. So later editions of D & D got rid of enemies that could reduce your level. I don't play RPG's but there's a broader lesson in there. Players HATE losing stuff. Makes the game feel like a waste of time. Easy to understand. This is why so many games only have positive forward momentum. Psychologically, people just hate losing anything.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1883100741625344117

15. “One thing I like in Arcs is how the victory points ramp up over time. If you win an ambition in the first chapter, you might get up to 5 VP. By the third chapter, you can potentially get up to 14 VP for winning an ambition. And this is in a game where typically 30 VP will win. This serves two functions: it's a great catch-up mechanism that allows anyone to win in the late game even if they've fallen behind. It also increases the drama and tension as the game goes on. Decisions become more important. The curve of VP becomes exponential and not linear. I like this idea. Might steal it for my own designs.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1882553030253445281

16. “This is my new favourite podcast. Board game design lab. This episode, interview with Shem Phillips and Sam MacDonald, of Garphill Games. It's about their experience making worker placement games. My key takeaways: -Worker placement is incredibly popular. Many successful, popular games use it. -People like worker placement because it is intuitively simple. It's your turn, place a worker on the map and do what it says on that space. It's the equivalent of handing someone some dice and they know instinctively they have to roll them, which would have been most people's experience with board games 20+ years ago. -Garphill games do some interesting things with worker placement that have got me thinking. Two ideas in particular: worker investment (if you already have lots of workers in a space you get more stuff there) and worker capture (you can take other player's workers as prisoners). Very cool.” – Clint Warren-Davey https://x.com/Clint_Davey1/status/1882720545873027574

17. “I admit that most of my comments so far seemingly criticize the counter design in JADO. To be clear, let me assure you that, while the information on each counter is admittedly dense, it actually is easy to use in play. The consistency in layout between units helps and each factor is in many ways directly tied to a needed die roll. As fellow JADO aficionado @BWargamero on X said, “the counters for me are the key to the system.” That statement is quite correct as most of the adjudications accomplished in play directly use a factor from a counter with very few instances needing to reference a chart or table. I think that will be the subject of my next JADO deep dive; an exploration of the core game mechanism which I have come to call “JADO by d10.” – RockyMountainNavy https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1883899990546026971

*MEDIA CRUNCH*

Books (2)

1. The books behind Alastair Kocho-Williams’ wargaming course https://x.com/akochowi/status/1881828546311852425

2. Wargames According to Mark: An Historian’s View of Wargame Design by Mark Herman https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1882534658443010144

Events (3)

1. King's Wargaming will be at the massive 'Salute' wargaming show hosted by South London Warlords. SALUTE 52 will be held on Saturday 12th April 2025 at the London ExCel... Find us at table GG07. Details here: https://x.com/kclwargaming/status/1882076162438087123

2. Gamifying Sensitive Conflicts: the Troubles of Northern Ireland (webinar on Wednesday, February 12) https://x.com/thetroublesuk/status/1881675206458306639

3. Nuclear Wargaming: It shouldn't just be Game Over (webinar on Tuesday, February 4th) https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1881688161878736908

Newsletters (3)

1. The latest Tuesday Newsday from Armchair Dragons https://x.com/ADragoons/status/1881965617068019873

2. GUWS Newsletter: January 21st https://x.com/GUWargaming/status/1881688161878736908

3. Check out today's GMT Customer Newsletter. New P500s and TONS of other news, updates, and resources. Enjoy! https://x.com/gmtgames/status/1882524453508407708

ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Wargaming Weekly is curated, written and published by Rwizi Rweizooba Ainomugisha, a freelance writer, game designer and startup entrepreneur. Rwizi currently serves as Co-Founder, Co-CEO and Chief Strategy Officer (CSO) at Lupiiya Books - the social finance app that is gamifying the fundraising process for young African entrepreneurs. Wargaming Weekly is a curiosity chronicle of Rwizi’s exploration of the wargaming world… for the love of games in general, for the desire to contribute to the growth of wargaming in particular as a discipline, and lastly, for the hope of finding cutting-edge game design innovations to bring back with him to the startup world.