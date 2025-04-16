I recently came across this hilarious tweet:

And after giving me a good chuckle, it got me thinking…

On LinkedIn I got a few recommendations but none quite on the mark…

I decided to head over to BGG and search for “economic warfare” …no results.

Undeterred, I decided to try searching for “sanctions” …no results once again.

A bit frustrated, I went in for the jugular and searched “tariffs” …still nothing found!

That’s when it hit me: we really don’t have any commercial wargames about economic warfare!

How come?! Below, I explore my top 5 hunches for what’s behind this phenomenon:

1. Nothing to blow up so gamers used to “action” are likely to get bored

Boardgame fans love World War II games like Axis & Allies, where tanks roll, ships sink, and battles feel epic. Economic warfare like tariffs or sanctions just doesn’t have that “boom” factor. Instead of clashing armies, you’re tweaking trade rules or cutting off money flows, which can frankly feel like doing taxes.

Hobbyist wargamers raised on D-Day invasions want action, not number-crunching. For example, in Labyrinth: The War on Terror, players focus on fighting terrorists, not messing with economies, because that’s more exciting. A game about slapping tariffs on another country might involve trading resources or making deals, but it’s hard to make that as thrilling as a tank charge.

The problem is, wargamers expect strategy to look like war, not a slow anaconda-like squeeze on someone’s wallet. To make economic warfare fun, designers need to add drama, maybe through intense negotiations or sudden crises that feel like battles.

But changing what wargamers love is tough. They’re hooked on the fast, flashy moves of military games, so a game about sanctions might seem too dull, even if it’s super strategic. The trick is finding ways to make money moves feel like a high-stakes showdown, maybe by mixing in some spy stuff or political drama to keep the energy up.

2. Just like cyber warfare, the effects of economic warfare are hard to track

Economic warfare, like sanctions or trade barriers, is tough to turn into a game because its effects are hard to measure, kind of like cyberattacks. U.S. sanctions on Russia (both after it took both after Crimea in 2014 and more recently after invading Ukraine in 2022) didn’t just wreck their economy as expected: the Russians adapted, and have even bounced back stronger by some estimates!

A boardgame trying to show this would struggle to say who’s winning. Should you get points just for imposing sanctions even if they don’t work? How many? It’s not clear. Cyber games have the same issue - nobody knows how bad a hack really is and for how long it stays effective. Economic warfare is similar: sanctions might hurt at first, but then the other side finds workarounds, so the impact fades.

That’s hard to make fun in a game where players want clear wins. You could try using math models to show trade effects, but that’s too complicated for a quick game night. Instead, a game might focus on short-term chaos, like a supply chain breaking down, to keep it exciting.

But without simple ways to show who’s ahead, economic warfare feels like a puzzle with no answer. Designers need to create rules that make these blurry effects feel real and intense, so players stay hooked instead of scratching their heads over why their tariffs didn’t work.

3. Most economic warfare actually happens between allies (awkward!)

Yep, this one was a huge shocker for me too! Economic warfare often happens between allies, not enemies, which makes it weird for boardgames built on clear good-guy/bad-guy fights. For example, Nicolas Michelon from the Paris School of Economic Warfare highlighted that most acts of economic warfare against French companies come from allied countries.

I mean, think about how the U.S. is putting tariffs on Canada, Japan, South Korea and Europe (all allies) to push for better trade deals. These moves, mixed with legal battles (like at the World Trade Organization) or media spin about “fair trade,” are about nudging friends, not crushing foes. A game like this would focus on talking and deal-making, not war, which isn’t what most wargamers want.

Making a game where you’re arguing with your buddy over tariffs (say, at a G7 meeting) could feel too much like a debate club, not a strategy showdown. But this is how the world works: allies use money moves to flex power, like when the EU argues over budget rules.

To make it fun, a game needs to turn these friend-fights into high-stakes drama, maybe with secret goals or betrayals. Designers have to make these ally squabbles feel as intense as a tank battle, maybe by adding political pressure or public opinion twists. Until they do, economic warfare’s focus on allied tensions will feel too soft for hobbyist wargamers who usually just want straight-up conflict.

4. Economic warfare often feels like a messy plot with no clear story

Economic warfare doesn’t follow a neat story, which makes it hard to turn into a fun boardgame. Military games like Memoir ‘44 have a clear flow: you start, fight big battles, and win or lose. Economic stuff like tariffs or sanctions, on the other hand, tends to drag on with no big finish.

Take the first U.S.-China trade war (2018 to 2020): tariffs went up, markets freaked out, and they signed a half-deal, but nobody really “won.” A game about that would struggle to feel complete without making up fake endings.

Gamers want a story that builds to a climax, but economic warfare is more like a long argument with no knockout punch. You could add drama with sudden events, like a stock market crash, but it’s tough to make years of trade fights feel epic.

The challenge is turning slow, messy economic moves into a game that feels like a movie, with rising tension and a big payoff. Maybe you could focus on a short crisis, like a trade embargo, to give it shape. Without that, economic warfare feels like a story with no end, and gamers might lose interest before the game’s even over. Designers need to get creative, maybe mixing in diplomatic standoffs to keep the vibe intense and the stakes clear.

5. Economic warfare is not black-and-white: it can be morally messy

Economic warfare can hurt regular people, which makes it feel morally tricky for a boardgame. In military games like Risk, you move armies, and it’s just fun strategy. But sanctions or tariffs can hit civilians hard—like making food or medicine scarce.

U.S. sanctions on Venezuela (2017 to present) were meant to force Maduro out, but they made life harder for ordinary Venezuelans, sparking debates about right and wrong. A game about this would make players choose: do I win by hurting a country’s citizens? That’s not as fun as beating an army.

Some games, like A Distant Plain, deal with war’s tough moral stuff, but economic warfare’s impact on people is even messier. Wargamers might not want to play a “bad guy” who starves a nation. You could focus on targeting rich leaders, but that skips the big picture. Or add rules where players lose points for looking cruel, but that might feel like a lecture.

Wargamers used to clear battles don’t always love these gray areas: they want strategy, not guilt. But economic warfare, like EU sanctions on Russia, is full of these hard choices. Designers need to make those moral dilemmas exciting, maybe by letting players balance power with keeping allies happy. Until then, economic warfare’s heavy vibe might turn off gamers looking for a clean, heroic win.

What are my top 3 recommendations for resources around wargaming economic warfare?

1. Nuclear Negotiator (an educational game published by Chatham House in late 2024)

This is neither a wargame nor is it necessarily about economic warfare but in my opinion, it’s close enough. It’s a browser-based, narrative-driven micro-game where you try to negotiate the best nuclear deal possible with an adversary. What I love about it is that it takes no more than 5 minutes and every time you play it, there’s a noticeable tweak to the storyline. Check out my review thread about it here!

2. This recent trade war game by the Center for a New American Security (CNAS)

While commercial wargaming has dropped the ball, professional wargaming seems not to have slept on economic warfare. Ana Swanson’s recent piece in the New York Times covered how two dozen trade experts from the United States and other countries gathered at a Washington think tank to try to simulate and explore how all dynamics in a trade war might play out. Big shout out to the Armchair Dragoons, I came across this article in last week’s issue of their Tuesday Newsday newsletter!

3. How to Wage Economic Warfare (S2E11 of the How to get on a Watchlist podcast)

This podcast by Encyclopedia Geopolitica, featuring Nicholas Michelon and Maximilian Hess, both expert consultants on economic warfare, is such a great crash course on economic warfare, particularly on two key elements:

1. the role of extraterritorial lawfare such as the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act (FCPA)

2. the role of information warfare such as the weaponization of NGOs and influencers

Nicholas goes into great detail on why “cognitive encirclement” is the best tool of economic warfare, giving the example of how the European parliament voted in a law that opens the European car market right up for Chinese EV manufacturers to dominate and highlighting how ESG standards are holding back badly needed investments into the urgent reconstruction of Europe’s defense industry.

All in all, economic warfare is so complex that even experts like pundits like Cramer, geopolitics analysts, and academics struggle to understand it, making it a tough fit for wargame designers.

The challenge is keeping rules easy while showing why economic warfare matters, especially when experts can’t even agree on how things will play out. Without that, these games might only click with a few super-nerdy players, leaving the rest confused and bored.

Yours in hex,

Rwizi.

PS: I also highly recommend this recent Beyond Solitaire podcast about the effect of tariffs on the boardgame industry featuring Jason Matthews, the co-designer of Twilight Struggle, one of the most legendary commercial wargames ever made. Jason taps into his experience as a lobbyist to offer actionable steps on how American boardgame publishers and retailers can go about pressuring their congressional representatives to address their concerns, especially through the Game Manufacturers Association (GAMA) which has grown into a trade association for boardgame retailers.

…

